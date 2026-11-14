Jameson Williams Remains a High-Risk, High-Reward WR Option
Nov 14, 2026, 10:30 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 28 catches for 468 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets. The 25-year-old logged three straight games with at least one touchdown reception between Weeks 5-8, but he was held to just one catch for 31 yards and zero touchdowns on two targets in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Given the downfield nature of his role in the Lions' passing game, Williams is prone to bust weeks. However, he remains a big-play threat who can go off for massive numbers in any given game. Williams has a relatively favorable matchup on paper in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, who rank 25th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9) and have allowed the second-most receptions of 20-plus yards (31). Williams remains a boom/bust WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Start Jameson Williams This Week?
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Drake Maye Has High-End QB1 Upside Against Suspect Defense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 10:29 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ranks as the overall QB4 in fantasy scoring this season, and he remains in must-start territory for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany. Maye has been on fire lately despite playing several games without his top targets, A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder). Over the last six weeks, Maye has 20 total touchdowns and just six turnovers, and that turnover number is partly skewed by his three interceptions from last Sunday. In Week 10, Maye should feast against a weak Lions defense. Detroit has allowed the third-most fantasy points and the third-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. Additionally, Maye could have some reinforcements on the way, as Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) are both listed as questionable. Specifically, if Brown plays, Maye's passing and rushing talents could put him in the mix to rank as the overall QB1 against an iffy defense. As it stands, he ranks as this week's QB4 overall and should be started in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown "has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 14, 2026, 10:27 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) "has a chance to play" in a Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Brown is dealing with lingering knee and ankle injuries. He has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week. Brown officially enters Sunday's contest with a questionable designation. New England head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Brown has looked "pretty good" in practice. Brown has missed the previous two games and has played only three games total in 2026. Brown has recorded nine catches (on 20 targets) for 101 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in 2026. If Brown can play, he will face a Detroit Lions pass defense that ranks last in the NFL, giving up 260.9 passing yards per game. If active, fantasy managers can confidently put him in their lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Andre Szmyt Can Be Counted On In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 10:23 AM ETCleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt can be counted on as a reliable option for Week 10 against the Houston Texans. Szmyt is coming off of a nice game in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints when he made all three of his field goal attempts. He connected on one from the 30-yard range, one from the 40-yard range, and one from 50 yards plus. Szmyt has been reliable all year with a 19-for-21 mark on all field goals with a long of 56 yards. He is also 12-for-13 on extra-point tries. The matchup against the Texans is a good one for the Browns' offense which makes it a nice one for Szmyt as well. The Texans allow 24.0 points per game defensively. Fantasy managers can start Szmyt with confidence as he looks to be one of the most reliable kickers in the league.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown a Must-Start Wide Receiver if Active in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:22 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots. St. Brown has been battling the injury for multiple weeks and was able to play through it in Week 9, so he could be in line to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday. Across eight games in 2026, St. Brown has recorded 61 catches for 657 yards and five touchdowns on 86 targets. The 27-year-old has been held out of the end zone since Week 3, which has held down his fantasy production of late. Still, he remains the clear number one option in the Lions' passing game, as he's seen double-digit targets in six out of eight weeks and at least eight targets in every game he's played in. The Patriots have also struggled against the pass this season, ranking 25th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9). St. Brown remains a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers if active in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Low-End WR1 in Unfavorable Week 10 Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:20 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was held in check by the Bengals last week, catching five balls for 68 yards and no touchdowns. While the 6-foot-4 wideout remains the unquestioned No. 1 receiving option in Atlanta, he has not gained more than 68 yards in each of the last four weeks and has just one receiving score so far this year. Things won't get any easier in Week 10 in a home matchup against the Chiefs, a defense that has held opposing wide receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points per game in 2026 (half-point PPR), allowing just two touchdown receptions to WRs through eight games, which is the fewest in the entire league. His inability to consistently find the end zone thus far and the difficult matchup bump the star receiver down to borderline WR1/2 status this week, ranking as the No. 12 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Unlikely to See a Fantasy-Relevant Workload in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:17 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots due to a lingering ankle injury. However, Vaki was able to play through the issue in Week 9, so he may be on track to suit up on Sunday. Vaki had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he followed that up by logging just five touches against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. With Lions RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs healthy for Week 10, Vaki appears unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload against New England. The 25-year-old remains a worthy handcuff stash for fantasy managers, but he should not be in starting lineups in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson an RB1 in Week 10 Despite Tough Matchup Versus Chiefs
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:16 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed 19 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, while also getting back on track in the passing game, leading the team in targets with seven and turning them into a team-high six catches for an additional 47 yards. Look for the Pro Bowler to dominate backfield touches again in Week 10 against the Chiefs with Brian Robinson (hamstring) on IR and Khalil Herbert earning just three touches last week (one rush, two receptions). Kansas City has been a top eight defense against the run in terms of fantasy points per game, holding teams to 97.5 yards rushing per game and a miserly 3.6 yards per carry, although they've also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards per game to opposing backs. Robinson's involvement in both facets should allow him to be successful against any opponent, and he's always a threat to break off a big play for a touchdown. The 24-year-old ranks as the No. 4 running back overall at RotoBaller this week despite the tough matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Packers Inquired About Tony Pollard Before Trade Deadline
Per @RapSheet and @AdamSchefter, the Packers inquired about RB Tony Pollard before the trade deadline. https://t.co/iNZmgd2kpF— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 14, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 14, 2026, 10:15 AM ET
Harold Fannin Jr. Should Be Targeted Heavily In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 10:13 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was lightly used in Week 9's loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he did find the end zone. Expect him to return to his higher usage in Week 10 against the Houston Texans at home. With Shedeur Sanders under center, Fannin Jr. was targeted just two times and caught two passes for 42 yards, but one of those catches he turned into a touchdown. The two targets were a season-low for Fannin Jr. who was coming off season-highs in targets of nine and 12 in Weeks 8 and 9 respectively. Both of those were with Deshuan Watson under center and Watson is returning to the lineup this week at starting quarterback. Watson has shown a connection with Fannin Jr. and looks for him as a dependable outlet in the passing game. Couple that with the poor Texans pass defense and this looks like a great matchup for a Fannin Jr. bounce-back. The Texans rank No. 27 in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 235.6 passing yards per game and 12 passing touchdowns allowed. Denzel Boston, Cleveland's top wide receiver, is questionable with a toe injury and should he be out, Fannin Jr. would see even more usage in the pass game. Expect Fannin Jr. to return to his solid ways and he should be counted on as a good tight end play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jahmyr Gibbs a Top Running Back Option in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:11 AM ETThrough his first eight games played in 2026, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has recorded 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on 211 touches. The 24-year-old has been the focal point of the Detroit offense, recording at least 20 carries in six out of eight games and seeing at least six targets in five out of eight games. In Week 10, Gibbs and the Lions will take on the New England Patriots. New England has been solid against the run so far this season, ranking 10th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.9). The Patriots have also only allowed one run of 20 or more yards all year, so it may be tough for Gibbs to find explosive plays as a rusher on Sunday. Still, Detroit figures to feed their star back early and often against New England. Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bills Defense Hopes to Keep it Rolling
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 10:09 AM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense is RotoBaller's seventh-ranked defense as it faces off with the New York Jets on Sunday. Buffalo is projected to score eight fantasy points against the Jets, who were limited to just 229 total yards during a loss to the Chiefs last week. During New York's defeat, the Jets' offense averaged a slim 3.7 yards per play, was two of 12 on third down, and failed on each of its two attempted fourth-down conversions. Buffalo has held each of its last two opponents to 178 yards of offense or fewer while racking up six takeaways, albeit that has come against a string of backup quarterbacks. This week, the Bills will be tasked with slowing Jets quarterback Geno Smith, who has thrown for at least 250 yards passing in three of his last four games.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff Looking to Bounce Back in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:04 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,134 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions. While Goff's numbers for the year remain strong, he's recorded back-to-back weeks with fewer than 180 passing yards and an interception. In Week 10, the 32-year-old will have a chance to bounce back against the New England Patriots. New England has struggled to defend the pass so far this season, ranking 25th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9). The Pats have been much better defending the run, which could force Detroit to turn to the air a bit more than they have in recent weeks. Goff has only thrown 25 passes in each of his last two games, which is partially responsible for his decline in production. Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 quarterback for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Looking For More In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 10:02 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. scored his first touchdown of his young career in Week 9 and looks to continue that momentum in a positive matchup in Week 10 at home against the Houston Texans. Concepcion Jr. hauled in four passes for 85 yards and a score against the New Orleans Saints last week. His average catch of 21.3 yards was the highest yards per reception of his career. The rookie out of Texas A&M had his best game overall and while that was with backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders under center, Concepcion Jr. will look to build on that breakout performance with Deshaun Watson back calling plays. The Texans defense is exploitable in the pass game, allowing 235.6 yards per game with 12 passing touchdowns which ranks No. 27 overall in the NFL. The air yards per catch for Concepcion Jr. against the Saints was a welcome sign for his fantasy owners as he had been mostly used on underneath routes with Watson at quarterback. Look for Concepcion Jr. to make more big plays in Week 10 and continue his breakout stretch. He will be even more relied upon if Denzel Boston, who is questionable with a toe injury, is unable to play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Kaelon Black Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:00 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has recorded 68 carries for 303 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year-old has been productive on his opportunities, but his workload has been limited by the presence of star 49ers back Christian McCaffrey. As long as McCaffrey remains healthy, Black's production upside is capped. However, Black remains a high-end handcuff running back option for fantasy managers to stash off the waiver wire. He's also provided some standalone value in recent weeks, recording 23 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown over San Francisco's last two games. The 49ers could find themselves in a high-scoring affair in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, which could put Black in position to see double-digit touches for a third straight game. In any league where he remains unrostered, Black profiles as a worthy waiver wire addition ahead of Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Still Perfect After Nine Weeks
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:58 AM ETBills kicker Tyler Bass continued his phenomenal 2026 campaign with another spotless performance against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Bass converted all three of his field goal attempts, bringing his streak of perfection to 19 straight made field goals to begin the year. He has missed two extra points, but when it comes to lining up for three points, there has been no one in the league more consistent than Bass, whose long this season came from 56 yards. Bass is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked kicker and is projected to score nine fantasy points. Bass has recorded at least 11 fantasy points in four straight games and will look to further his fruitful run against New York.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Could Go Off in Week 10
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:54 AM ETBills tight end Dalton Kincaid has a great chance to go off against the New York Jets in Week 10. Kincaid recorded a modest performance against the Minnesota Vikings a week ago, finishing with just three receptions for 28 yards. But this week, he will take on a New York Jets secondary that gave up four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a week ago. New York also allowed Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers to explode for seven receptions for 92 yards the week before and was beaten by Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich for five receptions for 86 yards in Week 8. It's been an adventure for the Jets against opposing tight ends this season, and Kincaid could expose them once again. He is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end and is projected to score nine fantasy points against New York.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston has a Good Matchup if he is Active
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) is questionable for Week 10's contest against the Houston Texans, but has a good matchup if he is able to work through the injury and suit up for the home game. Boston is coming off of a solid game in Week 9's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints when he caught six passes for 98 receiving yards on seven targets. Boston, the rookie out of Washington, hauled in a 60-yard deep ball that he nearly scored on. He averages 15.8 yards per reception and has emerged as the deep passing threat in the Browns passing attack. Boston had a good game with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback but with Deshaun Watson returning, Boston has had a nice rapport with the normal starter throughout the season. The Texans passing defense is near the bottom of the NFL, ranking No. 27 overall and allowing 235.6 passing yards per game with 12 passing touchdowns allowed. Boston, should he play, will matchup with Derek Stingley Jr. or Kamari Lassiter at cornerback. Both are talented players but have allowed some big numbers this year to wide receivers. If Boston can go in Week 10, look for him to continue his role as the deep target for the Browns and find at least one big catch throughout the game. Keep an eye on whether the Browns activate Boston and if they do, he should be in your lineup.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Emmett Johnson a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:46 AM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has spent the 2026 season to this point in a reserve role behind his star teammate, running back Kenneth Walker (groin). However, Walker missed practice on Friday with groin tightness and is now listed as questionable to play in Kansas City's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. If Walker is ruled out, Johnson could play a workhorse role against Atlanta. The 23-year-old has been electric in a limited sample size so far this year, recording 348 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 40 touches across eight games. In leagues where Johnson remains available on the waiver wire, he profiles as a priority late-week addition for fantasy managers in case Walker is ruled out for Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Faces Interesting Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:45 AM ETBills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is looking for a boost in production this week as he and the Buffalo passing game take on the New York Jets. Shakir has recorded nine receptions for 122 yards over the past two weeks and is RotoBaller's 37th-ranked wide receiver in Week 10. Shakir is projected to score nine fantasy points against a Jets pass defense that has allowed 1,000 yards after catch this season, the 10th-most in the NFL. Shakir has recorded 290 yards after catch this year, which is the 10th-most in the league. The Jets gave up 242 yards passing to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a week ago, but the Chiefs' top two wide receivers, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, each averaged fewer than 10 yards per reception. Look for Buffalo to work the short passing game against New York, which could lead to a solid performance from Shakir.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Has an Appealing Matchup if Active in Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. The 27-year-old has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice this week and could be in line to make his return on Sunday. The Saints could look to ease Etienne Jr. back into the lineup by splitting his workload with fellow running backs Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime. Still, Etienne Jr. profiles as the highest upside for New Orleans, if active. The Panthers have also struggled to defend the run so far this season, allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (13) through nine weeks. If Etienne Jr. plays in Week 10, he profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller