Tyler Huntley Questionable to Return With Toe Injury
Nov 1, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Huntley completed two of four passes for zero yards and lost a fumble on a sack before exiting in the second quarter. He had entered the game after Lamar Jackson suffered a right-thumb injury on Baltimore's opening offensive play and was subsequently ruled out. With both quarterbacks sidelined, rookie Joe Fagnano has taken over under center after being designated as the Ravens' emergency third quarterback. The injuries leave Baltimore's passing attack in a difficult position, creating additional uncertainty for fantasy managers relying on Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and the team's other receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike GarafoloComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Jeremiyah Love Questionable to Return vs. Cowboys with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 2:12 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is questionable to return against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 due to an ankle injury, according to Theo Mackie of azcentral.com. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN previously reported that Love was seen in the blue injury tent and later went to the locker room alongside trainers. Love suffered the injury in the first quarter and was seen throwing his helmet down on the sideline in frustration. Tyler Allgeier, who is dealing with a toe injury, and Bam Knight will operate at tailback for the Cardinals while Love is unavailable.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Theo Mackie - azcentral.com
Zachariah Branch Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:09 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie exited in the first half and was initially listed as doubtful to return, according to Josh Kendall. Branch has primarily contributed on special teams this season, with a limited role in Atlanta's passing attack. His absence leaves the Falcons without one of their primary return specialists, although the injury is unlikely to have a significant impact on most fantasy lineups outside leagues that award return yardage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josh Kendall
Jake Ferguson Returns to Game Vs. Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:58 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) returned to a Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals after briefly exiting the contest and heading to the locker room with an ankle injury during the first quarter, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. However, Machota also reported that Ferguson was "limping badly" after returning to the field. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) listed as an inactive prior to the contest, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the other options at tight end for the Cowboys.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jon Machota - The Athletic
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Bills with Thumb Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:49 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) for the rest of the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills due to a right-thumb injury. The thumb injury happened on Baltimore's first offensive play of the game, and Jackson will finish the day with one pass attempt that went incomplete. Jackson returned to the lineup and started the game against the Bills after missing the previous three contests due to an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley, who started the previous three games with Jackson out, has taken over at quarterback for the Ravens.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Baltimore Ravesn
Deshaun Watson Returns to Game vs. Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:42 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (head) returned to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after briefly exiting in the first quarter for a concussion check, according to Kelsey Russo, an associate editor and staff writer for the Browns. Shedeur Sanders replaced Watson while he was out. On the first drive following Watson's return, he was strip-sacked by Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen, and the ball was recovered by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, which eventually led to a touchdown for the Steelers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Kelsey Russo - Cleveland Browns
Lamar Jackson Questionable to Return vs. Bills with Thumb Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:31 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is questionable to return to a Week 8 contest against the Buffalo Bills due to a right-thumb injury, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner. The team has also confirmed Jackson's status and injury. Jackson started the game against the Bills, but missed the previous three contests due to an ankle injury. With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley will assume the role under center. Huntley started the previous three games with Jackson out. Jackson's status will need to continue to be monitored as the game progresses.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jonas Shaffer - Baltimore Banner
Jake Ferguson Questionable to Return Vs. Cardinals with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:25 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is questionable to return to a Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Ferguson exited in the first quarter. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News noted that Ferguson was spotted walking to the locker room. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) ruled out before the game, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the other options at tight end for the Cowboys on Sunday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jon Machota - The Athletic
Deshaun Watson Headed to Medical Tent for Concussion Check
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:15 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (head) is heading to the medical tent after a roughing-the-passer call on Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker in Week 8, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette adds that the referees sent Watson to the sideline for concussion evaluation. Shedeur Sanders is now in at quarterback for the Browns. Watson's status will need to be monitored moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mike DeFabo - The Athletic
Rachaad White's Week 8 Workload Remains a Question Mark
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:55 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White has yet to exceed eight carries in a game this season, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt's (groin) placement on injured reserve gives him an opportunity to change that against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. White played 70.5% of the offensive snaps with Croskey-Merritt sidelined in Week 6, yet received just seven carries for 27 yards. His four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown helped make that outing productive for PPR managers, while Philadelphia's defense allowed Javonte Williams to rush for 155 yards and a score in Week 7. The matchup offers some encouragement, although head coach Dan Quinn has indicated that Washington plans to increase Austin Ekeler's involvement, with Jeremy McNichols also available. White carries no Week 8 injury designation and sits at RB18 in RotoBaller's updated PPR rankings. His receiving ability and opportunity to lead the backfield make him a reasonable RB2 consideration, particularly in PPR leagues, even if the rushing workload remains difficult to project.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard's Expanded Role Faces a Week 8 Test
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard has played at least 91% of the offensive snaps in each of his last three games, but his weekly targets have fluctuated from nine to 12 to five. He caught 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 6 before being held to three catches for 27 yards against New Orleans. That leaves him at WR27 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings, a viable PPR flex consideration for Sunday's home game against Cleveland. The Browns have allowed no more than 182 passing yards in any of their past three contests, and Bernard caught just two passes for 11 yards in the teams' first meeting. He played only 40% of Pittsburgh's snaps in that game, however, and his role has since changed substantially. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) remain on injured reserve, while Ben Skowronek (calf) is also inactive, keeping Bernard heavily involved in an undermanned receiving group.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings Blocks a Trade Back to the 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings reportedly opposed a return to the San Francisco 49ers, causing a proposed trade between the two teams to fall apart, according to Ari Meirov. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in May after spending six seasons in San Francisco, where he caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. His production has dropped considerably with the Vikings, recording just four receptions for 43 yards on eight targets across five games. Jennings has struggled to establish himself in a receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, prompting speculation about his future ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. While a reunion with San Francisco now appears unlikely, a move elsewhere remains possible. For fantasy managers, Jennings remains difficult to roster in standard leagues given his limited involvement in Minnesota's passing attack.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Dont'e Thornton Jr. a Healthy Scratch on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 12:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. is a healthy scratch on Sunday for the team's Week 8 road matchup against the New York Jets. Receiver Malik Benson is also a healthy scratch with Jack Bech returning from Injured Reserve this weekend. Thornton was activated from IR himself earlier this week, but he will not make his return against the Jets and finds himself as the odd man out in the Raiders' receiving corps behind Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Bech, Cody White, and Dareke Young. Unless the Raiders suffer another injury to their receiving corps, the 23-year-old Thornton could be a healthy scratch again in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 8. The former fourth-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft from Tennessee has yet to play a game in 2026 for Vegas after catching just 10 of his 30 targets for 135 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games (eight starts) in his first year in the NFL in a bad Raiders offense. Thornton only deserves to be stashed right now in deep dynasty/keeper leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
Kenny Gainwell Officially Active Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:18 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is officially active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The 27-year-old was listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice, but returned as a limited participant Thursday before logging a full session Friday. Gainwell rushed for a season-high 88 yards on 14 carries in Tampa Bay's 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. However, his increased workload came in a blowout, with starter Bucky Irving resting in the fourth quarter after rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Gainwell had recorded just 19 carries through his first six games, making last week's performance an exception to his usual involvement. With Irving firmly established as Tampa Bay's lead back and Sean Tucker also available, Gainwell remains more of a deep-league insurance option than a dependable fantasy starter against Atlanta.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Chiefs Hope to Add a Receiver at the Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 12:11 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to add a wide receiver by the Nov. 10 trade deadline, with Indianapolis Colts wideout Josh Downs and Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher Brian Thomas Jr. among the possible targets. Rapoport says that it is no secret that the Chiefs are looking to bolster their WR room, even with Rashee Rice returning from a hamstring injury to play in Week 8 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chiefs acquiring a receiver would be bad news for the speedy Xavier Worthy, who disappointed during Rice's two-game absence as KC's top receiving option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Both Downs and Thomas have struggled with the Colts and Jaguars, respectively, early on in 2026, with Downs posting a 26-307-0 line and Thomas recording only nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown as Jacksonville's WR3. Rice has also left a lot to be desired after having a minor knee procedure in the offseason, as he heads into Week 8 action with only 13 receptions for 190 yards and one score on 17 targets across four games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jonah Coleman Faces Workload Questions Despite Week 8 Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:02 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has a better opportunity to contribute in Sunday's rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs than he did in Week 1, when he did not record a carry. RJ Harvey (knee) was limited Thursday, did not practice Friday, and was ruled out before Denver placed him on injured reserve Saturday. Coleman led the Broncos' backfield in snaps upon returning from an ankle injury in Week 7, rushing nine times for 54 yards and catching two passes for 15 yards against Arizona. He also produced 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 13 touches when Harvey missed Week 2. Coleman sits at RB26 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings, putting him in the flex conversation for 12-team leagues. However, J.K. Dobbins remains involved and handled Denver's one-yard touchdown carry against Arizona last week. Kansas City also allowed 100 rushing yards to Emanuel Wilson in Week 7, although he needed 24 carries to reach that total. Coleman's expanded opportunities are encouraging, but his workload and goal-line involvement remain uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Calvin Ridley Officially Active Against the Bengals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 11:58 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is officially active for the Week 8 game on Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Ridley will return from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, and he should have an expanded role in the Titans' passing game on Sunday in what should be a favorable game script, with rookie first-round wideout Carnell Tate sidelined with a shoulder injury. Ridley's return on Sunday is bad news for any fantasy managers using Elic Ayomanor as a flex play in Week 8 with Tate ruled out. The 31-year-old Ridley has not been a very active member of Tennessee's offense when he has been healthy this year, though, catching only five passes on 10 targets for 81 yards without a touchdown. Ridley will play against the Bengals, but he still is not a recommended starting option in fantasy football lineups. RotoBaller has Ridley ranked as the No. 75 receiver this weekend, even with Tate sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Jordyn Tyson Could Make NFL Debut in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 11:53 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) could make his NFL debut in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The rookie first-round pick has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during an August joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Schefter reports that Tyson is nearing a return, even if he isn't ready for the November 8 matchup. The Saints have a Week 8 bye, giving the eighth overall pick additional recovery time. General manager Mickey Loomis said on October 21 that Tyson would not practice that week, making his potential return to the field an important development. Chris Olave has led New Orleans' receiving corps, while Devaughn Vele has caught 33 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. Tyson could eventually challenge Vele for opportunities behind Olave, although the rookie's extended absence creates uncertainty about his immediate involvement. He remains worth stashing in fantasy leagues ahead of his anticipated debut.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jakobi Meyers active Sunday vs. Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 11:51 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. Meyers was questionable to play this weekend after missing Friday's practice, but the 29-year-old will suit up for a good matchup. It is bad news as Brian Thomas Jr. looks to get more involved to make himself more attractive before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Meyers comes out of Jacksonville's Week 7 bye with 20 catches on 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns in his first six games of his first full season with the Jaguars. Meyers is coming off a strong game in the team's last contest in London against the division-rival Houston Texans in Week 6, when he caught five of a season-high 10 targets for a season-high 83 yards, but he has not found the end zone since a Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. The former undrafted free agent from NC State found the end zone twice in the first two weeks of the 2026 campaign and will try to find paydirt for the third time against the floundering Colts. RotoBaller has Meyers ranked as a WR3/flex option in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Breece Hall officially inactive Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 11:45 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) has officially been ruled out for the Week 8 game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and will miss a fifth straight game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It is disappointing for Hall's fantasy managers after it looked like the 25-year-old was trending in the right direction by practicing in a limited fashion earlier this week. With Hall on the bench yet again this weekend, Braelon Allen will need to be started in all fantasy football leagues as New York's top back against the Raiders. Hall's next chance to make a return for the Jets will be in Week 9 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 8. In his fifth year in the NFL, Hall has been a bust so far in fantasy, playing in only three games and averaging 3.2 yards per carry for 163 rushing yards and one touchdown, adding 10 catches on 10 targets for 102 yards through the air. In his four starts with Hall sidelined, Allen has been great for fantasy managers, carrying the ball 72 times for 357 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and a touchdown while adding 11 catches for 64 yards on 15 targets in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
George Pickens Active for Week 8 Against Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 11:42 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jon Machota. Pickens was listed as questionable after receiving a limited designation on Wednesday's estimated injury report and practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The 25-year-old has caught 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, including four receptions for 57 yards and a score against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. With Pickens available alongside CeeDee Lamb, Dallas will have its top two receivers despite KaVontae Turpin (ribs) being ruled out. RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings place Pickens at WR12, making him a strong WR2 option for fantasy managers against Arizona.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jon Machota