Anthony Richardson Sr. Could Emerge as a Waiver-Wire Target
Nov 9, 2026, 11:18 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., who saw his first action of the 2026 season in Week 8 against Jacksonville, may soon have fantasy relevance as the potential trade of quarterback Daniel Jones looms. Additionally, it's possible that Richardson himself is dealt. Regardless, the 2024 fourth overall pick, who has played 18 career games and started only in 2024, is itching for another opportunity. In 2024, Richardson completed 126 passes for 1,814 yards on 264 attempts (47%), with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Richardson thrives on the ground, with 499 yards and six touchdowns, which makes him valuable in fantasy. Richardson is a name to monitor over the next 24 hours as the trade deadline looms, as he could be a waiver-wire flyer or a dynasty option if he gets another opportunity.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Josh Jacobs' Week 10 Status is TBD
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 11:12 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) broke the ring finger on his right hand while trying to stiff-arm a defender in the first quarter of the team's 45-27 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 9 and is unsure if he will be able to play in a Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. At first, the Packers' medical staff tried to tape Jacobs' finger before trying a cast. Jacobs never returned and finished with only four rushing attempts for five yards. "We was just trying to figure out a way if I can still go, and the biggest thing is just being able to grip the ball," said Jacobs. "Catching is obviously gonna be tough, but just being able to grip the ball, but we gonna see. We don't really know -- I know it's broken, but I don't know the extent." MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was inactive, so Kaleb Johnson stepped up, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and his first career NFL touchdown. With both Jacobs and Lloyd injured, Johnson will be a popular waiver-wire target at RB this week, although he will have a daunting matchup against Minnesota if he serves as Green Bay's RB1 in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Patrick Mahomes Dealing With Elbow Strain/Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 11:05 AM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that an MRI exam on Sunday revealed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) suffered a strained/sprained right elbow in the Week 9 win over the New York Jets. It is good news for the Chiefs and fantasy managers, as Mahomes' injury is not believed to be significant, although it is still unclear if he will be cleared to play in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. Rapoport says that Mahomes will continue to be monitored, and he expects the superstar QB to at least be limited in practice this week. The 31-year-old six-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP was able to return to the game on Sunday, and he finished 23-for-31 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-12 rout over the visiting Jets. We will be keeping a close eye on Mahomes' practice status from Wednesday through Friday. If he is cleared to face Atlanta, Mahomes will be on the QB1/2 borderline in fantasy football as the Chiefs attempt to win a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Mike Gesicki Still has Standard League Streaming Appeal After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:59 AM ETCincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki had a poor performance in Week 9 against Atlanta, but he still holds standard league streaming appeal at a weak fantasy tight end position going forward. Gesicki finished with 11 receiving yards on two catches and targets in Week 9. He had caught a touchdown in five straight games coming in, but those scores were masking some otherwise down fantasy showings. Gesicki has just 252 yards on 19 receptions and 26 targets overall this season, but his six scores really propped him up as a fantasy option. Gesicki still is a solid deep-league option, while having standard league streaming appeal because of being part of a weak tight end position overall.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Dylan Sampson's Receiving Role Makes Him Worth Adding
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:58 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson rushed eight times for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans. He also caught three of six targets for 27 yards, continuing to see steady involvement in the passing game. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Sampson has caught 12 passes for 121 yards across three games. He received a season-high eight carries Sunday, although Quinshon Judkins remains Cleveland's primary rushing option. Sampson's six targets tied for second on the team, giving him some value in PPR formats even without a large rushing workload. Sampson is worth considering in 12-team PPR leagues ahead of Cleveland's Week 10 matchup against Houston.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Back to Deep-League Option Only After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:54 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is back to being just a deep-league fantasy option after a poor performance in Week 9. He got the same number of carries (six) as Ashton Jeanty, but Washington ended up losing three yards overall. He was not targeted in the passing game. Jeanty finished with 25 rushing yards on his six carries, while losing five yards on his five receptions and seven targets. Washington only played 17 offensive snaps, which was 34% of the team's total. Jeanty logged 32 snaps, which was 64% of the team's total. With Washington looking to be back in an RB2 role for the Raiders, he drops to just being a deep-league option. He could be re-added in standard leagues down the line if Jeanty is ever out, but for now, Washington is best skipped in those leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Worth Adding as Backfield Insurance
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:54 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 33-10 win over Baltimore. He also caught two passes for 13 yards. Rodriguez has scored in consecutive games and now has four rushing touchdowns this season. He played 44.6% of the offensive snaps Thursday, although Bhayshul Tuten remained Jacksonville's lead back despite dealing with foot and ankle injuries. Rodriguez has handled 12 red-zone carries this season, giving him some touchdown potential even in a secondary role. His bigger fantasy value comes as Tuten's backup, with a path to more touches if Tuten misses time. Rostered in 33% of leagues, Rodriguez is worth considering as running back insurance in 12-team leagues and deeper.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell a Big Waiver Target After Breakout Week 9 Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:47 AM ETHouston wide receiver Tank Dell will be added in a bunch of fantasy football leagues heading into Week 10 after he delivered big in Week 9. He was targeted nine times against the Chargers, making four grabs for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dell logged 33 offensive snaps, which was still just 47.1% of the team's total. He had a 43-yard catch on his lone target in his first game in Week 7 - he played 14 offensive snaps in that one, which was 23% of the team's total. His involvement in Week 9 was great, but he will need to keep showing up before fantasy owners can fully trust him. Dell will be a better deep-league option for the time being, but if his role and production keep going up, he could become a standard league starting option in time.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson Worth Adding for Receiver Depth
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:44 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson returns from his Week 9 bye to face Jacksonville on Sunday. Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 8. He has drawn at least six targets in four straight games, although he's managed just 262 receiving yards through eight contests. Jacksonville has allowed 12.5 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers, the seventh-most in the NFL. Robinson also played 94% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cincinnati with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, up from 60% the previous week. Tate's availability could affect Robinson's workload, but the matchup and recent target volume make him worth checking for on the waiver wire in PPR leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Worth a Pickup After Producing Big in Blowout Loss
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:41 AM ETNew England wide receiver DeMario Douglas took advantage of a lopsided score to deliver a quality fantasy football performance in Week 9. In the team's 45-27 loss to Green Bay, Douglas went for 102 yards across five receptions and nine targets. That set a new season high for him in targets and yards. Douglas played 43 offensive snaps, which was 68.3% of the team's total. He is up to 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 31 catches and 46 targets in his nine games played. Douglas has a chance to remain heavily involved until A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) get back on the field. He's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but in the right matchups and situations, he also could have some standard league streaming appeal.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Malik Washington Still Offers Deep-League Appeal After Down Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:35 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malik Washington still holds some fantasy appeal despite a lackluster Week 9 performance. He had two receptions for 21 yards on three targets against the Lions, plus had a rushing attempt that didn't gain a yard. Washington has three or more touches in every game, but hasn't gone over 40 total yards in any of the past three contests. While he's trending down now, Washington still holds deep-league appeal thanks to his offensive involvement every week. He's one to start if you are lacking quality options, but is more on the flex-level line in deeper leagues. Keep tabs on Washington, but until we see more consistent performances from him, he's hard to trust in many fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rhamondre Stevenson's Knee Injury Raises Concern
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:34 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left Sunday's 45-27 loss to Green Bay in the third quarter and did not return. According to Mike Giardi, teammates appeared concerned about Stevenson's injury, and he was not seen in the locker room after the game. Stevenson finished with 32 rushing yards and added three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown before exiting. The severity of his injury remains unclear, putting his availability for Week 10 against Detroit in question. Corey Kiner could take on a larger role if Stevenson misses time, especially with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) also sidelined Sunday. Kiner rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Packers and should draw interest on waivers this week. Fantasy managers will need to monitor Stevenson's status as more information becomes available.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Mike Giardi
Caleb Douglas Remains a Worthwhile Streaming Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:29 AM ETMiami wide receiver Caleb Douglas put together one of his better showings of the season in Week 9, and that keeps him as a deep-league starting option and potential standard league streamer for Week 10 and beyond. He got a season-high eight targets against the Lions, catching six to set another season high. Douglas went for 70 yards, a mark he's now reached three times over five games played. He has 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns over 19 receptions and 27 targets this season. Douglas might not be the flashiest fantasy option, but he's delivering enough on a weekly basis to keep turning to in deeper fantasy setups. For fantasy owners in standard leagues lacking quality wide receivers, he's a streaming option every week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Keon Coleman Worth Monitoring as Potential Waiver Addition
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:27 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is set to play Monday night against Minnesota after being limited in practice during the week with a shoulder injury. Coleman caught one pass for four yards against Baltimore in Week 8, despite playing 63 snaps. He has 20 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, but hasn't seen enough consistent targets to become a reliable fantasy option. Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is out Monday, which could open up more opportunities for Coleman. He'll still have to compete for targets with DJ Moore, who drew seven looks against Baltimore. Coleman is available in most fantasy leagues and is worth considering as a bench stash, especially if he sees more involvement against Minnesota. His performance on Monday should help managers decide whether to put in a claim this week.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Still Worth a Look on Waivers
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell failed to catch any of his seven targets in Sunday's 35-12 loss to Kansas City. The disappointing outing followed a breakout Week 8 performance against Las Vegas, when he caught seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell continues to see opportunities with Garrett Wilson (concussion) sidelined, but his production has been inconsistent. His seven targets Sunday are encouraging for fantasy managers considering a waiver claim, even if the results weren't. Mitchell remains a speculative addition in deeper leagues ahead of Week 10 against Buffalo. Managers should monitor Wilson's health throughout the week, as his return would likely reduce Mitchell's opportunities in the passing game.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo a Rising Asset After Productive Week 9 Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:20 AM ETWashington tight end Chig Okonkwo put together another solid performance in Week 9, so he should gain some more fantasy football value going into Week 10. He caught six of his seven targets this week, racking up 57 receiving yards. Okonkwo has three or more targets in all six games he's played in this season, but has produced more of late, with 57 or more receiving yards in three of his past four appearances. Okonkwo has yet to find the end zone this season, so that holds him back from being an even bigger fantasy option. With wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) no longer around, Okonkwo has a chance to remain as involved as he's been these past few weeks, and that makes him a deep-league starting option and a possible standard league streamer.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams Holds Value Despite So-So Week 9 Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:15 AM ETWashington wide receiver Antonio Williams remains an intriguing fantasy football asset after what he did in Week 9. It was more about his usage than his actual production. Williams played 52 offensive snaps, which was the most he's logged so far this season across eight games - that was 83.9% of the team's total, which was also a season-high mark for him. Williams only turned that into three catches for 25 yards, but he got six targets. He has 13 targets over the past two weeks, so he could have a solid offensive role with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. Williams is a better deep-league option until his production on the field picks up, but his usage and statistics over the past two weeks are positive, so don't write him off.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Corey Kiner Could Lead Patriots Backfield in Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:13 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner carried eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Kiner took on a larger role after Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left in the second half, finishing with a team-high 6.9 yards per carry. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was also unavailable, leaving New England thin at running back. Kiner did much of his damage late in the loss, so his workload is still something to watch. Lan Larison could also see touches, especially on passing downs. With the Patriots facing Detroit in Week 10, Kiner could be in line for a starting role if Stevenson and Henderson remain out. That possibility makes him one of the more interesting running backs to target on waivers this week.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy Remains a Speculative Fantasy Stash
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 9, 2026, 10:10 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught two of three targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-23 victory over Indianapolis. Most of his production came on a 46-yard reception that helped set up Dallas' game-winning touchdown. Despite George Pickens (hamstring) missing the contest, Flournoy struggled to earn consistent targets as CeeDee Lamb remained the focal point of the passing attack. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) also exited in the third quarter, potentially creating another opportunity for Flournoy if he misses time. The 26-year-old could see more targets depending on both players' health, but Sunday's limited involvement makes him hard to trust in fantasy lineups. Flournoy remains a speculative stash in deeper leagues heading into Week 10 against San Francisco.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Worth Adding in More Fantasy Leagues After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 10:07 AM ETGreen Bay running back Kaleb Johnson is worth some speculative adds in deeper fantasy football leagues after what happened in Week 9. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown across 14 carries. That was easily his best performance of the season, and he has just 172 rushing yards and the score over 42 attempts overall - he has one catch across three targets for 10 yards. Another thing working in his favor is that Josh Jacobs (finger) was injured, opening the chance for Johnson to pick up more offensively going forward. Things could change if the Packers swing a trade for a running back, but Johnson is worth adding in case the team sticks with its current stable of running backs.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Seth McGowan's Fantasy Value Hinges on Potential Trade
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 9, 2026, 10:00 AM ETIndianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan had six carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for minus-three yards in the 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. As McGowan continues to carve out a role behind starting Jonathan Taylor, the rookie scored his first career touchdown from two yards out. Taylor has been involved in trade talks, and he said postgame, "I just hope that they appreciate and know that I appreciate them and it was a pleasure to put on display not only my hard work but the team's hard work each and every single week, each and every single year. Just know it was a pleasure." If Taylor is dealt prior to Tuesday's deadline, McGowan should factor in as a low-end RB2, assuming no other backs are traded to Indianapolis. McGowan's value hinges on a Taylor trade, as he doesn't offer enough value as a handcuff in this struggling offensive attack.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller