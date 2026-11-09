Nov 9, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

The Atlanta Falcons have traded star free safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jaguars are receiving Bates in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Bates signed with the Falcons in 2023 and has recorded 392 tackles, 14 interceptions, and four touchdowns in 60 games with the team. He had 14 tackles in the 34-17 loss to the Bengals in Week 9, his season high. As he heads to Jacksonville, he will fill in as the Jaguars' starting free safety ahead of Antonio Johnson, who has struggled against the pass this season. Bates will also look to compete for a Super Bowl with the Jaguars, who sit atop the AFC South with a 6-2 record.