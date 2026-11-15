Omar Cooper Jr. Limps Off the Field With Ankle Injury
Nov 15, 2026, 1:35 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) limped off the field in the first quarter of a Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. According to Hughes, Cooper was blocking on a play after a Kenyon Sadiq catch-and-run and potentially got "rolled up on." Cooper did not have a target before exiting. Cooper was already dealing with an ankle issue and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full session Friday. Cooper originally injured his ankle in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans and spent time on injured reserve before returning in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. He tweaked his ankle in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Cooper out, other pass-catchers for the Jets include tight ends Sadiq and Mason Taylor, and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, among others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Connor Hughes - SNY
More Recent News
Skyy Moore (ankle) Questionable to Return
WR Skyy Moore is questionable to return with an ankle injury— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 1:45 PM ET
Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) Questionable to Return
Omar Cooper Jr. is questionable to return with an ankle injury— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 1:34 PM ET
Travis Kelce Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 1:49 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) is questionable to return to the Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. The Chiefs have officially deemed Kelce questionable as well. Kelce caught a 23-yard pass early in the first quarter and hobbled off to the sideline after the play. He was then seen walking to the locker room. Kelce was already nursing an ankle injury, although he was able to practice in full throughout the week leading up to the game against the Falcons. Fellow Kansas City tight end Jared Wiley (ankle) has been ruled out for the game as well. The Chiefs have Noah Gray and Jake Briningstool available at tight end.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pete Sweeney - The Kansas City Star
A.J. Brown Leaves Locker Room with a Limp in Germany
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 1:18 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was spotted leaving the locker room with a limp and did not speak with media members following a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Brown left the game against the Lions in the second half with a hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but he eventually ended up being ruled out for the game. Brown played 28 offensive snaps in Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus, and recorded two receptions (on six targets) for 27 yards. Brown trailed only Mack Hollins in receiving yards (48) on a day that New England quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited the game in the first quarter. Brown missed the two contests prior to Week 10 due to lingering ankle and knee issues, and has only appeared in four games total in 2026. The Patriots have a bye week in Week 11, and Brown's next opportunity to get back on the field will be in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Andrew Callahan - Boston Herald
Travis Kelce (ankle) Seen Walking to the Locker Room
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce headed back to the locker room to get further looked at— Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithNFL) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 1:17 PM ET
Drake Maye's Ankle Injury Requires More Testing to Determine Severity
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 12:59 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team will need to have more tests run to determine the severity of the ankle injury that quarterback Drake Maye suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. After leaving in the first quarter after just four pass attempts on Sunday, the 24-year-old was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, leaving backup Tommy DeVito to lead an offense that also lost top receiver A.J. Brown to a hamstring injury. Before leaving, Maye completed three of his four pass attempts for 48 yards and had one carry for 11 yards. Obviously, his ankle injury is a huge concern for fantasy managers, but the good news is that the Patriots will be on their bye in Week 11 before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 12. The best-case scenario would be for Maye's ankle injury to be minor and allow him not to miss any games at all. In the event that he has to miss some time, New England's offense would take a huge hit with DeVito running the show, especially if Brown misses more time with another lower-body injury. Fantasy managers should check back on Maye's status on Monday after he undergoes more testing.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Jordyn Tyson Works With Saints Starters in Pregame Warmups
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 12:49 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson worked with the starters in pregame warmups for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Nick Underhill. Bryce Lance started against the Cleveland Browns last week and played 38 offensive snaps. Tyson played 18 and finished second on the team with five targets, behind Chris Olave's 12. He caught four passes for 30 yards in his NFL debut after missing the first seven games with a hamstring injury. Tyson was off the Week 10 injury report, and head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that he planned to give the rookie more snaps against Carolina. New Orleans has used three-receiver sets on 69.1% of its offensive snaps this season, giving Tyson room to play alongside Olave and Devaughn Vele. Vele drew four targets on 70 snaps against Cleveland. Tyson's work underneath gives him a case as a flex in deeper PPR leagues. Tyler Shough targeted him three times on the fourth-quarter drive that put New Orleans ahead 9-6, including a five-yard catch that converted third-and-three.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
Josh Jacobs Could Return Against Rams in Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 12:36 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) could return in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Jacobs could be back in two to three weeks, and Green Bay's Week 11 bye gives him a chance to miss just one game. Tom Pelissero reported that Jacobs had surgery Friday to repair his fractured right ring finger. He remains on the 53-man roster, with Green Bay scheduled to visit the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 12 days after surgery. Jacobs did not practice Friday and is inactive against the Minnesota Vikings. He ran for five yards on four carries and fumbled out of bounds before leaving last week's win over New England. Kaleb Johnson led the Packers with 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in that game and is active against Minnesota alongside MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. Jacobs caught 11 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns in his two games before the injury, making him worth holding through the bye in PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
A.J. Brown Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 12:22 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, in the second half with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Brown returned in Week 10 after a two-game absence due to a knee injury and caught only two of his six targets for 27 yards before picking up another lower-body injury. Before getting hurt again, Brown was struggling to make noise for his fantasy managers yet after quarterback Drake Maye left early in the first half with an ankle injury and was ruled out. It has been that kind of year for Brown in his first year in New England after the Patriots sent the Philadelphia Eagles a first-rounder for him in a trade in the offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was placed on Injured Reserve. The good news for Brown is that he will have the bye in Week 11 to rest up before hopefully returning to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. But at this point, fantasy managers seriously have to wonder whether Brown will actually be healthy again for the rest of the 2026 season. If he misses more time going forward, it will mean more targets and production from DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins as New England's top receivers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Aidan Hutchinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 12:19 PM ETDetroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots in Munich, according to Mike Garafolo. Hutchinson landed awkwardly after jumping to celebrate his first-quarter sack of Drake Maye on New England's opening drive. He recorded one solo tackle and one sack before leaving, bringing his season sack total to six. Hutchinson went to the locker room for evaluation and was initially listed as questionable to return. Derrick Moore sacked Tommy DeVito on New England's next drive, and DJ Wonnum added a sack before halftime.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Chris Bell inactive for Dolphins Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 12:10 PM ETAs expected, Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 10 game on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Bell did not practice on Thursday or Friday and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report on Friday. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Louisville has not been a realistic starting option for fantasy managers outside of the deepest formats in his first year in the NFL, catching only 12 of his 27 targets for 148 yards (12.3 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in eight games played, and that will especially be true with Kyle McCord taking over under center going forward for the Dolphins offense for the injured Malik Willis (groin). Bell did catch seven of his 10 targets for 56 yards in Weeks 7 and 8, but he was shut out on just one target in the loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. With Bell officially out on Sunday against the Colts, rookie Caleb Douglas should have a larger target share, but he will still be incredibly risky with McCord making his first NFL start. Kevin Coleman and Jalen Tolbert should also see more snaps behind Douglas and Malik Washington. Bell's next chance to return for the Dolphins will be for a Week 11 divisional tilt on the road against the Buffalo Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Miami Dolphins
A.J. Brown (hamstring) Questionable to Return
Patriots WR A.J. Brown is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 12:08 PM ET
Xavier Legette Active Against Saints in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 12:07 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Joe Person. Carolina's final injury report listed Legette as a full participant Friday and questionable for Sunday. The Panthers activated him from injured reserve Saturday. In his last game, Legette caught two passes for 64 yards against Atlanta in Week 2, including a career-long 55-yard reception. Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan each played more than 50 offensive snaps against Denver last week. Legette figures to compete for work behind them with Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie III, who played 21 and 19 snaps, respectively.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Tyjae Spears Active for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 12:02 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is officially active for Sunday's contest against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Spears is returning to action for the Titans after missing the last two games with a knee injury. With the 25-year-old active again, rookie Nicholas Singleton is a healthy scratch. The Titans were expected to use Spears more out of their backfield alongside Tony Pollard in coordinator Brian Daboll's scheme this year, but it has not really worked out with Spears battling injuries in 2026. In six games played in his fourth year in the NFL, he has only 18 carries for 66 yards and has caught 15 of his 17 targets for 75 yards in the passing game. Spears will once again back up Pollard this weekend against Jacksonville, and he should only be considered an RB3/flex option in deeper fantasy football leagues in point-per-reception formats. In his last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, Spears combined for only three carries for one yard and 10 catches for 35 yards through the air. RotoBaller has Spears ranked as just the No. 52 fantasy RB in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tennessee Titans
Jordan Addison Inactive Against Packers in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 12:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced. Addison was added to the injury report Friday, when he was limited in practice and listed as questionable. In his first start for Minnesota since 2023, Kirk Cousins will be without Addison, Jauan Jennings (calf) and T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest). Myles Price drew four targets on 29 offensive snaps with Jennings out against Buffalo last week, while Tai Felton played six snaps. Price is the likelier candidate for more routes alongside Justin Jefferson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Minnesota Vikings
A.J. Brown Going to Medical Tent
A.J. Brown just walked over to the sideline, shook his head and sat on the bench. He reached for his left knee. He's going to the medical tent.— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 11:56 AM ET
Adonai Mitchell Active for Jets
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 11:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee) is officially active on Sunday for the Week 10 divisional contest against the visiting Buffalo Bills. Mitchell popped up on the Week 10 injury report on Friday and was listed as questionable despite putting in a full practice. The 24-year-old was never really in much danger of not playing this weekend, but we would not blame fantasy managers for leaving him on their bench against Buffalo with Garrett Wilson returning after missing last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Mitchell seemed like a slam-dunk play in Week 9 with Wilson sidelined after he caught seven of his nine targets for a career-high 142 yards and a touchdown in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he fell flat, failing to catch any of his seven targets against the Chiefs. He has now given fantasy managers a donut in two of his last three games, and with Wilson returning this weekend against Buffalo, Mitchell becomes a boom/bust WR4/flex for fantasy managers. In his first full season with the Jets, Mitchell has caught 16 of his 34 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown in only five games played through nine weeks. He missed time with a finger injury and will likely continue to be a volatile flex in a Jets offense that suddenly has a lot of mouths to feed.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello
Travis Etienne Jr. Active for Week 10 Against Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 11:54 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Nick Underhill. Etienne returns to a backfield that leaned on Audric Estimé for 15 carries, 72 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland last week. The Saints activated Etienne from injured reserve Saturday after he missed five games. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday, practiced in full Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. His 11 catches for 51 yards in three starts give him a case as a PPR flex in his first game back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
Omar Cooper Jr. Active for Jets
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 11:47 AM ETAs expected, New York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is officially active for the Jets in their Week 10 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Cooper, Garrett Wilson (concussion), and Adonai Mitchell (knee) all came into the weekend with questionable tags, but all three will be active as the Jets try to pull off the upset at home against Buffalo. The 22-year-old Cooper, the 30th overall pick in April out of Indiana, will be a boom/bust WR3/flex option this weekend now that he is officially active. After injuring his ankle early in his rookie campaign, Cooper returned to post back-to-back 100-yard games with two touchdowns before not being targeted in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He bounced back in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with Wilson out with a concussion, catching eight of a season-high 11 targets for 58 yards. Target volume could be an issue for Cooper against Buffalo with Wilson back in the fold, but it is hard to ignore Cooper's big-play upside in an improved Jets offense against a Bills secondary that has been vulnerable in 2026. RotoBaller has Cooper ranked as the No. 39 fantasy WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello
Skyy Moore Active for Week 10 Against Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 11:46 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle) is active against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, per Rob Demovsky. Green Bay activated Moore from injured reserve Saturday and released Coleman Owen, who had handled returns during Moore's absence. Moore was limited in Friday's practice and had been listed as questionable. He averaged 27.5 yards per kickoff return and 16.0 per punt return before the injury. Moore caught seven passes for 35 yards in five games, so his Week 10 fantasy value is primarily in leagues that score return yardage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky