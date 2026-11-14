Andrei Iosivas Ruled Out Against Pittsburgh
Nov 14, 2026, 3:30 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) was downgraded from doubtful to out Saturday for Sunday night's rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals cleared him to return to practice Thursday, and he was a full participant that day and Friday. Iosivas will miss his seventh straight game. He tore ligaments in his thumb at Houston in Week 2, underwent surgery and has been on injured reserve since Sept. 26. Iosivas caught three passes for 19 yards in two games as Cincinnati's third receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. His next chance to play is Nov. 23, when Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders. Dohnte Meyers caught three of five targets for 29 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 3, the first game Iosivas missed. Last week against Atlanta, Meyers played 24 offensive snaps, the most among Cincinnati's receivers behind Chase and Higgins, and caught two of three targets for 47 yards. Chase and Higgins accounted for 18 of the Bengals' 28 targets in that game, while Colbie Young and Mitchell Tinsley combined for one.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Start Andrei Iosivas This Week?
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Stash Pat Bryant Before Denver Hosts Las Vegas
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 3:16 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant started alongside Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle in his first game back from an ankle injury. Denver activated Bryant from injured reserve after he practiced fully three straight days before Week 9. He caught four of five targets for a team-high 56 yards in the win over the Carolina Panthers. Waddle left with a concussion in the first half. Bryant played 51 offensive snaps to Troy Franklin's 41, and each drew three targets after halftime. Bryant is worth carrying through Denver's Week 10 bye in 12-team PPR formats with three starting receivers. Yahoo lists him at four percent rostered. If Waddle sits in Week 11, Bryant is a flex option in those leagues against the Las Vegas Raiders. Bryant drew six targets in the opener with Waddle in the lineup and six total over his next three games before the injury. Against Carolina, Bo Nix went to Bryant on third-and-five in both halves, finding him for 12 yards in the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Activate DT Derrick Harmon from IR
The Steelers have activated DT Derrick Harmon from IR. Tell your friends— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 14, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 14, 2026, 3:06 PM ET
Caleb Douglas Draws 14 Targets Ahead of Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:59 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas drew 14 targets over the past two games, four more than Greg Dulcich, who was next on the team. He shared the team lead with six against New England before getting eight against Detroit, twice as many as anyone else. His 12-yard catch on third-and-11 helped set up a field goal against the Lions, and he finished with 70 yards on six catches. All 10 of his receptions over the two games came from Malik Willis, who went on injured reserve Tuesday with a core injury. Kyle McCord will replace Willis and make his NFL debut Sunday at Indianapolis. Douglas is a late-week add in 12-team PPR leagues that start three receivers, with low-end flex value against the Colts. Yahoo lists him at 34% rostered. Chris Bell (knee) is doubtful after sitting out Thursday and Friday following a limited Wednesday practice. Jared Wayne (quadriceps) missed Friday's practice and is out. Miami elevated Jalen Reagor from the practice squad Saturday. Douglas's 296 receiving yards are a franchise record for a player's first five NFL games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cowboys Place Tyler Goodson on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (ankle, knee) went on injured reserve Saturday after hurting his knee in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas had already ruled him out against the San Francisco 49ers after he missed all three practices, including Friday's. Goodson's first eligible game is Dec. 20 at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, after the Cowboys' bye. He left the Colts game in the second quarter and returned in the third, finishing with a career-high 77 rushing yards on 12 carries. That brought him to 129 yards on 29 carries over his last three games as Javonte Williams' backup. Dallas elevated Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad for Sunday after head coach Brian Schottenheimer named him the No. 2 back for Week 10. Williams ran 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis and caught four passes for 23 yards. Fullback Hunter Luepke played seven offensive snaps in that game, and Schottenheimer indicated that he could also get backfield work behind Williams against San Francisco.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Has Four Touchdowns in a Backup Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:34 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has scored three of his four rushing touchdowns with the Jaguars already ahead by at least 18 points. The exception was a 25-yard run against Cincinnati that stretched a six-point lead to 12 in the fourth quarter. Against Baltimore, Rodriguez was stopped for no gain from the one-yard line on Jacksonville's opening drive, and Bhayshul Tuten scored on the next play. Tuten had eight carries to Rodriguez's three before halftime. Rodriguez took seven more after the break with Jacksonville already up 17-3, scoring from two yards out on a direct snap in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez (hand) was limited Wednesday through Friday and carries no game designation for Sunday's trip to Tennessee. Tuten (ankle and foot) also has no designation after a limited Friday practice following two missed sessions. Rodriguez is a bench stash in 12-team half-PPR leagues, especially for managers who roster Tuten. He's rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues and has caught just four passes this season. His 55 carries are fewer than half of Tuten's 122.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon McManus an Appealing Fill-In Kicker for Week 10 Lineups
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 2:33 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Brandon McManus is an appealing streamer for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. McManus has been money since signing with the Rams, going 10-for-10 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals across three games. For several years now, Rams kickers have been riskier fantasy options because they don't often attempt field goals. In many cases, the team will either score a touchdown or go for it on fourth down, leading to fewer high-value field goal attempts. That wasn't the case for McManus last week, as he attempted two field goals, and that might also not be the case in Week 10. The Rams will be without both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) on Sunday, and with a less potent offense, we may see them stall in field goal range more often. That bodes well for McManus, who ranks as the overall K13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10. He also gets a somewhat favorable matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed a decent average of 1.6 field goals per game this year. While we do view McManus as a solid streamer, he's not someone you'll be committed to for the rest of the season. Notably, he has a Week 11 bye, so he can be dropped in most leagues after he serves his purpose in your Week 10 lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Andy Borregales Can be Avoided in Most Leagues for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 2:27 PM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has a shaky track record so far this season, and a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions makes him an unreliable fantasy football option for Week 10. Borregales hasn't handled a very high volume of field goals this season, as he's just 10-for-13 in that category through nine weeks. To his credit, he is 23-for-24 on extra points, but those aren't particularly high-value kicks in fantasy football. Kickers need a high volume of converted field goals to offer weekly fantasy appeal, and the second-year kicker from Miami hasn't demonstrated that level of stability yet. To make matters worse, he gets a very difficult matchup this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this year, as well as the second-fewest field goal conversions per game. As a result, Borregales ranks as the overall K20 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10. The Patriots' respectable scoring offense gives him some streaming appeal in extremely deep leagues, but for the most part, he can be left on waivers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Is a Deep-League Waiver Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 2:18 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman went from three of the team's 33 targets against Baltimore to a team-high six of 29 against Minnesota. He caught three passes for 17 yards in Monday's win. Coleman is rostered in 21% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a bench spot in 14-team PPR leagues heading into Sunday's game at the New York Jets. Josh Allen took a deep shot to Coleman on Buffalo's first drive after halftime, then went back to him from Minnesota's six-yard line. Both passes fell incomplete. Joshua Palmer (hamstring) missed the Minnesota game and went on injured reserve Monday. Palmer drew one target on seven snaps before leaving the Baltimore game, and Coleman's snap share fell from 77% to 61% with Palmer out against Minnesota. Coleman's 49 offensive snaps still led Buffalo's receivers, ahead of DJ Moore (47) and Khalil Shakir (42). He reached six targets three times before Monday and finished with at least 59 receiving yards in each of those games, including 116 against the New England Patriots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Rams Enter Week 10 as the Top D/ST Option
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 2:15 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams rank first among D/ST units in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy football rankings. The Rams are gearing up for a very favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who will be starting third-string rookie quarterback Carson Beck on Sunday. Once Beck takes the field, he'll make his NFL debut, and he'll be doing so with a very weak supporting cast. At the skill positions, Arizona enters this week without running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck). There is a tremendous opportunity for the Rams D/ST, led by veteran stars Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald, to feast this week. The Rams were fantastic last week against the Commanders with 13 points allowed, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, and we'd expect them to remain very productive on Sunday in Arizona. Simply put, the Rams are the best D/ST unit in fantasy football this week, so they should be started in all leagues ahead of this extremely favorable matchup.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 2:10 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers have officially ruled running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) out for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival New Orleans Saints, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks was listed as doubtful on Friday's final injury report, but after returning to practice this week, he will remain on Injured Reserve for another week. The oft-injured 23-year-old will now not be eligible to return for the Panthers until Week 11 at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22. With Brooks still out of the backfield picture in Carolina, Chuba Hubbard will have another opportunity to see the lion's share of the touches for the Panthers this weekend in New Orleans against the Saints. Brooks has not played since the win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 20 due to a core-muscle injury, and he had only nine carries for 30 yards in the first two games of the season, while also catching two of three targets for 43 yards as a receiver. When fully healthy, Brooks will serve in a change-of-pace role as the RB2 behind Hubbard, giving him stash appeal in fantasy football leagues for depth at the position or as a direct handcuff to Hubbard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Xavier Legette Activated Off IR, Remains Questionable vs. Saints
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 2:02 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers are activating wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring) from Injured Reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 10 divisional clash against the New Orleans Saints, according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. However, Legette's status is still "questionable" with a knee injury, but the writing is on the wall that he will play for the first time since the team's win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons back on Sept. 20. The 25-year-old will likely play a somewhat limited role against the Saints if he is active, as expected, after missing each of the last six games. Even without any restrictions, fantasy managers should not be trusting Legette in a starting flex spot in most leagues, as he comes into Sunday's game as the team's clear WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. The former first-rounder has been a bust for Carolina through two-plus seasons in the NFL, and he caught just two of his six targets for 64 yards in two games played to start the 2026 season before landing on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Tutu Atwell Merely a Dart Throw for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 1:52 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell should occupy a larger role than usual in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, but he's still a somewhat risky play in fantasy football. Atwell has historically operated as a deep threat on offense, which gives him high upside, but also an incredibly low floor. Now that Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) are both on injured reserve, the Rams may look to adjust Atwell's role so that he can contribute more often in a passing offense that is suddenly very short-staffed. Second-year wideout Konata Mumpfield projects as the Rams' No. 1 receiver this week, but Atwell is likely the No. 2 and could just as easily lead the receiver room in catches or yards. He's also heading into a favorable matchup, as the Cardinals have allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Atwell's increased role and favorable matchup are intriguing, but managers should still be hesitant to start him immediately because of his modest numbers (seven catches and 99 yards across seven games) this year. As a result, Atwell ranks as the overall WR56 in RotoBaller's latest Week 10 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield in the Mix for a Bigger Role Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 1:46 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is likely headed for a larger role in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals after Puka Nacua (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Nacua joined Davante Adams (hamstring) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) on IR, leaving a ton of vacated targets for players like Mumpfield to pick up. With that being said, the 24-year-old has been pretty quiet on offense this season, catching just 11 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown through nine games, so he's not an immediate must-start receiver. With that being said, we can't blame him too much for his reduced production when he was stuck behind Adams and Nacua on the depth chart. Now, he'll have an opportunity to prove himself as a fantasy-relevant receiver and one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets for the next few weeks. We're still hesitant to roll him out in fantasy lineups, but at the very least, he's an intriguing stash in 12+ team leagues given his new role in a historically pass-heavy offense. His chance to make a good impression should be aided by a favorable matchup, as the Cardinals have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson Could Lead the Rams in Targets on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 1:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson should emerge as one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams' passing game is dealing with numerous injuries at the wide receiver and tight end positions, leaving a great opportunity for Parkinson to lead the team in passing volume. Most notably, the Rams lost Puka Nacua (knee), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) to injured reserve. Parkinson should build on his recent success, which includes a stat line of 14 catches, 92 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games. He should also benefit from a favorable matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. While Parkinson does face some competition from Tyler Higbee, the former has been far more productive in the passing game over the past four weeks. As it stands, Parkinson ranks as the overall TE16 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy football rankings, but he also has top-12 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Texans Elevate Running Back Dare Ogunbowale for Sunday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 1:32 PM ETThe Houston Texans added running back Dare Ogunbowale to their practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man active roster on Saturday for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. The Texans needed some RB depth behind Woody Marks now that David Montgomery (groin) has been ruled out for a fourth straight game this weekend. The 32-year-old veteran will return to Houston after being released from the roster on Thursday. In his five appearances for the Texans this year, he has mostly worked in a special teams role and has not had a single carry while catching his only target for a three-yard gain. With Montgomery having a better chance to make his return for next Thursday night's game against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, Ogunbowale could find himself back on the open market very soon. Ogunbowale will not be a realistic starting fantasy option in Week 10 while working on special teams for the Texans in Cleveland.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
David Montgomery Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 1:24 PM ETThe Houston Texans have ruled out running back David Montgomery (groin) for Sunday's Week 10 game on the road against the Cleveland Browns due to an ongoing groin injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Montgomery returned to practice this week and is making progress, but the 29-year-old will end up missing a fourth straight game. His absence will be good news for Woody Marks, who will once again operate as Houston's primary running back this weekend, giving him RB2 upside against the Browns. Montgomery scored two rushing touchdowns in his debut with the Texans in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but outside of that, he has been a disappointment for his fantasy managers in 2026. The former third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2019 from Iowa State is averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per carry for 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns in just five games played through nine weeks, and when he returns, he will be a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex while sharing touches with Marks. Monty's next chance to make his return will come in a Week 11 contest against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. With a quick turnaround next week, consider Montgomery questionable for that contest.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tyler Higbee Finally in the Mix as a Fantasy Relevant Tight End?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 1:09 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been a disappointment in fantasy football lately, consistently failing to meet his projections in most leagues. Expectations have been high for Higbee with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) out, but he has produced a modest eight catches, 63 yards, zero touchdowns, and one fumble over his last four games. During that four-week stretch, he has played roughly 80% of the offensive snaps, so it seems like he's getting closer to making an impact in the passing game. His emergence could finally happen in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, as star receiver Puka Nacua (knee) has joined Adams and Ferguson on injured reserve. Between the two of them, Nacua and Adams were averaging 21.5 targets per game, so there are plenty of vacated targets to be distributed to players like Higbee and fellow tight end Colby Parkinson. There's a realistic path for both Higbee and Parkinson to contribute in fantasy football this week, although the latter has been far more impressive over the last four weeks. Still, Higbee is hanging around as the overall TE12 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy football rankings, which makes him a solid starter in 12+ team leagues. Part of this ranking may be driven by a favorable matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. Higbee caught four passes for 22 yards in his last game against Arizona this year, while Parkinson had five catches, 31 yards, and a touchdown in that contest.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Gets Must-Start Consideration if Teammate Sits Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 1:02 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas is already a very appealing WR3/flex option for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, and he would jump to the WR2 tier with must-start consideration if A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) doesn't end up playing. Brown is questionable to play, and Douglas has repeatedly shown that he can produce impressive fantasy numbers while operating as Drake Maye's top receiver. Over his last five games, Douglas has 22 catches, 352 yards, and four touchdowns. The most encouraging stat from that stretch is that Douglas has 65+ yards in four of his last five games, so managers can expect consistent production if he doesn't end up with a large catch share or touchdown share. Douglas has been able to produce even when he's not in the No. 1 role, but it's no secret that he would be best positioned for success if both Brown and Romeo Doubs (shoulder, IR) are out of the picture. In addition to his role, this week's matchup also works in Douglas' favor, as the Lions have surrendered the eighth-most catches and the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in 2026. He currently ranks as the overall WR27 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10, with the expectation that he'll move up or down a few spots once Brown's status is confirmed Sunday morning.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins Continues to Have Deep-League Appeal for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:51 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has proven to be a very reliable target for Drake Maye when healthy, and as a result, he remains in the WR3/flex conversation for deeper 12+ team leagues. Hollins returned from injured reserve last week and wasted no time getting involved, as he caught three of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown while maintaining a 68% snap share. The 33-year-old is averaging 5.2 targets per game this season, and he should continue to occupy a large role if A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) can't suit up on Sunday. As of now, Brown is listed as questionable, with Hollins and DeMario Douglas set to lead the way if he doesn't play. In addition to his terrific rapport with Maye, Hollins should benefit from a decent matchup against the Lions, who have surrendered the eighth-most catches and the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in 2026. As it stands, Hollins ranks as the overall WR48 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy rankings, with a little bit of wiggle room to move up or down, depending on Brown's status.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry Surges Up Week 10 Rankings with Favorable Matchup on Tap
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:45 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is holding on to his status as a top-12 fantasy option for at least one more week, as the veteran pass-catcher prepares for a highly favorable Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. On paper, it seemed like Henry may be trending in the wrong direction with wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) in the mix to play this week. After all, Brown is capable of being targeted in contested situations and around the goal line, potentially taking away from Henry's volume. However, that's not a concern quite yet, as Henry should overcome any competition concerns with a fantastic matchup on tap. The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points, the most yards, and the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2026, keeping Henry in fringe must-start territory for Week 10. Henry also has an impressive track record of his own lately, catching 25 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns over his last six games. The 31-year-old may eventually have some sell-high potential in fantasy football, but for now, he's firmly in the "hold and start" conversation. He ranks as the overall TE9 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller