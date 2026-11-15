Oronde Gadsden Too Risky to Trust in Week 10
Nov 15, 2026, 2:15 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden is off the fantasy radar for Week 10's road matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Gadsden came into the season as LA's third TE on the depth chart, behind teammates David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar. Even with immense talent, the Syracuse product couldn't string together productive performances, despite Njoku missing six games with a leg injury and Kolar missing two as well. Like much of the rest of the Chargers' attack, Gadsden has struggled to find consistency in 2026 - an unfortunate outcome for a team with superb potential. Alas, Njoku could return for this weekend's outing with Baltimore, further clouding the passing situation, as Gadsden and Kolar have mostly split duties since Week 5. For now, the second-year pro is a decent dynasty hold, but can be left on waiver wires in redraft leagues. Gadsden ranks as RotoBaller's PPR TE38 for Sunday night's clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Keaton Mitchell a Fantasy Fade for SNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 15, 2026, 2:01 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in this Sunday night's road game against the Baltimore Ravens. Mitchell offers the most explosiveness of the Chargers' rushing options and has the most consistent role in the passing game. However, he's never projected as someone who could handle a full workload and has been losing a bit of traction in terms of backfield opportunities. It may seem minor, but teammate Kimani Vidal has steadily out-snapped the 24-year-old since Week 5, while also getting more carries over that span. As it stands, the three-way committee with Vidal and Omarion Hampton not only caps Mitchell's upside but also lowers his floor. Furthermore, LA's offense has been one of the tougher watches in the league, averaging the fewest points per game (15.1). Even in a plus matchup, Mitchell offers little stability as a flex, considering his standing as RotoBaller's PPR RB52 for Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Quentin Johnston a Volatile Big-Play Threat Vs. Baltimore
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 15, 2026, 1:46 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is little more than a fantasy flyer when his team takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The former first-round pick of the 2023 draft has had a rough go this season, totaling a paltry 13 catches through seven appearances. On the bright side, Johnston scored his first touchdown of the campaign last weekend - a 58-yard catch-and-run off a quick slant - and had a deep catch in two of his previous three outings, with one falling just short of a score. Admittedly, the fourth-year pro carries slightly more intrigue in the road matchup, as teammate Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable and likely to be playing at less than 100% after three straight DNPs if active. Johnston is afforded an additional boost in plus opposition with the Ravens' secondary, but he projects to be a disappointment if he doesn't come down with a long pass. The 25-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Vikings Targeting Week 12 for Kyler Murray's Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 10:52 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that the Minnesota Vikings are targeting the Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, for quarterback Kyler Murray's (hamstring) return from a Grade 2 hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's first loss of the season to the division-rival Detroit Lions in Week 8. Veteran Carson Wentz was a disaster taking over for Murray under center in the Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, which prompted Minnesota to acquire Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL trade deadline. The 29-year-old Murray suffered a concussion in his Vikings debut in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers and has also missed time with his hamstring injury, but in between, he struggled mightily to pick up head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense and connect with All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, completing only 64.9% of his pass attempts for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in his six starts. Now that Cousins is back in Minnesota, Murray is expected to find himself as the Vikings' backup when he returns from his hamstring injury, which makes him droppable in most single-QB fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
"No Smoke" Surrounding Quinshon Judkins' Fewer Snaps
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 10:45 PM ETThe Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot writes that there was "no smoke" surrounding Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' decrease in snaps in last week's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, with running backs coach Duce Staley saying on Saturday that the 23-year-old's lower snap count against the Saints in Week 9 was "situational football." Judkins played a season-low 34% of the offensive snaps compared to Dylan Sampson's 64% snap share, with Judkins carrying the ball 15 times for 43 yards and catching one pass for two yards. Sampson had eight carries for 21 yards and three receptions for 27 yards. In Week 8, Judkins was also out-snapped by Sampson 39% to 56%, with Judkins touching the ball 13 times for 49 scrimmage yards, compared to seven touches and 69 scrimmage yards for Sampson. It is no secret that Sampson is going to remain involved in Cleveland's backfield, but Judkins should continue to garner most of the early-down carries, while Sampson operates more in a pass-catching role. Judkins is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry, though, and has been under 3.0 yards per carry in each of the last two weeks, making him more of a low-upside RB3/flex play in a not-so-great Week 10 matchup on Sunday against the visiting Houston Texans, who have a solid defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Tre' Harris Could Offer Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 10:39 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris was removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Harris is cleared to play this weekend, and he could have an increased role. Fellow wideout Ladd McConkey (back) is currently listed as questionable to suit up for this Monday Night matchup. If he gets downgraded, Harris might end up as the No. 1 wideout in this offense. He'll draw a fairly favorable matchup against the Ravens defense that ranks 23rd against the pass coming into this game. Harris hasn't done much to give fantasy managers faith in him. He has been held to 31 receiving yards or fewer in three straight games. There could be some deep league flex value here, but it depends on the availability of McConkey.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ladd McConkey Extremely Hard to Trust as a Flex Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 10:29 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is currently listed as questionable ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. McConkey is slapped with the questionable tag for Monday Night after missing back-to-back practices due to back spasms. He never took a snap during last week's loss to the Houston Texans. The hope is that McConkey can at least play on Monday, but his level of activity is uncertain right now. It's a good matchup for McConkey against a Ravens pass defense that ranks 23rd in the league coming into this game. McConkey is a solid player when healthy, but he's not 100 percent right now. RotoBaller has McConkey ranked as the WR43 for Week 10. He could be on the flex radar, assuming he's able to suit up.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Omarion Hampton has Flex Appeal
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 10:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is coming off one of his better performances on the ground. It has been a struggle for Hampton throughout most of the season. He turned in a good performance last week when he rushed for 60 yards on 13 attempts in the loss to the Houston Texans. The hope is that he can carry that momentum into the Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. This Ravens' defense ranks 11th in the league in rushing defense this season. Hampton hasn't done much for fantasy managers to have faith in him right now. It's a decent matchup, but he still ranks as the RB32 in RotoBaller rankings this weekend. There is some flex appeal here, but fantasy managers have probably been hurt too many times to trust Hampton right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justin Herbert is on QB2 Radar for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 10:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hopeful for better results this weekend after struggling in recent weeks. Last week, Herbert threw for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss to the Houston Texans. The 28-year-old has one passing touchdown over his last three games. It has been an awful season for Herbert, but he still has time to turn it around. The good news, Herbert does have a plus matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. A defense that ranks 23rd in the league in pass defense this season. Herbert has struggled even in favorable situations this season, but maybe he'll figure it out on Monday Night. He ranks as the QB24 in RotoBaller rankings for Week 10. He's on the QB2 radar, but is better off left on the bench in most fantasy formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justice Hill has Intriguing Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:59 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill is coming off his best performance of the season. Last week, Hill carried the ball nine times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also hauled in all three of his targets for seven additional yards through the air. Given the struggles of Derrick Henry, Hill could see an increased role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. The Chargers have struggled to stop the run this season. Coming into this game, the Chargers rank 21st in the league in rushing defense. Hill hasn't exactly been a reliable fantasy option this season, but he does have three receptions or more in four straight games. Fantasy managers in deep leagues might be able to use him as a flex option this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mark Andrews is Difficult to Trust in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews needs a rebound performance after giving fantasy managers plenty of duds in recent weeks. Over the last four games, Andrews has been held to three receptions or fewer with less than 25 receiving yards in all of those contests. It won't get any easier for Andrews against the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 10. Coming into this game, the Chargers have allowed the 30th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. The hope is that newcomer Jacoby Brissett can help spark this offense, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much out of Andrews. The veteran tight end sits as the TE22 in RotoBaller rankings and is a shaky TE2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rashod Bateman is Risky Starting Option for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:39 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has struggled to make much of an impact as of late. Over the last four games, Bateman has recorded four receptions for 61 yards and zero touchdowns. The Ravens have lost two starting quarterbacks recently, so that hasn't helped their offense. The hope is that newly acquired Jacoby Brissett will help stabilize this offense against the Los Angeles Chargers' defense in Week 10. The Chargers' pass defense ranks 15th in the league heading into this Monday Night matchup. The Ravens offense should have more success, but that doesn't mean Bateman is a trustworthy option. He's still the third wideout in this offense and shouldn't be considered anything more than a WR4 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Zay Flowers Sits in WR2 Territory for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:32 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is hopeful for a bounce-back performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Flowers has seen his fantasy value take a massive dip with the quarterback room being depleted in Baltimore. Both Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are sidelined with injuries right now. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano has struggled to get the ball to Flowers in recent weeks. Over the last two games, Flowers has three receptions for six yards. The Ravens went out and acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He's expected to get the start against the Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers rank 15th in the league in pass defense this season. Brissett should be able to have some success and hopefully get Flowers back on track. Flowers ranks as the WR7 in RotoBaller rankings this week. Fantasy managers should put him in the WR2 conversation with a new quarterback under center.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Derrick Henry has Low-End RB1 Value for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is hopeful for better results after struggling on the ground in recent weeks. Henry has been kept under 60 rushing yards in each of the last four games. The hope is that Henry can break out of his slump against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Chargers defense that currently ranks 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game. This Chargers defense has allowed 122.0 rushing yards per game and 11 touchdowns. Despite some lackluster results, the Ravens continue to pound the ball with Henry. The 32-year-old has seen 17 carries or more in every game but one this season. RotoBaller ranks Henry as the RB7 this weekend, and fantasy managers should consider him a low-end RB1 for Week 10.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Jones is Expected to Play in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:15 PM ETKansas City Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones (personal) is expected to play during the Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones landed on the injury report on Saturday for non-injury personal reasons. Despite this, Jones is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest in Atlanta. The veteran pass rusher will travel on his own to the game rather than flying with the team. Barring any setbacks, the 10-year veteran will be out there this weekend. Across eight games, Jones has recorded 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Jacoby Brissett a Strong Superflex Start in Ravens Debut
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett will debut with his new team on Monday in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett was benched by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 and subsequently traded to the Ravens, who desperately needed a quarterback after placing Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve. Jackson still has a chance to return this season, but Brissett will lead the offense for the time being, putting him in charge of keeping the team's playoff hopes alive. The veteran quarterback flashed upside at times in Arizona, but he finished the first half of the season with a discouraging 11-to-7 touchdown-to-turnover ratio. His days of being a potential fantasy QB1 are over, but he can still be a top-24 or perhaps even a top-18 option, giving him legitimate appeal in plenty of superflex and 2-QB leagues. He should also benefit from having a strong supporting cast at his disposal, including wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews. This week, Brissett ranks as RotoBaller's QB19 as he takes on a Chargers defense that ranks near the middle of the league with 13 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions allowed.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Elevate Depth Receiver with Jordan Addison Questionable
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:48 PM ETWith Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) questionable to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers, the team decided to elevate wide receiver Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad, according to Alex Lewis of The Athletic. Addison was added to the injury report on Friday after practicing in a limited capacity, leading to some significant concern about his availability for Week 10. Now, Jones' elevation to the 53-man roster on Saturday raises additional questions about Addison's chances of playing in Sunday's divisional contest. The 27-year-old has underperformed even when healthy this year, catching a modest 18 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown across seven games in 2026. If he suits up this week, he'll rank as a WR3/flex with a low floor. If not, then Justin Jefferson will be the only Minnesota receiver on the fantasy radar for this week. The Vikings will provide clarity on Addison's status when they release their list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Alec Lewis
Adam Randall Remains on IR, Questionable to Face Chargers in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:40 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (neck, hamstring) practiced in full on Saturday and is officially listed as questionable to play in Monday's Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team's official injury report. Randall has been on injured reserve since before Week 1, and he would need to be activated by Monday afternoon in order to suit up against the Chargers. If activated, the rookie out of Clemson would presumably be competing with Rasheen Ali for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Ali has delivered a minimal impact this season with just six carries across nine games, so we wouldn't be totally shocked if the Ravens look to switch things up and replace him with Randall. With that being said, given the current backfield dynamic in Baltimore, neither Ali nor Randall belong on the redraft radar. Lead back Derrick Henry is the only must-start player in this backfield, while pass-catching specialist Justice Hill has started to generate some buzz as an RB3/flex in deeper PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Titans Waive Running Back Michael Carter
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:29 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans waived running back Michael Carter on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Carter had earned offensive snaps in each of the Titans' last two games, but he occupied a depth role with just three carries, seven rushing yards, and a seven-yard reception. Dropping Carter from the 53-man roster would seem to indicate that the Titans are confident Tyjae Spears (knee, questionable) will be able to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Assuming his status is confirmed, the Titans will roll into Sunday's game with a backfield featuring Tony Pollard, Spears, and Nicholas Singleton. As an established veteran, Carter may be able to wind up on a 53-man roster elsewhere, but he profiles as a No. 3 or No. 4 running back and does not belong on the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Aaron Wilson
Chris Brooks Activated From Injured Reserve for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, according to an official announcement from the team. Brooks remains on the injury report and is officially listed as questionable, but his activation indicates that he should be able to play in Sunday's divisional battle, barring a setback. The 26-year-old had appeared in four games before landing on IR in Week 5. Across those four contests, he operated in a depth capacity with 15 carries, 70 rushing yards, three receptions, and 24 receiving yards. Even with Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined for several weeks, there doesn't appear to be an immediate path to fantasy relevance for Brooks. He'll likely operate behind Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd this weekend, and he could also end up behind Pierre Strong Jr. in the pecking order.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Green Bay Packers
Zay Jones Elevated to Active Roster for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:20 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Jones will offer a major reinforcement for a Cardinals team that has experienced several significant losses at the wide receiver position. Arizona traded away Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this season, and they recently placed Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia) on injured reserve with season-ending injuries. Jones has yet to play an offensive snap this season, but that could change Sunday with both Wilson and Bourne sidelined. With that being said, he remains off the fantasy radar in his role behind Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko, and Devin Duvernay. He could also face some adversity while catching passes from inexperienced rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who is making his NFL debut in Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Darren Urban