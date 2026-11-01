Chiefs Hope to Add a Receiver at the Trade Deadline

Nov 1, 2026, 10:25 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to practice ahead of Week 9, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Although the Rams were optimistic that Garrett would practice last week and that didn't happen, they're much more optimistic about his ability to get on the practice field leading up to Week 9. That doesn't necessarily mean that Garrett will suit up next weekend against the Commanders, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. Garrett hasn't played since the season opener, and even then, he clearly wasn't his usual self. The 31-year-old will look to get back to his pre-Los Angeles form, such as when he racked up 23 sacks with the Browns last year. As the Rams look to get back above .500 and stay in the playoff mix, having Garrett healthy and available to attack opposing offenses is pivotal.