Texans Elevate Running Back Dare Ogunbowale for Sunday's Game
Nov 14, 2026, 1:32 PM ETThe Houston Texans added running back Dare Ogunbowale to their practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man active roster on Saturday for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. The Texans needed some RB depth behind Woody Marks now that David Montgomery (groin) has been ruled out for a fourth straight game this weekend. The 32-year-old veteran will return to Houston after being released from the roster on Thursday. In his five appearances for the Texans this year, he has mostly worked in a special teams role and has not had a single carry while catching his only target for a three-yard gain. With Montgomery having a better chance to make his return for next Thursday night's game against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, Ogunbowale could find himself back on the open market very soon. Ogunbowale will not be a realistic starting fantasy option in Week 10 while working on special teams for the Texans in Cleveland.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
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David Montgomery Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 1:24 PM ETThe Houston Texans have ruled out running back David Montgomery (groin) for Sunday's Week 10 game on the road against the Cleveland Browns due to an ongoing groin injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Montgomery returned to practice this week and is making progress, but the 29-year-old will end up missing a fourth straight game. His absence will be good news for Woody Marks, who will once again operate as Houston's primary running back this weekend, giving him RB2 upside against the Browns. Montgomery scored two rushing touchdowns in his debut with the Texans in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but outside of that, he has been a disappointment for his fantasy managers in 2026. The former third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2019 from Iowa State is averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per carry for 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns in just five games played through nine weeks, and when he returns, he will be a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex while sharing touches with Marks. Monty's next chance to make his return will come in a Week 11 contest against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. With a quick turnaround next week, consider Montgomery questionable for that contest.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tyler Higbee Finally in the Mix as a Fantasy Relevant Tight End?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 1:09 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been a disappointment in fantasy football lately, consistently failing to meet his projections in most leagues. Expectations have been high for Higbee with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) out, but he has produced a modest eight catches, 63 yards, zero touchdowns, and one fumble over his last four games. During that four-week stretch, he has played roughly 80% of the offensive snaps, so it seems like he's getting closer to making an impact in the passing game. His emergence could finally happen in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, as star receiver Puka Nacua (knee) has joined Adams and Ferguson on injured reserve. Between the two of them, Nacua and Adams were averaging 21.5 targets per game, so there are plenty of vacated targets to be distributed to players like Higbee and fellow tight end Colby Parkinson. There's a realistic path for both Higbee and Parkinson to contribute in fantasy football this week, although the latter has been far more impressive over the last four weeks. Still, Higbee is hanging around as the overall TE12 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy football rankings, which makes him a solid starter in 12+ team leagues. Part of this ranking may be driven by a favorable matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. Higbee caught four passes for 22 yards in his last game against Arizona this year, while Parkinson had five catches, 31 yards, and a touchdown in that contest.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Gets Must-Start Consideration if Teammate Sits Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 1:02 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas is already a very appealing WR3/flex option for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, and he would jump to the WR2 tier with must-start consideration if A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) doesn't end up playing. Brown is questionable to play, and Douglas has repeatedly shown that he can produce impressive fantasy numbers while operating as Drake Maye's top receiver. Over his last five games, Douglas has 22 catches, 352 yards, and four touchdowns. The most encouraging stat from that stretch is that Douglas has 65+ yards in four of his last five games, so managers can expect consistent production if he doesn't end up with a large catch share or touchdown share. Douglas has been able to produce even when he's not in the No. 1 role, but it's no secret that he would be best positioned for success if both Brown and Romeo Doubs (shoulder, IR) are out of the picture. In addition to his role, this week's matchup also works in Douglas' favor, as the Lions have surrendered the eighth-most catches and the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in 2026. He currently ranks as the overall WR27 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10, with the expectation that he'll move up or down a few spots once Brown's status is confirmed Sunday morning.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins Continues to Have Deep-League Appeal for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:51 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has proven to be a very reliable target for Drake Maye when healthy, and as a result, he remains in the WR3/flex conversation for deeper 12+ team leagues. Hollins returned from injured reserve last week and wasted no time getting involved, as he caught three of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown while maintaining a 68% snap share. The 33-year-old is averaging 5.2 targets per game this season, and he should continue to occupy a large role if A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) can't suit up on Sunday. As of now, Brown is listed as questionable, with Hollins and DeMario Douglas set to lead the way if he doesn't play. In addition to his terrific rapport with Maye, Hollins should benefit from a decent matchup against the Lions, who have surrendered the eighth-most catches and the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in 2026. As it stands, Hollins ranks as the overall WR48 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy rankings, with a little bit of wiggle room to move up or down, depending on Brown's status.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry Surges Up Week 10 Rankings with Favorable Matchup on Tap
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:45 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is holding on to his status as a top-12 fantasy option for at least one more week, as the veteran pass-catcher prepares for a highly favorable Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. On paper, it seemed like Henry may be trending in the wrong direction with wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) in the mix to play this week. After all, Brown is capable of being targeted in contested situations and around the goal line, potentially taking away from Henry's volume. However, that's not a concern quite yet, as Henry should overcome any competition concerns with a fantastic matchup on tap. The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points, the most yards, and the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2026, keeping Henry in fringe must-start territory for Week 10. Henry also has an impressive track record of his own lately, catching 25 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns over his last six games. The 31-year-old may eventually have some sell-high potential in fantasy football, but for now, he's firmly in the "hold and start" conversation. He ranks as the overall TE9 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 12:44 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that they added tight end Pat Freiermuth (illness) to the Week 10 injury report, and he is questionable to play on Sunday night against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals due to an illness. This news now makes Freiermuth a pretty shaky tight end streamer for Week 10 action against the Bengals, with the game not kicking off until Sunday evening. It also means that fellow TE Darnell Washington could be a sneaky deep-league streamer at the position against a Bengals defense that has allowed 228.3 passing yards per game through nine weeks, which ranks as the 12th-most in the league. The 28-year-old Freiermuth has been a touchdown-dependent TE2 so far in 2026 in his sixth year in the NFL, with Washington getting more involved in the passing attack. He comes off the team's bye week with 25 catches on 35 targets for 235 yards (9.4 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. Freiermuth has not found the end zone in the last three games since scoring twice in the win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 11. He also has not exceeded 46 yards (which came in the season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons) all year, giving him a pretty low fantasy ceiling and floor this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Blake Corum Solidified as an RB2 in Projected Run-Heavy Scheme
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum continues to operate as the No. 2 option behind Kyren Williams, but that hasn't stopped him from contributing as an impressive fantasy option, and he should continue to be started in many leagues for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Corum has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games, and across those five games, he has a total of 48 carries, 285 rushing yards, six catches, 79 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He is averaging more than 5.9 yards per carry during that stretch of games, too. All in all, Corum has emerged as the overall RB21 in PPR scoring this year, despite playing less than 50% of the snaps in every single game so far. His fantasy outlook was already quite impressive, but he continues to trend up as other members of the Rams' offense deal with injuries. With wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee), wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) all sidelined, the Rams are expected to run the ball more than usual against the Cardinals. That bodes well for Corum's volume, as well as his ability to extend his touchdown streak to six games. He should continue to be deployed as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 against the Cardinals, who have surrendered the ninth-most rushing yards and 12th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mo Alie-Cox Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 12:35 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they placed tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin) on Injured Reserve. Alie-Cox was already ruled out for the Week 10 game this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and now he will have to miss at least the next four games due to a groin injury. The Colts have their bye coming in Week 13, so the next time that the 33-year-old will be eligible to play will not come until the Week 15 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20. The Colts are running out of healthy tight ends in an offense that just traded away top receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at Tuesday's deadline. Will Mallory (hamstring) has also been ruled out this weekend due to injury, leaving Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown as depth behind starter Tyler Warren against Miami. Alie-Cox continues to be an afterthought in fantasy in a struggling Colts offense, as he caught only four of his six targets for 31 yards and one touchdown in the first nine games of the season before injuring his groin. He should remain on the waiver wire in all fantasy leagues when he returns late in the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Omar Cooper Jr. Expected to Play vs. Bills
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 12:26 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who is listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, is expected to be active, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Adonai Mitchell (knee), who are also questionable, should be active this weekend as well. Cooper missed time with an ankle injury early in his rookie season, but he returned to catch 11 of his 12 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns in games against the division-rival New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins before not being targeted at all in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders when Mitchell returned from a finger injury. Mitchell put up a donut last week in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with Cooper catching eight of 11 targets for 58 yards, with Wilson sidelined due to a concussion. All three wideouts should be active on Sunday against the Bills, with Wilson having the safest fantasy floor as quarterback Geno Smith's go-to target. The 22-year-old Cooper has clear upside as the 30th overall pick in this year's draft from Indiana, but there is also plenty of volatility for fantasy managers considering him as a flex option with Wilson set to return in Week 10. RotoBaller has Cooper ranked as the No. 40 fantasy WR this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Adonai Mitchell Expected to Play vs. Bills
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 12:21 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee), who is listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest against the division-rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, is expected to play, sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Mitchell popped up on the Week 10 injury report on Friday, but he was a full participant in practice, suggesting he was not dealing with a very serious knee injury. In addition to Mitchell, both Garrett Wilson (concussion) and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who are also listed as questionable, are both expected to play. It will make the 24-year-old Mitchell a pretty risky boom/bust flex option for fantasy managers this weekend, albeit in a good matchup against Buffalo's secondary. He missed some time earlier in the season with a finger injury but exploded for seven catches on nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, only to catch zero passes on seven targets in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with Wilson sidelined due to a concussion. Fantasy managers can consider Mitchell a waiver-wire target for his big-play ability in an improved Jets passing attack, but there is clear volatility with both Wilson and Cooper expected to play against the Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Kyren Williams Set to Shoulder the Workload in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams should remain a heavily featured part of the team's offense in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams are dealing with several key injuries in the passing game, which could lead to a run-heavy approach on Sunday. The biggest injuries are Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring), but having Jordan Whittington (back) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) on injured reserve also hurts the Rams. With so many of Matthew Stafford's targets unavailable, expect a heavy dose of Williams early and often. He has already started to see an uptick in volume lately with 15+ carries in each of his last three games, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him eclipse 20 touches this week for the first time since Week 5. In addition to the anticipated spike in volume, Williams should benefit from his matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards and 12th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2026. We do expect Williams to share some volume with Blake Corum, but that hasn't held him back in the past. Williams is the overall RB6 in PPR scoring this year, and he has top-10 running back status in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford a Risky Play with Numerous Targets Injured
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is watching his teammates get hurt left and right, which has made him a risky fantasy football option for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams will be without Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) this week, marking the first time in 2026 that both receivers have been absent for the same game. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) are also on injured reserve and won't play Sunday. That leaves Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell as Stafford's best wide receivers, while tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee could end up being his top targets overall. If Stafford could complement his passing prowess with some rushing upside, we'd feel better about starting him without his top targets. However, he needs to throw the ball in order to have a successful fantasy performance, and that's a much riskier bet this week. We've already started to see the decline, as he has been held to fewer than 230 passing yards in each of his last three games, and he is currently on a three-game interception streak. Managers should strongly consider benching Stafford this week, as he ranks as the overall QB18 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Emerging as a High-Volume Addition at Midseason Point
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:04 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell made his season debut in Week 7, and he is already back on the fantasy radar as an impressive waiver wire target. Managers should strongly consider picking up and starting Dell for his Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. The 27-year-old has now played in two games this year, but he was far more impressive in Week 9, as he caught four of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. We were encouraged by multiple components of that game, including the fact that he commanded nine targets, as well as the fact that he eclipsed the 100-yard mark despite having a sub-50% catch rate. The Texans have been looking for someone to fill the void left by Jaylin Noel (toe), and it seems like Dell is the natural fit. Not only is he a trusted receiver for quarterback C.J. Stroud, but he's also in the driver's seat to emerge as the No. 2 receiver ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. Dell has jumped up to WR34 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy rankings, and yet he remains available to be added in 55% of fantasy leagues. He is one of the more appealing streamers for this week, and he should continue to have significant fantasy relevance for the rest of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson a Top Pickup for Fantasy Managers Ahead of Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is a very appealing waiver wire target with the potential to operate as the team's lead back in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson finally took on a larger role last week after teammate Josh Jacobs went down with a fractured right ring finger. The former Iowa product ended up rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England, suggesting that he should have priority over MarShawn Lloyd in the pecking order going forward. If that ends up being the case, Johnson should be a high-end RB3 with additional upside, even though he has a tougher matchup against the Minnesota Vikings' stout defense. Managers should always look for high-volume ball carriers in a potent offense, and Johnson has the potential to fit that description if he's able to fend off competition from Lloyd. Johnson currently ranks as the RB33 in RotoBaller's latest Week 10 fantasy rankings, which is enough to earn streaming appeal in 12+ team leagues and even many 10-team formats. There are still plenty of opportunities to add him, too, as Johnson remains available in 82% of leagues right now.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Little a Must-Start in Week 10 Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 12:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little should be a contender for the top fantasy kicker in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars have scored a combined 75 points over the last two weeks, with Little hitting four field goals last week against the Baltimore Ravens. In what should be another high-scoring affair for Jacksonville, Little should be heavily involved once more. He has now hit 14 of 16 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points on the season. Little has proven plenty of times he has the leg to convert long field goals with ease, giving him great upside for a kicker. As long as the Jaguars don't exclusively score touchdowns as they did against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, Little should have a great fantasy outing in Week 10.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller K Rankings
A.J. Brown Looking to Turn the Corner if Active for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 11:58 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany, and even when healthy this year, he has struggled to produce as a fantasy-relevant receiver. However, his talent and long-term track record keep him in the mid-to-high WR2 range for fantasy football, if he ends up playing. The 29-year-old has appeared in parts of just three games this year, catching nine of 20 targets for 101 yards. It has certainly been a disappointing start to his chapter with the Patriots, but perhaps he'll be able to shake off the injury bug and turn things around for the second half of the season. Sunday's game against the Lions is a great opportunity for Brown to get back on track. The Lions have allowed the eighth-most catches and the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in 2026. The main concern with starting Brown this week is that he could be on a snap count if he suits up, and that may not be revealed until after fantasy lineups lock. Still, he is the undisputed No. 1 target in an offense that is without some of its top weapons, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness). He should be started in most 10+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aubrey Remains a Top Week 10 Kicker Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:55 AM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey converted from 45 and 28 yards at Indianapolis and missed wide left from 50. Dallas has scored at least 27 points in three straight games, and Aubrey has converted three extra points in each. He also went three-for-four on field goals against Arizona, giving him seven field-goal attempts over the past two weeks. RotoBaller's weekend rankings have him at K2 for Sunday's home matchup against San Francisco. The 49ers allowed Las Vegas just two red-zone trips last week and intercepted Kirk Cousins three times, leaving Matt Gay with one field-goal try. Gay made it from 50 on a drive that gained only 11 yards. Aubrey has made all 14 attempts from inside 50 yards this season. With San Francisco allowing 3.3 yards per carry, Dallas could find itself kicking on drives that stall before the red zone. Two games before the Colts matchup, he made all three field goals at Philadelphia, including a 55-yarder on the opening drive. His longest make this season, a 60-yarder, came against Washington.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brevyn Spann-Ford Moves Into a Larger Role Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:54 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford played 55 of 79 offensive snaps at Indianapolis, drawing three targets and catching two for 20 yards. Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) missed practice all week, including Friday, and is out against San Francisco. When Ferguson missed the Arizona game in Week 8, Spann-Ford caught four of five targets for 31 yards. Spann-Ford (shoulder) practiced fully all week and carries no game designation. San Francisco gave up 148 yards to the Raiders' tight ends last week. Brock Bowers had 111 and the Raiders' only receiving touchdown, while Michael Mayer added 37 yards on three catches. RotoBaller ranks Spann-Ford TE31 in its weekend PPR update, making him a fallback in two-tight-end leagues. He has 15 catches without a touchdown this season, while Ferguson scored four times on 19 catches. Luke Schoonmaker (groin) practiced fully Friday and has no game designation, and James Mitchell played 10 offensive snaps at Indianapolis. Spann-Ford drew eight targets combined against Arizona and Indianapolis, giving him the strongest recent case to pick up Ferguson's receiving work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy Is a Deep-League Flex Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:52 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy played 77 of 79 offensive snaps at Indianapolis, but Dak Prescott targeted him only three times. The 46-yard catch he made on the winning drive supplied all but seven of his receiving yards. George Pickens (hamstring) and KaVontae Turpin (ribs) both upgraded from limited Thursday to full Friday and carry no game designation against San Francisco. Flournoy caught three of four targets for 38 yards with Pickens in the lineup against Arizona. He scored over the middle on third-and-one from the nine in that game. San Francisco held Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech to 18 yards on six combined targets in Week 9. Flournoy already trailed running back Javonte Williams in targets with Pickens out last Sunday. San Francisco's Week 9 results make it tough to count on another long catch compensating for a similar workload. RotoBaller ranks Flournoy WR34 in its weekend PPR update. He's best suited to a deeper league that starts three wideouts, with two of his teammates back and 91 of his 395 receiving yards coming on just five catches over the past two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST has Elite Upside in Week 10
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:51 AM ETThe Jaguars defense/special teams unit takes on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Jacksonville is expected to win this game handily, which could come on the back of the defense. The unit was among the top-scoring fantasy defenses last week against Joe Fognano and the Baltimore Ravens, allowing just 10 points, forcing three turnovers, and recording a sack. They should put up similar numbers against Cam Ward and the Titans' offense, and if they can add on a defensive or special teams touchdown, they could easily be the highest-scoring fantasy defense of the week. The Jaguars defense in general ranks as a top 10 fantasy unit, making them a reasonable play regardless. Against one of the worst offenses in the NFL, they become one of the top plays of the week. Fantasy managers should have no worries starting the Jaguars D/ST in Week 10 against the Titans.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings