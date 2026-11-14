A.J. Brown Looking to Turn the Corner if Active for Week 10
Nov 14, 2026, 11:58 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany, and even when healthy this year, he has struggled to produce as a fantasy-relevant receiver. However, his talent and long-term track record keep him in the mid-to-high WR2 range for fantasy football, if he ends up playing. The 29-year-old has appeared in parts of just three games this year, catching nine of 20 targets for 101 yards. It has certainly been a disappointing start to his chapter with the Patriots, but perhaps he'll be able to shake off the injury bug and turn things around for the second half of the season. Sunday's game against the Lions is a great opportunity for Brown to get back on track. The Lions have allowed the eighth-most catches and the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in 2026. The main concern with starting Brown this week is that he could be on a snap count if he suits up, and that may not be revealed until after fantasy lineups lock. Still, he is the undisputed No. 1 target in an offense that is without some of its top weapons, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness). He should be started in most 10+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Start A.J. Brown This Week?
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Brandon Aubrey Remains a Top Week 10 Kicker Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:55 AM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey converted from 45 and 28 yards at Indianapolis and missed wide left from 50. Dallas has scored at least 27 points in three straight games, and Aubrey has converted three extra points in each. He also went three-for-four on field goals against Arizona, giving him seven field-goal attempts over the past two weeks. RotoBaller's weekend rankings have him at K2 for Sunday's home matchup against San Francisco. The 49ers allowed Las Vegas just two red-zone trips last week and intercepted Kirk Cousins three times, leaving Matt Gay with one field-goal try. Gay made it from 50 on a drive that gained only 11 yards. Aubrey has made all 14 attempts from inside 50 yards this season. With San Francisco allowing 3.3 yards per carry, Dallas could find itself kicking on drives that stall before the red zone. Two games before the Colts matchup, he made all three field goals at Philadelphia, including a 55-yarder on the opening drive. His longest make this season, a 60-yarder, came against Washington.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brevyn Spann-Ford Moves Into a Larger Role Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:54 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford played 55 of 79 offensive snaps at Indianapolis, drawing three targets and catching two for 20 yards. Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) missed practice all week, including Friday, and is out against San Francisco. When Ferguson missed the Arizona game in Week 8, Spann-Ford caught four of five targets for 31 yards. Spann-Ford (shoulder) practiced fully all week and carries no game designation. San Francisco gave up 148 yards to the Raiders' tight ends last week. Brock Bowers had 111 and the Raiders' only receiving touchdown, while Michael Mayer added 37 yards on three catches. RotoBaller ranks Spann-Ford TE31 in its weekend PPR update, making him a fallback in two-tight-end leagues. He has 15 catches without a touchdown this season, while Ferguson scored four times on 19 catches. Luke Schoonmaker (groin) practiced fully Friday and has no game designation, and James Mitchell played 10 offensive snaps at Indianapolis. Spann-Ford drew eight targets combined against Arizona and Indianapolis, giving him the strongest recent case to pick up Ferguson's receiving work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy Is a Deep-League Flex Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:52 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy played 77 of 79 offensive snaps at Indianapolis, but Dak Prescott targeted him only three times. The 46-yard catch he made on the winning drive supplied all but seven of his receiving yards. George Pickens (hamstring) and KaVontae Turpin (ribs) both upgraded from limited Thursday to full Friday and carry no game designation against San Francisco. Flournoy caught three of four targets for 38 yards with Pickens in the lineup against Arizona. He scored over the middle on third-and-one from the nine in that game. San Francisco held Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech to 18 yards on six combined targets in Week 9. Flournoy already trailed running back Javonte Williams in targets with Pickens out last Sunday. San Francisco's Week 9 results make it tough to count on another long catch compensating for a similar workload. RotoBaller ranks Flournoy WR34 in its weekend PPR update. He's best suited to a deeper league that starts three wideouts, with two of his teammates back and 91 of his 395 receiving yards coming on just five catches over the past two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST has Elite Upside in Week 10
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:51 AM ETThe Jaguars defense/special teams unit takes on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Jacksonville is expected to win this game handily, which could come on the back of the defense. The unit was among the top-scoring fantasy defenses last week against Joe Fognano and the Baltimore Ravens, allowing just 10 points, forcing three turnovers, and recording a sack. They should put up similar numbers against Cam Ward and the Titans' offense, and if they can add on a defensive or special teams touchdown, they could easily be the highest-scoring fantasy defense of the week. The Jaguars defense in general ranks as a top 10 fantasy unit, making them a reasonable play regardless. Against one of the worst offenses in the NFL, they become one of the top plays of the week. Fantasy managers should have no worries starting the Jaguars D/ST in Week 10 against the Titans.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings
George Pickens Returns to the WR2 Mix Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:49 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) practiced fully Friday after being limited Thursday and has no game designation against San Francisco. He missed the Indianapolis game after putting up 105 yards and a touchdown on six catches in his two previous appearances. He broke a 37-yard gain against Arizona on just four targets, sharing the field with CeeDee Lamb. Tre Tucker led Raiders wide receivers with 55 yards on eight targets against the 49ers last week. His longest catch went for 18 yards, and no other Raiders wideout gained more on a reception. Pickens has averaged 13.7 yards per catch in eight games and drawn 62 targets. He and Lamb had each run 250 routes through Week 8, so Dallas has kept Pickens involved even when the targets favor Lamb. He drew 11 targets on 54 Dak Prescott attempts at Green Bay in Week 6, giving him another way to produce if Dallas has to throw more often. RotoBaller lists him at WR20 in its weekend PPR rankings, and he fits as a low-end WR2 in 12-team leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Javonte Williams' Receiving Work Matters Against the 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:48 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams caught four of five targets for 23 yards at Indianapolis, where he also ran for 101 yards on 20 carries. His work as a receiver matters against a San Francisco team allowing 3.3 yards per carry. The 49ers gave up just 24 rushing yards to Las Vegas in Week 9. Ashton Jeanty caught five passes against them, although he lost five yards on those catches. Williams stays in the RB1 tier in PPR and comes in at RB7 in RotoBaller's weekend rankings. Tyler Goodson (ankle, knee), who had 12 carries at Indianapolis, missed practice all week, including Friday, and is out. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed to fullback Hunter Luepke as part of the backup plan, and Dallas has identified practice-squad back Israel Abanikanda as another option. Williams leads Dallas backs with 24 receptions and has scored nine rushing touchdowns in nine games. Last week's winner came from the one-yard line, the kind of opportunity that can make up for a dip in rushing yardage against San Francisco.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb's Target Volume Holds Up Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:46 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has drawn 20 red-zone targets through nine games, a source of scoring chances against a defense that has held wide receivers to 27.2 PPR points per game as a group. San Francisco gave up 73 yards to Raiders wideouts last week, with Tre Tucker accounting for 55. Lamb is still a WR1 and sits at WR2 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. At Indianapolis, he caught 10 of 16 targets for 195 yards and a touchdown. He scored from 44 yards out to cap a 75-yard drive in the final minute of the first half. That was his fourth straight game with double-digit targets and brought his season total to 108. George Pickens (hamstring) is back after a limited Thursday and full Friday, with no game designation. Lamb's last game alongside Pickens was also his lowest yardage total over the past four weeks. He turned 11 targets into seven catches for 58 yards against Arizona, good for 12.8 PPR points even on a day when Dak Prescott threw for just 195 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Remains a QB1 Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:45 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets George Pickens (hamstring) back for Sunday's game against San Francisco. Pickens was limited Thursday, practiced fully Friday and carries no game designation. Prescott threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns without him at Indianapolis. His two longest completions went to different receivers, with CeeDee Lamb gaining 48 yards and Ryan Flournoy's 46-yard catch setting up the winning score. San Francisco picked off Kirk Cousins three times in Week 9 without recording a sack. The Raiders got 148 yards on 10 catches from their tight ends, while their wide receivers combined for 73 yards. Dallas will face that defense without tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle), who missed practice all week, including Friday, and has been ruled out. Ferguson has caught four of Prescott's 16 touchdown passes, including Dallas' first touchdown in Indianapolis. Pickens gives Prescott another receiver to look for outside when coverage leans toward Lamb. RotoBaller ranks Prescott QB5 for Week 10, and he's a QB1 at home after three straight top-10 fantasy finishes at the position.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell's Week 10 Case Rests on Downfield Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:43 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee) joined the injury report Friday. He practiced fully and is questionable against Buffalo. Mitchell played 56 of 63 offensive snaps at Kansas City and drew seven targets without a catch. The previous week, he turned nine targets into 142 yards against Las Vegas with Garrett Wilson also in the lineup. Five of those catches went for first downs, and his 47-yard grab in the fourth quarter put the Jets at the Raiders' 13. Buffalo has allowed 28 completions of at least 20 yards in eight games, giving Mitchell a chance to turn a few downfield looks into a useful line. RotoBaller has him at WR31 in its weekend PPR rankings. If active, he's a flex in deeper leagues, where his 16.6 yards per catch can offset a low reception total. Wilson (concussion) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) are both questionable after limited Thursday sessions and full Friday practices. Mitchell could draw more work if either sits, but he already saw nine targets in a game in which Wilson drew 12.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 11:42 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Walker initially injured his groin during practice on Thursday, and while the injury has been described as minor, it was enough to keep him out of practice entirely on Friday. Now, it will also keep him sidelined for Sunday's game, although the good news is that he isn't facing a long-term absence. While the Chiefs don't sound overly concerned about his status going forward, Walker's absence on Sunday could be detrimental for fantasy managers, who were counting on him to continue to contribute as a high-end RB1. Through eight games so far this season, he ranks as the overall RB2 in PPR scoring with 872 rushing yards, 26 catches, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns. The 26-year-old has been a spectacular offseason signing for the Chiefs, and he should pick up right where he left off once he's healthy enough to play again. In the meantime, we expect the Chiefs to roll out rookie Emmett Johnson as their primary running back on Sunday. While his ceiling isn't as high as Walker's, he still ranks as a strong RB2 option, especially since he faces minimal competition for playing time.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr. Is a Conditional Flex in Deep PPR Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:41 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) caught both passes that moved the chains on third down at Kansas City. He finished with eight catches on 11 targets for 58 yards while Garrett Wilson was out. Cooper was limited Thursday and practiced fully Friday, and the Jets list him as questionable against Buffalo. He's a deep PPR flex if he's active and Wilson sits. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings put him at WR40. In Week 7 against Miami, Cooper caught all five of his targets for 115 yards and a touchdown with Wilson in the lineup. The 60-yard score accounted for more than half his yardage. A week later he played 50 snaps against Las Vegas without drawing a target. Buffalo held Minnesota to 14 completions in Week 9, which makes it harder to count on the Jets supporting multiple high-volume receivers. Wilson (concussion) also went from limited Thursday to full Friday and remains questionable. If Wilson plays, the five looks Cooper got against Miami are a better guide to his volume than his 11 at Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Is a WR2 If Active Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:40 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) practiced fully Friday after a limited Thursday session and is officially questionable against Buffalo. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday he expected Wilson to play. If active, Wilson belongs in lineups as a WR2. He drew 12 targets against Las Vegas in his last game and caught six for 83 yards. Geno Smith found him for 31 yards on the opening play and another 15 on the final drive. Buffalo held Justin Jefferson to three catches on 11 targets last week, but those catches went for 58 yards. Two catches of at least 19 yards accounted for most of Jefferson's production. Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) is questionable after going from limited Thursday to a full practice Friday. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings put Wilson at WR17. He had two catches for 26 yards against Miami the week before the Raiders game, so his target share is a better reason to start him than the 83 yards against Las Vegas. Wilson still leads the Jets with 43 catches and 527 yards despite missing Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen's Carries Are Harder to Project Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:38 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen carried eight times for 33 yards at Kansas City after averaging 19.8 carries from Week 5 through Week 8 with Breece Hall out. He still played 37 of the Jets' 63 offensive snaps. Allen's 19-yard catch on the opening drive was New York's longest completion, and he got another carry on the possession after his second-quarter fumble. That involvement gives Allen a case as a low-end flex in leagues with multiple flex slots. Buffalo held the ball for more than 42 minutes against Minnesota last week, leaving the Vikings with just 12 rushing attempts. Hall handled 15 of the Jets' 23 carries by running backs in Week 9, a split that could leave Allen with another single-digit carry total if Buffalo controls possession again. RotoBaller ranks Allen RB27 for Week 10. He has caught 19 passes for 102 yards this season, with six of those catches coming in one game against Miami. Allen has caught two passes or fewer in seven of nine games, including against Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen a Late-Week Streamer After Trade Boosts Value
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 11:35 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen has emerged as a potential streaming option for managers ahead of Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers, who have dealt with injuries at seemingly every position this year, went out and acquired Allen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He immediately presents himself as a reliable starter amid an offense that has dealt with injuries to wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (knee). Samuel is back this week, but the other three receivers remain sidelined as San Francisco looks to maintain its success on the road. Assuming Allen has started to acclimate to the 49ers' offense, he should immediately slot in as the No. 2 receiver behind Samuel, establishing himself as a reliable, veteran target for quarterback Brock Purdy. That's the same role that Allen filled in Indianapolis, where he logged 40 catches, 351 yards, and one touchdown across eight games. Managers should view Allen as a strong WR3 option, which makes him an appealing streamer in medium-to-shallow formats where he's still available to be added. As it stands, he remains available in 42% of leagues as of Saturday morning.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange Looking to Get Back on Track Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:33 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has been on the wrong end of some bad game script heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. He has just 77 yards and four catches combined on four targets over the last two weeks, which were both blowout victories, and still has not scored a touchdown since Week 1. The Titans rank 13th against tight ends, but Strange still has a chance for a bounce-back performance. From Weeks 4-6, Strange had 19 catches on 23 targets, showing what he is capable of in this Jaguars offense. All three of those games were much closer score-wise, so if the pattern continues, Strange may be in for another down game. However, he seems due for a touchdown in what is a week where the Jaguars are sure to score plenty. The young tight end isn't quite a clear starter, but he does at least deserve a little optimism as a borderline starting option. For fantasy managers in need of a starting tight end, Strange isn't ideal, but he is a solid option in Week 10.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
Breece Hall's Touches Put Him in the RB2 Mix Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:32 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall handled the ball on two-thirds of his 27 offensive snaps at Kansas City in his first game back from a quadriceps injury. He got the ball on New York's first three plays, and back-to-back Hall runs took the Jets from the Chiefs' 19-yard line to the four on that drive. He finished with 15 carries for 61 yards and three catches for another 26. Braelon Allen played 10 more snaps, but Hall had seven more carries and drew four targets to Allen's two. That's enough work to start Hall as an RB2 against Buffalo even if the snap split carries over. The Bills are allowing 3.9 yards per carry and held Minnesota to 51 rushing yards in Week 9, with Jordan Mason accounting for 35 of them on six attempts. Hall has caught at least three passes in three of his four games. RotoBaller ranks him RB17 for Week 10, and his receiving work gives him another way to produce in PPR if Buffalo takes an early lead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Is Best Suited for Superflex Leagues Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was sacked five times for a loss of 42 yards at Kansas City, where his longest completion went for 19 yards. New York has allowed 28 sacks in nine games. Buffalo held Minnesota without a third-down conversion on eight attempts last week, though the Bills have allowed 15 passing touchdowns in eight games. Smith has a better chance to test that secondary downfield if Garrett Wilson (concussion) plays. Wilson was limited Thursday, practiced fully Friday and is questionable. Smith has completed nine passes of at least 40 yards this season, but he threw for just 165 yards and no touchdowns without Wilson in Week 9. RotoBaller ranks Smith QB16 for Week 10. He fits as a Superflex starter, particularly if he gets his leading receiver back. Smith has rushed for 54 yards without a touchdown through nine games. Buffalo kept Minnesota out of the end zone last week and intercepted two passes. With little rushing production to offset a quiet passing day, Smith is a sit in typical one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Carolina Panthers, according to Tom Pelissero of the Ringer. Etienne is listed as questionable, but his activation indicates that he should play on Sunday as he returns to action following a six-week absence. The 27-year-old was off to a modest start on offense before injuring his hamstring in Week 3. Across parts of three games, he totaled a modest 30 carries and 128 rushing yards. He was relatively more involved in the passing game, where he totaled 11 catches and 51 receiving yards. Etienne spent the start of the year sharing volume with Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara, which was surprising given that he signed a $52 million contract in the offseason. Miller has since been released, so Etienne's main competition is now just Kamara, who has been highly inefficient with just 3.3 yards per carry and a modest 6.7 carries per game. Although the Saints surely won't phase out Kamara, we do expect Etienne to be the undisputed lead back upon his return. He should rank as a solid RB2 this week against a Panthers defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tom Pelissero
Olamide Zaccheaus is a Fantasy Dart-Throw in Daunting Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 11:27 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus drew three targets in Week 9, but was able to produce just one catch for five yards. With teammate Zachariah Branch (hamstring) set to miss another game with an injury, Zaccheaus could be in line for an extra target or two again this week. While his performance so far this season doesn't move the needle for fantasy (6-16-0), it's worth noting that he did garner a red zone target in Week 9, the second straight week in which he tallied one in the red zone. For those season-long or DFS managers desperately looking for a lottery ticket in Week 10, the 5-foot-8 wideout could fit the bill. A matchup with Kansas City is tough on paper, with the Chiefs defense holding opposing wide receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points per game in 2026 (half-point PPR), allowing just two touchdown receptions to WRs through eight games, which is the fewest in the entire league. But that could spell bad news for Drake London and Jahan Dotson, potentially opening things up for Zaccheaus to make an impact. Using him this week isn't for the faint of heart, though, as the 29-year-old ranks as the No. 89 receiver overall at RotoBaller for Week 10.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers an Interesting Flex Option in Juicy Matchup With Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:21 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) has been cleared to play, making him an intriguing flex option in a Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The veteran receiver hasn't shown much in terms of upside this season, with his best fantasy outing being seven catches, 64 yards, and a touchdown in Week 3. Meyers is coming off his highest yardage total of the season with 65 yards against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has a chance to improve on that against the worst defense against receivers in fantasy. Meyers has shown to be the clear WR2 for the Jaguars, so as long as they move the ball and score early through the air in an expected blowout win, Meyers should be plenty involved. For any fantasy managers thinking about starting him in Week 10, this might be the best week all season (besides the next Jaguars-Titans matchup in two weeks) to start Meyers.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings