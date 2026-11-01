Omar Cooper Jr. Sees his Fantasy Momentum Comes to an Abrupt Halt
Nov 1, 2026, 4:22 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a major fantasy disappointment in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing without a catch or target after consecutive 100-yard performances. The rookie entered Week 8 having caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games, but he was completely absent from the passing attack despite Geno Smith throwing for 290 yards and two scores. Adonai Mitchell emerged as New York's leading receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while Garrett Wilson recorded six receptions for 83 yards on 12 targets. Cooper's recent success had come on relatively limited volume, with several explosive receptions accounting for much of his production. Sunday's shutout exposed the risks associated with that reliance on big plays, particularly with Mitchell commanding a larger share of the passing opportunities. Cooper still has demonstrated considerable playmaking ability, but this performance makes him a more difficult WR3/flex option to trust until his target involvement becomes more consistent.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Bijan Robinson a Major Disappointment in Week 8
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:19 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was held to a season-low 19 carries for 76 yards as his team got shut out 16-0 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. There was a chance Robinson would run into trouble against a stout Bucs run defense, but there was hope since he has shown he can muscle past even the toughest defenses. It was an all-around disappointing day for fantasy managers leaning on the Falcons, as Michael Penix Jr. completed just eight of 24 passes for 125 yards and threw a whopping four interceptions. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield didn't complete a single pass as running back Bucky Irving scored the only points for Tampa Bay with kicker Chase McLaughlin. Robinson has the opportunity to rebound in Week 9 when the Falcons face a less sturdy Bengals defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Anthony Richardson Sr. Enters Game in Fourth Quarter
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:49 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. entered Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Athletic's James Boyd reported via the X platform. This is Richardson's first game of the 2026 season, as he was listed behind Daniel Jones in the Colts' depth chart. In his most complete season in 2024, Richardson threw for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 47.7% completion over 11 games. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked three times before exiting Sunday's game. Indianapolis was trailing by roughly 30 points when Richardson entered the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: James Boyd via X.com
Joshua Palmer Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 8 vs. Ravens
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:38 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cameron Wolfe reported via the X platform. The 27-year-old was helped off the field after injuring himself during a deep route in the first quarter. He had four receptions for 117 yards in five games heading into Sunday, and was targeted once but didn't record a stat line before leaving the game. Fellow receivers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and DJ Moore all remain active in Sunday's game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Gardner Minshew II Enters Game for Cardinals Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:27 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II has entered Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in place of Jacoby Brissett, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Brissett struggled during the first half, throwing an interception and completing eight of his first 20 passes for 104 yards through the early stages of the third quarter. The Cardinals entered Sunday with Brissett firmly established as their starter, despite speculation about a potential quarterback change following a disappointing 2-5 start. Minshew is Arizona's primary backup, while rookie Carson Beck is inactive as the emergency third quarterback. It remains unclear whether Brissett has been benched or if another issue prompted the substitution.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Lamar Jackson Sports Splint After Leaving Week 8 With Thumb Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:21 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) was spotted wearing a splint on the sidelines after exiting Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson started the Week 8 matchup but quickly exited after an early play in which he came under pressure, and Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau collided with Jackson's right hand following an incomplete pass. This was Jackson's first game in three weeks, and he was already viewed as "not 100%" returning from an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) didn't last very long in relief, exiting with a reported injury after just four pass attempts. Undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano made his professional debut for the Ravens to finish the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: CBS Sports via X.com
Bam Knight Ruled Out With Concussion Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:17 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Knight suffered the injury late in the second quarter on a 10-yard reception that ended in a lost fumble. He finished with three carries for eight yards and one reception for 10 yards. Fellow running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was also listed as questionable to return, while Evan Hull was inactive for Sunday's contest. That leaves Tyler Allgeier positioned for an increased workload if Love cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Tyler Huntley Ruled Out With Toe Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:13 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported via the X platform. Huntley connected on two of four passes and was sacked once before exiting Sunday's game. Earlier in the game, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) exited with an apparent injury. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his professional debut in relief of Huntley. The UConn product had a 69% completion rate for 3,448 yards and a 28:1 TD:INT ratio his final year in the NCAA, but it is not yet clear how that production will translate to the NFL.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Zrebiec via X.com
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:09 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Ferguson injured his ankle during Dallas' opening offensive possession and was initially listed as questionable to return. He did not record a reception or target before exiting. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the Cowboys' remaining healthy tight ends. Spann-Ford is positioned to take on a larger role in Ferguson's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Jaylen Waddle Active Against Chiefs in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:01 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after entering the weekend with a questionable tag. Waddle missed Wednesday's practice before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday after aggravating his chest injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. He caught four of seven targets for 48 yards in that contest and leads Denver with 26 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown this season. Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. are also available in the receiving corps, with Mims recovering from an ankle injury. Waddle managed just one reception for two yards against Kansas City in Week 1, and RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings place him at WR46. Despite being available, his inconsistent production makes him a risky flex option for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Klis
Kendrick Bourne Ruled Out With High-Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:55 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a high ankle sprain, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. The 31-year-old caught one of two targets for 29 yards before exiting the contest. Bourne had taken on an expanded receiving role following the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr., making his injury another setback for Arizona's passing attack. Michael Wilson remains the team's leading wide receiver, while Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil are available for additional opportunities. Tight end Trey McBride also figures to remain heavily involved as one of Jacoby Brissett's primary receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Colby Parkinson Inactive Against Chargers in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:47 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Adam Grosbard. Parkinson was listed as questionable after missing all three practices during the week, including Friday's final session. The 27-year-old caught five of six targets for 48 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, his second consecutive game with five receptions. With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) still on injured reserve, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen are positioned for increased involvement, while rookie Max Klare provides additional depth. Higbee led the team's tight ends in routes run last week but managed just two receptions for 14 yards, while Allen caught four passes for 20 yards and two touchdowns. Both offer potential fantasy streaming value, although the Rams' tight end rotation makes their workloads difficult to predict.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Grosbard
Joshua Palmer Doubtful to Return With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:23 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is doubtful to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the team's official announcement. The 27-year-old pulled up while running a deep route in the first quarter and was assisted off the field before heading to the locker room. Palmer was targeted once but did not record a reception before exiting. Buffalo has D.J. Moore back in the lineup after a two-game absence, while Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman remain available. Palmer entered Sunday with just four receptions for 117 yards across five games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Tyler Huntley Questionable to Return With Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Huntley completed two of four passes for zero yards and lost a fumble on a sack before exiting in the second quarter. He had entered the game after Lamar Jackson suffered a right-thumb injury on Baltimore's opening offensive play and was subsequently ruled out. With both quarterbacks sidelined, rookie Joe Fagnano has taken over under center after being designated as the Ravens' emergency third quarterback. The injuries leave Baltimore's passing attack in a difficult position, creating additional uncertainty for fantasy managers relying on Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and the team's other receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jeremiyah Love Questionable to Return vs. Cowboys with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 2:12 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is questionable to return against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 due to an ankle injury, according to Theo Mackie of azcentral.com. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN previously reported that Love was seen in the blue injury tent and later went to the locker room alongside trainers. Love suffered the injury in the first quarter and was seen throwing his helmet down on the sideline in frustration. Tyler Allgeier, who is dealing with a toe injury, and Bam Knight will operate at tailback for the Cardinals while Love is unavailable.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Theo Mackie - azcentral.com
Zachariah Branch Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:09 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie exited in the first half and was initially listed as doubtful to return, according to Josh Kendall. Branch has primarily contributed on special teams this season, with a limited role in Atlanta's passing attack. His absence leaves the Falcons without one of their primary return specialists, although the injury is unlikely to have a significant impact on most fantasy lineups outside leagues that award return yardage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josh Kendall
Jake Ferguson Returns to Game Vs. Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:58 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) returned to a Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals after briefly exiting the contest and heading to the locker room with an ankle injury during the first quarter, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. However, Machota also reported that Ferguson was "limping badly" after returning to the field. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) listed as an inactive prior to the contest, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the other options at tight end for the Cowboys.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jon Machota - The Athletic
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Bills with Thumb Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:49 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) for the rest of the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills due to a right-thumb injury. The thumb injury happened on Baltimore's first offensive play of the game, and Jackson will finish the day with one pass attempt that went incomplete. Jackson returned to the lineup and started the game against the Bills after missing the previous three contests due to an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley, who started the previous three games with Jackson out, has taken over at quarterback for the Ravens.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Baltimore Ravesn
Deshaun Watson Returns to Game vs. Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:42 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (head) returned to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after briefly exiting in the first quarter for a concussion check, according to Kelsey Russo, an associate editor and staff writer for the Browns. Shedeur Sanders replaced Watson while he was out. On the first drive following Watson's return, he was strip-sacked by Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen, and the ball was recovered by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, which eventually led to a touchdown for the Steelers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Kelsey Russo - Cleveland Browns
Lamar Jackson Questionable to Return vs. Bills with Thumb Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:31 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is questionable to return to a Week 8 contest against the Buffalo Bills due to a right-thumb injury, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner. The team has also confirmed Jackson's status and injury. Jackson started the game against the Bills, but missed the previous three contests due to an ankle injury. With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley will assume the role under center. Huntley started the previous three games with Jackson out. Jackson's status will need to continue to be monitored as the game progresses.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jonas Shaffer - Baltimore Banner
Jake Ferguson Questionable to Return Vs. Cardinals with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:25 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is questionable to return to a Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Ferguson exited in the first quarter. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News noted that Ferguson was spotted walking to the locker room. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) ruled out before the game, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the other options at tight end for the Cowboys on Sunday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jon Machota - The Athletic