Omarion Hampton has Flex Appeal
Nov 14, 2026, 10:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is coming off one of his better performances on the ground. It has been a struggle for Hampton throughout most of the season. He turned in a good performance last week when he rushed for 60 yards on 13 attempts in the loss to the Houston Texans. The hope is that he can carry that momentum into the Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. This Ravens' defense ranks 11th in the league in rushing defense this season. Hampton hasn't done much for fantasy managers to have faith in him right now. It's a decent matchup, but he still ranks as the RB32 in RotoBaller rankings this weekend. There is some flex appeal here, but fantasy managers have probably been hurt too many times to trust Hampton right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Start Omarion Hampton This Week?
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Justin Herbert is on QB2 Radar for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 10:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hopeful for better results this weekend after struggling in recent weeks. Last week, Herbert threw for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss to the Houston Texans. The 28-year-old has one passing touchdown over his last three games. It has been an awful season for Herbert, but he still has time to turn it around. The good news, Herbert does have a plus matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. A defense that ranks 23rd in the league in pass defense this season. Herbert has struggled even in favorable situations this season, but maybe he'll figure it out on Monday Night. He ranks as the QB24 in RotoBaller rankings for Week 10. He's on the QB2 radar, but is better off left on the bench in most fantasy formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justice Hill has Intriguing Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:59 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill is coming off his best performance of the season. Last week, Hill carried the ball nine times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also hauled in all three of his targets for seven additional yards through the air. Given the struggles of Derrick Henry, Hill could see an increased role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. The Chargers have struggled to stop the run this season. Coming into this game, the Chargers rank 21st in the league in rushing defense. Hill hasn't exactly been a reliable fantasy option this season, but he does have three receptions or more in four straight games. Fantasy managers in deep leagues might be able to use him as a flex option this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mark Andrews is Difficult to Trust in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews needs a rebound performance after giving fantasy managers plenty of duds in recent weeks. Over the last four games, Andrews has been held to three receptions or fewer with less than 25 receiving yards in all of those contests. It won't get any easier for Andrews against the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 10. Coming into this game, the Chargers have allowed the 30th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. The hope is that newcomer Jacoby Brissett can help spark this offense, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much out of Andrews. The veteran tight end sits as the TE22 in RotoBaller rankings and is a shaky TE2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rashod Bateman is Risky Starting Option for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:39 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has struggled to make much of an impact as of late. Over the last four games, Bateman has recorded four receptions for 61 yards and zero touchdowns. The Ravens have lost two starting quarterbacks recently, so that hasn't helped their offense. The hope is that newly acquired Jacoby Brissett will help stabilize this offense against the Los Angeles Chargers' defense in Week 10. The Chargers' pass defense ranks 15th in the league heading into this Monday Night matchup. The Ravens offense should have more success, but that doesn't mean Bateman is a trustworthy option. He's still the third wideout in this offense and shouldn't be considered anything more than a WR4 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Zay Flowers Sits in WR2 Territory for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:32 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is hopeful for a bounce-back performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Flowers has seen his fantasy value take a massive dip with the quarterback room being depleted in Baltimore. Both Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are sidelined with injuries right now. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano has struggled to get the ball to Flowers in recent weeks. Over the last two games, Flowers has three receptions for six yards. The Ravens went out and acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He's expected to get the start against the Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers rank 15th in the league in pass defense this season. Brissett should be able to have some success and hopefully get Flowers back on track. Flowers ranks as the WR7 in RotoBaller rankings this week. Fantasy managers should put him in the WR2 conversation with a new quarterback under center.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Derrick Henry has Low-End RB1 Value for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is hopeful for better results after struggling on the ground in recent weeks. Henry has been kept under 60 rushing yards in each of the last four games. The hope is that Henry can break out of his slump against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Chargers defense that currently ranks 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game. This Chargers defense has allowed 122.0 rushing yards per game and 11 touchdowns. Despite some lackluster results, the Ravens continue to pound the ball with Henry. The 32-year-old has seen 17 carries or more in every game but one this season. RotoBaller ranks Henry as the RB7 this weekend, and fantasy managers should consider him a low-end RB1 for Week 10.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Jones is Expected to Play in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 14, 2026, 9:15 PM ETKansas City Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones (personal) is expected to play during the Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones landed on the injury report on Saturday for non-injury personal reasons. Despite this, Jones is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest in Atlanta. The veteran pass rusher will travel on his own to the game rather than flying with the team. Barring any setbacks, the 10-year veteran will be out there this weekend. Across eight games, Jones has recorded 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Jacoby Brissett a Strong Superflex Start in Ravens Debut
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett will debut with his new team on Monday in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett was benched by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 and subsequently traded to the Ravens, who desperately needed a quarterback after placing Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve. Jackson still has a chance to return this season, but Brissett will lead the offense for the time being, putting him in charge of keeping the team's playoff hopes alive. The veteran quarterback flashed upside at times in Arizona, but he finished the first half of the season with a discouraging 11-to-7 touchdown-to-turnover ratio. His days of being a potential fantasy QB1 are over, but he can still be a top-24 or perhaps even a top-18 option, giving him legitimate appeal in plenty of superflex and 2-QB leagues. He should also benefit from having a strong supporting cast at his disposal, including wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews. This week, Brissett ranks as RotoBaller's QB19 as he takes on a Chargers defense that ranks near the middle of the league with 13 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions allowed.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Elevate Depth Receiver with Jordan Addison Questionable
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:48 PM ETWith Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) questionable to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers, the team decided to elevate wide receiver Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad, according to Alex Lewis of The Athletic. Addison was added to the injury report on Friday after practicing in a limited capacity, leading to some significant concern about his availability for Week 10. Now, Jones' elevation to the 53-man roster on Saturday raises additional questions about Addison's chances of playing in Sunday's divisional contest. The 27-year-old has underperformed even when healthy this year, catching a modest 18 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown across seven games in 2026. If he suits up this week, he'll rank as a WR3/flex with a low floor. If not, then Justin Jefferson will be the only Minnesota receiver on the fantasy radar for this week. The Vikings will provide clarity on Addison's status when they release their list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Alec Lewis
Adam Randall Remains on IR, Questionable to Face Chargers in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:40 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (neck, hamstring) practiced in full on Saturday and is officially listed as questionable to play in Monday's Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team's official injury report. Randall has been on injured reserve since before Week 1, and he would need to be activated by Monday afternoon in order to suit up against the Chargers. If activated, the rookie out of Clemson would presumably be competing with Rasheen Ali for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Ali has delivered a minimal impact this season with just six carries across nine games, so we wouldn't be totally shocked if the Ravens look to switch things up and replace him with Randall. With that being said, given the current backfield dynamic in Baltimore, neither Ali nor Randall belong on the redraft radar. Lead back Derrick Henry is the only must-start player in this backfield, while pass-catching specialist Justice Hill has started to generate some buzz as an RB3/flex in deeper PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Titans Waive Running Back Michael Carter
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:29 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans waived running back Michael Carter on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Carter had earned offensive snaps in each of the Titans' last two games, but he occupied a depth role with just three carries, seven rushing yards, and a seven-yard reception. Dropping Carter from the 53-man roster would seem to indicate that the Titans are confident Tyjae Spears (knee, questionable) will be able to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Assuming his status is confirmed, the Titans will roll into Sunday's game with a backfield featuring Tony Pollard, Spears, and Nicholas Singleton. As an established veteran, Carter may be able to wind up on a 53-man roster elsewhere, but he profiles as a No. 3 or No. 4 running back and does not belong on the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Aaron Wilson
Chris Brooks Activated From Injured Reserve for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, according to an official announcement from the team. Brooks remains on the injury report and is officially listed as questionable, but his activation indicates that he should be able to play in Sunday's divisional battle, barring a setback. The 26-year-old had appeared in four games before landing on IR in Week 5. Across those four contests, he operated in a depth capacity with 15 carries, 70 rushing yards, three receptions, and 24 receiving yards. Even with Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined for several weeks, there doesn't appear to be an immediate path to fantasy relevance for Brooks. He'll likely operate behind Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd this weekend, and he could also end up behind Pierre Strong Jr. in the pecking order.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Green Bay Packers
Zay Jones Elevated to Active Roster for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 6:20 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Jones will offer a major reinforcement for a Cardinals team that has experienced several significant losses at the wide receiver position. Arizona traded away Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this season, and they recently placed Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia) on injured reserve with season-ending injuries. Jones has yet to play an offensive snap this season, but that could change Sunday with both Wilson and Bourne sidelined. With that being said, he remains off the fantasy radar in his role behind Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko, and Devin Duvernay. He could also face some adversity while catching passes from inexperienced rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who is making his NFL debut in Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Darren Urban
Audric Estime's Waiver Case Hinges on Early Downs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 5:12 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime handled seven carries in each half of his first start for the team this season. He added a nine-yard run in overtime and finished with 72 yards and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Estime played 35 offensive snaps to Alvin Kamara's 37 and drew one target to Kamara's four. Kamara missed Wednesday for rest and his back injury, practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, and carries no game designation. Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that New Orleans plans to activate Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. Etienne was listed as questionable after practicing fully on Friday following two limited sessions. At 43% rostered on Yahoo, Estime is a bench add in 12-team half-PPR leagues. Carolina gives up 133.4 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the league, and Estime has flex appeal if Etienne sits. Etienne had 30 carries and 11 catches in three September games. In his last outing, he took 13 carries to Kamara's nine against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
David Njoku Questionable for Week 10, Still on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 5:06 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) is questionable to return against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, the team announced. Njoku has been on injured reserve since Sept. 23 and still needs to be activated for Week 10. He was limited Thursday and Friday, matching his participation in all three practices last week before he was listed as doubtful and sat out against Houston. His last appearance was against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, when he caught one pass for nine yards and suffered the injury. Even if the Chargers activate Njoku, keep him out of Week 10 lineups in one-tight-end leagues. Oronde Gadsden II and Charlie Kolar drew three targets apiece against Houston, and Gadsden has 19 catches for 172 yards this season. Njoku ran 19 routes in the opener against Arizona, ahead of Kolar's 13 and Gadsden's seven. He caught all five of his targets for 58 yards that day and picked up three first downs. If Njoku plays Monday, look for him to reclaim that lead in routes before putting him back into lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable for Monday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. McConkey missed practice Thursday and Friday after experiencing back spasms during warmups against Houston last week. He was active against the Texans and never took a snap. McConkey still leads Los Angeles with 286 receiving yards on 17 catches in six games. He caught four of six targets for 86 yards against the Rams in Week 8, including a 54-yard gain. Tre' Harris played 59 of 68 offensive snaps against Houston and led the Chargers with seven targets, five before halftime. Harris caught three passes for six yards. Quentin Johnston drew four targets and scored a 58-yard touchdown on his only catch. Harris was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday with a shoulder injury. He gives managers in deeper PPR leagues a Monday fallback if they want to wait on McConkey.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Rhamondre Stevenson Has a Chance to Play in Munich
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:30 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich. The Patriots left Terrell Jennings on the practice squad Saturday, a sign Stevenson could suit up, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Stevenson missed Wednesday's practice and was listed as limited Thursday and Friday. He injured his knee on a reception late in the third quarter of last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. He finished with 32 yards on six carries and 46 yards on three catches, including a 30-yard touchdown. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) on injured reserve, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison are the other tailbacks on the active roster. Kiner has 244 yards on 50 carries this season and is the likely option for early-down work if Stevenson sits. Larison drew a target on the same drive Stevenson left against Green Bay. Stevenson's 26 catches for 258 yards lead New England's backs, making his availability especially important on passing downs. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
TreVeyon Henderson Lands on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:15 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least four more games. The Patriots had already ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich and listed him as a nonparticipant Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Henderson last played in Week 7 and said on Nov. 6 that he had been hospitalized for several days after experiencing unexplained neurological symptoms. Head coach Mike Vrabel has given no timetable for his return. With New England on bye in Week 11, Henderson is first eligible to return Dec. 21 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) remains questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited Thursday and Friday. Corey Kiner is in line for early-down work if Stevenson sits. Kiner led New England with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown against Green Bay last week, with seven of his eight carries coming in the fourth quarter. Lan Larison handled some passing downs after Stevenson left that game, and New England kept Terrell Jennings on the practice squad for Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
CJ Daniels Enters Waiver Mix as Rams Lose Receivers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels has played six offensive snaps in three NFL games, including one against the Washington Commanders last week. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday the rookie would get a chance to play more snaps. Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington have since joined Davante Adams on injured reserve, and Nacua is out until at least Week 15. Daniels is a speculative Week 10 add in 14-team PPR leagues with deep benches. Yahoo lists him at one percent rostered. He led the Rams with 15 catches for 128 yards in the preseason and is still looking for his first regular-season catch. Nacua drew 19 targets against Washington. Tutu Atwell played 35 snaps and Konata Mumpfield played 33, drawing seven targets between them. Los Angeles used three tight ends on 54.8% of its offensive plays against Washington, the highest single-game rate in the NFL this season. If the Rams stick with three-tight-end sets Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals, Daniels will have fewer chances to get on the field alongside them.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Activate Derrick Harmon From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 3:44 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot) was activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Harmon was limited Wednesday and Thursday. The Steelers listed him as a full participant Friday, an estimate based on a walkthrough. He remains questionable for Week 10. Harmon missed four games after injuring his foot in the Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He totaled 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in four appearances before going on injured reserve, including one start. With Harmon and Sebastian Joseph-Day sidelined, Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton started against Cleveland before the bye, and Yahya Black played 24 defensive snaps off the bench. Harmon played 24 of Pittsburgh's 57 defensive snaps in the first meeting with Cincinnati in Week 3, behind Heyward (37) and Benton (32). He stripped Joe Burrow on a sack with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Joseph-Day recovered the fumble to seal Pittsburgh's 30-27 win and remains on injured reserve for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike DeFabo