Treylon Burks Optimistic to Play Thursday vs. Giants

Nov 9, 2026, 2:02 PM ET

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars remain busy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints. The run-stuffing interior defender has played in all eight games for the Saints in 2026 but has recently fallen into more of a rotational role, averaging only 14 defensive snaps across his past four outings after averaging almost 27 snaps per game through Week 4. Already one of the league's stoutest defenses against the run, Jacksonville adds another big-bodied defender after shoring up the back end with Monday's earlier acquisition of Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons.