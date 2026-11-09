Nicholas Singleton Improving as Trade Deadline Approaches
Nov 9, 2026, 12:35 PM ETTennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that rookie fifth-round running back Nicholas Singleton is getting better, and he feels good about the team's RB room, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tony Pollard has been Tennessee's unquestioned lead back in 2026, while Singleton has only seen seven carries for 12 yards in four games played in his first year in the NFL despite Tyjae Spears missing some time with injuries. Pollard is a candidate to be traded before Tuesday's deadline, though, and if he is traded away, the 22-year-old Singleton could become a popular waiver-wire pickup in fantasy football leagues with an expanded role alongside Spears for the rest of the 2026 season. In addition to Spears and Singleton, the Titans have Michael Carter and Julius Chestnut in their RB room. Even if Pollard is not traded away by Tuesday, Singleton figures to see more opportunities for the 1-7 Titans in the second half of his rookie campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron DavenportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Cam Skattebo Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:32 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should be "full go" for Thursday night's Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders, head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. Skattebo missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices before returning as a limited participant Friday. He was listed as doubtful and sat out Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, though Harbaugh said Skattebo was close to playing and the Giants opted to be cautious. Skattebo led New York's backs with 13 carries for 59 yards in the first meeting with Washington and added two catches for 12 yards. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Najee Harris combined for eight carries in that game. Tracy is now on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and the Giants have since released Harris. Devin Singletary ran 21 times for 31 yards against Philadelphia with Skattebo and Tracy sidelined. In Houston, in the last game Skattebo and Singletary played together, Skattebo outcarried him 17 to five and ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown. That split gives Skattebo an RB2 case if he's active for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Dolphins Gathering More Information on Malik Willis' Groin Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:27 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that he has not met with the medical team and does not have an answer about quarterback Malik Willis' groin injury, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Willis played through groin and hamstring tightness in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions and finished 13-for-25 passing for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while adding two carries for only seven yards on the ground. It was a disappointing showing for the 27-year-old signal-caller, considering the opponent and a recent stretch of five touchdown passes over his previous three games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers using Willis in two-QB superflex leagues this year will need to keep a close eye on his status going into the Week 10 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, but he should have a good chance to play in a bounce-back matchup against a struggling Colts squad. So far in his first year as the starter in Miami, Willis has been the QB20 in overall fantasy points with 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Jake Ferguson Going for More Tests on his Knee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:20 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) will get more imaging done on his injured knee on Monday, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Ferguson initially suffered a stinger in the team's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before suffering a knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the contest. He came into the game on Sunday questionable due to an ankle injury. The 27-year-old missed most of the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury and had a second straight week with zero receptions. Before leaving Sunday's victory over the Colts, he caught both of his targets for 21 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. He played only 27 of the team's 79 offensive snaps on the day and will likely be questionable to play for a second straight week as Dallas prepares to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Ferguson will be a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers against the Niners this weekend if he plays through his new knee injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DallasCowboys.com
Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is in the team's plans for the trip to Munich to face the Detroit Lions in Week 10, though head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that a final travel decision is pending, according to Mike Reiss. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Brown's knee flared up in practice before Week 8, when he went from limited Wednesday to a nonparticipant Thursday and Friday. He missed all three Week 9 practices, including Friday's final session, and sat out against the Green Bay Packers, his second straight absence. Before the flare-up, Brown caught six of 16 targets for 75 yards in two games after returning from injured reserve. Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. DeMario Douglas is the deep-league option to target for yardage if Brown sits again. He caught eight passes for 178 yards across Brown's two absences. Efton Chism III caught five passes in each game, while Kyle Williams drew just two targets despite leading Patriots receivers with 49 offensive snaps against Green Bay.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Shedeur Sanders filled in admirably in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, but returning to Watson was the expected move once he cleared the league's concussion protocol. Watson came out of last week's loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers with a concussion and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. The 31-year-old veteran was able to practice on Friday, but it was too late to be cleared, and he was inactive on Sunday in the loss in the Big Easy. Barring a setback with his head injury this week, Watson is expected to return to the starting role under center for the Browns in their Week 10 matchup against the Texans. Sanders showed the kind of passing upside on Sunday that Watson has yet to display consistently in 2026, and he will have a less-than-ideal matchup in his return this weekend. Watson has gone over 300 passing yards in each of his last two starts against the Steelers and Tennessee Titans, but he has not thrown a touchdown since Oct. 11 and will be a low-end QB2, at best, in superflex formats in Week 10 if he officially clears concussion protocol and is active against Houston, his former team.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
No Update on Rhamondre Stevenson's Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers after getting hurt on a six-yard catch late in the third quarter. Head coach Mike Vrabel offered no update Monday, according to Mike Reiss, leaving Stevenson's availability uncertain for the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions in Munich. Stevenson carried six times for 32 yards and caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out. He handled 22 touches against the Miami Dolphins the week before. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined for the past two games, Corey Kiner has outcarried Lan Larison 15 to three. Kiner had eight carries for 55 yards against Green Bay and scored with New England trailing by 24 in the fourth quarter. Kiner is the likelier lead runner if both Stevenson and Henderson sit against Detroit. Stevenson has 11 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, and neither Kiner nor Larison caught a pass while Henderson was out. That leaves Kiner more dependent on carries in PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
Joe Milton III Offers Superflex Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III made his first career NFL start on Sunday and underwhelmed as a passer, going 18-of-34 (52%) for 169 yards. However, he flashed his fantasy upside on the ground, rushing nine times for 64 yards and finishing with 13.16 fantasy points. Half of his fantasy production came on the ground, and with the Eagles' bye in Week 10, Milton should have more opportunities to get reps with the starting offense and host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Milton has some fantasy appeal given his rushing upside, but he needs to be more efficient as a passer if he wants to finish the season as the Eagles' starting quarterback. Fantasy managers in a superflex or dynasty format may want to take a flyer on Milton over the next few weeks to see if he improves, given his powerful arm and rushing upside.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Offers Limited Week 10 Streaming Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:51 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones disappointed again in Week 9 in a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with only 11.8 fantasy points on 20 of 34 pass attempts for 180 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, Tom Pelissero reported that Jones will remain with the Colts through Tuesday's trade deadline, meaning he won't move to an upgraded offensive ecosystem, which would help his fantasy stock. Jones has had a tough stretch in 2026 after his 2025 Achilles injury; he's the QB27 this season, with a 6:10 TD:INT ratio, only 1,722 yards, and minimal rushing upside. Jones will have some waiver-wire appeal in Week 10 against Miami, which has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game at the position, but fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere, as Jones has yet to exceed 15.76 fantasy points in any game this season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is trending toward playing Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. "I feel fairly good about it," head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. McCarthy missed most of the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles before the Giants' medical staff cleared him to return. He scrambled 11 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter and said afterward he still felt the effects of the injury on that run. He finished 12 of 19 for 127 yards and added 22 yards on four carries. McCarthy hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two starts for New York, though he ran for a score in his first start against the Houston Texans. His rushing is part of his QB2 appeal in Superflex, and the hip injury adds risk to that part of his game on a short week. Jameis Winston threw the Giants' only touchdown in relief Sunday. If McCarthy sits, Winston is a Superflex fallback after throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 54 attempts against Washington in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Shedeur Sanders Shines With a QB5 Finish in Week 9, Boosts Dynasty Stock
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:41 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He added 28 yards on 10 carries. He earned 23.68 fantasy points and finished QB5 of the week. Sanders had a nice fantasy outing, throwing a touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime and giving the Browns a shot at a two-point conversion to win. Sanders will likely give way to Deshaun Watson (concussion) as the starter once he returns, as the Browns (5-4) are in the thick of the playoff race and Watson hasn't necessarily proven he deserves the starting job. However, Sanders put on an impressive tape that should only help his stock in dynasty formats. Sanders will keep waiver-wire appeal as long as he's starting for the Browns and Watson is out.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Audric Estime Offers Week 10 Flex Upside After Leading Saints in Carries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:38 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime took 14 carries in regulation against Cleveland on Sunday, compared with three for Alvin Kamara. Estime finished the overtime win with 15 carries for 72 yards, including a two-yard touchdown that put New Orleans ahead with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He caught his only target for five yards, while Kamara drew four. New Orleans claimed Estime off waivers from Cleveland on Tuesday and waived Kendre Miller on Saturday. He gained 32 yards on three straight carries to open the Saints' first drive, including an 18-yard run over left guard. Estime is rostered in four percent of Yahoo leagues and merits a modest bid in 12-team half-PPR leagues. The Saints host Carolina in Week 10, and the Panthers have allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in three straight games. Estime has flex appeal in that matchup if Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) stays on injured reserve. Etienne averaged 13.7 touches across three starts this season, and his return would put Estimé's early-down volume at risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Gardner Minshew II Remains a Desperation Superflex Option
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals 30-year-old quarterback Gardner Minshew II struggled in Week 9 against the Seahawks, completing 21-of-30 passes for 166 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Minshew took care of the ball but ultimately couldn't get much going. In Week 10, he faces a tough Rams defense that just brought back Myles Garrett to supplement Aaron Donald on the defensive line. While Minshew was able to carve up the Cowboys' defense in relief in Week 8, the Seahawks proved to be a much more difficult matchup, and while Minshew still has some superflex value as a streaming quarterback, the Cardinals appear likely to give Carson Beck a chance to see what he can showcase before the season ends, meaning Minshew will remain a desperate superflex play moving forward, although he still does have some fantasy appeal in the meantime.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Is a Week 10 Injured Reserve Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:24 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) remains on injured reserve after aggravating the injury in Week 2. Head coach Dave Canales initially expected Brooks to miss six to eight weeks, and Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Brooks did rehab work off to the side during last Tuesday's unofficial practice. The Panthers have yet to announce his return to team practice ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans. Rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues, Brooks is worth an open fantasy injured reserve spot in 12-team PPR leagues, particularly for managers with Chuba Hubbard. Brooks played 33 offensive snaps in two games while Trevor Etienne was on injured reserve. A 48-yard catch against Chicago accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 73 scrimmage yards Brooks gained on 11 touches. Etienne returned in October and played seven offensive snaps against Denver. Brooks would have to move ahead of him to become Hubbard's handcuff. Hubbard played 59 of 66 offensive snaps against Denver, handled 16 of Carolina's 18 running back carries and drew all five targets to the position.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Richardson Sr. Could Emerge as a Waiver-Wire Target
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:18 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., who saw his first action of the 2026 season in Week 8 against Jacksonville, may soon have fantasy relevance as the potential trade of quarterback Daniel Jones looms. Additionally, it's possible that Richardson himself is dealt. Regardless, the 2024 fourth overall pick, who has played 18 career games and started only in 2024, is itching for another opportunity. In 2024, Richardson completed 126 passes for 1,814 yards on 264 attempts (47%), with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Richardson thrives on the ground, with 499 yards and six touchdowns, which makes him valuable in fantasy. Richardson is a name to monitor over the next 24 hours as the trade deadline looms, as he could be a waiver-wire flyer or a dynasty option if he gets another opportunity.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs' Week 10 Status is TBD
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 11:12 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) broke the ring finger on his right hand while trying to stiff-arm a defender in the first quarter of the team's 45-27 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 9 and is unsure if he will be able to play in a Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. At first, the Packers' medical staff tried to tape Jacobs' finger before trying a cast. Jacobs never returned and finished with only four rushing attempts for five yards. "We was just trying to figure out a way if I can still go, and the biggest thing is just being able to grip the ball," said Jacobs. "Catching is obviously gonna be tough, but just being able to grip the ball, but we gonna see. We don't really know -- I know it's broken, but I don't know the extent." MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was inactive, so Kaleb Johnson stepped up, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and his first career NFL touchdown. With both Jacobs and Lloyd injured, Johnson will be a popular waiver-wire target at RB this week, although he will have a daunting matchup against Minnesota if he serves as Green Bay's RB1 in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Patrick Mahomes Dealing With Elbow Strain/Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 11:05 AM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that an MRI exam on Sunday revealed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) suffered a strained/sprained right elbow in the Week 9 win over the New York Jets. It is good news for the Chiefs and fantasy managers, as Mahomes' injury is not believed to be significant, although it is still unclear if he will be cleared to play in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. Rapoport says that Mahomes will continue to be monitored, and he expects the superstar QB to at least be limited in practice this week. The 31-year-old six-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP was able to return to the game on Sunday, and he finished 23-for-31 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-12 rout over the visiting Jets. We will be keeping a close eye on Mahomes' practice status from Wednesday through Friday. If he is cleared to face Atlanta, Mahomes will be on the QB1/2 borderline in fantasy football as the Chiefs attempt to win a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Mike Gesicki Still has Standard League Streaming Appeal After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:59 AM ETCincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki had a poor performance in Week 9 against Atlanta, but he still holds standard league streaming appeal at a weak fantasy tight end position going forward. Gesicki finished with 11 receiving yards on two catches and targets in Week 9. He had caught a touchdown in five straight games coming in, but those scores were masking some otherwise down fantasy showings. Gesicki has just 252 yards on 19 receptions and 26 targets overall this season, but his six scores really propped him up as a fantasy option. Gesicki still is a solid deep-league option, while having standard league streaming appeal because of being part of a weak tight end position overall.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Dylan Sampson's Receiving Role Makes Him Worth Adding
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:58 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson rushed eight times for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans. He also caught three of six targets for 27 yards, continuing to see steady involvement in the passing game. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Sampson has caught 12 passes for 121 yards across three games. He received a season-high eight carries Sunday, although Quinshon Judkins remains Cleveland's primary rushing option. Sampson's six targets tied for second on the team, giving him some value in PPR formats even without a large rushing workload. Sampson is worth considering in 12-team PPR leagues ahead of Cleveland's Week 10 matchup against Houston.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Back to Deep-League Option Only After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:54 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is back to being just a deep-league fantasy option after a poor performance in Week 9. He got the same number of carries (six) as Ashton Jeanty, but Washington ended up losing three yards overall. He was not targeted in the passing game. Jeanty finished with 25 rushing yards on his six carries, while losing five yards on his five receptions and seven targets. Washington only played 17 offensive snaps, which was 34% of the team's total. Jeanty logged 32 snaps, which was 64% of the team's total. With Washington looking to be back in an RB2 role for the Raiders, he drops to just being a deep-league option. He could be re-added in standard leagues down the line if Jeanty is ever out, but for now, Washington is best skipped in those leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Worth Adding as Backfield Insurance
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:54 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 33-10 win over Baltimore. He also caught two passes for 13 yards. Rodriguez has scored in consecutive games and now has four rushing touchdowns this season. He played 44.6% of the offensive snaps Thursday, although Bhayshul Tuten remained Jacksonville's lead back despite dealing with foot and ankle injuries. Rodriguez has handled 12 red-zone carries this season, giving him some touchdown potential even in a secondary role. His bigger fantasy value comes as Tuten's backup, with a path to more touches if Tuten misses time. Rostered in 33% of leagues, Rodriguez is worth considering as running back insurance in 12-team leagues and deeper.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller