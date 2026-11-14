Audric Estimé's Waiver Case Hinges on Early Downs
Nov 14, 2026, 5:12 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estimé handled seven carries in each half of his first start for the team this season. He added a nine-yard run in overtime and finished with 72 yards and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Estimé played 35 offensive snaps to Alvin Kamara's 37 and drew one target to Kamara's four. Kamara (back) missed Wednesday for rest and the injury, practiced fully Thursday and Friday and carries no game designation. Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that New Orleans plans to activate Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. Etienne was listed as questionable after practicing fully Friday following two limited sessions. At 43% rostered on Yahoo, Estimé is a bench add in 12-team half-PPR leagues. Carolina gives up 133.4 rushing yards per game, fifth most in the league, and Estimé has flex appeal if Etienne sits. Etienne had 30 carries and 11 catches in three September games. In his last outing, he took 13 carries to Kamara's nine against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Bruno Mulé
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David Njoku Questionable for Week 10, Still on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 5:06 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) is questionable to return against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, the team announced. Njoku has been on injured reserve since Sept. 23 and still needs to be activated for Week 10. He was limited Thursday and Friday, matching his participation in all three practices last week before he was listed as doubtful and sat out against Houston. His last appearance was against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, when he caught one pass for nine yards and suffered the injury. Even if the Chargers activate Njoku, keep him out of Week 10 lineups in one-tight-end leagues. Oronde Gadsden II and Charlie Kolar drew three targets apiece against Houston, and Gadsden has 19 catches for 172 yards this season. Njoku ran 19 routes in the opener against Arizona, ahead of Kolar's 13 and Gadsden's seven. He caught all five of his targets for 58 yards that day and picked up three first downs. If Njoku plays Monday, look for him to reclaim that lead in routes before putting him back into lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable for Monday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. McConkey missed practice Thursday and Friday after experiencing back spasms during warmups against Houston last week. He was active against the Texans and never took a snap. McConkey still leads Los Angeles with 286 receiving yards on 17 catches in six games. He caught four of six targets for 86 yards against the Rams in Week 8, including a 54-yard gain. Tre' Harris played 59 of 68 offensive snaps against Houston and led the Chargers with seven targets, five before halftime. Harris caught three passes for six yards. Quentin Johnston drew four targets and scored a 58-yard touchdown on his only catch. Harris was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday with a shoulder injury. He gives managers in deeper PPR leagues a Monday fallback if they want to wait on McConkey.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Vikings Elevate Depth WR with Jordan Addison Questionable
Vikings have extra WR available in Jeshaun Jones depending on availability of Jordan Addison, who is questionable with a thumb injury. https://t.co/rrgdGHB0a9— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:32 PM ET
Rhamondre Stevenson Has a Chance to Play in Munich
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:30 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich. The Patriots left Terrell Jennings on the practice squad Saturday, a sign Stevenson could suit up, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Stevenson missed Wednesday's practice and was listed as limited Thursday and Friday. He injured his knee on a reception late in the third quarter of last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. He finished with 32 yards on six carries and 46 yards on three catches, including a 30-yard touchdown. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) on injured reserve, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison are the other tailbacks on the active roster. Kiner has 244 yards on 50 carries this season and is the likely option for early-down work if Stevenson sits. Larison drew a target on the same drive Stevenson left against Green Bay. Stevenson's 26 catches for 258 yards lead New England's backs, making his availability especially important on passing downs. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
TreVeyon Henderson Lands on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:15 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least four more games. The Patriots had already ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich and listed him as a nonparticipant Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Henderson last played in Week 7 and said on Nov. 6 that he had been hospitalized for several days after experiencing unexplained neurological symptoms. Head coach Mike Vrabel has given no timetable for his return. With New England on bye in Week 11, Henderson is first eligible to return Dec. 21 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) remains questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited Thursday and Friday. Corey Kiner is in line for early-down work if Stevenson sits. Kiner led New England with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown against Green Bay last week, with seven of his eight carries coming in the fourth quarter. Lan Larison handled some passing downs after Stevenson left that game, and New England kept Terrell Jennings on the practice squad for Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Titans Waive Michael Carter
#Titans placed Peter Skoronski and Tommy Townsend on IR, signed Chandler Zavala, Isaiah Oliver and Thomas Morstead to the active roster, Michael Carter waived, Xavier Restrepo and Dominique Hampton elevated— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:09 PM ET
Chris Brooks, Skyy Moore Activated Off Injured Reserve vs. Vikings
The Packers have activated RB Chris Brooks and WR Skyy Moore off injured reserve ahead of the Week 10 game against the Vikings.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:07 PM ET
Zay Jones Elevated to Active Roster for Sunday
Cardinals elevate WR Zay Jones from practice squad for Sunday’s game. Also activate TE Hunter Long from IR.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:07 PM ET
CJ Daniels Enters Waiver Mix as Rams Lose Receivers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 4:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels has played six offensive snaps in three NFL games, including one against the Washington Commanders last week. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday the rookie would get a chance to play more snaps. Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington have since joined Davante Adams on injured reserve, and Nacua is out until at least Week 15. Daniels is a speculative Week 10 add in 14-team PPR leagues with deep benches. Yahoo lists him at one percent rostered. He led the Rams with 15 catches for 128 yards in the preseason and is still looking for his first regular-season catch. Nacua drew 19 targets against Washington. Tutu Atwell played 35 snaps and Konata Mumpfield played 33, drawing seven targets between them. Los Angeles used three tight ends on 54.8% of its offensive plays against Washington, the highest single-game rate in the NFL this season. If the Rams stick with three-tight-end sets Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals, Daniels will have fewer chances to get on the field alongside them.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Activate Derrick Harmon From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 3:44 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot) was activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Harmon was limited Wednesday and Thursday. The Steelers listed him as a full participant Friday, an estimate based on a walkthrough. He remains questionable for Week 10. Harmon missed four games after injuring his foot in the Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He totaled 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in four appearances before going on injured reserve, including one start. With Harmon and Sebastian Joseph-Day sidelined, Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton started against Cleveland before the bye, and Yahya Black played 24 defensive snaps off the bench. Harmon played 24 of Pittsburgh's 57 defensive snaps in the first meeting with Cincinnati in Week 3, behind Heyward (37) and Benton (32). He stripped Joe Burrow on a sack with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Joseph-Day recovered the fumble to seal Pittsburgh's 30-27 win and remains on injured reserve for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike DeFabo
Andrei Iosivas Ruled Out Against Pittsburgh
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 3:30 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) was downgraded from doubtful to out Saturday for Sunday night's rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals cleared him to return to practice Thursday, and he was a full participant that day and Friday. Iosivas will miss his seventh straight game. He tore ligaments in his thumb at Houston in Week 2, underwent surgery and has been on injured reserve since Sept. 26. Iosivas caught three passes for 19 yards in two games as Cincinnati's third receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. His next chance to play is Nov. 23, when Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders. Dohnte Meyers caught three of five targets for 29 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 3, the first game Iosivas missed. Last week against Atlanta, Meyers played 24 offensive snaps, the most among Cincinnati's receivers behind Chase and Higgins, and caught two of three targets for 47 yards. Chase and Higgins accounted for 18 of the Bengals' 28 targets in that game, while Colbie Young and Mitchell Tinsley combined for one.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Stash Pat Bryant Before Denver Hosts Las Vegas
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 3:16 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant started alongside Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle in his first game back from an ankle injury. Denver activated Bryant from injured reserve after he practiced fully three straight days before Week 9. He caught four of five targets for a team-high 56 yards in the win over the Carolina Panthers. Waddle left with a concussion in the first half. Bryant played 51 offensive snaps to Troy Franklin's 41, and each drew three targets after halftime. Bryant is worth carrying through Denver's Week 10 bye in 12-team PPR formats with three starting receivers. Yahoo lists him at four percent rostered. If Waddle sits in Week 11, Bryant is a flex option in those leagues against the Las Vegas Raiders. Bryant drew six targets in the opener with Waddle in the lineup and six total over his next three games before the injury. Against Carolina, Bo Nix went to Bryant on third-and-five in both halves, finding him for 12 yards in the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Draws 14 Targets Ahead of Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:59 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas drew 14 targets over the past two games, four more than Greg Dulcich, who was next on the team. He shared the team lead with six against New England before getting eight against Detroit, twice as many as anyone else. His 12-yard catch on third-and-11 helped set up a field goal against the Lions, and he finished with 70 yards on six catches. All 10 of his receptions over the two games came from Malik Willis, who went on injured reserve Tuesday with a core injury. Kyle McCord will replace Willis and make his NFL debut Sunday at Indianapolis. Douglas is a late-week add in 12-team PPR leagues that start three receivers, with low-end flex value against the Colts. Yahoo lists him at 34% rostered. Chris Bell (knee) is doubtful after sitting out Thursday and Friday following a limited Wednesday practice. Jared Wayne (quadriceps) missed Friday's practice and is out. Miami elevated Jalen Reagor from the practice squad Saturday. Douglas's 296 receiving yards are a franchise record for a player's first five NFL games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cowboys Place Tyler Goodson on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (ankle, knee) went on injured reserve Saturday after hurting his knee in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas had already ruled him out against the San Francisco 49ers after he missed all three practices, including Friday's. Goodson's first eligible game is Dec. 20 at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, after the Cowboys' bye. He left the Colts game in the second quarter and returned in the third, finishing with a career-high 77 rushing yards on 12 carries. That brought him to 129 yards on 29 carries over his last three games as Javonte Williams' backup. Dallas elevated Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad for Sunday after head coach Brian Schottenheimer named him the No. 2 back for Week 10. Williams ran 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis and caught four passes for 23 yards. Fullback Hunter Luepke played seven offensive snaps in that game, and Schottenheimer indicated that he could also get backfield work behind Williams against San Francisco.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Has Four Touchdowns in a Backup Role
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:34 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has scored three of his four rushing touchdowns with the Jaguars already ahead by at least 18 points. The exception was a 25-yard run against Cincinnati that stretched a six-point lead to 12 in the fourth quarter. Against Baltimore, Rodriguez was stopped for no gain from the one-yard line on Jacksonville's opening drive, and Bhayshul Tuten scored on the next play. Tuten had eight carries to Rodriguez's three before halftime. Rodriguez took seven more after the break with Jacksonville already up 17-3, scoring from two yards out on a direct snap in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez (hand) was limited Wednesday through Friday and carries no game designation for Sunday's trip to Tennessee. Tuten (ankle and foot) also has no designation after a limited Friday practice following two missed sessions. Rodriguez is a bench stash in 12-team half-PPR leagues, especially for managers who roster Tuten. He's rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues and has caught just four passes this season. His 55 carries are fewer than half of Tuten's 122.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon McManus an Appealing Fill-In Kicker for Week 10 Lineups
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 2:33 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Brandon McManus is an appealing streamer for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. McManus has been money since signing with the Rams, going 10-for-10 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals across three games. For several years now, Rams kickers have been riskier fantasy options because they don't often attempt field goals. In many cases, the team will either score a touchdown or go for it on fourth down, leading to fewer high-value field goal attempts. That wasn't the case for McManus last week, as he attempted two field goals, and that might also not be the case in Week 10. The Rams will be without both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) on Sunday, and with a less potent offense, we may see them stall in field goal range more often. That bodes well for McManus, who ranks as the overall K13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10. He also gets a somewhat favorable matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed a decent average of 1.6 field goals per game this year. While we do view McManus as a solid streamer, he's not someone you'll be committed to for the rest of the season. Notably, he has a Week 11 bye, so he can be dropped in most leagues after he serves his purpose in your Week 10 lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Andy Borregales Can be Avoided in Most Leagues for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 2:27 PM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has a shaky track record so far this season, and a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions makes him an unreliable fantasy football option for Week 10. Borregales hasn't handled a very high volume of field goals this season, as he's just 10-for-13 in that category through nine weeks. To his credit, he is 23-for-24 on extra points, but those aren't particularly high-value kicks in fantasy football. Kickers need a high volume of converted field goals to offer weekly fantasy appeal, and the second-year kicker from Miami hasn't demonstrated that level of stability yet. To make matters worse, he gets a very difficult matchup this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this year, as well as the second-fewest field goal conversions per game. As a result, Borregales ranks as the overall K20 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10. The Patriots' respectable scoring offense gives him some streaming appeal in extremely deep leagues, but for the most part, he can be left on waivers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Is a Deep-League Waiver Stash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:18 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman went from three of the team's 33 targets against Baltimore to a team-high six of 29 against Minnesota. He caught three passes for 17 yards in Monday's win. Coleman is rostered in 21% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a bench spot in 14-team PPR leagues heading into Sunday's game at the New York Jets. Josh Allen took a deep shot to Coleman on Buffalo's first drive after halftime, then went back to him from Minnesota's six-yard line. Both passes fell incomplete. Joshua Palmer (hamstring) missed the Minnesota game and went on injured reserve Monday. Palmer drew one target on seven snaps before leaving the Baltimore game, and Coleman's snap share fell from 77% to 61% with Palmer out against Minnesota. Coleman's 49 offensive snaps still led Buffalo's receivers, ahead of DJ Moore (47) and Khalil Shakir (42). He reached six targets three times before Monday and finished with at least 59 receiving yards in each of those games, including 116 against the New England Patriots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Rams Enter Week 10 as the Top D/ST Option
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 2:15 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams rank first among D/ST units in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy football rankings. The Rams are gearing up for a very favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who will be starting third-string rookie quarterback Carson Beck on Sunday. Once Beck takes the field, he'll make his NFL debut, and he'll be doing so with a very weak supporting cast. At the skill positions, Arizona enters this week without running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck). There is a tremendous opportunity for the Rams D/ST, led by veteran stars Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald, to feast this week. The Rams were fantastic last week against the Commanders with 13 points allowed, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, and we'd expect them to remain very productive on Sunday in Arizona. Simply put, the Rams are the best D/ST unit in fantasy football this week, so they should be started in all leagues ahead of this extremely favorable matchup.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 2:10 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers have officially ruled running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) out for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival New Orleans Saints, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks was listed as doubtful on Friday's final injury report, but after returning to practice this week, he will remain on Injured Reserve for another week. The oft-injured 23-year-old will now not be eligible to return for the Panthers until Week 11 at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22. With Brooks still out of the backfield picture in Carolina, Chuba Hubbard will have another opportunity to see the lion's share of the touches for the Panthers this weekend in New Orleans against the Saints. Brooks has not played since the win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 20 due to a core-muscle injury, and he had only nine carries for 30 yards in the first two games of the season, while also catching two of three targets for 43 yards as a receiver. When fully healthy, Brooks will serve in a change-of-pace role as the RB2 behind Hubbard, giving him stash appeal in fantasy football leagues for depth at the position or as a direct handcuff to Hubbard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person