Sione Vaki Unlikely to See a Fantasy-Relevant Workload in Week 10
Nov 14, 2026, 10:17 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots due to a lingering ankle injury. However, Vaki was able to play through the issue in Week 9, so he may be on track to suit up on Sunday. Vaki had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he followed that up by logging just five touches against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. With Lions RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs healthy for Week 10, Vaki appears unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload against New England. The 25-year-old remains a worthy handcuff stash for fantasy managers, but he should not be in starting lineups in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Bijan Robinson an RB1 in Week 10 Despite Tough Matchup Versus Chiefs
Jarod Rupp
Nov 14, 2026, 10:16 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed 19 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, while also getting back on track in the passing game, leading the team in targets with seven and turning them into a team-high six catches for an additional 47 yards. Look for the Pro Bowler to dominate backfield touches again in Week 10 against the Chiefs with Brian Robinson (hamstring) on IR and Khalil Herbert earning just three touches last week (one rush, two receptions). Kansas City has been a top eight defense against the run in terms of fantasy points per game, holding teams to 97.5 yards rushing per game and a miserly 3.6 yards per carry, although they've also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards per game to opposing backs. Robinson's involvement in both facets should allow him to be successful against any opponent, and he's always a threat to break off a big play for a touchdown. The 24-year-old ranks as the No. 4 running back overall at RotoBaller this week despite the tough matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Packers Inquired About Tony Pollard Before Trade Deadline
Per @RapSheet and @AdamSchefter, the Packers inquired about RB Tony Pollard before the trade deadline. https://t.co/iNZmgd2kpF— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 10:15 AM ET
Harold Fannin Jr. Should Be Targeted Heavily In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 10:13 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was lightly used in Week 9's loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he did find the end zone. Expect him to return to his higher usage in Week 10 against the Houston Texans at home. With Shedeur Sanders under center, Fannin Jr. was targeted just two times and caught two passes for 42 yards, but one of those catches he turned into a touchdown. The two targets were a season-low for Fannin Jr. who was coming off season-highs in targets of nine and 12 in Weeks 8 and 9 respectively. Both of those were with Deshuan Watson under center and Watson is returning to the lineup this week at starting quarterback. Watson has shown a connection with Fannin Jr. and looks for him as a dependable outlet in the passing game. Couple that with the poor Texans pass defense and this looks like a great matchup for a Fannin Jr. bounce-back. The Texans rank No. 27 in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 235.6 passing yards per game and 12 passing touchdowns allowed. Denzel Boston, Cleveland's top wide receiver, is questionable with a toe injury and should he be out, Fannin Jr. would see even more usage in the pass game. Expect Fannin Jr. to return to his solid ways and he should be counted on as a good tight end play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jahmyr Gibbs a Top Running Back Option in Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:11 AM ETThrough his first eight games played in 2026, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has recorded 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on 211 touches. The 24-year-old has been the focal point of the Detroit offense, recording at least 20 carries in six out of eight games and seeing at least six targets in five out of eight games. In Week 10, Gibbs and the Lions will take on the New England Patriots. New England has been solid against the run so far this season, ranking 10th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.9). The Patriots have also only allowed one run of 20 or more yards all year, so it may be tough for Gibbs to find explosive plays as a rusher on Sunday. Still, Detroit figures to feed their star back early and often against New England. Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown "Has a Chance" to Play Sunday
Ton of Patriots-Lions injuries to monitor from Munich game, including A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown. pic.twitter.com/qcP6sxYClX— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 10:09 AM ET
Bills Defense Hopes to Keep it Rolling
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 10:09 AM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense is RotoBaller's seventh-ranked defense as it faces off with the New York Jets on Sunday. Buffalo is projected to score eight fantasy points against the Jets, who were limited to just 229 total yards during a loss to the Chiefs last week. During New York's defeat, the Jets' offense averaged a slim 3.7 yards per play, was two of 12 on third down, and failed on each of its two attempted fourth-down conversions. Buffalo has held each of its last two opponents to 178 yards of offense or fewer while racking up six takeaways, albeit that has come against a string of backup quarterbacks. This week, the Bills will be tasked with slowing Jets quarterback Geno Smith, who has thrown for at least 250 yards passing in three of his last four games.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff Looking to Bounce Back in Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:04 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,134 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions. While Goff's numbers for the year remain strong, he's recorded back-to-back weeks with fewer than 180 passing yards and an interception. In Week 10, the 32-year-old will have a chance to bounce back against the New England Patriots. New England has struggled to defend the pass so far this season, ranking 25th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9). The Pats have been much better defending the run, which could force Detroit to turn to the air a bit more than they have in recent weeks. Goff has only thrown 25 passes in each of his last two games, which is partially responsible for his decline in production. Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 quarterback for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Looking For More In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 10:02 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. scored his first touchdown of his young career in Week 9 and looks to continue that momentum in a positive matchup in Week 10 at home against the Houston Texans. Concepcion Jr. hauled in four passes for 85 yards and a score against the New Orleans Saints last week. His average catch of 21.3 yards was the highest yards per reception of his career. The rookie out of Texas A&M had his best game overall and while that was with backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders under center, Concepcion Jr. will look to build on that breakout performance with Deshaun Watson back calling plays. The Texans defense is exploitable in the pass game, allowing 235.6 yards per game with 12 passing touchdowns which ranks No. 27 overall in the NFL. The air yards per catch for Concepcion Jr. against the Saints was a welcome sign for his fantasy owners as he had been mostly used on underneath routes with Watson at quarterback. Look for Concepcion Jr. to make more big plays in Week 10 and continue his breakout stretch. He will be even more relied upon if Denzel Boston, who is questionable with a toe injury, is unable to play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Kaelon Black Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 10:00 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has recorded 68 carries for 303 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year-old has been productive on his opportunities, but his workload has been limited by the presence of star 49ers back Christian McCaffrey. As long as McCaffrey remains healthy, Black's production upside is capped. However, Black remains a high-end handcuff running back option for fantasy managers to stash off the waiver wire. He's also provided some standalone value in recent weeks, recording 23 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown over San Francisco's last two games. The 49ers could find themselves in a high-scoring affair in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, which could put Black in position to see double-digit touches for a third straight game. In any league where he remains unrostered, Black profiles as a worthy waiver wire addition ahead of Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Still Perfect After Nine Weeks
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:58 AM ETBills kicker Tyler Bass continued his phenomenal 2026 campaign with another spotless performance against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Bass converted all three of his field goal attempts, bringing his streak of perfection to 19 straight made field goals to begin the year. He has missed two extra points, but when it comes to lining up for three points, there has been no one in the league more consistent than Bass, whose long this season came from 56 yards. Bass is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked kicker and is projected to score nine fantasy points. Bass has recorded at least 11 fantasy points in four straight games and will look to further his fruitful run against New York.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Could Go Off in Week 10
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:54 AM ETBills tight end Dalton Kincaid has a great chance to go off against the New York Jets in Week 10. Kincaid recorded a modest performance against the Minnesota Vikings a week ago, finishing with just three receptions for 28 yards. But this week, he will take on a New York Jets secondary that gave up four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a week ago. New York also allowed Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers to explode for seven receptions for 92 yards the week before and was beaten by Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich for five receptions for 86 yards in Week 8. It's been an adventure for the Jets against opposing tight ends this season, and Kincaid could expose them once again. He is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end and is projected to score nine fantasy points against New York.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston has a Good Matchup if he is Active
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) is questionable for Week 10's contest against the Houston Texans, but has a good matchup if he is able to work through the injury and suit up for the home game. Boston is coming off of a solid game in Week 9's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints when he caught six passes for 98 receiving yards on seven targets. Boston, the rookie out of Washington, hauled in a 60-yard deep ball that he nearly scored on. He averages 15.8 yards per reception and has emerged as the deep passing threat in the Browns passing attack. Boston had a good game with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback but with Deshaun Watson returning, Boston has had a nice rapport with the normal starter throughout the season. The Texans passing defense is near the bottom of the NFL, ranking No. 27 overall and allowing 235.6 passing yards per game with 12 passing touchdowns allowed. Boston, should he play, will matchup with Derek Stingley Jr. or Kamari Lassiter at cornerback. Both are talented players but have allowed some big numbers this year to wide receivers. If Boston can go in Week 10, look for him to continue his role as the deep target for the Browns and find at least one big catch throughout the game. Keep an eye on whether the Browns activate Boston and if they do, he should be in your lineup.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Emmett Johnson a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:46 AM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has spent the 2026 season to this point in a reserve role behind his star teammate, running back Kenneth Walker (groin). However, Walker missed practice on Friday with groin tightness and is now listed as questionable to play in Kansas City's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. If Walker is ruled out, Johnson could play a workhorse role against Atlanta. The 23-year-old has been electric in a limited sample size so far this year, recording 348 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 40 touches across eight games. In leagues where Johnson remains available on the waiver wire, he profiles as a priority late-week addition for fantasy managers in case Walker is ruled out for Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Faces Interesting Matchup
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:45 AM ETBills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is looking for a boost in production this week as he and the Buffalo passing game take on the New York Jets. Shakir has recorded nine receptions for 122 yards over the past two weeks and is RotoBaller's 37th-ranked wide receiver in Week 10. Shakir is projected to score nine fantasy points against a Jets pass defense that has allowed 1,000 yards after catch this season, the 10th-most in the NFL. Shakir has recorded 290 yards after catch this year, which is the 10th-most in the league. The Jets gave up 242 yards passing to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a week ago, but the Chiefs' top two wide receivers, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, each averaged fewer than 10 yards per reception. Look for Buffalo to work the short passing game against New York, which could lead to a solid performance from Shakir.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Has an Appealing Matchup if Active in Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. The 27-year-old has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice this week and could be in line to make his return on Sunday. The Saints could look to ease Etienne Jr. back into the lineup by splitting his workload with fellow running backs Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime. Still, Etienne Jr. profiles as the highest upside for New Orleans, if active. The Panthers have also struggled to defend the run so far this season, allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (13) through nine weeks. If Etienne Jr. plays in Week 10, he profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Is A Mid-Tier RB For Week 10 Vs. Texans
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 9:37 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins looks like a solid, mid-tier play at running back in Week 10's home matchup with the Houston Texans. The Texans are a middle of the road rush defense overall, ranking No. 13 in the NFL giving up 103 rushing yards per game and allowing nine rushing touchdowns this year. Judkins is coming off of a disappointing performance in the team's Week 9 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. He rushed 15 times for 43 yards without a touchdown and he caught one pass for two yards. That was a rough performance against an exploitable defense in New Orleans, so Judkins will look to rebound. Judkins is still the lead back for the Browns even though Dylan Sampson is becoming more involved specifically in the passing game. The Texans will be a tougher matchup for Judkins this week even though the game is at home. Look for the former Ohio State product to maintain his lead role and continue to get fed carries on the ground. He will need to have a stronger performance to get back in the full trust of fantasy managers. He is a little bit of a risky play this week against the Texans, who are weaker against the pass than they are against the run. With all the good fantasy running backs, Judkins is looking like a middle of the pack starting option.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
DJ Moore Looking to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 AM ETIt's been an up-and-down season for Bills wide receiver DJ Moore, who has dealt with injury over the first nine weeks. Moore is coming off a slow day against the Minnesota Vikings in which he recorded just three receptions for 25 yards, while he also carried the ball once for 11 yards. This week, he and the Bills' passing game go up against a New York Jets defense that did a nice job limiting Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers in Week 9. While Chiefs wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy combined for 11 receptions, they managed just 97 yards receiving between them, an average of just 8.8 yards per reception. Moore is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked wide receiver in Week 10 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points against the Jets.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:27 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) underwent successful surgery on his fractured right ring finger on Friday and should be back "in the next few weeks," per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Jacobs is out for Green Bay's Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the Packers have their bye in Week 11. Based on the given timeline, Jacobs could have a chance to return in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams and will almost certainly be back by Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran running back is facing his second absence of the 2026 season after opening the year on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List. After returning in Week 7, Jacobs recorded 148 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 47 touches across three games. Without him, Green Bay will likely split backfield work between Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
James Cook III Could Feast This Week
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:26 AM ETBills running back James Cook III has been red-hot of late, recording at least 100 total yards and a touchdown in four straight games. This week, he goes up against a vulnerable New York Jets run defense that just allowed the Kansas City Chiefs' running game to record a big day a week ago. Against New York in Week 9, the Chiefs averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a team, with leading ball carrier Kenneth Walker averaging 5.7 yards per carry while going for 102 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Jets have allowed the seventh-most yards rushing per game (128.0 average) this season and should once again have a tough time slowing one of the league's most potent running games, headlined by Cook, who is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked running back. He is projected to score 16 fantasy points against New York.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 9:25 AM ETCleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the lineup after missing just one game. He is set to face the Houston Texans at home in Week 10 and goes up against a bottom third pass defense with the chance to return to a nice outing. The Texans rank No. 27 in the NFL in pass defense, giving up 235.6 passing yards per game and allowing 12 passing touchdowns. Watson has 1,806 passing yards so far this season with seven passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has added 217 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown. In Watson's last starting outing, he played at the Pittsburgh Steelers when he completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 passing yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Watson is back in the lineup after Shedeur Sanders got the start in Week 9's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. Watson looks like a strong play with some of his receivers, including KC Concepcion Jr., starting to emerge. Back healthy, Watson could be a good fill in quarterback for QB1s who are on bye or injured. He still comes with some risk as a fantasy starter but his matchup looks to be pretty good this week and it might be a good week to plug him into a starting role.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com