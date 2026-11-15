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Chris Brooks Active Against Vikings in Week 10

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Nov 15, 2026, 11:38 AM ET

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky. Green Bay activated Brooks from injured reserve Saturday after he missed five games. He was limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable. Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards in the Week 1 meeting with Minnesota, when MarShawn Lloyd had 13 carries with Josh Jacobs unavailable. Jacobs (finger) is out again, and Kaleb Johnson led Green Bay with 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England last week. Brooks could help protect Jordan Love on third downs against Minnesota's blitzes, while Johnson has the stronger case for carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jets inactives: Jarvis Brownlee, Tim Patrick, Trevin Wallace, Jelani Woods, Nate Lynn

— Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 11:37 AM ET

Panthers edge Jaelan Phillips and WR Xavier Legette are active vs. Saints. Both were listed as questionable.

— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 11:36 AM ET

Inactives for #MIAvsIND pic.twitter.com/p6u6AP07IZ

— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 11:36 AM ET

Today’s Inactives #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/kLVHHchg50

— Titans PR (@TitansPR) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 11:35 AM ET

Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston is ACTIVE.

Cleveland’s inactives vs. the Texans:

QB Dillon Gabriel (emergency QB)
QB Taylen Green
LB Justin Jefferson
CB Noah Igbinoghene
S Ronnie Hickman (concussion)
C Parker Brailsford

— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Sunday’s #Vikings inactives pic.twitter.com/eRZo302PO1

— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 11:33 AM ET

Mike Reid, CJ Donaldson, Jaylan Ford, Taliese Fuaga, Erik McCoy and Zach Wilson are inactive today

— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 11:33 AM ET

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Nov 15, 2026, 11:11 AM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (lower leg) was injured against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, and his availability for the Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22 is uncertain, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Tampa Bay is on its Week 10 bye. Mayfield was still on the field for Tampa Bay's final offensive play in Chicago, running in the game-tying two-point conversion with 2:51 left. He completed 18 of 32 passes for a season-high 243 yards, with two interceptions and no touchdown passes in the 27-24 loss. It was his third game back from the dislocated right thumb that sidelined him for three games in October. Jalon Daniels started each of those games and remains next on Tampa Bay's depth chart. Daniels threw for 501 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions across those starts. He also ran for 117 yards on 19 carries, which gives him QB2 appeal in superflex leagues if Mayfield sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
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Nov 15, 2026, 10:57 AM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs "believe" that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will return for next Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport reiterated that Walker's groin injury is minor, and although he has already been ruled out for Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, he's trending toward missing just the one game. All things considered, that's good news for the Chiefs, who have benefitted from their offseason decision to give Walker a $43.05 million contract last offseason. So far this year, the reigning Super Bowl MVP ranks as the overall RB2 in PPR leagues with 872 rushing yards, 26 catches, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns. Emmett Johnson will lead the Chiefs' backfield as a mid-to-high fantasy RB2 this week, and Walker should get back into the high-end RB1 range if he does end up playing in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 15, 2026, 10:50 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Williams was listed as questionable after missing two practices and logging one limited session this past week, although it's worth noting that the 49ers classified his Wednesday absence as a veteran rest day. Having Williams available is always great news for the 49ers, who are off to an impressive 7-1 start. The veteran lineman has remained highly productive in his age-38 season, posting an 87.7 PFF offense grade and an 87.6 pass-blocking grade through eight games. He has one sack and two quarterback hits allowed this year while protecting the blindside of star quarterback and potential MVP candidate Brock Purdy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Nov 15, 2026, 10:45 AM ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Maye exited during the first quarter after being sacked by star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee). He was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out shortly before halftime. The former No. 3 pick finishes Week 10 with 48 passing yards, 11 rushing yards, and the one sack. His absence will not only have short-term effects as the Patriots look to overcome a two-score deficit against the Lions, but could also have long-term implications if Maye is forced to miss extended time. Patriots fans and fantasy managers should be on the lookout for additional injury updates after Sunday's game concludes. Tommy DeVito will lead the Patriots' offense the rest of the way on Sunday. The team has a well-timed bye in Week 11 to give Maye extra time to recover, with his status currently up in the air for Week 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Doug Kyed
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Nov 15, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders were already planning to start quarterback Fernando Mendoza within the next few weeks before trading away veteran Kirk Cousins, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. The Raiders made the decision to ship off Cousins for a third-round pick last Tuesday, but his days as a starter were winding down even if the swap with Minnesota didn't happen. According to Rapoport, if the Raiders had lost to the Seahawks with Cousins as their starter in Week 10, then Mendoza would have made his first career start against the Browns in Week 11. Instead, Mendoza's start comes one week earlier -- this Sunday against Seattle -- with Cousins traded away. Even when Cousins was practicing with the first-team offense in Vegas, the team made a diligent effort to get the No. 1 pick ready, including having him call plays in practice away from the rest of the group and going through the footwork as if he were the quarterback. Head coach Klint Kubiak expressed confidence in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and he said that the Indiana product will have the full playbook available to him in his first career start. Mendoza opens his career as a starter with a very difficult matchup against the Seahawks' defense, although the Raiders have pulled within seven-point underdogs as Seattle plans to start Drew Lock in place of Sam Darnold (quadricep).--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 15, 2026, 10:06 AM ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions and is officially listed as questionable to return, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. He suffered the injury while being sacked by star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee). The television broadcast showed Maye limping to the locker room with medical personnel for further evaluation. At the time of his departure, he had completed three of four pass attempts for 48 yards, plus one sack and 11 rushing yards. The former No. 3 pick has been remarkable lately, racking up 20 total touchdowns and six turnovers over his last six games. He ranks as the QB4 in fantasy scoring and has helped the Patriots maintain a winning record despite injuries on both sides of the ball. Maye is the heart and soul of New England's offense, so losing him for any period of time puts the Patriots and his fantasy managers at a serious disadvantage. As Maye continues to be evaluated, backup Tommy DeVito has taken over at quarterback against Detroit.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
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Nov 15, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Detroit Lions star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) suffered a non-contact injury while celebrating a sack during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots in Germany. He is officially listed as questionable to return. According to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website, Hutchinson was evaluated in the medical tent and eventually limped to the locker room. Seeing a non-contact injury of any kind is disappointing, but it's particularly unfortunate to see an impact player get injured during their celebration after a big play. Lions fans will hold their breath as the Lions continue to evaluate Hutchinson on Sunday morning. He is off to a terrific start this season with 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and six sacks, including his sack of Drake Maye in Week 10. Derrick Moore and Tyler Lacy should be in the mix to earn more defensive snaps with Hutchinson sidelined for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Doug Kyed
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow) suffered a torn UCL in Week 9 and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The 30-year-old played through the UCL tear last week, but will ultimately be shut down for the rest of the year. He played in parts of just two games this season after taking over for Jacoby Brissett in Week 8. Through his two games (one start), Minshew completed 38 of 53 pass attempts for 354 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero turnovers. With Minshew out for the year and Brissett traded, the Cardinals will now turn to rookie third-string quarterback Carson Beck. Beck will make his NFL debut Sunday in Week 10, and he'll do so with a very limited supporting cast; running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is sidelined, while wide receivers Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (ankle) are done for the season. Minshew will join Wilson and Bourne on injured reserve, marking an end to his Cardinals tenure as he prepares to hit free agency in March 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins discussed the possibility of him remaining with the team in 2027 prior to Tuesday's trade being finalized, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Vikings gave the Raiders a third-round pick in exchange for the opportunity to bring Cousins back to Minnesota as their starter. He's a free agent after this year, but unlike the last time he hit the open market, it sounds like the Vikings will try to bring him back. "Team brass placed a call to agent Mike McCartney, who has represented Cousins for his entire career," Rapoport wrote. "The message delivered in the short conversation was this: The Vikings would like for Cousins' return to Minnesota to be more than a one-year rental." Cousins should offer an immediate boost to the Vikings, who watched Kyler Murray (hamstring) suffer a multi-week injury and limped to the finish line of Monday Night Football in Week 9 with Carson Wentz as their starter. Cousins represents a healthy and productive alternative after racking up 2,340 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and eight turnovers across nine games with the Raiders this year. From a fantasy perspective, Cousins should maintain his fringe top-12 quarterback status while throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (thumb).--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He is officially listed as questionable, but he has been widely expected to play ever since the Titans released fellow running back Michael Carter on Saturday. If confirmed as active on Sunday, Spears will be making his grand return following a two-game absence. The 25-year-old has operated out of an undisputed backup role this season, mixing in frequently on passing downs. Through six games, he has a modest total of 66 rushing yards, 15 catches, 75 yards, zero touchdowns, and a lost fumble. Although he is a pass-catching specialist, Spears remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues as long as veteran starter Tony Pollard is healthy and productive.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Addison is listed as questionable after he was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. The 24-year-old has appeared in parts of seven games this season, producing a modest total of 17 catches, 277 yards, and one touchdown. Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play have limited his upside, but we are excited to see what he can do with Kirk Cousins taking over as his quarterback. The two overlapped for eight games in Minnesota back in 2023, which was Addison's rookie year. That season, he finished with 70 catches, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns while ranking as the WR23 in PPR leagues. Managers would certainly love to see Cousins elevate Addison back to high-end WR3 or low-end WR2 status, but first, he'll need to shake this thumb injury and suit up. We'll get confirmation on his status when the Vikings release their list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Houston Texans, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He had been listed as questionable after missing two practices and upgrading to a limited participant on Friday. The 23-year-old rookie had cooled off for a little while, but he did have an impressive bounce-back performance (six catches for 98 yards) last week with Shedeur Sanders as his quarterback. Deshaun Watson returns to the starting quarterback role this week, and it remains to be seen whether Boston will be able to pick up where he left off. At the very least, he's still worth starting as a strong WR3/flex with high-end WR2 upside. After all, his involvement has never wavered, as he has logged 7+ targets in five of his last six games.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:34 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Wilson ultimately missed just one game with the concussion, and he now returns to action for a divisional contest at home. The 26-year-old managed to log limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a full practice Friday, so he should be fully up to speed with no limitations for this Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old is having a solid season as the overall WR16 in PPR scoring with 43 catches, 527 yards, and three touchdowns. He remains a strong fantasy football starter despite sharing some volume with Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell. Don't be surprised if Wilson sees more volume than usual this week; the spread of Buffalo -8.5 implies that the Jets will need to throw the ball a lot to stay in this game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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