Kaleb Johnson Worth Adding in More Fantasy Leagues After Week 9
Nov 9, 2026, 10:07 AM ETGreen Bay running back Kaleb Johnson is worth some speculative adds in deeper fantasy football leagues after what happened in Week 9. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown across 14 carries. That was easily his best performance of the season, and he has just 172 rushing yards and the score over 42 attempts overall - he has one catch across three targets for 10 yards. Another thing working in his favor is that Josh Jacobs (finger) was injured, opening the chance for Johnson to pick up more offensively going forward. Things could change if the Packers swing a trade for a running back, but Johnson is worth adding in case the team sticks with its current stable of running backs.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Seth McGowan's Fantasy Value Hinges on Potential Trade
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 10:00 AM ETIndianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan had six carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for minus-three yards in the 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. As McGowan continues to carve out a role behind starting Jonathan Taylor, the rookie scored his first career touchdown from two yards out. Taylor has been involved in trade talks, and he said postgame, "I just hope that they appreciate and know that I appreciate them and it was a pleasure to put on display not only my hard work but the team's hard work each and every single week, each and every single year. Just know it was a pleasure." If Taylor is dealt prior to Tuesday's deadline, McGowan should factor in as a low-end RB2, assuming no other backs are traded to Indianapolis. McGowan's value hinges on a Taylor trade, as he doesn't offer enough value as a handcuff in this struggling offensive attack.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Continues to Carve Out Backfield Role
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:51 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black had 11 carries for 70 yards in the 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. While starter Christian McCaffrey played and produced again, the rookie continues to factor in, totaling 33 touches over his last three games. In eight games this season, Black has 68 carries for 303 yards and a touchdown, with minimal production in the receiving game. Although McCaffrey is on pace for another elite season, his injury history and heavy workload raise concerns about his overall fantasy value. At this point, Black is a low-end FLEX play at best, but he should be rostered as one of the best handcuff options among backup running backs.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Trading for Jonathan Taylor Would Be a "Surprise"
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:46 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, it would be a surprise if the New York Giants traded for star running back Jonathan Taylor. Raanan notes that the interior defensive line is a higher priority for the Giants than the running back position. Over the weekend, it was reported that the Giants offered a second- and a fifth-round pick for Taylor, but the Colts declined. Taylor has totaled 161 carries for 656 yards, with eight touchdowns, and has added 26 receptions for 220 yards. He has been involved in trade talks over the past few weeks and even hinted at a trade in his postgame press conference, saying, "I just hope that they appreciate and know that I appreciate them." With the Giants appearing to be out of the mix, Taylor's situation should continue to be evaluated before Tuesday's deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN
Emmett Johnson Finds End Zone in Week 9, Remains a Top Handcuff Option
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:34 AM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson had six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 35-12 win over the New York Jets. The rookie running back continues to produce efficient numbers in 2026, averaging 8.7 yards per touch and breaking a tackle on every 8.7 carries, which ranks behind only Jaylen Warren. While Johnson has been so productive that he would likely be a starting back on over half the teams in the NFL, he's behind the league's leading rusher, Kenneth Walker III. Walker had another huge outing, totaling 143 scrimmage yards and scoring three touchdowns on 22 attempts. With Walker handling the majority of the work in the backfield, Johnson still only factors in as a backup. Fantasy managers should still target Johnson if he's available on the waiver wire, as he should continue to be one of the most productive backup running backs in the league.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Bounces Back Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:23 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 23 yards in the 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. After struggling in Week 8's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys' run game was the difference in Week 9, with Williams and backup Tyler Goodson combining for 201 scrimmage yards. The sixth-year back has now totaled 154 carries for 629 yards with nine touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He is now the RB8 in half-PPR formats, averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game this season. While there was a more balanced backfield, fantasy managers can still start Williams as an RB1 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Jessie Bates III Traded to Jaguars
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 9:12 AM ETThe Atlanta Falcons have traded star free safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jaguars are receiving Bates in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Bates signed with the Falcons in 2023 and has recorded 392 tackles, 14 interceptions, and four touchdowns in 60 games with the team. He had 14 tackles in the 34-17 loss to the Bengals in Week 9, his season high. As he heads to Jacksonville, he will fill in as the Jaguars' starting free safety ahead of Antonio Johnson, who has struggled against the pass this season. Bates will also look to compete for a Super Bowl with the Jaguars, who sit atop the AFC South with a 6-2 record.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Shedeur Sanders Solid in Overtime Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 2:20 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He added 28 yards on 10 carries. Sanders was decent in relief of teammate Deshaun Watson (concussion) in Week 9. The second-year pro made some nice decisions and reads, but also fired a few misthrows as well. He notably underthrew both rookie wide receivers K.C. Concepcion Jr. (ankle) and Denzel Boston on wide-open deep attempts. However, both plays had positive outcomes due to outstanding effort by the wideout. All in all, it was a solid outing with no turnovers, while Sanders' rushing attempts were a career high. For now, Watson is expected to regain his starting role once he's cleared from a concussion, though it will be a situation to monitor until head coach Todd Monken gives definitive direction for their next game. Cleveland will face the visiting Houston Texans in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Efton Chism III Stays Involved Despite Teammate's Return
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:47 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III reeled in all five of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in his team's 45-27 loss to the visiting Green Bay Packers. Chism snagged his second touchdown of the season late in the first half when he feigned a block and leaked out of the backfield for an easy eight-yard pitch-and-catch. Teammate Mack Hollins returned in Week 9, cutting into the 25-year-old's playing time. However, it didn't matter, as the latter tied fellow wideout DeMario Douglas for the team lead in receptions with his second straight appearance of five grabs. While quarterback Drake Maye has done well to spread the ball around, Chism has come on over the last few weeks as a solid red zone target. In fact, he leads all Patriots WRs with five opportunities inside the 20-yard line, and holds decent PPR upside despite a seemingly part-time role in the attack. New England sports a favorable draw the next time they take the field against the Detroit Lions in Germany.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland's Volume Cools Off in Final Game Before Bye Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 1:40 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught four of his six targets for 54 yards during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Loveland played 86% of the snaps, and he came just six yards shy of extending his streak of double-digit fantasy points (PPR) to four games. Even though he didn't quite hit that benchmark, most fantasy managers will be okay with Loveland's performance. It's a whole lot better than how he was performing at the start of the year, and he should have no trouble bouncing back as a mid-range TE1 when the Bears return to action on the other side of their bye against the Lions in Week 11. There's also an outside chance that he could be headed for a larger target share if wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) is unable to clear concussion protocol by the time the Bears step back on the field two weeks from now.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 1:36 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze caught four of his seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Odunze played 83.6% of the snaps in the victory, which is a very interesting data point, considering that he had not previously played less than 90% of the snaps in a single game since Week 4. The slight reduction in snaps didn't seem to have any sort of negative effect on Odunze, who has firmly established himself as a high-end WR3/flex with high-end WR2 upside. He could also be headed for a higher ceiling temporarily if Luther Burden III (concussion) misses extended time. The Bears are on bye in Week 10 before returning to action against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Leads the Way in Losing Effort
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:34 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton totaled 60 scoreless yards on his 13 carries in the team's 44-22 home loss to the Houston Texans. He was not targeted in the passing game for the first time since Week 1. The second-year pro's box score isn't too useful for fantasy. That said, it's the first time in a few games for LA that a member of the backfield committee separated themselves considerably in the carry total. Hampton's 13 totes nearly matched teammates Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell combined (14). Moreover, Hampton looked explosive on a highlight 32-yard run. It isn't much to go on, but a little bit of touch consolidation here could go a long way for the 23-year-old. Unfortunately, a wait-and-see approach is best for now, but there's at least a little life after a decent workload. Hampton will look to build on the solid outing in Week 10 against a formidable Baltimore Ravens rush defense in primetime.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emeka Egbuka Falls Short of Expectations in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 1:31 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka caught three of his five targets for 38 yards during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers were hoping Egbuka would take the next step into the No. 1 receiver role this season with Mike Evans gone, but so far, the Ohio State product has shown no indication that he can be a consistent alpha receiver in this Bucs offense. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin Jr. has also been disappointing, leaving no clear answer for the team in their request to replace Evans. If there's any sort of light at the end of the tunnel, it's the fact that the Bucs face some very weak pass defenses on the other side of their Week 10 bye, including the Lions, Panthers, Chargers, and Ravens. Egbuka may be able to salvage his fantasy appeal for the time being because of his solid road ahead.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Held in Check in Road Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:18 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 45 yards on his 15 carries, adding three receptions and 16 yards (four targets) in Sunday's 20-13 win against the Washington Commanders. Williams has been great for most of the season, but underwhelmed in a tougher matchup. To make matters worse, backfield mate Blake Corum got into the end zone for a third straight game and was again more efficient with his touches. It's an unsettling trend, but there's little reason to believe the former fifth-round pick is losing his 1A role. In fact, Williams (48) handily out-snapped Corum (27) in Week 9, as the former has more often than not in 2026. There will likely be an ebb and flow here for the remainder of the campaign, as the duo indiscriminately split every other drive in a productive offense. On the bright side, both should remain productive assets, and they'll get a boost in a plus matchup next Sunday with the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on the schedule.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:05 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-17 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He added 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and threw one interception. It was the Iowa State product's second rushing score of the campaign, and first game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 5. The highlight of his day was a 37-yard dot to wide receiver Jordan Watkins for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Purdy rebounded nicely from a loss to the Falcons preceding the team's bye, in which he threw two picks to just one TD pass. It's his only blemish in what's been a stellar campaign thus far, even with the bevy of injuries to his cast of weapons. Purdy and the 49ers offense will face another beatable matchup their next time out when they travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Baker Mayfield Unable to Salvage Any Touchdowns in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:21 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 243 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old has been an incredibly disappointing fantasy option ever since he returned from injury in Week 7. Across his three games since returning, Mayfield has yet to post double-digit fantasy points in a single game, and he has just 307 yards and one touchdown during that span. Low passing volume and turnovers have been a major red flag for the former No. 1 pick this year, making him a riskier fantasy option when the Bucs return from their Week 10 bye. It also doesn't help that the Bucs have a new-look receiver room this season, with the biggest loss being Mike Evans (Achilles), who is now in San Francisco. Mayfield is a low-end QB2 with a low floor going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Diagnosed with a Concussion
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:14 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was diagnosed with a concussion following Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Ben Johnson told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Burden exited after taking a scary head-to-head hit late in the fourth quarter of the Bears' victory. He immediately collapsed to the ground after the hit and required medical assistance. The 22-year-old finished Week 9 with nine targets, seven catches, 97 yards, and one touchdown. If there's any good news here, it's that the Bears have a Week 10 bye, so Burden will get extra time to recover. Clearing concussion protocol in one week is tricky, but Burden will have 14 days for his symptoms to improve before the Bears play again. In the event that his recovery takes longer than expected and he has to miss Week 11 as well, then Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas would handle a significant increase in offensive snaps.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Courtney Cronin
Caleb Williams' Four Picks Nearly Spoil an Early Lead
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:09 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 279 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and four interceptions during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also rushed for 16 yards in the victory. Williams said that four turnovers are the most he's ever recorded in a single game across the high school, collegiate, and professional ranks, and he vowed to clean up the mistakes going forward. The 24-year-old had just one turnover coming into this week, so perhaps we can chalk up Week 9 as a fluke for the former No. 1 pick. We do feel confident in Williams remaining a solid QB1 option on the other side of his Week 10 bye, but he may have a slightly lower floor if Luther Burden III (concussion) is forced to miss extended time.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Calvin Ridley Was Involved in "Incident" at Nashville Airport
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:04 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was involved in an "incident" at the Nashville International Airport over the weekend, according to Erin McCullough of WKRN. In a statement provided to WKRN, the Titans confirmed that they were aware of the incident but did not provide any additional information. Without any specifics on what happened, fantasy managers shouldn't let this news influence their upcoming roster moves for Week 10. However, it will be interesting to see if more details emerge ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. EST. Ridley's name has come up several times in trade rumors, and we would not be shocked to see him get dealt as the Titans look to get younger and begin to shift their focus to next season already. Through seven games this year, the 31-year-old has just six catches for 91 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 16 of the 2024 campaign.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Erin McCullough
Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:58 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts could entertain an "11th-hour offer" for running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. There has been plenty of reporting on Taylor's availability over the last couple of weeks, with some headlines saying that he won't be dealt and other headlines saying that he'll be shipped off to the highest bidder. Holder's read on the situation is that "there's not a strong indication that there's going to be a lot of movement by the Colts at the trade deadline," and the team has already turned down an offer of a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Taylor. Holder did clarify that he definitely can't rule out the possibility of a trade, especially if the Colts receive an offer they can't refuse. This will be one of the biggest storylines to follow in the NFL before trade talks get cut off at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Stephen Holder
Luther Burden III Suffers Scary Head Injury Late in Win Over Bucs
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (head) was taken to the medical tent for evaluation after he was on the receiving end of a head-to-head hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It was a scary hit that caused Burden to fumble the football. He collapsed face-first onto the ground and had to be helped off the field by medical personnel. The game ended before the Bears could post an update on Burden's status, but he will presumably be evaluated for a concussion, and possibly other injuries, too. If Burden does end up in concussion protocol, the good news is that the Bears have a Week 10 bye, so he would have a full 14 days to recover before Chicago's next game against the New Orleans Saints. If the injury ends up being even more serious and forces Burden to miss games, then we'd likely see Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas earn more targets behind Rome Odunze in the wide receiver room.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Courtney Cronin