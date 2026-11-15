Gardner Minshew II to Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Nov 15, 2026, 9:38 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow) suffered a torn UCL in Week 9 and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The 30-year-old played through the UCL tear last week, but will ultimately be shut down for the rest of the year. He played in parts of just two games this season after taking over for Jacoby Brissett in Week 8. Through his two games (one start), Minshew completed 38 of 53 pass attempts for 354 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero turnovers. With Minshew out for the year and Brissett traded, the Cardinals will now turn to rookie third-string quarterback Carson Beck. Beck will make his NFL debut Sunday in Week 10, and he'll do so with a very limited supporting cast; running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is sidelined, while wide receivers Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (ankle) are done for the season. Minshew will join Wilson and Bourne on injured reserve, marking an end to his Cardinals tenure as he prepares to hit free agency in March 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Drake Maye Won't Return in Week 10 Against Detroit
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:45 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Maye exited during the first quarter after being sacked by star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee). He was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out shortly before halftime. The former No. 3 pick finishes Week 10 with 48 passing yards, 11 rushing yards, and the one sack. His absence will not only have short-term effects as the Patriots look to overcome a two-score deficit against the Lions, but could also have long-term implications if Maye is forced to miss extended time. Patriots fans and fantasy managers should be on the lookout for additional injury updates after Sunday's game concludes. Tommy DeVito will lead the Patriots' offense the rest of the way on Sunday. The team has a well-timed bye in Week 11 to give Maye extra time to recover, with his status currently up in the air for Week 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Doug Kyed
Raiders Planned to Start Fernando Mendoza Before Trade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:19 AM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders were already planning to start quarterback Fernando Mendoza within the next few weeks before trading away veteran Kirk Cousins, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. The Raiders made the decision to ship off Cousins for a third-round pick last Tuesday, but his days as a starter were winding down even if the swap with Minnesota didn't happen. According to Rapoport, if the Raiders had lost to the Seahawks with Cousins as their starter in Week 10, then Mendoza would have made his first career start against the Browns in Week 11. Instead, Mendoza's start comes one week earlier -- this Sunday against Seattle -- with Cousins traded away. Even when Cousins was practicing with the first-team offense in Vegas, the team made a diligent effort to get the No. 1 pick ready, including having him call plays in practice away from the rest of the group and going through the footwork as if he were the quarterback. Head coach Klint Kubiak expressed confidence in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and he said that the Indiana product will have the full playbook available to him in his first career start. Mendoza opens his career as a starter with a very difficult matchup against the Seahawks' defense, although the Raiders have pulled within seven-point underdogs as Seattle plans to start Drew Lock in place of Sam Darnold (quadricep).--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Drake Maye Limps to Locker Room, Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:06 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions and is officially listed as questionable to return, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. He suffered the injury while being sacked by star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee). The television broadcast showed Maye limping to the locker room with medical personnel for further evaluation. At the time of his departure, he had completed three of four pass attempts for 48 yards, plus one sack and 11 rushing yards. The former No. 3 pick has been remarkable lately, racking up 20 total touchdowns and six turnovers over his last six games. He ranks as the QB4 in fantasy scoring and has helped the Patriots maintain a winning record despite injuries on both sides of the ball. Maye is the heart and soul of New England's offense, so losing him for any period of time puts the Patriots and his fantasy managers at a serious disadvantage. As Maye continues to be evaluated, backup Tommy DeVito has taken over at quarterback against Detroit.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Aidan Hutchinson Questionable to Return After Non-Contact Knee Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:00 AM ETDetroit Lions star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) suffered a non-contact injury while celebrating a sack during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots in Germany. He is officially listed as questionable to return. According to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website, Hutchinson was evaluated in the medical tent and eventually limped to the locker room. Seeing a non-contact injury of any kind is disappointing, but it's particularly unfortunate to see an impact player get injured during their celebration after a big play. Lions fans will hold their breath as the Lions continue to evaluate Hutchinson on Sunday morning. He is off to a terrific start this season with 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and six sacks, including his sack of Drake Maye in Week 10. Derrick Moore and Tyler Lacy should be in the mix to earn more defensive snaps with Hutchinson sidelined for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Doug Kyed
Vikings Have Discussed Keeping Kirk Cousins Beyond This Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:19 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins discussed the possibility of him remaining with the team in 2027 prior to Tuesday's trade being finalized, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Vikings gave the Raiders a third-round pick in exchange for the opportunity to bring Cousins back to Minnesota as their starter. He's a free agent after this year, but unlike the last time he hit the open market, it sounds like the Vikings will try to bring him back. "Team brass placed a call to agent Mike McCartney, who has represented Cousins for his entire career," Rapoport wrote. "The message delivered in the short conversation was this: The Vikings would like for Cousins' return to Minnesota to be more than a one-year rental." Cousins should offer an immediate boost to the Vikings, who watched Kyler Murray (hamstring) suffer a multi-week injury and limped to the finish line of Monday Night Football in Week 9 with Carson Wentz as their starter. Cousins represents a healthy and productive alternative after racking up 2,340 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and eight turnovers across nine games with the Raiders this year. From a fantasy perspective, Cousins should maintain his fringe top-12 quarterback status while throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (thumb).--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tyjae Spears Expected to Play vs. Jaguars in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:13 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He is officially listed as questionable, but he has been widely expected to play ever since the Titans released fellow running back Michael Carter on Saturday. If confirmed as active on Sunday, Spears will be making his grand return following a two-game absence. The 25-year-old has operated out of an undisputed backup role this season, mixing in frequently on passing downs. Through six games, he has a modest total of 66 rushing yards, 15 catches, 75 yards, zero touchdowns, and a lost fumble. Although he is a pass-catching specialist, Spears remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues as long as veteran starter Tony Pollard is healthy and productive.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Jordan Addison a Game-Time Decision for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:09 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Addison is listed as questionable after he was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. The 24-year-old has appeared in parts of seven games this season, producing a modest total of 17 catches, 277 yards, and one touchdown. Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play have limited his upside, but we are excited to see what he can do with Kirk Cousins taking over as his quarterback. The two overlapped for eight games in Minnesota back in 2023, which was Addison's rookie year. That season, he finished with 70 catches, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns while ranking as the WR23 in PPR leagues. Managers would certainly love to see Cousins elevate Addison back to high-end WR3 or low-end WR2 status, but first, he'll need to shake this thumb injury and suit up. We'll get confirmation on his status when the Vikings release their list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Denzel Boston Expected to Play vs. Houston in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:05 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Houston Texans, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He had been listed as questionable after missing two practices and upgrading to a limited participant on Friday. The 23-year-old rookie had cooled off for a little while, but he did have an impressive bounce-back performance (six catches for 98 yards) last week with Shedeur Sanders as his quarterback. Deshaun Watson returns to the starting quarterback role this week, and it remains to be seen whether Boston will be able to pick up where he left off. At the very least, he's still worth starting as a strong WR3/flex with high-end WR2 upside. After all, his involvement has never wavered, as he has logged 7+ targets in five of his last six games.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Trent Williams Expected to Play Against Dallas on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:50 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Williams was listed as questionable after missing two practices and logging one limited session this past week, although it's worth noting that the 49ers classified his Wednesday absence as a veteran rest day. Having Williams available is always great news for the 49ers, who are off to an impressive 7-1 start. The veteran lineman has remained highly productive in his age-38 season, posting an 87.7 PFF offense grade and an 87.6 pass-blocking grade through eight games. He has one sack and two quarterback hits allowed this year while protecting the blindside of star quarterback and potential MVP candidate Brock Purdy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Garrett Wilson Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 8:34 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Wilson ultimately missed just one game with the concussion, and he now returns to action for a divisional contest at home. The 26-year-old managed to log limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a full practice Friday, so he should be fully up to speed with no limitations for this Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old is having a solid season as the overall WR16 in PPR scoring with 43 catches, 527 yards, and three touchdowns. He remains a strong fantasy football starter despite sharing some volume with Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell. Don't be surprised if Wilson sees more volume than usual this week; the spread of Buffalo -8.5 implies that the Jets will need to throw the ball a lot to stay in this game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Amon-Ra St. Brown Officially Active for Week 10 Against the Patriots
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 8:28 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is officially active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots in Germany. St. Brown had been listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week long. His presence on Sunday should come as no surprise, as this is not the first time he has played through a questionable designation this season. St. Brown is on track to deliver another top-eight fantasy season, ranking as the overall WR8 in PPR leagues with 61 catches, 657 yards, and five touchdowns so far. He continues to operate as Jared Goff's favorite target in the short and medium passing game, and he should have no problem producing against a Patriots defense that allowed Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to combine for 17 catches, 335 yards, and two touchdowns last weekend. St. Brown is firmly in the mid-range WR1 conversation for Week 10, and he should be started in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
A.J. Brown Officially Active to Face the Lions in Germany
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 8:22 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is officially active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany. He had been listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week. Brown makes his return following a two-week absence. Ankle and knee injuries have limited him to just three games this year, and he hasn't been extremely productive during those contests. So far, he has caught just nine of 20 targets for 101 yards, and he's still looking for his first touchdown as a Patriot. Although Brown has failed to live up to the hype that came with his trade from Philadelphia to New England, he has an opportunity to turn things around in the second half of the season now that he's healthy. He should see a very healthy target share from Drake Maye today, so even though he does have a lower floor because of his production so far this year, he's talented enough to remain in the WR2 tier for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Rhamondre Stevenson Active for Week 10 Against the Lions
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 8:17 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is officially active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany. Stevenson had been listed as questionable, and he'll end up playing despite being limited in each of his last two practices. The 28-year-old made a remarkably quick recovery after injuring his knee last Sunday. It was originally expected to be a multi-week injury, but instead, it didn't require him to miss a single game. With that being said, there has been no indication as to whether Stevenson is a full-go or if he'll be on a snap count against the Lions. He's still worth starting as a solid RB2 option, but the risk of a reduced workload does give him a somewhat lower floor this week. Stevenson being active certainly shakes up the fantasy dynamic of New England's backfield, as Corey Kiner, who was a top waiver wire pick-up this week, now drops to the RB4 range and is no longer a dependable fantasy starter in leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: New England Patriots
Chiefs Consulted Baseball Doctors on Patrick Mahomes' Elbow Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 7:38 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an elbow injury while playing against the New York Jets in Week 9, and the team took a perhaps unconventional route to clear him for Week 10 action. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs consulted with doctors from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers baseball organizations before clearing Mahomes to play this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The doctors diagnosed Mahomes with a muscle strain and "a very small sprain of his UCL," according to Schefter, and he has been able to practice and play through the ailment. The reasoning behind the decision to consult baseball doctors for a second and third opinion makes plenty of sense, as elbow injuries (particularly pertaining to the UCL) are extremely common in baseball pitchers, so baseball doctors would know best about a diagnosis, treatment, and recovery timeline. In the end, Mahomes' elbow injury won't cost him a game, as he has been cleared to play Sunday. However, it remains to be seen if there is any lingering pain or discomfort that impacts his ability to lead the Chiefs on Sunday. Of course, Mahomes is a highly skilled and talented passer, so we'd feel good about starting him as a low-end QB1 even if he isn't quite back to 100% yet.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Washington Jr. a Strong Bench Stash
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 15, 2026, 2:48 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is a firm hold in redraft formats for the time being, despite the changeover at quarterback. Washington's snap share has fluctuated throughout the season, but his rushing workload has remained relatively stable, with at least five carries in all but two appearances. Moreover, the 23-year-old's carry totals have been comparable to teammate Ashton Jeanty's since Week 6. In fact, Washington leads Jeanty in that category over that span, thanks in large part to a massive 25-carry workload in Week 8 on a 60% snap share - his highest mark of the season. Washington is unlikely to fully wrestle the Raiders' lead role away from Jeanty, who currently dominates the receiving work. However, Jeanty's inefficiencies between the tackles have opened the door for Washington to maintain a presence in the offense. A switch to first-year quarterback Fernando Mendoza adds another layer of uncertainty, but Washington also has inherent handcuff value if Jeanty misses time. The rookie isn't likely to make an impact in shallower formats just yet. Even so, he should be rostered in leagues of 12 or more teams, particularly as a precaution for Jeanty managers.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Bam Knight Boasts Intrigue as Late-Week Pickup
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 15, 2026, 2:31 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight, who has been cleared to return for this weekend's home outing with the Los Angeles Rams, is a decent waiver-wire add despite a tougher matchup. Knight looked to be gaining steam as the Cardinals' No. 1 option in their ground attack before leaving Week 8's game against the Cowboys with a concussion. Unfortunately, backfield mate Tyler Allgeier was impressive in Knight's stead in the win, though he came crashing back to Earth against the Seahawks the following week. While it murks things a bit, this backfield will be one to watch for the next month or so while rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is shelved on IR. For now, Knight can be started in deeper formats or in dire straits while things shake out. Moreover, he's a decent speculative add if managers can spare a bench spot, as the team should lean more on the backfield with first-year signal-caller Carson Beck at the helm and a litany of wide receiver injuries.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Oronde Gadsden Too Risky to Trust in Week 10
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 15, 2026, 2:15 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden is off the fantasy radar for Week 10's road matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Gadsden came into the season as LA's third TE on the depth chart, behind teammates David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar. Even with immense talent, the Syracuse product couldn't string together productive performances, despite Njoku missing six games with a leg injury and Kolar missing two as well. Like much of the rest of the Chargers' attack, Gadsden has struggled to find consistency in 2026 - an unfortunate outcome for a team with superb potential. Alas, Njoku could return for this weekend's outing with Baltimore, further clouding the passing situation, as Gadsden and Kolar have mostly split duties since Week 5. For now, the second-year pro is a decent dynasty hold, but can be left on waiver wires in redraft leagues. Gadsden ranks as RotoBaller's PPR TE38 for Sunday night's clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Keaton Mitchell a Fantasy Fade for MNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 15, 2026, 2:01 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in Monday night's road game against the Baltimore Ravens. Mitchell offers the most explosiveness of the Chargers' rushing options and has the most consistent role in the passing game. However, he's never projected as someone who could handle a full workload and has been losing a bit of traction in terms of backfield opportunities. It may seem minor, but teammate Kimani Vidal has steadily out-snapped the 24-year-old since Week 5, while also getting more carries over that span. As it stands, the three-way committee with Vidal and Omarion Hampton not only caps Mitchell's upside but also lowers his floor. Furthermore, LA's offense has been one of the tougher watches in the league, averaging the fewest points per game (15.1). Even in a plus matchup, Mitchell offers little stability as a flex, considering his standing as RotoBaller's PPR RB52 for Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Quentin Johnston a Volatile Big-Play Threat Vs. Baltimore
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 15, 2026, 1:46 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is little more than a fantasy flyer when his team takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The former first-round pick of the 2023 draft has had a rough go this season, totaling a paltry 13 catches through seven appearances. On the bright side, Johnston scored his first touchdown of the campaign last weekend - a 58-yard catch-and-run off a quick slant - and had a deep catch in two of his previous three outings, with one falling just short of a score. Admittedly, the fourth-year pro carries slightly more intrigue in the road matchup, as teammate Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable and likely to be playing at less than 100% after three straight DNPs if active. Johnston is afforded an additional boost in plus opposition with the Ravens' secondary, but he projects to be a disappointment if he doesn't come down with a long pass. The 25-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Vikings Targeting Week 12 for Kyler Murray's Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 10:52 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that the Minnesota Vikings are targeting the Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, for quarterback Kyler Murray's (hamstring) return from a Grade 2 hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's first loss of the season to the division-rival Detroit Lions in Week 8. Veteran Carson Wentz was a disaster taking over for Murray under center in the Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, which prompted Minnesota to acquire Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL trade deadline. The 29-year-old Murray suffered a concussion in his Vikings debut in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers and has also missed time with his hamstring injury, but in between, he struggled mightily to pick up head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense and connect with All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, completing only 64.9% of his pass attempts for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in his six starts. Now that Cousins is back in Minnesota, Murray is expected to find himself as the Vikings' backup when he returns from his hamstring injury, which makes him droppable in most single-QB fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero