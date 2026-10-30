Treylon Burks Returns to Practice Friday
Oct 30, 2026, 11:49 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday's session, according to Tashan Reed. His availability carries added importance following Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. Burks caught four of six targets for 66 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, his most productive outing of the season, but played just 37 of Washington's 67 offensive snaps. Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams both saw more playing time, leaving Burks competing for additional opportunities in the passing game. The 26-year-old was limited Wednesday before missing Thursday's practice, making his return an encouraging development ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burks has nine receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns across five games, and his inconsistent involvement keeps him in speculative deep-league territory despite the potential for increased targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan ReedComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Ja'Marr Chase Appears on Track to Play Against Titans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:38 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) was on the practice field Friday, preparing to catch passes from quarterback Joe Burrow, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Chase was seen jumping up and down during warmups, another encouraging sign for his availability ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury and rest designation before returning as a full participant Thursday. Chase caught five of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, giving him 32 receptions for 351 yards and five touchdowns through six games. RotoBaller's Week 8 wide receiver rankings have Chase at WR3, and his latest practice activity supports his outlook as a high-end fantasy starter against Tennessee.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kelsey Conway
Kenny Gainwell Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:31 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) returned to practice Friday but could be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Gainwell did not practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday after dealing with a hip injury during last week's victory over Carolina. Despite missing the third quarter, he finished with a season-high 88 rushing yards on 14 carries, a significant increase from his workload through the first six games. Bucky Irving remained Tampa Bay's lead back with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, while Sean Tucker added 52 yards and a score on seven attempts. Gainwell's availability could influence Tucker's opportunities behind Irving, but neither backup has established a dependable weekly fantasy role. Irving remains the safest starting option in this backfield regardless of Gainwell's status.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Emeka Egbuka to Be Ruled Out Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:26 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) did not practice Friday and will be ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka was limited Wednesday and Thursday, even shedding his non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, but he will now miss his second consecutive game. The second-year receiver caught seven of 16 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 6 before sitting out last week's victory over Carolina. Tez Johnson benefited from his absence, playing a season-high 41 offensive snaps and catching two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Chris Godwin added four receptions for 27 yards, although Tampa Bay attempted just 11 passes in the lopsided win. Johnson should continue seeing increased playing time, while Godwin remains the more established fantasy option in a receiving corps missing its leading target.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Breece Hall Will be Questionable for Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) is expected to be limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Hall was limited Wednesday and Thursday as he works toward his first appearance since suffering the injury in Week 3 against Detroit. He was also listed as questionable last week before ultimately missing his fourth consecutive game. Braelon Allen has taken advantage of Hall's absence, rushing for 357 yards over those four contests, including 104 yards on 17 carries against Miami in Week 7. Allen also caught six passes for 30 yards in that game and returned to full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. Allen has received at least 17 carries in three straight games, making him a viable RB2 if Hall remains sidelined. Hall's return would introduce more uncertainty into the backfield's workload distribution.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Rome Odunze's Shrinking Target Share Hurts his Fantasy Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:52 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze averaged 7.5 targets across 12 games last season but is down to 5.4 through seven outings in 2026. He has drawn only nine targets over his last two games combined, matching his Week 5 total by itself. That decline has come despite Odunze playing approximately 85% of Chicago's offensive snaps, suggesting the problem is where the passes are going rather than how often he is on the field. Luther Burden III leads the Bears with 47 targets, 35 catches, and 491 yards, while tight end Colston Loveland has drawn 42 targets, including 19 over the past two games. Odunze sits at 38 targets and has 24 catches for 381 yards, but has yet to score after finishing 2025 with six touchdowns. Burden's 130-yard touchdown performance against New England in Week 7 further illustrated the shifting passing-game hierarchy. At WR34 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings entering Monday's trip to Seattle, Odunze is a matchup-dependent flex option rather than a weekly lineup fixture.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Panthers Fire Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:35 AM ETThe Carolina Panthers have fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing-game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Defensive line coach Todd Wash has been named interim defensive coordinator and will assume play-calling duties following consecutive losses. Carolina surrendered 258 rushing yards in a 43-13 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 before Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's 27-19 loss. The Panthers failed to record a sack in either contest, although they forced three turnovers against Green Bay. Carolina remains a risky fantasy D/ST option heading into its Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, with Wash inheriting a defense that has struggled to generate pressure.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Chase Brown's Rushing Volume Continues to Decline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:27 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown played 75% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 7, up from 60% in Week 5, but his rushing workload remains well below its early-season level. Brown opened the year with 16 and 20 carries in his first two games before totaling just 46 attempts across his next four outings. His efficiency has also slipped, falling from 4.4 yards per carry in 2025 to 3.5 through six games this season. Brown managed only 39 rushing yards against both Miami in Week 5 and Baltimore in Week 7, while Samaje Perine outcarried him 14-13 against the Dolphins before receiving a one-yard touchdown carry against the Ravens. Brown has scored only once this season after producing 11 total touchdowns in 2025, although his 28 receptions for 143 yards have helped sustain his PPR value. He remains the Bengals' primary back and sits at RB16 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings, but his reduced rushing opportunities and Perine's involvement near the goal line make him a less reliable source of high-end fantasy production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Herbert's Fantasy Stock Continues to Fall
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:14 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has provided little fantasy value during the team's 0-6 start, with his passing efficiency and touchdown production both falling sharply. After throwing 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games last season, Herbert has five touchdown passes and eight interceptions through six games in 2026. His last three starts have produced just 514 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions, while he has been sacked 13 times across that stretch. Injuries to left tackle Rashawn Slater and center Tyler Biadasz have compounded the problems, and the Chargers rank last in offensive EPA per play (-0.190) while averaging 15 points per game. Los Angeles used its Week 7 bye to review the offense, although Mike McDaniel will remain the play-caller. Herbert has averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game this season and sits at QB25 in Nick Mariano's RotoBaller Week 8 rankings ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams. His production makes him a difficult starting option in conventional one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Has Yet to Regain Form Following Ankle Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has continued to struggle to start his second NFL season. In six games, Henderson has 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown, along with five receptions for 45 yards. Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5. While he has yet to miss a game this season, he has clearly been affected. He has totaled just 99 scrimmage yards in three games since the injury and has played just 22% of snaps since Week 5. While the Patriots offense has hit a groove in recent weeks, they're relying more on Rhamondre Stevenson as the bellcow rather than Henderson. At the moment, Henderson will serve as a handcuff behind Stevenson and should not be in starting lineups in Week 8.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Taking Control of Titans' Backfield
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:51 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career. After a slow start to his 2026 season, Pollard erupted in Week 7, with 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and added three receptions for 26 yards in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the inept Titans offense, Pollard's monster game shows he still has enough talent to produce in fantasy leagues. Over the last two games, Pollard has taken over the backfield, playing 75% of the snaps, while Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter have played around 25%. The Titans offense is still expected to hinder Pollard and his fantasy value moving forward, but if he is traded before next Tuesday's deadline, his value could increase substantially if he is moved to an improved situation.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Hoping to Practice on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:38 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) hopes to practice on Friday ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Barkley dealt with a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 4. He returned in Week 7 but was clearly hindered by the injury. Now, Barkley is listed with a back issue and has not practiced on Wednesday or Thursday. If he's unable to practice on Friday, he would likely be unable to play against the division rivals on Sunday. The ninth-year back has totaled 261 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in five games this season, with injuries affecting at least three of those games. If Barkley is unable to go in Week 8, both Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue would handle the bulk of the work against a tough Commanders run defense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Tetairoa McMillan's Recent Struggles Continue Against Packers
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:28 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hauled in six of 11 targets for 58 yards in the 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. While McMillan secured enough short passes to salvage his stat line, he was unproductive downfield and in the red zone in Week 8. Since his monster game in Week 4, McMillan has caught 16 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns, averaging under nine half-PPR fantasy points per game. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has cooled off after a hot start, and the offensive line is currently battered by injuries, leaving Young with little time to push the ball downfield. While McMillan is still the Panthers' lead receiver, his status as a must-start wide receiver in fantasy has worn off after back-to-back games of lackluster production from this passing attack.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Tucker Kraft Finds the End Zone Again in Week 8
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft hauled in all six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers. Kraft found the end zone on the team's second drive, hauling in a 12-yard touchdown on a perfect pass from quarterback Jordan Love. After a slow start to the 2026 season, Kraft has found a groove, scoring in the endzone in three of his last games and averaging 11.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game since Week 4. While it's a crowded situation with both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden breaking out as fantasy stars, the Packers run the third-most pass-heavy offense in the NFL. With Green Bay continuing to be a pass-driven offense, Kraft should remain a starting fantasy option.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Bryce Young Says His Knee is Fine After Loss in Week 8
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:08 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (knee) says he's fine after the 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Postgame, Young said, "Everyone's dealing with something at this point in the year. It's football. Nothing like that is an excuse; go out there and play the game." Young has been playing through a Week 3 knee injury and was sacked six times and hit nine times on Thursday night. With right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve, Damien Lewis inactive, and Corey Bullock leaving the game early, Young will likely remain under duress this season. After a hot start by the Panthers offense, injuries have caught up, and nearly every fantasy option besides running back Chuba Hubbard is a risky play moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Pro Football Talk
Jordan Love Picks Apart Panthers on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:54 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception in his team's 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Love kept it going in Week 8, tossing multiple TDs for the seventh time in eight tries. The 27-year-old had it all on display, layering passes with deft touch and letting them rip into tight windows. Running back Josh Jacobs' return indeed dampens some of Love's upside. However, the latter could still be valuable, especially if Jacobs remains inefficient after an extended absence at the start of the season. The former first-round pick has now attempted at least 41 passes in each of his last three outings. At this rate, he could challenge his 2023 personal best of 579. Love was the QB5 that year. Green Bay will host the New England Patriots next time out.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jalen Coker Stays Relevant with Late Touchdown
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:38 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker caught two of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Bryce Young didn't have a ton of time to get through his progressions on Thursday, and Carolina's passing game struggled as a result. Fortunately for owners, Coker came through late in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard catch-and-run that he cashed in for his third touchdown of the season -- tying a career high. After an electric start to the campaign, the third-year pro out of Holy Cross has caught two or fewer passes in two straight appearances. It's unclear whether a shoulder injury he dealt with during the week contributed to the down performance. Regardless, he's still a key piece on one of the league's most pass-heavy attacks, and better days should be ahead for this offense as a whole. That said, Coker and Carolina won't have it easy in Week 9 when they take on the Denver Broncos at home.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Matthew Golden Again Paces Packers in Targets
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:16 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden reeled in seven of 13 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the team's 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. It was the second-year pro's third straight appearance with at least six catches and 12 targets, as he's putting together a strong sophomore campaign following a dud in 2025. For what it's worth, Golden needs to clean up his drops, considering he was at six (depending on your source) entering Week 8 and collected a few more. However, quarterback Jordan Love keeps feeding him, and he's at worst a 1B option in the Packers' passing attack. That, combined with Green Bay's lack of an effective run game, should remain a lucrative combination for fantasy managers. Golden and Green Bay will be put to the test next weekend when they square off with the New England Patriots.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Josh Jacobs Overcomes Inefficiencies with Two Short TDs
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 2:01 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown on 21 totes and caught all six of his targets for 13 yards and another score in his team's 27-19 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers. Jacobs' receiving work was a nice plus, but there's no getting around how inefficient he was with his touches. The 28-year-old hasn't looked explosive after a long layoff, but he's still getting it done for fantasy with considerable touchdown upside. On the bright side, Jacobs appears to have a stranglehold on Green Bay's backfield. He was up to 71% of the Packers' snaps in this one, and ceded just five combined opportunities to running mates MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr. So long as the veteran can maintain his role in the receiving game and modestly improve his efficiency, he'll be a boon to fantasy managers who held onto him. Next up for the Pack is a road date with the New England Patriots.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard Rebounds with Workhorse Volume
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 30, 2026, 1:48 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Thursday night's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He added 38 yards and seven receptions on eight looks. Hubbard rebounded from a subpar outing by his standards with a third game of 100-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown on a day when the Panthers' passing game struggled mightily. As has been the case for most of the 2026 campaign, the Oklahoma State product was Carolina's engine, consistently grinding out yardage behind a severely depleted offensive line. Moreover, Hubbard has collected 13 targets over his past two appearances, raising an already solid fantasy floor. He'll get a tougher ask in Week 9 when his team takes on the visiting Denver Broncos.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Treylon Burks Downgraded to a DNP on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:22 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, according to the team's official website. Burks' status for the Week 8 Sunday night matchup against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles is up in the air after a mid-week downgrade; he was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The 26-year-old's status on Friday will go a long way in determining his status for Sunday's game, but either way, there is a good chance he will be listed as either questionable or out. Washington's receiver depth is compromised with Burks hobbled and Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the season. Burks' foot injury gives fantasy managers even more of a reason to take a flier on rookie Antonio Williams off the waiver wire, as he will have a clear path to WR2 duties behind Stefon Diggs, even if Burks is able to play against Philly. Burks, a former first-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in 2022, has caught only nine passes on 17 targets for 152 yards in his first five games in his second year in D.C., but he has already set a career high with two touchdowns. He is only rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com