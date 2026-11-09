No Update on Rhamondre Stevenson's Knee Injury
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers after getting hurt on a six-yard catch late in the third quarter. Head coach Mike Vrabel offered no update Monday, according to Mike Reiss, leaving Stevenson's availability uncertain for the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions in Munich. Stevenson carried six times for 32 yards and caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out. He handled 22 touches against the Miami Dolphins the week before. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined for the past two games, Corey Kiner has outcarried Lan Larison 15 to three. Kiner had eight carries for 55 yards against Green Bay and scored with New England trailing by 24 in the fourth quarter. Kiner is the likelier lead runner if both Stevenson and Henderson sit against Detroit. Stevenson has 11 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, and neither Kiner nor Larison caught a pass while Henderson was out. That leaves Kiner more dependent on carries in PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike ReissComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Joe Milton III Flashes Rushing Upside in First Career Start, Offers Superflex Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III made his first career NFL start on Sunday and underwhelmed as a passer, going 18-of-34 (52%) for 169 yards. However, he flashed his fantasy upside on the ground, rushing nine times for 64 yards and finishing with 13.16 fantasy points. Half of his fantasy production came on the ground, and with the Eagles' bye in Week 10, Milton should have more opportunities to get reps with the starting offense and host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Milton has some fantasy appeal given his rushing upside, but he needs to be more efficient as a passer if he wants to finish the season as the Eagles' starting quarterback. Fantasy managers in a superflex or dynasty format may want to take a flyer on Milton over the next few weeks to see if he improves, given his powerful arm and rushing upside.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Offers Limited Week 10 Streaming Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:51 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones disappointed again in Week 9 in a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with only 11.8 fantasy points on 20 of 34 pass attempts for 180 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, Tom Pelissero reported that Jones will remain with the Colts through Tuesday's trade deadline, meaning he won't move to an upgraded offensive ecosystem, which would help his fantasy stock. Jones has had a tough stretch in 2026 after his 2025 Achilles injury; he's the QB27 this season, with a 6:10 TD:INT ratio, only 1,722 yards, and minimal rushing upside. Jones will have some waiver-wire appeal in Week 10 against Miami, which has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game at the position, but fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere, as Jones has yet to exceed 15.76 fantasy points in any game this season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo (hamstring) Should Be a "Full Go" Thursday vs. Commanders
John Harbaugh says Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should be "full go" Thursday night vs the Washington Commanders. He was close to being able to play vs Eagles but they were careful with him— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 11:49 AM ET
Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is trending toward playing Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. "I feel fairly good about it," head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. McCarthy missed most of the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles before the Giants' medical staff cleared him to return. He scrambled 11 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter and said afterward he still felt the effects of the injury on that run. He finished 12 of 19 for 127 yards and added 22 yards on four carries. McCarthy hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two starts for New York, though he ran for a score in his first start against the Houston Texans. His rushing is part of his QB2 appeal in Superflex, and the hip injury adds risk to that part of his game on a short week. Jameis Winston threw the Giants' only touchdown in relief Sunday. If McCarthy sits, Winston is a Superflex fallback after throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 54 attempts against Washington in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
A.J. Brown (knee) Status Undecided to Make Germany Trip
Mike Vrabel: No decision made if WR A.J. Brown (knee) will travel to Germany at this point, but plan would be for him to do so.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 11:43 AM ET
Shedeur Sanders Shines With a QB5 Finish in Week 9, Boosts Dynasty Stock
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:41 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He added 28 yards on 10 carries. He earned 23.68 fantasy points and finished QB5 of the week. Sanders had a nice fantasy outing, throwing a touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime and giving the Browns a shot at a two-point conversion to win. Sanders will likely give way to Deshaun Watson (concussion) as the starter once he returns, as the Browns (5-4) are in the thick of the playoff race and Watson hasn't necessarily proven he deserves the starting job. However, Sanders put on an impressive tape that should only help his stock in dynasty formats. Sanders will keep waiver-wire appeal as long as he's starting for the Browns and Watson is out.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Audric Estime Offers Week 10 Flex Upside After Leading Saints in Carries
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:38 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime took 14 carries in regulation against Cleveland on Sunday, compared with three for Alvin Kamara. Estime finished the overtime win with 15 carries for 72 yards, including a two-yard touchdown that put New Orleans ahead with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He caught his only target for five yards, while Kamara drew four. New Orleans claimed Estime off waivers from Cleveland on Tuesday and waived Kendre Miller on Saturday. He gained 32 yards on three straight carries to open the Saints' first drive, including an 18-yard run over left guard. Estime is rostered in four percent of Yahoo leagues and merits a modest bid in 12-team half-PPR leagues. The Saints host Carolina in Week 10, and the Panthers have allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in three straight games. Estime has flex appeal in that matchup if Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) stays on injured reserve. Etienne averaged 13.7 touches across three starts this season, and his return would put Estimé's early-down volume at risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Gardner Minshew II Remains a Desperation Superflex Option
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals 30-year-old quarterback Gardner Minshew II struggled in Week 9 against the Seahawks, completing 21-of-30 passes for 166 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Minshew took care of the ball but ultimately couldn't get much going. In Week 10, he faces a tough Rams defense that just brought back Myles Garrett to supplement Aaron Donald on the defensive line. While Minshew was able to carve up the Cowboys' defense in relief in Week 8, the Seahawks proved to be a much more difficult matchup, and while Minshew still has some superflex value as a streaming quarterback, the Cardinals appear likely to give Carson Beck a chance to see what he can showcase before the season ends, meaning Minshew will remain a desperate superflex play moving forward, although he still does have some fantasy appeal in the meantime.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Is a Week 10 Injured Reserve Stash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:24 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) remains on injured reserve after aggravating the injury in Week 2. Head coach Dave Canales initially expected Brooks to miss six to eight weeks, and Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Brooks did rehab work off to the side during last Tuesday's unofficial practice. The Panthers have yet to announce his return to team practice ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans. Rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues, Brooks is worth an open fantasy injured reserve spot in 12-team PPR leagues, particularly for managers with Chuba Hubbard. Brooks played 33 offensive snaps in two games while Trevor Etienne was on injured reserve. A 48-yard catch against Chicago accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 73 scrimmage yards Brooks gained on 11 touches. Etienne returned in October and played seven offensive snaps against Denver. Brooks would have to move ahead of him to become Hubbard's handcuff. Hubbard played 59 of 66 offensive snaps against Denver, handled 16 of Carolina's 18 running back carries and drew all five targets to the position.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Richardson Sr. Could Emerge as a Waiver-Wire Target
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:18 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., who saw his first action of the 2026 season in Week 8 against Jacksonville, may soon have fantasy relevance as the potential trade of quarterback Daniel Jones looms. Additionally, it's possible that Richardson himself is dealt. Regardless, the 2024 fourth overall pick, who has played 18 career games and started only in 2024, is itching for another opportunity. In 2024, Richardson completed 126 passes for 1,814 yards on 264 attempts (47%), with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Richardson thrives on the ground, with 499 yards and six touchdowns, which makes him valuable in fantasy. Richardson is a name to monitor over the next 24 hours as the trade deadline looms, as he could be a waiver-wire flyer or a dynasty option if he gets another opportunity.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs' Week 10 Status is TBD
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 11:12 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) broke the ring finger on his right hand while trying to stiff-arm a defender in the first quarter of the team's 45-27 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 9 and is unsure if he will be able to play in a Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. At first, the Packers' medical staff tried to tape Jacobs' finger before trying a cast. Jacobs never returned and finished with only four rushing attempts for five yards. "We was just trying to figure out a way if I can still go, and the biggest thing is just being able to grip the ball," said Jacobs. "Catching is obviously gonna be tough, but just being able to grip the ball, but we gonna see. We don't really know -- I know it's broken, but I don't know the extent." MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was inactive, so Kaleb Johnson stepped up, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and his first career NFL touchdown. With both Jacobs and Lloyd injured, Johnson will be a popular waiver-wire target at RB this week, although he will have a daunting matchup against Minnesota if he serves as Green Bay's RB1 in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Patrick Mahomes Dealing With Elbow Strain/Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 11:05 AM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that an MRI exam on Sunday revealed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) suffered a strained/sprained right elbow in the Week 9 win over the New York Jets. It is good news for the Chiefs and fantasy managers, as Mahomes' injury is not believed to be significant, although it is still unclear if he will be cleared to play in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. Rapoport says that Mahomes will continue to be monitored, and he expects the superstar QB to at least be limited in practice this week. The 31-year-old six-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP was able to return to the game on Sunday, and he finished 23-for-31 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-12 rout over the visiting Jets. We will be keeping a close eye on Mahomes' practice status from Wednesday through Friday. If he is cleared to face Atlanta, Mahomes will be on the QB1/2 borderline in fantasy football as the Chiefs attempt to win a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Mike Gesicki Still has Standard League Streaming Appeal After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:59 AM ETCincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki had a poor performance in Week 9 against Atlanta, but he still holds standard league streaming appeal at a weak fantasy tight end position going forward. Gesicki finished with 11 receiving yards on two catches and targets in Week 9. He had caught a touchdown in five straight games coming in, but those scores were masking some otherwise down fantasy showings. Gesicki has just 252 yards on 19 receptions and 26 targets overall this season, but his six scores really propped him up as a fantasy option. Gesicki still is a solid deep-league option, while having standard league streaming appeal because of being part of a weak tight end position overall.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Dylan Sampson's Receiving Role Makes Him Worth Adding
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:58 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson rushed eight times for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans. He also caught three of six targets for 27 yards, continuing to see steady involvement in the passing game. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Sampson has caught 12 passes for 121 yards across three games. He received a season-high eight carries Sunday, although Quinshon Judkins remains Cleveland's primary rushing option. Sampson's six targets tied for second on the team, giving him some value in PPR formats even without a large rushing workload. Sampson is worth considering in 12-team PPR leagues ahead of Cleveland's Week 10 matchup against Houston.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Back to Deep-League Option Only After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:54 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is back to being just a deep-league fantasy option after a poor performance in Week 9. He got the same number of carries (six) as Ashton Jeanty, but Washington ended up losing three yards overall. He was not targeted in the passing game. Jeanty finished with 25 rushing yards on his six carries, while losing five yards on his five receptions and seven targets. Washington only played 17 offensive snaps, which was 34% of the team's total. Jeanty logged 32 snaps, which was 64% of the team's total. With Washington looking to be back in an RB2 role for the Raiders, he drops to just being a deep-league option. He could be re-added in standard leagues down the line if Jeanty is ever out, but for now, Washington is best skipped in those leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Worth Adding as Backfield Insurance
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:54 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 33-10 win over Baltimore. He also caught two passes for 13 yards. Rodriguez has scored in consecutive games and now has four rushing touchdowns this season. He played 44.6% of the offensive snaps Thursday, although Bhayshul Tuten remained Jacksonville's lead back despite dealing with foot and ankle injuries. Rodriguez has handled 12 red-zone carries this season, giving him some touchdown potential even in a secondary role. His bigger fantasy value comes as Tuten's backup, with a path to more touches if Tuten misses time. Rostered in 33% of leagues, Rodriguez is worth considering as running back insurance in 12-team leagues and deeper.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell a Big Waiver Target After Breakout Week 9 Performance
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:47 AM ETHouston wide receiver Tank Dell will be added in a bunch of fantasy football leagues heading into Week 10 after he delivered big in Week 9. He was targeted nine times against the Chargers, making four grabs for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dell logged 33 offensive snaps, which was still just 47.1% of the team's total. He had a 43-yard catch on his lone target in his first game in Week 7 - he played 14 offensive snaps in that one, which was 23% of the team's total. His involvement in Week 9 was great, but he will need to keep showing up before fantasy owners can fully trust him. Dell will be a better deep-league option for the time being, but if his role and production keep going up, he could become a standard league starting option in time.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson Worth Adding for Receiver Depth
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:44 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson returns from his Week 9 bye to face Jacksonville on Sunday. Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 8. He has drawn at least six targets in four straight games, although he's managed just 262 receiving yards through eight contests. Jacksonville has allowed 12.5 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers, the seventh-most in the NFL. Robinson also played 94% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cincinnati with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, up from 60% the previous week. Tate's availability could affect Robinson's workload, but the matchup and recent target volume make him worth checking for on the waiver wire in PPR leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Worth a Pickup After Producing Big in Blowout Loss
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:41 AM ETNew England wide receiver DeMario Douglas took advantage of a lopsided score to deliver a quality fantasy football performance in Week 9. In the team's 45-27 loss to Green Bay, Douglas went for 102 yards across five receptions and nine targets. That set a new season high for him in targets and yards. Douglas played 43 offensive snaps, which was 68.3% of the team's total. He is up to 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 31 catches and 46 targets in his nine games played. Douglas has a chance to remain heavily involved until A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) get back on the field. He's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but in the right matchups and situations, he also could have some standard league streaming appeal.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Malik Washington Still Offers Deep-League Appeal After Down Week 9
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:35 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malik Washington still holds some fantasy appeal despite a lackluster Week 9 performance. He had two receptions for 21 yards on three targets against the Lions, plus had a rushing attempt that didn't gain a yard. Washington has three or more touches in every game, but hasn't gone over 40 total yards in any of the past three contests. While he's trending down now, Washington still holds deep-league appeal thanks to his offensive involvement every week. He's one to start if you are lacking quality options, but is more on the flex-level line in deeper leagues. Keep tabs on Washington, but until we see more consistent performances from him, he's hard to trust in many fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN