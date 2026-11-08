Tucker Kraft Takes a Backseat in Packers' Big Week 9 Win
Nov 8, 2026, 10:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught just one of his three targets for one receiving yard during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. He also rushed for eight yards on two carries. The Packers' passing game had a fantastic performance on Sunday, but Kraft wasn't able to join in on the excitement. This was an uncharacteristically quiet game from Kraft, who had been averaging 11.1 PPR points per game entering Week 9. Sunday's game certainly showed that the Packers can win games by just throwing the ball to their wide receivers, as Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 17 catches, 335 yards, and two touchdowns. However, Kraft has the talent to be a steady component of this passing game, and so we'd expect him to bounce back as a solid TE1 option in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Jordan Watkins Takes Advantage of Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:20 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins made the most of his expanded role during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old saw a bigger role with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both sidelined this weekend. Watkins hauled in all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. His biggest play of the day came on a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He set a new career-high in receiving yards with his performance on Sunday. His fantasy value for next week will likely be dependent on whether Evans or Samuel can suit up for the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Plays Second Fiddle in Backfield But Makes Impact as Receiver
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 10:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price rushed nine times for 24 yards (2.7 yards per carry) and caught four passes (on four targets) for 54 yards in a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Price worked behind fellow running back Zach Charbonnet in the ground game, as Charbonnet carried the ball 16 times for 77 yards (4.8 yards per carry). Charbonnet played 37 offensive snaps, while Price earned 24 snaps. Meanwhile, tight end A.J. Barner scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. The positive for Price was that he led the Seahawks in receiving yardage, which isn't an easy feat with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba around. With Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) out, Drew Lock started at quarterback for the Seahawks and had a connection with Price in the passing game. Price and Charbonnet are likely to continue to split touches moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Kaleb Johnson Scores First Career Touchdown in New England
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:05 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. The touchdown represented the first of his career. Johnson entered this week as the backup to Josh Jacobs, but he stepped into a larger role when Jacobs exited with a fractured finger. With Jacobs exiting early and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive, Johnson ended up leading the Packers' backfield in rushing attempts and rushing yards. He posted a solid 4.9 yards per carry, and he should be in the mix to operate as the direct backup to Jacobs going forward. Furthermore, there's a slight chance that Johnson could earn the start in Week 10 if Jacobs misses time. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Jacobs' status, but at the very least, Johnson has some deep-league waiver wire appeal going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Breaks Out in Dominant Win Over Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:55 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte broke out in Week 9, with four receptions for a career-high 125 yards (31.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in a 44-22 blowout victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers. Entering the game against Los Angeles, Boutte had recorded just 15 receptions for 194 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns, so this performance was out of the ordinary. Boutte saw five targets from quarterback C.J. Stroud and made the most of them. Currently rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues, Boutte will likely be a popular waiver wire target ahead of Week 10, but he will need to show more consistency before being a recommended starter in fantasy lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
C.J. Stroud Lights Up the Stat Sheet in Week 9 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:49 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 384 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also rushed for 20 yards. Stroud had one of the best games of his career against a Chargers squad that dropped to 0-8 in 2026. The 25-year-old has quietly put together a dominant five-game stretch in which he has 14 total touchdowns and just two turnovers. He has been a very polished passer in general this year, totaling 16 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions since the start of the season. Stroud has momentum on his side, and he should be deployed as a low-end QB1 with additional upside in most fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Has a Day to Forget Against 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:45 PM ETIt was a tough day, to say the least, for Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. in a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The rookie tailback recorded six carries and totaled minus-three yards on the day, and he was not targeted in the passing game. The Raiders were playing from behind for most of the contest and likely had to abandon the running game fairly early. This bust of a performance comes one week after Washington set career highs in rushing attempts (25), rushing yards (83) and offensive snaps played (38) in a win over the New York Jets in Week 8. In the lopsided loss to the 49ers, Washington was out-snapped by fellow running back Ashton Jeanty, 32 to 17. Washington will likely continue to play a role for the Raiders, and he will certainly have better games, but with the volatility in usage, he is a bit hard to trust as a regular fantasy football starter.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Highly Inefficient on 19 Touches in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:33 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for just 46 yards on 17 carries during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught two of his three targets, but they resulted in net zero receiving yards. Allgeier operated as the Cardinals' No. 1 running back with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Bam Knight (concussion) inactive. While he did handle the volume of a typical lead back, his overall production (or lack thereof) was frustrating for fantasy managers. Most notably, he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, which was a big step backward from his 13.4 YPC the week prior. He now has fewer than 2.75 YPC in six of his nine games this year. The schedule doesn't get any easier for Allgeier, as he'll head into a tricky Week 10 matchup against a Rams defensive front led by Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Continues to Produce at High Level
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers leaves little doubt that he is an elite fantasy football tight end, as he once again had high production with seven receptions (on eight targets) for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Bowers added one rushing attempt for two yards. It was a blowout loss for the Raiders, and Bowers and quarterback Kirk Cousins tend to do a lot of damage while playing catch-up, but fantasy managers won't mind that. Through seven appearances in 2026, Bowers has amassed 48 receptions for 658 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. According to RotoBaller's NFL Stats page, Bowers ranks first among tight ends in fantasy points per game at 17.4 in half-PPR leagues. He remains locked in as a TE1.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Ladd McConkey Doesn't End Up Playing After Pregame Back Spasms
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:20 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was listed as active for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Houston Texans, but he didn't play any snaps due to back spasms that he experienced during pregame warmups. It has been an absolutely brutal year for McConkey in terms of injuries. He has played more than 50% of the snaps in just two of the Chargers' eight games so far, and he ranks outside the top 65 receivers in total fantasy scoring. Managers can't fault McConkey for injuries that are out of his control, but it's certainly frustrating when a player is active, and then the player doesn't end up logging any snaps due to a pregame injury that the team chose not to report. McConkey is tough to trust even when he's active, making him a low-end WR3 with a low floor heading into Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Lights Up New England's Secondary
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson lit up the New England Patriots in a 45-27 victory in Week 9. Watson saw eight targets against the Patriots, and recorded seven receptions for a career-high 171 receiving yards (24.4 yards per catch) and a touchdown. Watson and Matthew Golden (10 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown) were the favorite targets for quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday, and the Patriots had no answer. This marked the second consecutive week that Watson has recorded more than 100 receiving yards, and the fourth time he has reached that mark in 2026. Watson's strong campaign continues, and he remains one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
The Patriots Were No Match for Jordan Love in Week 9
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:06 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love decimated the New England Patriots through the air in a 45-27 victory in Week 9. Love completed 23 out of 29 passing attempts (79.3%) for 372 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Patriots, while averaging 12.8 yards per attempt. He also rushed one time for 13 yards. Love found wide receiver Christian Watson for seven receptions, 171 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Love connected with wideout Matthew Golden 10 times for 164 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Savion Williams also caught a touchdown pass from Love. As of press time, Love leads the NFL with 2,618 passing yards in 2026. He remains a locked-in QB1 as the season moves forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Malik Nabers Calls Out Fox Broadcast After Sunday's Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:59 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was unhappy with the media following Sunday's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Nabers went to social media to call out FOX and Greg Olsen for criticizing his body language and demeanor during Sunday's game. The star wideout called out the broadcast for trying to create a negative narrative and making him look like a bad teammate. Clearly, the camera caught Nabers at a bad time, and the broadcast ran with it. Nabers was fairly quiet on Sunday, hauling in five of his eight targets for 43 yards in the win. He'll hope for better days ahead against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.--Andy Webb
Source: Ari Meirov
Ashton Jeanty's Struggles Continue in Loss to 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 8:55 PM ETThe poor 2026 campaign continues for Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. He rushed six times for 25 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and caught five passes for a total of minus-five yards in a Week 9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The lack of rushing attempts likely had to do with the Raiders playing behind for most of the game, with the 49ers up 21-10 at halftime and then 28-10 to begin the third quarter after quarterback Kirk Cousins fumbled and San Francisco returned it for a touchdown. The positive for Jeanty is that he led Las Vegas' backfield in offensive snaps played with 32, while Mike Washington Jr. played just 17. In a Week 8 win over the New York Jets, Washington out-snapped Jeanty 38 to 25. Jeanty has been highly inefficient in 2026. Through nine games, Jeanty has rushed 114 times for 362 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding 42 receptions for 371 yards (8.8 yards per catch) and three more touchdowns.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jacoby Brissett Named Ravens' Starter for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:46 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been named the starter for the Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett was acquired on Friday from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder. The Ravens are in desperate need of help at the quarterback spot with Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) both sidelined for the foreseeable future. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano threw for 151 yards and three interceptions during his two appearances. The hope is that Brissett will give this team more consistent play at the quarterback spot. This season, Brissett has thrown for 1,719 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games. He'll be in the QB2 streaming conversation for the Monday Night matchup versus the Chargers.--Andy Webb
Source: Jamison Hensley
Josh Jacobs Suffers Finger Fracture in Win Over Patriots
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 8:39 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) suffered a fractured finger in a 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 9, head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs exited the game in the first quarter after it appeared that his finger got caught in the facemask of a defender. He played just 10 offensive snaps and rushed four times for five yards (1.3 yards per carry). Jacobs did not return to the game. Additionally, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that Jacobs injured his ring finger and that Jacobs said he popped his finger back in right after it got caught on the facemask of a Patriot defender, but he ultimately wasn't able to play. Jacobs, who is dealing with legal issues after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors of battery and criminal damage to property in September, has played in just three games in 2026. With Jacobs out, the Packers relied on Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. at running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Matt Schneidman - The Athletic
Patrick Mahomes' MRI Reveals No Significant Elbow Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:33 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) has avoided any significant injuries after his MRI and testing came back clean, per Ian Rapoport. Mahomes suffered a right elbow injury during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. He finished the game, but this could be a situation to monitor throughout the next week. Mahomes looked fine in the second half and finished with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Justin Fields would be the next man up if Mahomes is forced to miss any time. Fantasy managers will need to monitor Mahomes during practice ahead of the Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Daniel Jones Won't be Traded at the Deadline
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:26 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones won't be moved at the upcoming trade deadline, per Tom Pelissero. The team informed Jones this weekend that they won't be trading him by Tuesday's deadline. They've fielded offers for him, but they've ultimately decided to keep the veteran quarterback. Jones isn't exactly having a great year under center, so it's not shocking to see a ton of buzz for him right now. The Colts could potentially attempt to move him again in the offseason. He's owed $38 million for the 2027 season, which is mid-tier quarterback money in today's league. He should remain the starter in Indy for now, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him benched towards the end of the season for a younger option.--Andy Webb
Source: Tom Pelissero
Justin Herbert Could be Dealing With Fractured Finger
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 8:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) exited a 44-22 loss in the fourth quarter with a left middle finger injury and did not return. According to Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged Podcast, L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the contest that Herbert wanted to reenter the game, but Harbaugh made the decision to keep him on the sideline. The exact extent of the injury isn't known yet, but Harbaugh noted that it could potentially be a fracture. However, Insdorf also reported that Herbert said in his postgame remarks, "I'll do whatever I can to make sure I'm 100%," and that Herbert does not expect it to be an issue moving forward. Herbert completed 13 out of 23 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Texans. DJ Uiagalelei entered the game at quarterback for the Chargers while Herbert was out, and he will likely be in line to start if Herbert is forced to miss time. With the loss to the Texans, the Chargers fell to 0-8 in the 2026 season.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Alex Insdorf - Guilty As Charged Podcast
Drew Lock Uncertain for Week 10 After Suffering Oblique Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) could be in danger of missing time after sustaining an injury during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock was knocked out of the game for a period of time due to an oblique issue. He did return to the contest, finishing with 175 yards and a touchdown in the win. Afterwards, head coach Mike Macdonald said that Lock's status for the Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is up in the air. Sam Darnold (quad) is still banged up at the moment, so Jalen Milroe could be asked to make his first start of the season next weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Brady Henderson
Zach Charbonnet Earns a Look at Flex
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:58 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet had already topped his Week 8 carry total by halftime against the Arizona Cardinals. He converted third-and-one with a five-yard run on the drive that produced Seattle's second touchdown. Charbonnet finished Sunday's Week 9 win with 77 yards on 16 carries and a nine-yard catch. He also helped run out the clock after Seattle's defense forced a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. In his season debut against Chicago after tearing his ACL in January, Charbonnet had six carries to Jadarian Price's 10. The split flipped against Arizona, with Price getting nine carries for 24 yards. Price still led Seattle with four catches for 54 yards, and tight end AJ Barner scored the team's only rushing touchdown from the one-yard line. Charbonnet is a viable flex in 12-team leagues for the Week 10 trip to Las Vegas. The Raiders allowed 146.4 rushing yards per game through Week 8, second most in the NFL, then gave up rushing touchdowns on San Francisco's first two drives Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller