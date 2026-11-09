Jonathon Brooks' Week 10 Status is TBD
Nov 9, 2026, 2:35 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that the team is taking the next two days to discuss running back Jonathon Brooks' (abdomen) status, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. Brooks has been on Injured Reserve due to a core-muscle injury since Week 2, but he was seen working off to the side during practice last week and could have his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday. If the 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas is officially cleared to return to practice this week, he could be a candidate to come off IR to play this weekend on the road against the division-rival New Orleans Saints. Despite Brooks' lengthy injury history -- he has torn his ACL twice since entering the NFL -- he is worth stashing as an RB handcuff to Chuba Hubbard in Carolina's backfield for the rest of the season. If he is unable to gain clearance to return in Week 10, Brooks' next chance to play will come in a Week 11 tilt at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22. In the first two games this year before his injury, Brooks had only nine carries for 30 yards (3.3 yards per attempt) and two catches for 43 yards (21.5 yards per reception) as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike KayeComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Treylon Burks Optimistic to Play Thursday vs. Giants
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 2:25 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that the team is optimistic about the chances for wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) to play against the division-rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 action, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Burks missed an opportunity to work as Washington's WR2 in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday due to a foot injury. The 26-year-old sounds like he will return on Thursday night, though, which will make him a deep-league flex option coming off his foot injury. In Burks' absence on Sunday against L.A., veteran Van Jefferson surprisingly led the Commanders in receiving with five catches on seven targets for 58 yards and the only receiving touchdown of the day. If Burks returns on Thursday against the G-Men, he will be competing for targets with Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, and rookie Antonio Williams. The former first-rounder in 2022 by the Tennessee Titans has only 12 grabs on 22 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns in six games in 2026, but the opportunity for a bigger role for the rest of the year with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season makes him an interesting deep-league stash.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Panthers Opening 21-Day Practice Window for Xavier Legette
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 2:17 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that the team will open up the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) this week, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Legette has been out since Week 2 with a knee injury, but if he makes enough progress in his return to practice this week, he could be an option to return this Sunday on the road against the division-rival New Orleans Saints. In his first two games of the 2026 season before getting hurt, the 25-year-old former first-rounder had two catches on six targets for 64 yards, with all of his production coming in the Week 2 blowout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Even with his potential return on the horizon, fantasy managers in most leagues should not be very excited to add the former South Carolina product to their rosters as the Panthers' No. 3 wideout behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker when he returns. Legette has been a first-round bust to this point in his career, posting an 84-860-7 line on 148 targets in his first two years in the NFL with Carolina.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Tyler Goodson Expected to Miss Time With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 2:08 PM ETDallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday that they have their "fingers crossed" on running back Tyler Goodson (knee) on the injury front while also saying that Goodson is probably "going to miss some time," according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Goodson left Sunday's Week 9 win over the hosting Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury but returned in the game to finish with a career-high 77 rushing yards on a season-high 12 carries. He failed to haul in his only target as a receiver in the 27-23 victory. The 25-year-old had added motivation in Week 9 against the team that he spent the first three years of his NFL career with. After the strong showing, Goodson now has a career-high 40 carries for 163 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns in his first seven games for Dallas, adding four receptions on eight targets for 23 yards in the passing game as the team's RB2 behind Javonte Williams. The Cowboys currently do not have another RB on their active roster, with Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin on the practice squad. Goodson remains the handcuff to Williams in fantasy football leagues, but it sounds like he will not be available in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph Hoyt
Jaguars Trade for Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 9, 2026, 2:02 PM ETThe AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars remain busy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints. The run-stuffing interior defender has played in all eight games for the Saints in 2026 but has recently fallen into more of a rotational role, averaging only 14 defensive snaps across his past four outings after averaging almost 27 snaps per game through Week 4. Already one of the league's stoutest defenses against the run, Jacksonville adds another big-bodied defender after shoring up the back end with Monday's earlier acquisition of Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jordan Schultz
Xavier Worthy Considered Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 9, 2026, 1:49 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 9 win over the Jets. The only Chiefs wide receiver to play in all eight games in 2026, Worthy leads the team with 48 targets, while his 33 receptions tie him with tight end Travis Kelce for the team lead. While Kansas City remains a team to watch ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, Worthy has carved out enough of a role to remain in the weekly flex conversation, particularly in deeper leagues. With a favorable Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the former first-round pick's status will need to be monitored throughout the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Charles Goldman
Patrick Mahomes Viewed as Day-to-Day
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 9, 2026, 1:38 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is viewed as day-to-day after a scary-looking hit to his throwing arm had fantasy managers briefly holding their collective breath during the team's Week 9 win over the Jets. Mahomes left the field in obvious discomfort and was seen testing his elbow on the sideline, but ultimately completed the game, finishing the day with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. While he does not appear to be in jeopardy of missing the Chiefs' Week 10 matchup with the Falcons, Mahomes' status will need to be monitored. If he is able to play without limitation, the current fantasy QB14 makes for a strong start against an Atlanta defense that allowed Joe Burrow to finish as the QB3 in Week 9 and recently traded away Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Charles Goldman
Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 9, 2026, 1:27 PM ETWith the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline looming, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly told teams that they will not be trading three-time All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Ravens' Thursday night primetime loss to the Jaguars dropped them to a division-worst 4-5, losers of four straight, but with reinforcements arriving in the form of recently acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, it appears they are unwilling to wave the white flag and play for 2027. Henry, who now sits seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing list, is soon to turn 33 with a contract that runs through the 2027 season. Through nine games in 2026, he has run for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, though he has not topped 60 rushing yards since Week 5.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Drew Lock Dealing With Minor Strain, Hopeful for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 1:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) is dealing with an oblique strain that head coach Mike Macdonald believes is minor, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for the Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but tests on Lock's oblique injury that he suffered on Sunday in the Week 9 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals were "good," and they believe he can start against the Raiders. The 29-year-old's practice reps will surely be managed this week as he also battles through right-elbow tendinitis, but he is expected to play this weekend. In the 17-3 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Lock did not have to do too much as a passer, going 19-for-28 with 175 yards and one touchdown. With a bye coming in Week 11, this Sunday in Vegas could be Lock's last chance to start for the Seahawks this year if Darnold is recovered in time for a Week 12 showdown against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Lock has done a good job of avoiding turnovers in his three games (two starts) in 2026 while throwing for 597 yards and five touchdowns on 76 pass attempts, however, he will be nothing more than a low-end QB2 streamer in superflex leagues in Week 10 against the Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jalen McMillan had Knee Procedure, No Surgery in Recovery
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 9, 2026, 1:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) has been sidelined since Week 3 with a PCL sprain that landed him on injured reserve, and while head coach Todd Bowles recently told the media that a knee procedure was done, a posting by Pewter Report indicates that no surgery has been required as part of his rehab. A third-round pick in 2024, McMillan has been sporadically impactful, turning in a number of week-winning fantasy performances, but injuries have limited him to just 19 games through his first three seasons. While Bowles' update offers reassurance to dynasty managers, McMillan is unlikely to factor into 2026 redraft leagues, especially as the Buccaneers' passing offense continues to struggle heading into a Week 10 bye.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter Report
Bucky Irving's Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:58 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is on pace for a career-high 315 carries in 2026. Head coach Todd Bowles said he does not know if Irving can sustain that heavy a workload, so the team might work to lessen his workload in the second half of the season to preserve his health and make sure he is healthy to the end, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. In the 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, the 24-year-old had 20 rushing attempts for 97 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches on five targets for 28 yards in the passing game. It was the third straight game, and the fourth time in the last five contests, that Irving had 20-plus rushing attempts. With the added volume, Irving has been one of the most productive RBs in the NFL in 2026, averaging 4.9 yards per carry for 825 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 167 carries in nine games played. He needs just two rushing scores to set a new career high. Irving has five rushing TDs in the last three games. A drop in touches in the second half will obviously lower Irving's fantasy ceiling and allow backfield mate Kenny Gainwell to see the ball more.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Sam Darnold to Remain Out in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:49 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on his radio show on Monday that quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) will be out again in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gregg Bell. Backup Drew Lock battled through elbow and oblique injuries to lead the Seahawks to a Week 9 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and tests on his oblique were "good," so he is expected to make a second straight start this Sunday in Vegas. Seattle has their bye coming in Week 11, so Darnold's next chance to return to the starting role will be in Week 12 on Sunday, Nov. 29, for a showdown with the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on the road. In addition to a quad injury, the 29-year-old Darnold is dealing with cracked ribs that he suffered in last Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Getting Darnold healthy for the stretch run is the Seahawks' No. 1 priority. The former third overall pick in 2018 from USC has not been as good as he was in 2025 in his first year in Seattle, mainly due to turnovers. The two-time Pro Bowler is completing 60.2% of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his seven starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Nicholas Singleton Improving as Trade Deadline Approaches
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:35 PM ETTennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that rookie fifth-round running back Nicholas Singleton is getting better, and he feels good about the team's RB room, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tony Pollard has been Tennessee's unquestioned lead back in 2026, while Singleton has only seen seven carries for 12 yards in four games played in his first year in the NFL despite Tyjae Spears missing some time with injuries. Pollard is a candidate to be traded before Tuesday's deadline, though, and if he is traded away, the 22-year-old Singleton could become a popular waiver-wire pickup in fantasy football leagues with an expanded role alongside Spears for the rest of the 2026 season. In addition to Spears and Singleton, the Titans have Michael Carter and Julius Chestnut in their RB room. Even if Pollard is not traded away by Tuesday, Singleton figures to see more opportunities for the 1-7 Titans in the second half of his rookie campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Cam Skattebo Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:32 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should be "full go" for Thursday night's Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders, head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. Skattebo missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices before returning as a limited participant Friday. He was listed as doubtful and sat out Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, though Harbaugh said Skattebo was close to playing and the Giants opted to be cautious. Skattebo led New York's backs with 13 carries for 59 yards in the first meeting with Washington and added two catches for 12 yards. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Najee Harris combined for eight carries in that game. Tracy is now on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and the Giants have since released Harris. Devin Singletary ran 21 times for 31 yards against Philadelphia with Skattebo and Tracy sidelined. In Houston, in the last game Skattebo and Singletary played together, Skattebo outcarried him 17 to five and ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown. That split gives Skattebo an RB2 case if he's active for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Dolphins Gathering More Information on Malik Willis' Groin Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:27 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that he has not met with the medical team and does not have an answer about quarterback Malik Willis' groin injury, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Willis played through groin and hamstring tightness in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions and finished 13-for-25 passing for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while adding two carries for only seven yards on the ground. It was a disappointing showing for the 27-year-old signal-caller, considering the opponent and a recent stretch of five touchdown passes over his previous three games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers using Willis in two-QB superflex leagues this year will need to keep a close eye on his status going into the Week 10 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, but he should have a good chance to play in a bounce-back matchup against a struggling Colts squad. So far in his first year as the starter in Miami, Willis has been the QB20 in overall fantasy points with 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Jake Ferguson Going for More Tests on his Knee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:20 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) will get more imaging done on his injured knee on Monday, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Ferguson initially suffered a stinger in the team's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before suffering a knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the contest. He came into the game on Sunday questionable due to an ankle injury. The 27-year-old missed most of the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury and had a second straight week with zero receptions. Before leaving Sunday's victory over the Colts, he caught both of his targets for 21 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. He played only 27 of the team's 79 offensive snaps on the day and will likely be questionable to play for a second straight week as Dallas prepares to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Ferguson will be a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers against the Niners this weekend if he plays through his new knee injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DallasCowboys.com
Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is in the team's plans for the trip to Munich to face the Detroit Lions in Week 10, though head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that a final travel decision is pending, according to Mike Reiss. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Brown's knee flared up in practice before Week 8, when he went from limited Wednesday to a nonparticipant Thursday and Friday. He missed all three Week 9 practices, including Friday's final session, and sat out against the Green Bay Packers, his second straight absence. Before the flare-up, Brown caught six of 16 targets for 75 yards in two games after returning from injured reserve. Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. DeMario Douglas is the deep-league option to target for yardage if Brown sits again. He caught eight passes for 178 yards across Brown's two absences. Efton Chism III caught five passes in each game, while Kyle Williams drew just two targets despite leading Patriots receivers with 49 offensive snaps against Green Bay.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Shedeur Sanders filled in admirably in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, but returning to Watson was the expected move once he cleared the league's concussion protocol. Watson came out of last week's loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers with a concussion and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. The 31-year-old veteran was able to practice on Friday, but it was too late to be cleared, and he was inactive on Sunday in the loss in the Big Easy. Barring a setback with his head injury this week, Watson is expected to return to the starting role under center for the Browns in their Week 10 matchup against the Texans. Sanders showed the kind of passing upside on Sunday that Watson has yet to display consistently in 2026, and he will have a less-than-ideal matchup in his return this weekend. Watson has gone over 300 passing yards in each of his last two starts against the Steelers and Tennessee Titans, but he has not thrown a touchdown since Oct. 11 and will be a low-end QB2, at best, in superflex formats in Week 10 if he officially clears concussion protocol and is active against Houston, his former team.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
No Update on Rhamondre Stevenson's Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers after getting hurt on a six-yard catch late in the third quarter. Head coach Mike Vrabel offered no update Monday, according to Mike Reiss, leaving Stevenson's availability uncertain for the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions in Munich. Stevenson carried six times for 32 yards and caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out. He handled 22 touches against the Miami Dolphins the week before. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined for the past two games, Corey Kiner has outcarried Lan Larison 15 to three. Kiner had eight carries for 55 yards against Green Bay and scored with New England trailing by 24 in the fourth quarter. Kiner is the likelier lead runner if both Stevenson and Henderson sit against Detroit. Stevenson has 11 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, and neither Kiner nor Larison caught a pass while Henderson was out. That leaves Kiner more dependent on carries in PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
Joe Milton III Offers Superflex Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III made his first career NFL start on Sunday and underwhelmed as a passer, going 18-of-34 (52%) for 169 yards. However, he flashed his fantasy upside on the ground, rushing nine times for 64 yards and finishing with 13.16 fantasy points. Half of his fantasy production came on the ground, and with the Eagles' bye in Week 10, Milton should have more opportunities to get reps with the starting offense and host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Milton has some fantasy appeal given his rushing upside, but he needs to be more efficient as a passer if he wants to finish the season as the Eagles' starting quarterback. Fantasy managers in a superflex or dynasty format may want to take a flyer on Milton over the next few weeks to see if he improves, given his powerful arm and rushing upside.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Offers Limited Week 10 Streaming Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:51 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones disappointed again in Week 9 in a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with only 11.8 fantasy points on 20 of 34 pass attempts for 180 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, Tom Pelissero reported that Jones will remain with the Colts through Tuesday's trade deadline, meaning he won't move to an upgraded offensive ecosystem, which would help his fantasy stock. Jones has had a tough stretch in 2026 after his 2025 Achilles injury; he's the QB27 this season, with a 6:10 TD:INT ratio, only 1,722 yards, and minimal rushing upside. Jones will have some waiver-wire appeal in Week 10 against Miami, which has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game at the position, but fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere, as Jones has yet to exceed 15.76 fantasy points in any game this season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller