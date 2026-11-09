Tank Dell a Big Waiver Target After Breakout Week 9 Performance
Nov 9, 2026, 10:47 AM ETHouston wide receiver Tank Dell will be added in a bunch of fantasy football leagues heading into Week 10 after he delivered big in Week 9. He was targeted nine times against the Chargers, making four grabs for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dell logged 33 offensive snaps, which was still just 47.1% of the team's total. He had a 43-yard catch on his lone target in his first game in Week 7 - he played 14 offensive snaps in that one, which was 23% of the team's total. His involvement in Week 9 was great, but he will need to keep showing up before fantasy owners can fully trust him. Dell will be a better deep-league option for the time being, but if his role and production keep going up, he could become a standard league starting option in time.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Wan'Dale Robinson Worth Adding for Receiver Depth
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:44 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson returns from his Week 9 bye to face Jacksonville on Sunday. Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 8. He has drawn at least six targets in four straight games, although he's managed just 262 receiving yards through eight contests. Jacksonville has allowed 12.5 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers, the seventh-most in the NFL. Robinson also played 94% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cincinnati with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, up from 60% the previous week. Tate's availability could affect Robinson's workload, but the matchup and recent target volume make him worth checking for on the waiver wire in PPR leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Worth a Pickup After Producing Big in Blowout Loss
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:41 AM ETNew England wide receiver DeMario Douglas took advantage of a lopsided score to deliver a quality fantasy football performance in Week 9. In the team's 45-27 loss to Green Bay, Douglas went for 102 yards across five receptions and nine targets. That set a new season high for him in targets and yards. Douglas played 43 offensive snaps, which was 68.3% of the team's total. He is up to 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 31 catches and 46 targets in his nine games played. Douglas has a chance to remain heavily involved until A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) get back on the field. He's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but in the right matchups and situations, he also could have some standard league streaming appeal.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Malik Washington Still Offers Deep-League Appeal After Down Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:35 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malik Washington still holds some fantasy appeal despite a lackluster Week 9 performance. He had two receptions for 21 yards on three targets against the Lions, plus had a rushing attempt that didn't gain a yard. Washington has three or more touches in every game, but hasn't gone over 40 total yards in any of the past three contests. While he's trending down now, Washington still holds deep-league appeal thanks to his offensive involvement every week. He's one to start if you are lacking quality options, but is more on the flex-level line in deeper leagues. Keep tabs on Washington, but until we see more consistent performances from him, he's hard to trust in many fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rhamondre Stevenson's Knee Injury Raises Concern
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:34 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left Sunday's 45-27 loss to Green Bay in the third quarter and did not return. According to Mike Giardi, teammates appeared concerned about Stevenson's injury, and he was not seen in the locker room after the game. Stevenson finished with 32 rushing yards and added three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown before exiting. The severity of his injury remains unclear, putting his availability for Week 10 against Detroit in question. Corey Kiner could take on a larger role if Stevenson misses time, especially with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) also sidelined Sunday. Kiner rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Packers and should draw interest on waivers this week. Fantasy managers will need to monitor Stevenson's status as more information becomes available.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Mike Giardi
Caleb Douglas Remains a Worthwhile Streaming Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:29 AM ETMiami wide receiver Caleb Douglas put together one of his better showings of the season in Week 9, and that keeps him as a deep-league starting option and potential standard league streamer for Week 10 and beyond. He got a season-high eight targets against the Lions, catching six to set another season high. Douglas went for 70 yards, a mark he's now reached three times over five games played. He has 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns over 19 receptions and 27 targets this season. Douglas might not be the flashiest fantasy option, but he's delivering enough on a weekly basis to keep turning to in deeper fantasy setups. For fantasy owners in standard leagues lacking quality wide receivers, he's a streaming option every week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Keon Coleman Worth Monitoring as Potential Waiver Addition
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:27 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is set to play Monday night against Minnesota after being limited in practice during the week with a shoulder injury. Coleman caught one pass for four yards against Baltimore in Week 8, despite playing 63 snaps. He has 20 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, but hasn't seen enough consistent targets to become a reliable fantasy option. Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is out Monday, which could open up more opportunities for Coleman. He'll still have to compete for targets with DJ Moore, who drew seven looks against Baltimore. Coleman is available in most fantasy leagues and is worth considering as a bench stash, especially if he sees more involvement against Minnesota. His performance on Monday should help managers decide whether to put in a claim this week.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Still Worth a Look on Waivers
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell failed to catch any of his seven targets in Sunday's 35-12 loss to Kansas City. The disappointing outing followed a breakout Week 8 performance against Las Vegas, when he caught seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell continues to see opportunities with Garrett Wilson (concussion) sidelined, but his production has been inconsistent. His seven targets Sunday are encouraging for fantasy managers considering a waiver claim, even if the results weren't. Mitchell remains a speculative addition in deeper leagues ahead of Week 10 against Buffalo. Managers should monitor Wilson's health throughout the week, as his return would likely reduce Mitchell's opportunities in the passing game.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo a Rising Asset After Productive Week 9 Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:20 AM ETWashington tight end Chig Okonkwo put together another solid performance in Week 9, so he should gain some more fantasy football value going into Week 10. He caught six of his seven targets this week, racking up 57 receiving yards. Okonkwo has three or more targets in all six games he's played in this season, but has produced more of late, with 57 or more receiving yards in three of his past four appearances. Okonkwo has yet to find the end zone this season, so that holds him back from being an even bigger fantasy option. With wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) no longer around, Okonkwo has a chance to remain as involved as he's been these past few weeks, and that makes him a deep-league starting option and a possible standard league streamer.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams Holds Value Despite So-So Week 9 Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:15 AM ETWashington wide receiver Antonio Williams remains an intriguing fantasy football asset after what he did in Week 9. It was more about his usage than his actual production. Williams played 52 offensive snaps, which was the most he's logged so far this season across eight games - that was 83.9% of the team's total, which was also a season-high mark for him. Williams only turned that into three catches for 25 yards, but he got six targets. He has 13 targets over the past two weeks, so he could have a solid offensive role with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. Williams is a better deep-league option until his production on the field picks up, but his usage and statistics over the past two weeks are positive, so don't write him off.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Corey Kiner Could Lead Patriots Backfield in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:13 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner carried eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Kiner took on a larger role after Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left in the second half, finishing with a team-high 6.9 yards per carry. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was also unavailable, leaving New England thin at running back. Kiner did much of his damage late in the loss, so his workload is still something to watch. Lan Larison could also see touches, especially on passing downs. With the Patriots facing Detroit in Week 10, Kiner could be in line for a starting role if Stevenson and Henderson remain out. That possibility makes him one of the more interesting running backs to target on waivers this week.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy Remains a Speculative Fantasy Stash
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:10 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught two of three targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-23 victory over Indianapolis. Most of his production came on a 46-yard reception that helped set up Dallas' game-winning touchdown. Despite George Pickens (hamstring) missing the contest, Flournoy struggled to earn consistent targets as CeeDee Lamb remained the focal point of the passing attack. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) also exited in the third quarter, potentially creating another opportunity for Flournoy if he misses time. The 26-year-old could see more targets depending on both players' health, but Sunday's limited involvement makes him hard to trust in fantasy lineups. Flournoy remains a speculative stash in deeper leagues heading into Week 10 against San Francisco.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Worth Adding in More Fantasy Leagues After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:07 AM ETGreen Bay running back Kaleb Johnson is worth some speculative adds in deeper fantasy football leagues after what happened in Week 9. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown across 14 carries. That was easily his best performance of the season, and he has just 172 rushing yards and the score over 42 attempts overall - he has one catch across three targets for 10 yards. Another thing working in his favor is that Josh Jacobs (finger) was injured, opening the chance for Johnson to pick up more offensively going forward. Things could change if the Packers swing a trade for a running back, but Johnson is worth adding in case the team sticks with its current stable of running backs.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Seth McGowan's Fantasy Value Hinges on Potential Trade
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 10:00 AM ETIndianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan had six carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for minus-three yards in the 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. As McGowan continues to carve out a role behind starting Jonathan Taylor, the rookie scored his first career touchdown from two yards out. Taylor has been involved in trade talks, and he said postgame, "I just hope that they appreciate and know that I appreciate them and it was a pleasure to put on display not only my hard work but the team's hard work each and every single week, each and every single year. Just know it was a pleasure." If Taylor is dealt prior to Tuesday's deadline, McGowan should factor in as a low-end RB2, assuming no other backs are traded to Indianapolis. McGowan's value hinges on a Taylor trade, as he doesn't offer enough value as a handcuff in this struggling offensive attack.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Continues to Carve Out Backfield Role
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:51 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black had 11 carries for 70 yards in the 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. While starter Christian McCaffrey played and produced again, the rookie continues to factor in, totaling 33 touches over his last three games. In eight games this season, Black has 68 carries for 303 yards and a touchdown, with minimal production in the receiving game. Although McCaffrey is on pace for another elite season, his injury history and heavy workload raise concerns about his overall fantasy value. At this point, Black is a low-end FLEX play at best, but he should be rostered as one of the best handcuff options among backup running backs.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Trading for Jonathan Taylor Would Be a "Surprise"
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:46 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, it would be a surprise if the New York Giants traded for star running back Jonathan Taylor. Raanan notes that the interior defensive line is a higher priority for the Giants than the running back position. Over the weekend, it was reported that the Giants offered a second- and a fifth-round pick for Taylor, but the Colts declined. Taylor has totaled 161 carries for 656 yards, with eight touchdowns, and has added 26 receptions for 220 yards. He has been involved in trade talks over the past few weeks and even hinted at a trade in his postgame press conference, saying, "I just hope that they appreciate and know that I appreciate them." With the Giants appearing to be out of the mix, Taylor's situation should continue to be evaluated before Tuesday's deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN
Emmett Johnson Finds End Zone in Week 9, Remains a Top Handcuff Option
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:34 AM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson had six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 35-12 win over the New York Jets. The rookie running back continues to produce efficient numbers in 2026, averaging 8.7 yards per touch and breaking a tackle on every 8.7 carries, which ranks behind only Jaylen Warren. While Johnson has been so productive that he would likely be a starting back on over half the teams in the NFL, he's behind the league's leading rusher, Kenneth Walker III. Walker had another huge outing, totaling 143 scrimmage yards and scoring three touchdowns on 22 attempts. With Walker handling the majority of the work in the backfield, Johnson still only factors in as a backup. Fantasy managers should still target Johnson if he's available on the waiver wire, as he should continue to be one of the most productive backup running backs in the league.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Bounces Back Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:23 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 23 yards in the 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. After struggling in Week 8's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys' run game was the difference in Week 9, with Williams and backup Tyler Goodson combining for 201 scrimmage yards. The sixth-year back has now totaled 154 carries for 629 yards with nine touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He is now the RB8 in half-PPR formats, averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game this season. While there was a more balanced backfield, fantasy managers can still start Williams as an RB1 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Jessie Bates III Traded to Jaguars
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:12 AM ETThe Atlanta Falcons have traded star free safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jaguars are receiving Bates in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Bates signed with the Falcons in 2023 and has recorded 392 tackles, 14 interceptions, and four touchdowns in 60 games with the team. He had 14 tackles in the 34-17 loss to the Bengals in Week 9, his season high. As he heads to Jacksonville, he will fill in as the Jaguars' starting free safety ahead of Antonio Johnson, who has struggled against the pass this season. Bates will also look to compete for a Super Bowl with the Jaguars, who sit atop the AFC South with a 6-2 record.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Shedeur Sanders Solid in Overtime Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 2:20 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He added 28 yards on 10 carries. Sanders was decent in relief of teammate Deshaun Watson (concussion) in Week 9. The second-year pro made some nice decisions and reads, but also fired a few misthrows as well. He notably underthrew both rookie wide receivers K.C. Concepcion Jr. (ankle) and Denzel Boston on wide-open deep attempts. However, both plays had positive outcomes due to outstanding effort by the wideout. All in all, it was a solid outing with no turnovers, while Sanders' rushing attempts were a career high. For now, Watson is expected to regain his starting role once he's cleared from a concussion, though it will be a situation to monitor until head coach Todd Monken gives definitive direction for their next game. Cleveland will face the visiting Houston Texans in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Efton Chism III Stays Involved Despite Teammate's Return
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:47 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III reeled in all five of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in his team's 45-27 loss to the visiting Green Bay Packers. Chism snagged his second touchdown of the season late in the first half when he feigned a block and leaked out of the backfield for an easy eight-yard pitch-and-catch. Teammate Mack Hollins returned in Week 9, cutting into the 25-year-old's playing time. However, it didn't matter, as the latter tied fellow wideout DeMario Douglas for the team lead in receptions with his second straight appearance of five grabs. While quarterback Drake Maye has done well to spread the ball around, Chism has come on over the last few weeks as a solid red zone target. In fact, he leads all Patriots WRs with five opportunities inside the 20-yard line, and holds decent PPR upside despite a seemingly part-time role in the attack. New England sports a favorable draw the next time they take the field against the Detroit Lions in Germany.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN