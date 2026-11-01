Kendrick Bourne Ruled Out With High-Ankle Sprain
Nov 1, 2026, 2:55 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a high ankle sprain, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. The 31-year-old caught one of two targets for 29 yards before exiting the contest. Bourne had taken on an expanded receiving role following the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr., making his injury another setback for Arizona's passing attack. Michael Wilson remains the team's leading wide receiver, while Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil are available for additional opportunities. Tight end Trey McBride also figures to remain heavily involved as one of Jacoby Brissett's primary receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
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Gardner Minshew II Enters Game for Cardinals Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:27 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II has entered Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in place of Jacoby Brissett, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Brissett struggled during the first half, throwing an interception and completing eight of his first 20 passes for 104 yards through the early stages of the third quarter. The Cardinals entered Sunday with Brissett firmly established as their starter, despite speculation about a potential quarterback change following a disappointing 2-5 start. Minshew is Arizona's primary backup, while rookie Carson Beck is inactive as the emergency third quarterback. It remains unclear whether Brissett has been benched or if another issue prompted the substitution.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Lamar Jackson Sports Splint After Leaving Week 8 With Thumb Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:21 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) was spotted wearing a splint on the sidelines after exiting Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson started the Week 8 matchup but quickly exited after an early play in which he came under pressure, and Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau collided with Jackson's right hand following an incomplete pass. This was Jackson's first game in three weeks, and he was already viewed as "not 100%" returning from an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) didn't last very long in relief, exiting with a reported injury after just four pass attempts. Undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano made his professional debut for the Ravens to finish the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: CBS Sports via X.com
Bam Knight Ruled Out With Concussion Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:17 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Knight suffered the injury late in the second quarter on a 10-yard reception that ended in a lost fumble. He finished with three carries for eight yards and one reception for 10 yards. Fellow running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was also listed as questionable to return, while Evan Hull was inactive for Sunday's contest. That leaves Tyler Allgeier positioned for an increased workload if Love cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Tyler Huntley Ruled Out With Toe Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:13 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported via the X platform. Huntley connected on two of four passes and was sacked once before exiting Sunday's game. Earlier in the game, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) exited with an apparent injury. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his professional debut in relief of Huntley. The UConn product had a 69% completion rate for 3,448 yards and a 28:1 TD:INT ratio his final year in the NCAA, but it is not yet clear how that production will translate to the NFL.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Zrebiec via X.com
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:09 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Ferguson injured his ankle during Dallas' opening offensive possession and was initially listed as questionable to return. He did not record a reception or target before exiting. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the Cowboys' remaining healthy tight ends. Spann-Ford is positioned to take on a larger role in Ferguson's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Jaylen Waddle Active Against Chiefs in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:01 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after entering the weekend with a questionable tag. Waddle missed Wednesday's practice before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday after aggravating his chest injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. He caught four of seven targets for 48 yards in that contest and leads Denver with 26 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown this season. Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. are also available in the receiving corps, with Mims recovering from an ankle injury. Waddle managed just one reception for two yards against Kansas City in Week 1, and RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings place him at WR46. Despite being available, his inconsistent production makes him a risky flex option for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Klis
Colby Parkinson Inactive Against Chargers in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:47 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Adam Grosbard. Parkinson was listed as questionable after missing all three practices during the week, including Friday's final session. The 27-year-old caught five of six targets for 48 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, his second consecutive game with five receptions. With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) still on injured reserve, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen are positioned for increased involvement, while rookie Max Klare provides additional depth. Higbee led the team's tight ends in routes run last week but managed just two receptions for 14 yards, while Allen caught four passes for 20 yards and two touchdowns. Both offer potential fantasy streaming value, although the Rams' tight end rotation makes their workloads difficult to predict.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Grosbard
Joshua Palmer Doubtful to Return With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:23 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is doubtful to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the team's official announcement. The 27-year-old pulled up while running a deep route in the first quarter and was assisted off the field before heading to the locker room. Palmer was targeted once but did not record a reception before exiting. Buffalo has D.J. Moore back in the lineup after a two-game absence, while Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman remain available. Palmer entered Sunday with just four receptions for 117 yards across five games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Tyler Huntley Questionable to Return With Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Huntley completed two of four passes for zero yards and lost a fumble on a sack before exiting in the second quarter. He had entered the game after Lamar Jackson suffered a right-thumb injury on Baltimore's opening offensive play and was subsequently ruled out. With both quarterbacks sidelined, rookie Joe Fagnano has taken over under center after being designated as the Ravens' emergency third quarterback. The injuries leave Baltimore's passing attack in a difficult position, creating additional uncertainty for fantasy managers relying on Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and the team's other receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jeremiyah Love Questionable to Return vs. Cowboys with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 2:12 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is questionable to return against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 due to an ankle injury, according to Theo Mackie of azcentral.com. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN previously reported that Love was seen in the blue injury tent and later went to the locker room alongside trainers. Love suffered the injury in the first quarter and was seen throwing his helmet down on the sideline in frustration. Tyler Allgeier, who is dealing with a toe injury, and Bam Knight will operate at tailback for the Cardinals while Love is unavailable.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Theo Mackie - azcentral.com
Zachariah Branch Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 2:09 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie exited in the first half and was initially listed as doubtful to return, according to Josh Kendall. Branch has primarily contributed on special teams this season, with a limited role in Atlanta's passing attack. His absence leaves the Falcons without one of their primary return specialists, although the injury is unlikely to have a significant impact on most fantasy lineups outside leagues that award return yardage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josh Kendall
Jake Ferguson Returns to Game Vs. Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:58 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) returned to a Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals after briefly exiting the contest and heading to the locker room with an ankle injury during the first quarter, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. However, Machota also reported that Ferguson was "limping badly" after returning to the field. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) listed as an inactive prior to the contest, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the other options at tight end for the Cowboys.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jon Machota - The Athletic
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Bills with Thumb Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:49 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) for the rest of the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills due to a right-thumb injury. The thumb injury happened on Baltimore's first offensive play of the game, and Jackson will finish the day with one pass attempt that went incomplete. Jackson returned to the lineup and started the game against the Bills after missing the previous three contests due to an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley, who started the previous three games with Jackson out, has taken over at quarterback for the Ravens.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Baltimore Ravesn
Deshaun Watson Returns to Game vs. Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:42 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (head) returned to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after briefly exiting in the first quarter for a concussion check, according to Kelsey Russo, an associate editor and staff writer for the Browns. Shedeur Sanders replaced Watson while he was out. On the first drive following Watson's return, he was strip-sacked by Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen, and the ball was recovered by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, which eventually led to a touchdown for the Steelers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Kelsey Russo - Cleveland Browns
Lamar Jackson Questionable to Return vs. Bills with Thumb Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:31 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is questionable to return to a Week 8 contest against the Buffalo Bills due to a right-thumb injury, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner. The team has also confirmed Jackson's status and injury. Jackson started the game against the Bills, but missed the previous three contests due to an ankle injury. With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley will assume the role under center. Huntley started the previous three games with Jackson out. Jackson's status will need to continue to be monitored as the game progresses.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jonas Shaffer - Baltimore Banner
Jake Ferguson Questionable to Return Vs. Cardinals with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:25 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is questionable to return to a Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Ferguson exited in the first quarter. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News noted that Ferguson was spotted walking to the locker room. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) ruled out before the game, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the other options at tight end for the Cowboys on Sunday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jon Machota - The Athletic
Deshaun Watson Headed to Medical Tent for Concussion Check
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 1:15 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (head) is heading to the medical tent after a roughing-the-passer call on Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker in Week 8, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette adds that the referees sent Watson to the sideline for concussion evaluation. Shedeur Sanders is now in at quarterback for the Browns. Watson's status will need to be monitored moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mike DeFabo - The Athletic
Rachaad White's Week 8 Workload Remains a Question Mark
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:55 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White has yet to exceed eight carries in a game this season, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt's (groin) placement on injured reserve gives him an opportunity to change that against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. White played 70.5% of the offensive snaps with Croskey-Merritt sidelined in Week 6, yet received just seven carries for 27 yards. His four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown helped make that outing productive for PPR managers, while Philadelphia's defense allowed Javonte Williams to rush for 155 yards and a score in Week 7. The matchup offers some encouragement, although head coach Dan Quinn has indicated that Washington plans to increase Austin Ekeler's involvement, with Jeremy McNichols also available. White carries no Week 8 injury designation and sits at RB18 in RotoBaller's updated PPR rankings. His receiving ability and opportunity to lead the backfield make him a reasonable RB2 consideration, particularly in PPR leagues, even if the rushing workload remains difficult to project.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard's Expanded Role Faces a Week 8 Test
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard has played at least 91% of the offensive snaps in each of his last three games, but his weekly targets have fluctuated from nine to 12 to five. He caught 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 6 before being held to three catches for 27 yards against New Orleans. That leaves him at WR27 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings, a viable PPR flex consideration for Sunday's home game against Cleveland. The Browns have allowed no more than 182 passing yards in any of their past three contests, and Bernard caught just two passes for 11 yards in the teams' first meeting. He played only 40% of Pittsburgh's snaps in that game, however, and his role has since changed substantially. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) remain on injured reserve, while Ben Skowronek (calf) is also inactive, keeping Bernard heavily involved in an undermanned receiving group.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings Blocks a Trade Back to the 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 12:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings reportedly opposed a return to the San Francisco 49ers, causing a proposed trade between the two teams to fall apart, according to Ari Meirov. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in May after spending six seasons in San Francisco, where he caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. His production has dropped considerably with the Vikings, recording just four receptions for 43 yards on eight targets across five games. Jennings has struggled to establish himself in a receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, prompting speculation about his future ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. While a reunion with San Francisco now appears unlikely, a move elsewhere remains possible. For fantasy managers, Jennings remains difficult to roster in standard leagues given his limited involvement in Minnesota's passing attack.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov