Keenan Allen a Late-Week Streamer After Trade Boosts Value
Nov 14, 2026, 11:35 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen has emerged as a potential streaming option for managers ahead of Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers, who have dealt with injuries at seemingly every position this year, went out and acquired Allen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He immediately presents himself as a reliable starter amid an offense that has dealt with injuries to wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (knee). Samuel is back this week, but the other three receivers remain sidelined as San Francisco looks to maintain its success on the road. Assuming Allen has started to acclimate to the 49ers' offense, he should immediately slot in as the No. 2 receiver behind Samuel, establishing himself as a reliable, veteran target for quarterback Brock Purdy. That's the same role that Allen filled in Indianapolis, where he logged 40 catches, 351 yards, and one touchdown across eight games. Managers should view Allen as a strong WR3 option, which makes him an appealing streamer in medium-to-shallow formats where he's still available to be added. As it stands, he remains available in 42% of leagues as of Saturday morning.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Start Keenan Allen This Week?
More Recent News
Brenton Strange Looking to Get Back on Track Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:33 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has been on the wrong end of some bad game script heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. He has just 77 yards and four catches combined on four targets over the last two weeks, which were both blowout victories, and still has not scored a touchdown since Week 1. The Titans rank 13th against tight ends, but Strange still has a chance for a bounce-back performance. From Weeks 4-6, Strange had 19 catches on 23 targets, showing what he is capable of in this Jaguars offense. All three of those games were much closer score-wise, so if the pattern continues, Strange may be in for another down game. However, he seems due for a touchdown in what is a week where the Jaguars are sure to score plenty. The young tight end isn't quite a clear starter, but he does at least deserve a little optimism as a borderline starting option. For fantasy managers in need of a starting tight end, Strange isn't ideal, but he is a solid option in Week 10.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
Breece Hall's Touches Put Him in the RB2 Mix Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:32 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall handled the ball on two-thirds of his 27 offensive snaps at Kansas City in his first game back from a quadriceps injury. He got the ball on New York's first three plays, and back-to-back Hall runs took the Jets from the Chiefs' 19-yard line to the four on that drive. He finished with 15 carries for 61 yards and three catches for another 26. Braelon Allen played 10 more snaps, but Hall had seven more carries and drew four targets to Allen's two. That's enough work to start Hall as an RB2 against Buffalo even if the snap split carries over. The Bills are allowing 3.9 yards per carry and held Minnesota to 51 rushing yards in Week 9, with Jordan Mason accounting for 35 of them on six attempts. Hall has caught at least three passes in three of his four games. RotoBaller ranks him RB17 for Week 10, and his receiving work gives him another way to produce in PPR if Buffalo takes an early lead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Is Best Suited for Superflex Leagues Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was sacked five times for a loss of 42 yards at Kansas City, where his longest completion went for 19 yards. New York has allowed 28 sacks in nine games. Buffalo held Minnesota without a third-down conversion on eight attempts last week, though the Bills have allowed 15 passing touchdowns in eight games. Smith has a better chance to test that secondary downfield if Garrett Wilson (concussion) plays. Wilson was limited Thursday, practiced fully Friday and is questionable. Smith has completed nine passes of at least 40 yards this season, but he threw for just 165 yards and no touchdowns without Wilson in Week 9. RotoBaller ranks Smith QB16 for Week 10. He fits as a Superflex starter, particularly if he gets his leading receiver back. Smith has rushed for 54 yards without a touchdown through nine games. Buffalo kept Minnesota out of the end zone last week and intercepted two passes. With little rushing production to offset a quiet passing day, Smith is a sit in typical one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Carolina Panthers, according to Tom Pelissero of the Ringer. Etienne is listed as questionable, but his activation indicates that he should play on Sunday as he returns to action following a six-week absence. The 27-year-old was off to a modest start on offense before injuring his hamstring in Week 3. Across parts of three games, he totaled a modest 30 carries and 128 rushing yards. He was relatively more involved in the passing game, where he totaled 11 catches and 51 receiving yards. Etienne spent the start of the year sharing volume with Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara, which was surprising given that he signed a $52 million contract in the offseason. Miller has since been released, so Etienne's main competition is now just Kamara, who has been highly inefficient with just 3.3 yards per carry and a modest 6.7 carries per game. Although the Saints surely won't phase out Kamara, we do expect Etienne to be the undisputed lead back upon his return. He should rank as a solid RB2 this week against a Panthers defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tom Pelissero
Kenneth Walker (groin) Out vs. Falcons
Sources: #Chiefs star RB Kenneth Walker (groin) is OUT for Sunday’s game vs the #Falcons.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 14, 2026
I’m told the injury is not a long-term concern, but the team is playing it safe. pic.twitter.com/ODtxiueYp1
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 14, 2026, 11:29 AM ET
Olamide Zaccheaus is a Fantasy Dart-Throw in Daunting Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 11:27 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus drew three targets in Week 9, but was able to produce just one catch for five yards. With teammate Zachariah Branch (hamstring) set to miss another game with an injury, Zaccheaus could be in line for an extra target or two again this week. While his performance so far this season doesn't move the needle for fantasy (6-16-0), it's worth noting that he did garner a red zone target in Week 9, the second straight week in which he tallied one in the red zone. For those season-long or DFS managers desperately looking for a lottery ticket in Week 10, the 5-foot-8 wideout could fit the bill. A matchup with Kansas City is tough on paper, with the Chiefs defense holding opposing wide receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points per game in 2026 (half-point PPR), allowing just two touchdown receptions to WRs through eight games, which is the fewest in the entire league. But that could spell bad news for Drake London and Jahan Dotson, potentially opening things up for Zaccheaus to make an impact. Using him this week isn't for the faint of heart, though, as the 29-year-old ranks as the No. 89 receiver overall at RotoBaller for Week 10.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers an Interesting Flex Option in Juicy Matchup With Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:21 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) has been cleared to play, making him an intriguing flex option in a Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The veteran receiver hasn't shown much in terms of upside this season, with his best fantasy outing being seven catches, 64 yards, and a touchdown in Week 3. Meyers is coming off his highest yardage total of the season with 65 yards against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has a chance to improve on that against the worst defense against receivers in fantasy. Meyers has shown to be the clear WR2 for the Jaguars, so as long as they move the ball and score early through the air in an expected blowout win, Meyers should be plenty involved. For any fantasy managers thinking about starting him in Week 10, this might be the best week all season (besides the next Jaguars-Titans matchup in two weeks) to start Meyers.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Parker Washington a High-End WR2 with Elite Upside in Week 10
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:19 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has a chance for a big outing in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. They rank last in the NFL against wide receivers in half-PPR scoring, leaving the door open for Washington to finish as the WR1 overall this week. However, Washington has been a little inconsistent of late. Since his two-touchdown, 124-yard performance in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he has caught just seven of his 20 targets, and his snap percentages have slightly decreased from 80 percent to 67 percent and 68 percent the last two weeks. To be fair, both of those games were blowouts, meaning he wasn't needed as much, but the bigger concern is the lower catch percentage. However, if Washington and Trevor Lawrence were to get back on track and regain their consistent connection from earlier in the season, the Titans would be the ideal matchup for that. Washington has been playing more like a WR2 lately, but his Week 10 matchup against the Titans could vault him back into WR1 status.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Corey Kiner is Worth a Late Waiver-Wire Add if Available
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 14, 2026, 11:17 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner has an opportunity to play an elevated role in a Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions in Germany. Fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has already been ruled out, while Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is questionable for Week 10. There is a chance that Stevenson plays, but if he doesn't, Kiner is expected to lead the backfield. Even if Stevenson is available, Kiner will play a role as the No. 2 running back and earn some touches. Kiner played just 11 offensive snaps in a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, but was efficient with eight rushes for 55 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. The touchdown was the first of Kiner's career. Through nine appearances in 2026, Kiner has recorded 50 rushes for 244 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and the aforementioned score, while adding two receptions for 16 yards. The Lions allow just 94.1 rushing yards per game, but Kiner will see high volume if Stevenson misses the game. Kiner is currently available in 36% of Yahoo leagues, so he is worth looking into to see if he can be added in your leagues. According to Yahoo, Kiner's start percentage increased 43% from Week 9 to Week 10.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bhayshul Tuten Remains Low-End RB1 Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:16 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) was limited at practice Friday and has no injury designation heading into Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The young back is coming off a quieter outing, which had less to do with how he performed and more with how the game turned out. With Tuten on the injury report last week and the score being 17-3 at the half, Tuten finished with just a 36 percent snap share. He still managed a touchdown on the first drive, which salvaged his fantasy day of just 29 total yards. Unfortunately, the 1-7 Titans could present a similar game situation. However, given the potential game script being in favor of the rushing attack, it is difficult to assume Tuten won't benefit enough to produce a good fantasy outing. The Titans rank below average against the run in fantasy at 18th. Patterns suggest a slightly lower floor, but Tuten is too talented, and the situation is too beneficial for fantasy managers not to start him in Week 10.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Trevor Lawrence Among Elite QB Options Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:14 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains a clear QB1 in fantasy in a Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The former top pick is coming off a down fantasy performance in a 33-10 blowout against the Baltimore Ravens that was dominated by the rushing attack. That could mean a repeat performance against the Titans in what should be another blowout victory, but the 27th-ranked defense against quarterbacks in fantasy is too juicy of a matchup to overthink it. Lawrence will have all of his weapons at his disposal, and could be the reason the Jaguars gain a big lead in the first place. The Titans also rank slightly better against the run than the pass, so Liam Coen could switch things up and pass more early. Overall, Lawrence has done a great job this season of protecting the ball and finding the end zone consistently, tossing three or more touchdowns in four of eight games. There is very little downside beyond potentially unfavorable game script for Lawrence, making him a set-and-forget starter in Week 10.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
Packers Inquired About Tony Pollard Before Trade Deadline
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 14, 2026, 11:04 AM ETThe Green Bay Packers inquired about Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN, as pointed out by Rob Demovsky of ESPN. According to Schefter and Rapoport, "Tennessee would not have traded (Pollard) for anything less than at least a third-round pick." Obviously, the Packers weren't able to make the move, but it is an interesting note. Green Bay has the worst rushing offense in the NFL, averaging just 68.2 yards per game on the ground. Green Bay's starting running back, Josh Jacobs (finger), had surgery on his broken finger earlier this week, and he is expected to return "in the next few weeks." In the meantime, the Packers will rely on running backs Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Pierre Strong Jr., while Chris Brooks (ankle) is questionable for a Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. As for Pollard, he has rushed 133 times for 595 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns, while adding 14 receptions for 70 yards (5.0 yards per catch) in 2026.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Rob Demovsky - ESPN
Jake Moody a Low-End Streaming Option as Falcons' New Kicker
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:58 AM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody will get a crack at kicking duties for the team this week after they released 42-year-old Nick Folk. Moody was with Baltimore before signing with the Falcons and made his season debut in Week 9, when he converted his only field goal attempt, which was from 53 yards. The signing gives the Falcons a chance to get some points from further out, as Folk was just 1-for-4 on field goal tries from 50-plus. The 6-foot-1 Moody owns a career-long of 57 yards, but comes with accuracy concerns, carrying a career 78.3 percent conversion rate into Week 10's matchup against the Chiefs. On the bright side, the University of Michigan product will get to kick in a dome for five of the remaining seven games, including this week, and in a game that has one of the higher over/unders on the slate (47.5), there should be some opportunities for the former third-rounder to make his mark. However, ranking as the 19th kicker overall this week at RotoBaller, the 26-year-old should be considered a low-end streaming option.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert's Limited Involvement Offers Little Fantasy Appeal in Week 10
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:53 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert tallied just three touches in Week 9, gaining seven yards on his lone rush attempt and two yards on his two receptions. The Virginia Tech product has not been as effective as Brian Robinson (hamstring) was as the team's secondary option at running back, and figures to have a limited role again in Week 10 in a home matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City has been a top-eight defense against the run in terms of fantasy points per game, holding teams to 97.5 yards rushing per game and just 3.6 yards per carry, and though they've been vulnerable to running backs catching passes out of the backfield, expect Bijan Robinson to get most of those looks as well, not Herbert. Though there is a chance he could vulture a touchdown at some point, he has zero red zone attempts in the last two weeks, so the limited touches he is getting are not high-value touches for fantasy. Consider the former sixth-rounder a low-end RB5 or Flex play with a near-zero floor and little upside unless something were to happen to Robinson.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Detroit Lions Defense Remains Tough to Trust in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:51 AM ETThe Detroit Lions defense got off to an awful start to the 2026 season, allowing at least 30 points in three out of four weeks to open the year. However, Detroit's defense has rebounded since the team's Week 6 bye. Across their last three games, the Lions' defense has allowed an average of 272 total yards and 13.7 points per game while forcing three turnovers. Still, Detroit will get a tough test in Week 10 against the New England Patriots. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown 17 touchdown passes over the last six weeks, and he could be getting back top wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) against the Lions. Detroit will also be without top cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), who is missing his second straight game with a hip injury. Despite their improved play of late, the Lions have fielded a below-average defense for most of 2026 and remain tough to trust for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 14, 2026, 10:49 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker's (groin) status is uncertain for a Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Walker showed up on Kansas City's injury report on Friday with a sore groin, and he did not participate in practice that day. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Chiefs don't know exactly where Walker stands with the injury, and they will monitor him over the next 24 hours. However, Fowler also reported there is "not a ton of optimism" about Walker's availability, at least as of Friday. Walker currently ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards with 872. If he is unable to play against the Falcons, the Chiefs will rely on rookie running back Emmett Johnson to play a larger role.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Jahan Dotson a Boom/Bust Flex Option in Tough Week 10 Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:48 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught both of his targets last week, but in atypical fashion, the receptions accounted for just 16 yards. The Penn State product had been averaging over 13 yards per target coming into the game, but that dropped to just six yards in Week 9. Nevertheless, the 5-foot-11 wideout remains the team's deep threat, who is capable of getting chunk plays at any point. The problem is that he doesn't get many targets, ranking fourth on the team in terms of Target% (13.1), so he's been a boom/bust player for fantasy, producing four weeks with a touchdown and/or at least 54 yards receiving, and five weeks with no TDs and 19 yards or fewer. Week 10 brings one of the tougher matchups for wide receivers, as the Chiefs defense has held opposing wideouts to the second-fewest fantasy points per game in 2026 (half-point PPR), allowing just two touchdown receptions to WRs through eight games, which is the fewest in the entire league. All in all, it makes the 26-year-old a very risky WR6/Flex play in Week 10.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Corey Kiner Has a Path to RB3/Flex Intrigue for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 10:43 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner has emerged as an intriguing fantasy football option for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Germany. Kiner opened the year as the No. 3 back in New England, but he has quickly ascended to fantasy relevance with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) iffy to play this week. Stevenson is officially listed as questionable, and if he were to be ruled out, Kiner would slot into the lead-back role ahead of teammate Lan Larison. Kiner has flashed upside while taking on a larger role in recent weeks, totaling 30 carries, 5.43 yards per carry, and one touchdown over his last five games. That YPC number is particularly intriguing, and it's a refreshing improvement over Stevenson, who has just 3.91 YPC this year. Other than Stevenson's availability, the big factor to consider for Kiner's managers is this week's matchup. The Lions have allowed the third-fewest rushing touchdowns and third-fewest fantasy points to running backs in 2026, and they've been stingier on the ground than through the air. Even if Kiner does end up in a bigger role, there's no guarantee that he contributes substantially on the ground or through the air. As a result, managers should view him as more of an RB3/flex play this week, rather than an RB2. Managers who are waiting to see Stevenson's status before making a decision on Kiner should check back at 8:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, which is when the Patriots will announce their list of inactive players ahead of a 9:30 a.m. kickoff.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Worthy Starting Kicker Option in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:42 AM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been very steady so far this season, converting 16 of 17 field goal attempts and all 24 of his extra-point tries across eight games. In Week 10, Bates and the Lions are set to take on the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. The Patriots' defense has been a little bit shaky in recent games, allowing 30-plus points in two out of the last three weeks. The game will also be played in a partially enclosed dome in Munich, which should take any major weather concerns out of the picture for Bates. All in all, Bates profiles as a low-end top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. Draws Favorable Matchup but Remains a TE2 in Week 10
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:41 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has garnered at least five targets in five straight games, but after scoring a touchdown in three straight in Weeks 5 through 7, the University of Florida product has failed to find the end zone in each of the last two contests and has totaled five catches for 29 yards over that span. Week 10 brings an intriguing matchup, though, as the Falcons take on the Chiefs in Atlanta. Although Kansas City is one of the toughest units against wide receivers, the defense has been vulnerable to tight ends, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing TEs, including five touchdowns. If the Chiefs focus on locking down Drake London, Pitts could be a beneficiary of some additional looks, especially if the Falcons are playing from behind the whole game. Even so, the 6-foot-6 tight end projects as a low-end TE2 this week at RotoBaller, but the favorable matchup provides some upside potential.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller