DJ Moore Active on Sunday Against Ravens
Nov 1, 2026, 11:30 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's contest against the visiting Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Moore will make his return to Buffalo's starting lineup this weekend after healing up during last week's bye. The 29-year-old originally suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions and attempted to play through it in the following weeks, catching seven of 12 targets for 78 yards and no touchdowns in games against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots before being shut down. Now that Moore is back, fantasy managers will be hoping that he can pick up as quarterback Josh Allen's top target. Before his shoulder injury in Week 2, Moore caught five of eight targets for 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans in his Bills debut. Fantasy managers will want to get Moore back into their lineups on Sunday against a Ravens secondary that has been vulnerable this year. RotoBaller has Moore ranked as the No. 14 receiver for Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron WolfeComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Jordyn Tyson could return from hamstring injury as early as next week vs. Browns
Saints first-pick Jordyn Tyson could return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him as early as next week vs. the Browns, per sources. But even if it’s not then, he is not far away from playing. pic.twitter.com/wEen4tUih9— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 1, 2026, 11:28 AM ET
Jadarian Price Still Awaiting Activation Despite Being Cleared to Play
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 11:25 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is expected to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he remains on injured reserve. Price was limited in Thursday's practice before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday, and he carries no injury designation for Week 8. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday that Seattle was still working through roster decisions and would make a move Monday if it elects to activate the rookie first-round pick. Price rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries before missing four games with a chest injury. He also lost two fumbles across his first three appearances. Zach Charbonnet is confirmed to make his season debut Monday, while Emanuel Wilson is coming off a 100-yard rushing performance with a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Even if activated, Price faces an uncertain workload in a crowded backfield, making him a risky flex option for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ProFootballTalk
Omar Cooper Jr. Carries Flex Appeal With Some Week 8 Risk
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 11:14 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has a reasonable case for fantasy lineups Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after back-to-back 100-yard games. He turned seven targets into six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against New England, then caught all five of his targets for 115 yards and another score against Miami. The Raiders have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to slot receivers, giving Cooper an encouraging matchup. His recent numbers are impressive, although two catches accounted for 112 of his 115 yards in Week 7, leaving room for a quieter performance if the explosive plays aren't there. Cooper's snap share also fell from 82% in Week 6 to 64% in Week 7, partly because the Jets used more single-receiver formations rather than because he lost his role. He sits at WR25 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings and is a defensible WR3/flex start, particularly for managers willing to accept some volatility.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Less Than 100% for Week 8, Will Still be Mobile
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 11:05 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) will be less than 100% in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. However, Wolfe reports that Jackson "does plan to be mobile." The star quarterback missed the last three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and during that time, the Ravens dropped to 4-3. While they're still above .500, they also occupy the last-place spot in a competitive AFC North. While Jackson won't be able to utilize his entire skill set on Sunday, the fact that he's still going to be mobile and run around the field is great news for fantasy managers. In the 3.5 games before injuring his ankle, Jackson racked up 967 passing yards, 144 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns, and just two turnovers. His rushing upside and improved passing skills will allow him to rank in the mid-range QB1 tier this week, even though he's not 100%. He'll likely be busy in a potential high-scoring affair against Josh Allen and the Bills.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Dalton Kincaid Optimistic About Playing in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 10:57 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) is "optimistic" that he will be able to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Kincaid is officially listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week long. While the decision whether to make the tight end active rests with the Bills, it certainly sounds like Kincaid feels as though he can play. If so, he'd be looking to build on a seven-catch, 38-yard performance from prior to Buffalo's bye week. The 27-year-old has been very inconsistent in fantasy football this year, but based on pure talent alone, he has TE1 upside against a Ravens defense allowing the fifth-most touchdowns to tight ends in 2026. If Kincaid can't suit up, Dawson Knox would operate as the Bills' primary tight end with some streaming appeal in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Colts Looking for Big Package in Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 10:33 AM ETAs the Indianapolis Colts continue to field trade calls on running back Jonathan Taylor, the team is reportedly looking for a package similar to what the Carolina Panthers received from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Christian McCaffrey four years ago, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. That trade, which also occurred in the days leading up to the trade deadline, sent McCaffrey to San Francisco in exchange for second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-round picks. That's a hefty price tag, but it also falls in line with previous reporting that indicated the Colts wanted more than a second-round pick for a star running back. Now, with less than 10 days until the trade deadline, teams must decide if he's worth the haul. Taylor had 1,963 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns last season, and he's already up to 765 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns this year despite playing in a below-average offense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Raiders Plan to Start Kirk Cousins as Long as Possible
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 10:30 AM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders will continue to play quarterback Kirk Cousins "as long as possible," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. While there has been some chatter about the transition plan to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in recent weeks, it doesn't sound like the Raiders are ready to make a quarterback move. Vegas opened the season 3-0 but now finds itself in the midst of a four-game losing streak. However, Schefter reports that the Raiders don't believe Cousins is responsible for their latest woes. The 38-year-old has impressed to the tune of 1,877 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions this season, although some of those positive statistics did come during garbage time. Still, the veteran quarterback has the team in a decent spot ahead of the midway point of the 2026 season, and we should expect to see him leading the offense for the foreseeable future while Mendoza continues to develop and watch from the sideline.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Myles Garrett Expected to Practice Ahead of Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 10:25 AM ETLos Angeles Rams pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to practice ahead of Week 9, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Although the Rams were optimistic that Garrett would practice last week and that didn't happen, they're much more optimistic about his ability to get on the practice field leading up to Week 9. That doesn't necessarily mean that Garrett will suit up next weekend against the Commanders, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. Garrett hasn't played since the season opener, and even then, he clearly wasn't his usual self. The 31-year-old will look to get back to his pre-Los Angeles form, such as when he racked up 23 sacks with the Browns last year. As the Rams look to get back above .500 and stay in the playoff mix, having Garrett healthy and available to attack opposing offenses is pivotal.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
DJ Moore Expected to Play vs. Ravens in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:52 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Baltimore Ravens despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Moore has been dealing with a shoulder issue since Week 2, and it sidelined him entirely for the Bills' last two games. However, it sounds like he has turned a corner and is healthy enough to play this weekend. This is great news for the Bills and fantasy managers, as Moore is Josh Allen's No. 1 target on offense. Across the two games where he's been fully healthy this year, he is averaging 5.5 catches, 83.5 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns. This week, he ranks as a low-end WR2 option against a Ravens defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Jets "Hoping" Breece Hall Will Return in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe New York Jets are "hoping" that running back Breece Hall (quad) will return to action in Week 9, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Hall is expected to miss this Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking his fifth consecutive game missed. New York has been able to survive his absence thanks to the solid production of Braelon Allen, who has totaled 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown across his four starts. However, there is no question that the Jets are at their best when Hall is healthy and active. That should happen in Week 9, giving the Jets reinforcements for a very difficult contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen has earned the right to handle more touches going forward, but Hall should reclaim his starting role while ranking as a fringe RB1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Jakobi Meyers Suiting Up for Week 8 Against the Colts
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Meyers had been listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice, but ultimately, the injury won't sideline him for this week's divisional battle. Prior to the Jaguars' Week 7 bye, Meyers had a solid showing in London with 10 targets, five catches, and a season-high 83 receiving yards against the Houston Texans. He has carved out a sizable role with Brian Thomas Jr. seemingly in the doghouse, as Meyers is now the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Parker Washington in Jacksonville. He should continue to rank as a solid WR3 option in fantasy football ahead of Sunday's matchup against a Colts team that has already started to trade away players on both sides of the ball.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Breece Hall Not Expected to Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The Jets listed Hall as questionable entering this weekend, leaving the door open for him to suit up. However, in the end, he will miss his fifth consecutive game. The Jets would surely have liked to get Hall back in the mix by now, but it does seem like he's getting very close to returning, perhaps as soon as next week against Kansas City. The 25-year-old was highly productive when healthy, amassing 51 carries, 163 rushing yards, 10 catches, 102 receiving yards, and one touchdown across less than three full games. His rushing efficiency was a bit lower than usual to start the year, but he was touching the ball more than 20 times a week while getting very involved as a receiver. If there's any news here that will soften the blow for Jets fans, it's that Braelon Allen is in line to draw his fifth consecutive start. Allen has filled in admirably for Hall, totaling 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown across his four starts.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Treylon Burks Expected to Play Against the Eagles in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:00 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Burks logged limited practices on Wednesday and Friday this past week, and he also missed Thursday's session altogether. In the end, though, it sounds like he'll suit up in a divisional battle against Philadelphia. Burks projects to occupy a larger role this week after the Commanders placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on injured reserve after he underwent season-ending surgery. McLaurin's absence should lead to more volume for Burks, but we'd still be hesitant to start him in fantasy football. After all, he's clearly still behind Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams on the depth chart in Washington.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Mack Hollins Eligible to Return Ahead of Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:55 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) is eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 9, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. The team can designate him to return as early as Monday, which would open his practice window without immediately bringing him back onto the 53-man roster. This process would allow him to practice with the team like usual, and then once the Patriots determine he's healthy enough to play, then they would officially activate him. New England won't rush Hollins back, but it sounds like he's just about ready to play. The veteran receiver traveled with the team to Chicago last week, and he could practice in the next few days, offering potential reinforcements for a very short-staffed Patriots receiving corps. New England has both Hollins and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on IR, while A.J. Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins and could be facing a multi-week absence. There's a real chance that Hollins returns and immediately slots in as the team's No. 1 receiver ahead of DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams. Across four games this season, Hollins has a respectable 15 catches for 209 yards, but he's still looking for his first touchdown of the 2026 campaign. If Brown misses Week 9 and Hollins plays, the latter would rank as a WR3/flex in 14+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Maxx Crosby Not Seeking Trade, Raiders Plan to Keep Him
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:50 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby "doesn't want to go anywhere," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Additionally, Schefter reports that the Raiders "currently have no plans of trading him." Last year around this time, there was speculation that Crosby could be dealt, and he even requested a trade following the 2025 season. That led to the framework of a deal with the Ravens that ultimately fell through due to a failed physical. However, all is now quiet on the trade front, as the Raiders want to keep Crosby beyond the 2026 trade deadline, and the talented defender is satisfied staying in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old has continued to disrupt the offensive backfield this season, racking up 18 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His presence will be key down the stretch for the 3-4 Raiders, who are technically still in the mix for a playoff spot despite losing four games in a row.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Calvin Ridley Expected to Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:45 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 31-year-old has played a little more than half of the offensive snaps this season, but it has amounted to minimal production. Through six games, he has just 10 targets, five catches, and 81 receiving yards, and he's still searching for his first touchdown since Week 16 of the 2024 season. Ridley's presence this week is a little more notable with Carnell Tate (shoulder) inactive for the first time this season, but we'd still be very hesitant to start him in fantasy football. Wan'Dale Robinson is the only Titans receiver we'd firmly trust in lineups, with Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike all fighting for volume below Robinson on the depth chart.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kenny Gainwell Will Play Against the Falcons in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:41 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Gainwell will suit up for this week's divisional battle despite being listed as questionable. The 27-year-old salvaged his fantasy performance last week with some garbage-time touches, but we don't expect that pattern to continue this week. A projected spread of TB -2.5 indicates that we're in for a close game, which will result in more competitive touches for Bucky Irving and fewer garbage-time opportunities for Gainwell and Sean Tucker. Nevertheless, it's still good news that he'll be active, as he provides additional insurance in a deep backfield behind Irving. He should continue to be stashed as a solid handcuff option in a rushing attack that appears to be trending up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Chicago Bears D/ST an Effective Week 8 Starting Option
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:39 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST projects as a valuable fantasy asset this week when they take on the hosting Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Chicago's defense has been solid this season. Despite being beatable through the air, the Bears allow the third-fewest rushing yards per game (87.6). While Chicago hasn't truly excelled in any other area, they've been sound across the board. Through seven weeks, they're tied for fifth with 11 takeaways, and rank fourth with 19 sacks. Moreover, the team's recent acquisition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons should strengthen an already formidable squad. If Chicago can throw off quarterback Sam Darnold's timing, they'll stand a good chance to make an impact, as Darnold entered Week 7's matchup against the Chiefs completing a mere 38% of throws under pressure. The Bears rank as RotoBaller's D/ST10 for what should be a fun Monday night contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Won't be Traded Ahead of the Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:35 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will not be traded ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 2-5 Eagles may explore the possibility of trading several different players in an effort to strengthen their roster in 2027, but Barkley won't be one of the players on the move. In fact, Garafolo and Rapoport report that the Eagles "see him as part of a competitive 2027 roster." Injuries have led to inconsistent week-over-week results for Barkley this season, but he still has fantasy RB1 upside when fully healthy. Unfortunately, he only has two healthy games this season; he has either missed or played less than 17% of the snaps in the other five games. Although the Eagles won't trade Barkley, we wouldn't be shocked to see them shut him down once their playoff aspirations are officially crushed, as it would make sense to let him rest and get fully healthy for next season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport
Cairo Santos a Stable Back-End Play
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:32 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos provides a stable fantasy floor in his team's Week 9 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Santos has been a fine play for owners this season, tethered to an exciting, high-scoring offense. Through seven games, the 34-year-old is perfect on his 21 extra-point attempts and has missed four of his 15 field goal tries. It's worth noting that he's missed one field goal in each of his previous three appearances. However, he's also coming off his best game of the campaign, including a career-high 58-yard make. Unfortunately, the veteran's ceiling takes a hit this coming Monday when his team lines up against one of the league's most imposing defenses. Seattle has been tough to beat in every aspect of the game and has been particularly effective against opposing pass attacks, allowing a league-low 144.4 yards per game. Santos may not carry his usual upside, but he'll still be a fine play, landing as RotoBaller's K12 for his outing with the Seahawks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN