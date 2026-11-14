Jake Moody a Low-End Streaming Option as Falcons' New Kicker
Nov 14, 2026, 10:58 AM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody will get a crack at kicking duties for the team this week after they released 42-year-old Nick Folk. Moody was with Baltimore before signing with the Falcons and made his season debut in Week 9, when he converted his only field goal attempt, which was from 53 yards. The signing gives the Falcons a chance to get some points from further out, as Folk was just 1-for-4 on field goal tries from 50-plus. The 6-foot-1 Moody owns a career-long of 57 yards, but comes with accuracy concerns, carrying a career 78.3 percent conversion rate into Week 10's matchup against the Chiefs. On the bright side, the University of Michigan product will get to kick in a dome for five of the remaining seven games, including this week, and in a game that has one of the higher over/unders on the slate (47.5), there should be some opportunities for the former third-rounder to make his mark. However, ranking as the 19th kicker overall this week at RotoBaller, the 26-year-old should be considered a low-end streaming option.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Start Jake Moody This Week?
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Khalil Herbert's Limited Involvement Offers Little Fantasy Appeal in Week 10
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:53 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert tallied just three touches in Week 9, gaining seven yards on his lone rush attempt and two yards on his two receptions. The Virginia Tech product has not been as effective as Brian Robinson (hamstring) was as the team's secondary option at running back, and figures to have a limited role again in Week 10 in a home matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City has been a top-eight defense against the run in terms of fantasy points per game, holding teams to 97.5 yards rushing per game and just 3.6 yards per carry, and though they've been vulnerable to running backs catching passes out of the backfield, expect Bijan Robinson to get most of those looks as well, not Herbert. Though there is a chance he could vulture a touchdown at some point, he has zero red zone attempts in the last two weeks, so the limited touches he is getting are not high-value touches for fantasy. Consider the former sixth-rounder a low-end RB5 or Flex play with a near-zero floor and little upside unless something were to happen to Robinson.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Detroit Lions Defense Remains Tough to Trust in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:51 AM ETThe Detroit Lions defense got off to an awful start to the 2026 season, allowing at least 30 points in three out of four weeks to open the year. However, Detroit's defense has rebounded since the team's Week 6 bye. Across their last three games, the Lions' defense has allowed an average of 272 total yards and 13.7 points per game while forcing three turnovers. Still, Detroit will get a tough test in Week 10 against the New England Patriots. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown 17 touchdown passes over the last six weeks, and he could be getting back top wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) against the Lions. Detroit will also be without top cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), who is missing his second straight game with a hip injury. Despite their improved play of late, the Lions have fielded a below-average defense for most of 2026 and remain tough to trust for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 14, 2026, 10:49 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker's (groin) status is uncertain for a Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Walker showed up on Kansas City's injury report on Friday with a sore groin, and he did not participate in practice that day. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Chiefs don't know exactly where Walker stands with the injury, and they will monitor him over the next 24 hours. However, Fowler also reported there is "not a ton of optimism" about Walker's availability, at least as of Friday. Walker currently ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards with 872. If he is unable to play against the Falcons, the Chiefs will rely on rookie running back Emmett Johnson to play a larger role.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Jahan Dotson a Boom/Bust Flex Option in Tough Week 10 Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:48 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught both of his targets last week, but in atypical fashion, the receptions accounted for just 16 yards. The Penn State product had been averaging over 13 yards per target coming into the game, but that dropped to just six yards in Week 9. Nevertheless, the 5-foot-11 wideout remains the team's deep threat, who is capable of getting chunk plays at any point. The problem is that he doesn't get many targets, ranking fourth on the team in terms of Target% (13.1), so he's been a boom/bust player for fantasy, producing four weeks with a touchdown and/or at least 54 yards receiving, and five weeks with no TDs and 19 yards or fewer. Week 10 brings one of the tougher matchups for wide receivers, as the Chiefs defense has held opposing wideouts to the second-fewest fantasy points per game in 2026 (half-point PPR), allowing just two touchdown receptions to WRs through eight games, which is the fewest in the entire league. All in all, it makes the 26-year-old a very risky WR6/Flex play in Week 10.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Corey Kiner Has a Path to RB3/Flex Intrigue for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 10:43 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner has emerged as an intriguing fantasy football option for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Germany. Kiner opened the year as the No. 3 back in New England, but he has quickly ascended to fantasy relevance with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) iffy to play this week. Stevenson is officially listed as questionable, and if he were to be ruled out, Kiner would slot into the lead-back role ahead of teammate Lan Larison. Kiner has flashed upside while taking on a larger role in recent weeks, totaling 30 carries, 5.43 yards per carry, and one touchdown over his last five games. That YPC number is particularly intriguing, and it's a refreshing improvement over Stevenson, who has just 3.91 YPC this year. Other than Stevenson's availability, the big factor to consider for Kiner's managers is this week's matchup. The Lions have allowed the third-fewest rushing touchdowns and third-fewest fantasy points to running backs in 2026, and they've been stingier on the ground than through the air. Even if Kiner does end up in a bigger role, there's no guarantee that he contributes substantially on the ground or through the air. As a result, managers should view him as more of an RB3/flex play this week, rather than an RB2. Managers who are waiting to see Stevenson's status before making a decision on Kiner should check back at 8:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, which is when the Patriots will announce their list of inactive players ahead of a 9:30 a.m. kickoff.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Worthy Starting Kicker Option in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:42 AM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been very steady so far this season, converting 16 of 17 field goal attempts and all 24 of his extra-point tries across eight games. In Week 10, Bates and the Lions are set to take on the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. The Patriots' defense has been a little bit shaky in recent games, allowing 30-plus points in two out of the last three weeks. The game will also be played in a partially enclosed dome in Munich, which should take any major weather concerns out of the picture for Bates. All in all, Bates profiles as a low-end top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. Draws Favorable Matchup but Remains a TE2 in Week 10
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:41 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has garnered at least five targets in five straight games, but after scoring a touchdown in three straight in Weeks 5 through 7, the University of Florida product has failed to find the end zone in each of the last two contests and has totaled five catches for 29 yards over that span. Week 10 brings an intriguing matchup, though, as the Falcons take on the Chiefs in Atlanta. Although Kansas City is one of the toughest units against wide receivers, the defense has been vulnerable to tight ends, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing TEs, including five touchdowns. If the Chiefs focus on locking down Drake London, Pitts could be a beneficiary of some additional looks, especially if the Falcons are playing from behind the whole game. Even so, the 6-foot-6 tight end projects as a low-end TE2 this week at RotoBaller, but the favorable matchup provides some upside potential.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Scuffling Heading into Showdown with Kansas City
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:40 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. began the season with a 9:1 TD:INT over his first five games, but has since thrown just one touchdown and five interceptions over the last two contests. The former first-rounder has failed to go over 200 yards passing in either of those games, and hasn't topped 256 yards all season, although two three-touchdown performances have shown what he is capable of. After two down performances, the 6-foot-3 quarterback out of Washington will look to get back on track in Week 10, though a home matchup against the Chiefs awaits. Kansas City is middle of the road in terms of passing yards allowed per game (223.8), but is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing signal callers, with just seven passing TDs surrendered so far through eight games. On the bright side, the defense ranks near the bottom in terms of sacks per game (1.3), which could allow Penix some time to find an open receiver, but with a ranking of QB23 this week at RotoBaller, there are likely streaming options in better environments for Week 10.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson's Fantasy Outlook Dependent on His Injury Status
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 10:38 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Germany, but he should be deployed as a low-end RB2 option in PPR leagues if he does end up playing with little to no limitations. When Stevenson injured his knee last week, the initial fear was that he'd miss several games, which is why it's surprising to see that the Patriots are leaving the door open for him to play on Sunday. With that being said, he did manage to log two limited practices in a row, and the Patriots are desperately in need of some stability at the running back position with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined. Corey Kiner and Lan Larison would operate as the Pats' top two running backs if Stevenson can't suit up. The big concern with Stevenson is that he could be active, but still have a reduced workload, or potentially only be available in emergency situations. Fantasy managers would feel much more comfortable deploying him as an RB2 if we get some sort of confirmation that he's near 100% or won't have any limitations. At the same time, we also have some concerns with this matchup, as the Lions have surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2026. They've been a little tougher in the run game than in the short receiving game, so we do think Stevenson could still post RB2 value in PPR leagues because of his pass-catching prowess. However, the matchup factor is absolutely something to consider. If Stevenson is near 100%, he should be a fine RB2 option for fantasy managers based on volume alone; he averaged 15.8 touches per game from Weeks 4-8. However, if he doesn't handle a normal workload, he'd slip to the RB3/flex tier or lower because of the iffy matchup, while Kiner would have more fantasy appeal.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Could Be Poised for a Week 10 Resurgence
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:37 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 35 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns on 49 targets. The 25-year-old's production has tailed off in recent weeks, as he's failed to log five catches or 35 receiving yards in three consecutive games. The Lions have operated with a more run-heavy approach since their Week 6 bye, which has impacted LaPorta's production. However, Detroit may look to the air more often in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, whose defense currently ranks 25th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9). The Lions may also be without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs), who is listed as questionable to play with a rib injury. Given his recent downturn in production, LaPorta carries some risk for fantasy managers in Week 10. However, he should still be viewed as a must-start tight end against the Patriots on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson "Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 14, 2026, 10:36 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is "pushing to try to play" in a Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions in Germany, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Stevenson missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He is officially considered questionable for the game against the Lions. Fowler noted that it looked like Stevenson was going to be forced to miss time, but he told teammates he's going to try to play. Fowler has said he wouldn't be shocked if New England ultimately opts to hold Stevenson out in Week 10, but that he has a "chance" to play in Germany against Detroit. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) already ruled out, expect Corey Kiner to play a large role for the Patriots if Stevenson can't go.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Jameson Williams Remains a High-Risk, High-Reward WR Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:30 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 28 catches for 468 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets. The 25-year-old logged three straight games with at least one touchdown reception between Weeks 5-8, but he was held to just one catch for 31 yards and zero touchdowns on two targets in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Given the downfield nature of his role in the Lions' passing game, Williams is prone to bust weeks. However, he remains a big-play threat who can go off for massive numbers in any given game. Williams has a relatively favorable matchup on paper in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, who rank 25th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9) and have allowed the second-most receptions of 20-plus yards (31). Williams remains a boom/bust WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Has High-End QB1 Upside Against Suspect Defense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 10:29 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ranks as the overall QB4 in fantasy scoring this season, and he remains in must-start territory for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany. Maye has been on fire lately despite playing several games without his top targets, A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder). Over the last six weeks, Maye has 20 total touchdowns and just six turnovers, and that turnover number is partly skewed by his three interceptions from last Sunday. In Week 10, Maye should feast against a weak Lions defense. Detroit has allowed the third-most fantasy points and the third-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. Additionally, Maye could have some reinforcements on the way, as Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) are both listed as questionable. Specifically, if Brown plays, Maye's passing and rushing talents could put him in the mix to rank as the overall QB1 against an iffy defense. As it stands, he ranks as this week's QB4 overall and should be started in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown "has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 14, 2026, 10:27 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) "has a chance to play" in a Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Brown is dealing with lingering knee and ankle injuries. He has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week. Brown officially enters Sunday's contest with a questionable designation. New England head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Brown has looked "pretty good" in practice. Brown has missed the previous two games and has played only three games total in 2026. Brown has recorded nine catches (on 20 targets) for 101 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in 2026. If Brown can play, he will face a Detroit Lions pass defense that ranks last in the NFL, giving up 260.9 passing yards per game. If active, fantasy managers can confidently put him in their lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Andre Szmyt Can Be Counted On In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 10:23 AM ETCleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt can be counted on as a reliable option for Week 10 against the Houston Texans. Szmyt is coming off of a nice game in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints when he made all three of his field goal attempts. He connected on one from the 30-yard range, one from the 40-yard range, and one from 50 yards plus. Szmyt has been reliable all year with a 19-for-21 mark on all field goals with a long of 56 yards. He is also 12-for-13 on extra-point tries. The matchup against the Texans is a good one for the Browns' offense which makes it a nice one for Szmyt as well. The Texans allow 24.0 points per game defensively. Fantasy managers can start Szmyt with confidence as he looks to be one of the most reliable kickers in the league.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown a Must-Start Wide Receiver if Active in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:22 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots. St. Brown has been battling the injury for multiple weeks and was able to play through it in Week 9, so he could be in line to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday. Across eight games in 2026, St. Brown has recorded 61 catches for 657 yards and five touchdowns on 86 targets. The 27-year-old has been held out of the end zone since Week 3, which has held down his fantasy production of late. Still, he remains the clear number one option in the Lions' passing game, as he's seen double-digit targets in six out of eight weeks and at least eight targets in every game he's played in. The Patriots have also struggled against the pass this season, ranking 25th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9). St. Brown remains a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers if active in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Low-End WR1 in Unfavorable Week 10 Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:20 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was held in check by the Bengals last week, catching five balls for 68 yards and no touchdowns. While the 6-foot-4 wideout remains the unquestioned No. 1 receiving option in Atlanta, he has not gained more than 68 yards in each of the last four weeks and has just one receiving score so far this year. Things won't get any easier in Week 10 in a home matchup against the Chiefs, a defense that has held opposing wide receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points per game in 2026 (half-point PPR), allowing just two touchdown receptions to WRs through eight games, which is the fewest in the entire league. His inability to consistently find the end zone thus far and the difficult matchup bump the star receiver down to borderline WR1/2 status this week, ranking as the No. 12 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Unlikely to See a Fantasy-Relevant Workload in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:17 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots due to a lingering ankle injury. However, Vaki was able to play through the issue in Week 9, so he may be on track to suit up on Sunday. Vaki had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he followed that up by logging just five touches against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. With Lions RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs healthy for Week 10, Vaki appears unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload against New England. The 25-year-old remains a worthy handcuff stash for fantasy managers, but he should not be in starting lineups in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson an RB1 in Week 10 Despite Tough Matchup Versus Chiefs
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:16 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed 19 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, while also getting back on track in the passing game, leading the team in targets with seven and turning them into a team-high six catches for an additional 47 yards. Look for the Pro Bowler to dominate backfield touches again in Week 10 against the Chiefs with Brian Robinson (hamstring) on IR and Khalil Herbert earning just three touches last week (one rush, two receptions). Kansas City has been a top eight defense against the run in terms of fantasy points per game, holding teams to 97.5 yards rushing per game and a miserly 3.6 yards per carry, although they've also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards per game to opposing backs. Robinson's involvement in both facets should allow him to be successful against any opponent, and he's always a threat to break off a big play for a touchdown. The 24-year-old ranks as the No. 4 running back overall at RotoBaller this week despite the tough matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Packers Inquired About Tony Pollard Before Trade Deadline
Per @RapSheet and @AdamSchefter, the Packers inquired about RB Tony Pollard before the trade deadline. https://t.co/iNZmgd2kpF— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 14, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 14, 2026, 10:15 AM ET