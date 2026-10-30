Justin Herbert's Fantasy Stock Continues to Fall
Oct 30, 2026, 10:14 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has provided little fantasy value during the team's 0-6 start, with his passing efficiency and touchdown production both falling sharply. After throwing 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games last season, Herbert has five touchdown passes and eight interceptions through six games in 2026. His last three starts have produced just 514 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions, while he has been sacked 13 times across that stretch. Injuries to left tackle Rashawn Slater and center Tyler Biadasz have compounded the problems, and the Chargers rank last in offensive EPA per play (-0.190) while averaging 15 points per game. Los Angeles used its Week 7 bye to review the offense, although Mike McDaniel will remain the play-caller. Herbert has averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game this season and sits at QB25 in Nick Mariano's RotoBaller Week 8 rankings ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams. His production makes him a difficult starting option in conventional one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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TreVeyon Henderson Has Yet to Regain Form Following Ankle Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has continued to struggle to start his second NFL season. In six games, Henderson has 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown, along with five receptions for 45 yards. Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5. While he has yet to miss a game this season, he has clearly been affected. He has totaled just 99 scrimmage yards in three games since the injury and has played just 22% of snaps since Week 5. While the Patriots offense has hit a groove in recent weeks, they're relying more on Rhamondre Stevenson as the bellcow rather than Henderson. At the moment, Henderson will serve as a handcuff behind Stevenson and should not be in starting lineups in Week 8.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Taking Control of Titans' Backfield
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:51 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career. After a slow start to his 2026 season, Pollard erupted in Week 7, with 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and added three receptions for 26 yards in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the inept Titans offense, Pollard's monster game shows he still has enough talent to produce in fantasy leagues. Over the last two games, Pollard has taken over the backfield, playing 75% of the snaps, while Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter have played around 25%. The Titans offense is still expected to hinder Pollard and his fantasy value moving forward, but if he is traded before next Tuesday's deadline, his value could increase substantially if he is moved to an improved situation.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Hoping to Practice on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:38 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) hopes to practice on Friday ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Barkley dealt with a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 4. He returned in Week 7 but was clearly hindered by the injury. Now, Barkley is listed with a back issue and has not practiced on Wednesday or Thursday. If he's unable to practice on Friday, he would likely be unable to play against the division rivals on Sunday. The ninth-year back has totaled 261 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in five games this season, with injuries affecting at least three of those games. If Barkley is unable to go in Week 8, both Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue would handle the bulk of the work against a tough Commanders run defense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Tetairoa McMillan's Recent Struggles Continue Against Packers
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:28 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hauled in six of 11 targets for 58 yards in the 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. While McMillan secured enough short passes to salvage his stat line, he was unproductive downfield and in the red zone in Week 8. Since his monster game in Week 4, McMillan has caught 16 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns, averaging under nine half-PPR fantasy points per game. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has cooled off after a hot start, and the offensive line is currently battered by injuries, leaving Young with little time to push the ball downfield. While McMillan is still the Panthers' lead receiver, his status as a must-start wide receiver in fantasy has worn off after back-to-back games of lackluster production from this passing attack.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Tucker Kraft Finds the Endzone Again in Week 8
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft hauled in all six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers. Kraft found the end zone on the team's second drive, hauling in a 12-yard touchdown on a perfect pass from quarterback Jordan Love. After a slow start to the 2026 season, Kraft has found a groove, scoring in the endzone in three of his last games and averaging 11.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game since Week 4. While it's a crowded situation with both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden breaking out as fantasy stars, the Packers run the third-most pass-heavy offense in the NFL. With Green Bay continuing to be a pass-driven offense, Kraft should remain a starting fantasy option.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Bryce Young Says His Knee is Fine After Loss in Week 8
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:08 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (knee) says he's fine after the 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Postgame, Young said, "Everyone's dealing with something at this point in the year. It's football. Nothing like that is an excuse; go out there and play the game." Young has been playing through a Week 3 knee injury and was sacked six times and hit nine times on Thursday night. With right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve, Damien Lewis inactive, and Corey Bullock leaving the game early, Young will likely remain under duress this season. After a hot start by the Panthers offense, injuries have caught up, and nearly every fantasy option besides running back Chuba Hubbard is a risky play moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Pro Football Talk
Jordan Love Picks Apart Panthers on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:54 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception in his team's 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Love kept it going in Week 8, tossing multiple TDs for the seventh time in eight tries. The 27-year-old had it all on display, layering passes with deft touch and letting them rip into tight windows. Running back Josh Jacobs' return indeed dampens some of Love's upside. However, the latter could still be valuable, especially if Jacobs remains inefficient after an extended absence at the start of the season. The former first-round pick has now attempted at least 41 passes in each of his last three outings. At this rate, he could challenge his 2023 personal best of 579. Love was the QB5 that year. Green Bay will host the New England Patriots next time out.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jalen Coker Stays Relevant with Late Touchdown
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:38 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker caught two of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Bryce Young didn't have a ton of time to get through his progressions on Thursday, and Carolina's passing game struggled as a result. Fortunately for owners, Coker came through late in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard catch-and-run that he cashed in for his third touchdown of the season -- tying a career high. After an electric start to the campaign, the third-year pro out of Holy Cross has caught two or fewer passes in two straight appearances. It's unclear whether a shoulder injury he dealt with during the week contributed to the down performance. Regardless, he's still a key piece on one of the league's most pass-heavy attacks, and better days should be ahead for this offense as a whole. That said, Coker and Carolina won't have it easy in Week 9 when they take on the Denver Broncos at home.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Matthew Golden Again Paces Packers in Targets
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:16 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden reeled in seven of 13 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the team's 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. It was the second-year pro's third straight appearance with at least six catches and 12 targets, as he's putting together a strong sophomore campaign following a dud in 2025. For what it's worth, Golden needs to clean up his drops, considering he was at six (depending on your source) entering Week 8 and collected a few more. However, quarterback Jordan Love keeps feeding him, and he's at worst a 1B option in the Packers' passing attack. That, combined with Green Bay's lack of an effective run game, should remain a lucrative combination for fantasy managers. Golden and Green Bay will be put to the test next weekend when they square off with the New England Patriots.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Josh Jacobs Overcomes Inefficiencies with Two Short TDs
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:01 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown on 21 totes and caught all six of his targets for 13 yards and another score in his team's 27-19 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers. Jacobs' receiving work was a nice plus, but there's no getting around how inefficient he was with his touches. The 28-year-old hasn't looked explosive after a long layoff, but he's still getting it done for fantasy with considerable touchdown upside. On the bright side, Jacobs appears to have a stranglehold on Green Bay's backfield. He was up to 71% of the Packers' snaps in this one, and ceded just five combined opportunities to running mates MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr. So long as the veteran can maintain his role in the receiving game and modestly improve his efficiency, he'll be a boon to fantasy managers who held onto him. Next up for the Pack is a road date with the New England Patriots.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard Rebounds with Workhorse Volume
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 1:48 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Thursday night's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He added 38 yards and seven receptions on eight looks. Hubbard rebounded from a subpar outing by his standards with a third game of 100-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown on a day when the Panthers' passing game struggled mightily. As has been the case for most of the 2026 campaign, the Oklahoma State product was Carolina's engine, consistently grinding out yardage behind a severely depleted offensive line. Moreover, Hubbard has collected 13 targets over his past two appearances, raising an already solid fantasy floor. He'll get a tougher ask in Week 9 when his team takes on the visiting Denver Broncos.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Treylon Burks Downgraded to a DNP on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:22 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, according to the team's official website. Burks' status for the Week 8 Sunday night matchup against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles is up in the air after a mid-week downgrade; he was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The 26-year-old's status on Friday will go a long way in determining his status for Sunday's game, but either way, there is a good chance he will be listed as either questionable or out. Washington's receiver depth is compromised with Burks hobbled and Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the season. Burks' foot injury gives fantasy managers even more of a reason to take a flier on rookie Antonio Williams off the waiver wire, as he will have a clear path to WR2 duties behind Stefon Diggs, even if Burks is able to play against Philly. Burks, a former first-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in 2022, has caught only nine passes on 17 targets for 152 yards in his first five games in his second year in D.C., but he has already set a career high with two touchdowns. He is only rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com
Jadarian Price Limited in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:06 AM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Price remains on Injured Reserve, but he has returned to practice and has a realistic chance of being activated and playing on Monday night against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. The 23-year-old 32nd overall pick from Notre Dame has a lot of long-term fantasy upside and is rostered in nearly 70% of Yahoo leagues despite being on IR, but the problem for his immediate fantasy value is that Zach Charbonnet (knee) is primed to make his 2026 season debut on Monday night against Chicago, and he is expected to be Seattle's primary RB once he is back to full speed. Price deserves to be rostered in most leagues for his upside, but he cannot be seriously trusted as a starting fantasy option in Week 8 with his status up in the air for a Monday night game. With Emanuel Wilson and George Holani also in the fold, Seattle's backfield is about to become one of the most crowded in the NFL, which is bad news for fantasy purposes.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle
Zach Charbonnet Practicing in Full in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was listed as a full participant in the team's practice on Thursday, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. The Seahawks activated Charbonnet from the Physically Unable to Perform list last weekend, but he did not make his 2026 season debut in the Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. With the 25-year-old a full-go in the first practice of Week 8 preparation, it looks like he will make his season debut on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. The problem for Charbonnet's case as a fantasy starter in his first game back is that he could be eased back into a crowded backfield picture in Seattle, and rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) has a realistic chance to come off Injured Reserve as well, making things even cloudier in the Seahawks' backfield. Charbonnet had 730 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 16 regular-season games in 2025 before tearing his ACL in the postseason, and he has 20 rushing scores in the last two years. But with a potentially limited workload in his return against Chicago, fantasy managers should treat him as a shakier RB3/flex in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle
Jeremiyah Love Stays Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:41 AM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) remained limited in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Love has been battling a lingering ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last two games, but two limited practices this week give him a chance to make his return in Week 8 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Tyler Allgeier has been dealing with a toe injury this week as well, so Arizona's backfield is a little unsettled heading into the weekend. Bam Knight, who has outproduced Allgeier in each of the last two weeks with Love sidelined, could maintain a big role and be a plug-and-play option in fantasy football if one or both of Allgeier and Love cannot play this weekend. The 21-year-old Love, who was the third overall pick in April out of Notre Dame, has been a bit of a disappointment so far in his first year in the NFL, averaging 3.7 yards per carry for 245 yards and one rushing touchdown on 67 carries in five games, adding 11 catches for 36 yards and another score in the passing game. Still, Love holds the most fantasy upside in Arizona's backfield for the rest of the season and should at least be an RB3/flex option against Dallas if he is cleared to play Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Christian Watson Suffers Broken Rib But Returns on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:33 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) left the Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers with a chest injury and went to the hospital, but after being cleared, he returned to Lambeau Field and finished out the team's 27-19 victory, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. Watson later told ESPN's Rob Demovsky that he was coughing up blood and had broken a rib, but everything else checked out fine at the hospital, so he got the OK to return to action. Despite leaving the game and going to the hospital, Watson led the team in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (113) and finished second in targets (10), behind only Matthew Golden. The 27-year-old's injury came on a 53-yard catch in the second quarter, when a Panthers defender landed on top of him after a hard fall. Watson could miss some practice time next week, but the good news is he will have 10 days to rest before the Packers' next game in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. In Green Bay's aggressive downfield passing attack, Watson has been one of the most valuable fantasy receivers in his fifth year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Christian Watson Suffers Chest Injury Thursday, Taken to Hospital
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 29, 2026, 9:31 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (chest) was taken to the hospital after leaving early on Thursday for precautionary reasons, per Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team. The team's top wideout exited the contest in the first half after taking a hard hit after making a 53-yard reception and was quickly deemed questionable to return. He walked off the field on his own power, but the breakout wide receiver is now set to undergo further testing. Before exiting, Watson hit the century mark on just six catches (seven targets). While he remains out, managers should expect second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft to draw most of the targets.--Andy Smith
Source: Ari Meirov
RJ Harvey Added to Injury Report, Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 8:06 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) was added to the Week 8 injury report on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Harvey's status is worth keeping a close eye on heading into a big Week 8 divisional contest at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The 25-year-old noticeably played a season-low 26% of the offensive snaps and had only five touches (three carries for six yards and two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown) in the Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals with rookie fourth-round RB Jonah Coleman returning from Injured Reserve. Head coach Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to get Coleman more involved in this three-headed rushing attack that also includes J.K. Dobbins, so that is obviously bad news for Harvey's fantasy ceiling moving forward. If Harvey's knee injury is serious enough to keep him sidelined against the Chiefs, Coleman will essentially be a borderline must-start RB in his second game back from an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2. Harvey has not done much as a runner in six games, averaging 3.6 yards per carry on 24 carries, but he has been a PPR flex with 25 catches on 28 targets for 217 yards and one touchdown through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Ja'Marr Chase a Full Practice Participant on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 7:56 PM ETCincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday after he was held out on Wednesday, mainly for rest purposes, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. There were concerns about Chase's Week 8 status when he did not see the field at all on Wednesday, but his ankle injury is not a major concern, and he is fully expected to play this Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old former fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of LSU has not lived up to being the first receiver off the board in most fantasy drafts this year, with 32 receptions for 351 yards in six games played, but he has made up for some of it by scoring five times. Chase is currently averaging a career-low 58.5 receiving yards per game, but that could change quickly with a big performance against the Titans in Week 8. As long as Chase is active and ready to go on Sunday, he will remain a must-start WR1 in traditional fantasy leagues. He will be looking to find paydirt for the third straight game and for the sixth time this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Puka Nacua Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 7:49 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) said that his calf is still bothering him and he is getting treatment on it every day and doing different things with the trainers to make sure he can still work and play through it, according to Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. It is worth noting, but the good news for Nacua's fantasy managers is that he is not listed on the team's Week 8 injury report at all, so he appears to be fine to play in Week 8 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He played 85% of the offensive snaps in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders and caught eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown and also had two carries for 10 yards, leading the team in catches, receiving yards, and targets. The 25-year-old did not appear to be limited at all in Week 7, but his calf injury is worth watching moving forward. Unless he has a setback in practice on Friday, fantasy managers should plan on keeping him locked into their starting lineups this weekend against a banged-up Chargers secondary. The two-time Pro Bowler has had some health issues in 2026, but he has been stellar when on the field, catching 45 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns in his five games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Michael J. Duarte