Jalen McMillan had Knee Procedure, No Surgery in Recovery
Nov 9, 2026, 1:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) has been sidelined since Week 3 with a PCL sprain that landed him on injured reserve, and while head coach Todd Bowles recently told the media that a knee procedure was done, a posting by Pewter Report indicates that no surgery has been required as part of his rehab. A third-round pick in 2024, McMillan has been sporadically impactful, turning in a number of week-winning fantasy performances, but injuries have limited him to just 19 games through his first three seasons. While Bowles' update offers reassurance to dynasty managers, McMillan is unlikely to factor into 2026 redraft leagues, especially as the Buccaneers' passing offense continues to struggle heading into a Week 10 bye.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Panthers Opening 21-Day Practice Window for Xavier Legette
Dave Canales says Panthers will open up the 21-day practice window for Xavier Legette this week. Has been out since Week 2 with knee injury.— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 1:32 PM ET
Tyler Goodson Expected to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that they have their “fingers crossed” on RB Tyler Goodson on the injury front.— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 9, 2026
Said Goodson is probably going to miss some time.
Goodson left with a knee injury and returned to the game. He finishes with a career-high 77 yards.
Nov 9, 2026, 1:28 PM ET
Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Patrick McGrath
Nov 9, 2026, 1:27 PM ETWith the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline looming, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly told teams that they will not be trading three-time All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Ravens' Thursday night primetime loss to the Jaguars dropped them to a division-worst 4-5, losers of four straight, but with reinforcements arriving in the form of recently acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, it appears they are unwilling to wave the white flag and play for 2027. Henry, who now sits seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing list, is soon to turn 33 with a contract that runs through the 2027 season. Through nine games in 2026, he has run for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, though he has not topped 60 rushing yards since Week 5.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Drew Lock Dealing With Minor Strain, Hopeful for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 1:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) is dealing with an oblique strain that head coach Mike Macdonald believes is minor, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for the Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but tests on Lock's oblique injury that he suffered on Sunday in the Week 9 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals were "good," and they believe he can start against the Raiders. The 29-year-old's practice reps will surely be managed this week as he also battles through right-elbow tendinitis, but he is expected to play this weekend. In the 17-3 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Lock did not have to do too much as a passer, going 19-for-28 with 175 yards and one touchdown. With a bye coming in Week 11, this Sunday in Vegas could be Lock's last chance to start for the Seahawks this year if Darnold is recovered in time for a Week 12 showdown against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Lock has done a good job of avoiding turnovers in his three games (two starts) in 2026 while throwing for 597 yards and five touchdowns on 76 pass attempts, however, he will be nothing more than a low-end QB2 streamer in superflex leagues in Week 10 against the Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jaguars Trade for Saints DT Davon Godchaux
Breaking: The #Jaguars are trading for #Saints Davon Godchaux, per sources. https://t.co/3qWAcB5jWX pic.twitter.com/VFM65uhfza— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 1:12 PM ET
Patrick Mahomes Viewed as Day-to-Day
Patrick McGrath
Nov 9, 2026, 1:38 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is viewed as day-to-day after a scary-looking hit to his throwing arm had fantasy managers briefly holding their collective breath during the team's Week 9 win over the Jets. Mahomes left the field in obvious discomfort and was seen testing his elbow on the sideline, but ultimately completed the game, finishing the day with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. While he does not appear to be in jeopardy of missing the Chiefs' Week 10 matchup with the Falcons, Mahomes' status will need to be monitored. If he is able to play without limitation, the current fantasy QB14 makes for a strong start against an Atlanta defense that allowed Joe Burrow to finish as the QB3 in Week 9 and recently traded away Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Charles Goldman
Bucky Irving's Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:58 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is on pace for a career-high 315 carries in 2026. Head coach Todd Bowles said he does not know if Irving can sustain that heavy a workload, so the team might work to lessen his workload in the second half of the season to preserve his health and make sure he is healthy to the end, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. In the 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, the 24-year-old had 20 rushing attempts for 97 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches on five targets for 28 yards in the passing game. It was the third straight game, and the fourth time in the last five contests, that Irving had 20-plus rushing attempts. With the added volume, Irving has been one of the most productive RBs in the NFL in 2026, averaging 4.9 yards per carry for 825 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 167 carries in nine games played. He needs just two rushing scores to set a new career high. Irving has five rushing TDs in the last three games. A drop in touches in the second half will obviously lower Irving's fantasy ceiling and allow backfield mate Kenny Gainwell to see the ball more.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Sam Darnold to Remain Out in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:49 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on his radio show on Monday that quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) will be out again in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gregg Bell. Backup Drew Lock battled through elbow and oblique injuries to lead the Seahawks to a Week 9 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and tests on his oblique were "good," so he is expected to make a second straight start this Sunday in Vegas. Seattle has their bye coming in Week 11, so Darnold's next chance to return to the starting role will be in Week 12 on Sunday, Nov. 29, for a showdown with the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on the road. In addition to a quad injury, the 29-year-old Darnold is dealing with cracked ribs that he suffered in last Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Getting Darnold healthy for the stretch run is the Seahawks' No. 1 priority. The former third overall pick in 2018 from USC has not been as good as he was in 2025 in his first year in Seattle, mainly due to turnovers. The two-time Pro Bowler is completing 60.2% of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his seven starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Nicholas Singleton Improving as Trade Deadline Approaches
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:35 PM ETTennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that rookie fifth-round running back Nicholas Singleton is getting better, and he feels good about the team's RB room, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tony Pollard has been Tennessee's unquestioned lead back in 2026, while Singleton has only seen seven carries for 12 yards in four games played in his first year in the NFL despite Tyjae Spears missing some time with injuries. Pollard is a candidate to be traded before Tuesday's deadline, though, and if he is traded away, the 22-year-old Singleton could become a popular waiver-wire pickup in fantasy football leagues with an expanded role alongside Spears for the rest of the 2026 season. In addition to Spears and Singleton, the Titans have Michael Carter and Julius Chestnut in their RB room. Even if Pollard is not traded away by Tuesday, Singleton figures to see more opportunities for the 1-7 Titans in the second half of his rookie campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Cam Skattebo Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:32 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should be "full go" for Thursday night's Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders, head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. Skattebo missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices before returning as a limited participant Friday. He was listed as doubtful and sat out Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, though Harbaugh said Skattebo was close to playing and the Giants opted to be cautious. Skattebo led New York's backs with 13 carries for 59 yards in the first meeting with Washington and added two catches for 12 yards. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Najee Harris combined for eight carries in that game. Tracy is now on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and the Giants have since released Harris. Devin Singletary ran 21 times for 31 yards against Philadelphia with Skattebo and Tracy sidelined. In Houston, in the last game Skattebo and Singletary played together, Skattebo outcarried him 17 to five and ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown. That split gives Skattebo an RB2 case if he's active for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Dolphins Gathering More Information on Malik Willis' Groin Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:27 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that he has not met with the medical team and does not have an answer about quarterback Malik Willis' groin injury, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Willis played through groin and hamstring tightness in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions and finished 13-for-25 passing for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while adding two carries for only seven yards on the ground. It was a disappointing showing for the 27-year-old signal-caller, considering the opponent and a recent stretch of five touchdown passes over his previous three games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers using Willis in two-QB superflex leagues this year will need to keep a close eye on his status going into the Week 10 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, but he should have a good chance to play in a bounce-back matchup against a struggling Colts squad. So far in his first year as the starter in Miami, Willis has been the QB20 in overall fantasy points with 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Jake Ferguson Going for More Tests on his Knee
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:20 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) will get more imaging done on his injured knee on Monday, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Ferguson initially suffered a stinger in the team's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before suffering a knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the contest. He came into the game on Sunday questionable due to an ankle injury. The 27-year-old missed most of the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury and had a second straight week with zero receptions. Before leaving Sunday's victory over the Colts, he caught both of his targets for 21 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. He played only 27 of the team's 79 offensive snaps on the day and will likely be questionable to play for a second straight week as Dallas prepares to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Ferguson will be a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers against the Niners this weekend if he plays through his new knee injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DallasCowboys.com
Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is in the team's plans for the trip to Munich to face the Detroit Lions in Week 10, though head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that a final travel decision is pending, according to Mike Reiss. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Brown's knee flared up in practice before Week 8, when he went from limited Wednesday to a nonparticipant Thursday and Friday. He missed all three Week 9 practices, including Friday's final session, and sat out against the Green Bay Packers, his second straight absence. Before the flare-up, Brown caught six of 16 targets for 75 yards in two games after returning from injured reserve. Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. DeMario Douglas is the deep-league option to target for yardage if Brown sits again. He caught eight passes for 178 yards across Brown's two absences. Efton Chism III caught five passes in each game, while Kyle Williams drew just two targets despite leading Patriots receivers with 49 offensive snaps against Green Bay.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Shedeur Sanders filled in admirably in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, but returning to Watson was the expected move once he cleared the league's concussion protocol. Watson came out of last week's loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers with a concussion and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. The 31-year-old veteran was able to practice on Friday, but it was too late to be cleared, and he was inactive on Sunday in the loss in the Big Easy. Barring a setback with his head injury this week, Watson is expected to return to the starting role under center for the Browns in their Week 10 matchup against the Texans. Sanders showed the kind of passing upside on Sunday that Watson has yet to display consistently in 2026, and he will have a less-than-ideal matchup in his return this weekend. Watson has gone over 300 passing yards in each of his last two starts against the Steelers and Tennessee Titans, but he has not thrown a touchdown since Oct. 11 and will be a low-end QB2, at best, in superflex formats in Week 10 if he officially clears concussion protocol and is active against Houston, his former team.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
No Update on Rhamondre Stevenson's Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers after getting hurt on a six-yard catch late in the third quarter. Head coach Mike Vrabel offered no update Monday, according to Mike Reiss, leaving Stevenson's availability uncertain for the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions in Munich. Stevenson carried six times for 32 yards and caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out. He handled 22 touches against the Miami Dolphins the week before. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined for the past two games, Corey Kiner has outcarried Lan Larison 15 to three. Kiner had eight carries for 55 yards against Green Bay and scored with New England trailing by 24 in the fourth quarter. Kiner is the likelier lead runner if both Stevenson and Henderson sit against Detroit. Stevenson has 11 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, and neither Kiner nor Larison caught a pass while Henderson was out. That leaves Kiner more dependent on carries in PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
Joe Milton III Offers Superflex Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 12:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III made his first career NFL start on Sunday and underwhelmed as a passer, going 18-of-34 (52%) for 169 yards. However, he flashed his fantasy upside on the ground, rushing nine times for 64 yards and finishing with 13.16 fantasy points. Half of his fantasy production came on the ground, and with the Eagles' bye in Week 10, Milton should have more opportunities to get reps with the starting offense and host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Milton has some fantasy appeal given his rushing upside, but he needs to be more efficient as a passer if he wants to finish the season as the Eagles' starting quarterback. Fantasy managers in a superflex or dynasty format may want to take a flyer on Milton over the next few weeks to see if he improves, given his powerful arm and rushing upside.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Offers Limited Week 10 Streaming Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:51 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones disappointed again in Week 9 in a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with only 11.8 fantasy points on 20 of 34 pass attempts for 180 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, Tom Pelissero reported that Jones will remain with the Colts through Tuesday's trade deadline, meaning he won't move to an upgraded offensive ecosystem, which would help his fantasy stock. Jones has had a tough stretch in 2026 after his 2025 Achilles injury; he's the QB27 this season, with a 6:10 TD:INT ratio, only 1,722 yards, and minimal rushing upside. Jones will have some waiver-wire appeal in Week 10 against Miami, which has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game at the position, but fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere, as Jones has yet to exceed 15.76 fantasy points in any game this season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is trending toward playing Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. "I feel fairly good about it," head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. McCarthy missed most of the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles before the Giants' medical staff cleared him to return. He scrambled 11 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter and said afterward he still felt the effects of the injury on that run. He finished 12 of 19 for 127 yards and added 22 yards on four carries. McCarthy hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two starts for New York, though he ran for a score in his first start against the Houston Texans. His rushing is part of his QB2 appeal in Superflex, and the hip injury adds risk to that part of his game on a short week. Jameis Winston threw the Giants' only touchdown in relief Sunday. If McCarthy sits, Winston is a Superflex fallback after throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 54 attempts against Washington in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Shedeur Sanders Shines With a QB5 Finish in Week 9, Boosts Dynasty Stock
Nicho Roessler
Nov 9, 2026, 11:41 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He added 28 yards on 10 carries. He earned 23.68 fantasy points and finished QB5 of the week. Sanders had a nice fantasy outing, throwing a touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime and giving the Browns a shot at a two-point conversion to win. Sanders will likely give way to Deshaun Watson (concussion) as the starter once he returns, as the Browns (5-4) are in the thick of the playoff race and Watson hasn't necessarily proven he deserves the starting job. However, Sanders put on an impressive tape that should only help his stock in dynasty formats. Sanders will keep waiver-wire appeal as long as he's starting for the Browns and Watson is out.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Audric Estime Offers Week 10 Flex Upside After Leading Saints in Carries
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 11:38 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime took 14 carries in regulation against Cleveland on Sunday, compared with three for Alvin Kamara. Estime finished the overtime win with 15 carries for 72 yards, including a two-yard touchdown that put New Orleans ahead with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He caught his only target for five yards, while Kamara drew four. New Orleans claimed Estime off waivers from Cleveland on Tuesday and waived Kendre Miller on Saturday. He gained 32 yards on three straight carries to open the Saints' first drive, including an 18-yard run over left guard. Estime is rostered in four percent of Yahoo leagues and merits a modest bid in 12-team half-PPR leagues. The Saints host Carolina in Week 10, and the Panthers have allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in three straight games. Estime has flex appeal in that matchup if Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) stays on injured reserve. Etienne averaged 13.7 touches across three starts this season, and his return would put Estimé's early-down volume at risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller