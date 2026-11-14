Travis Etienne Jr. Has an Appealing Matchup if Active in Week 10
Nov 14, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. The 27-year-old has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice this week and could be in line to make his return on Sunday. The Saints could look to ease Etienne Jr. back into the lineup by splitting his workload with fellow running backs Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime. Still, Etienne Jr. profiles as the highest upside for New Orleans, if active. The Panthers have also struggled to defend the run so far this season, allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (13) through nine weeks. If Etienne Jr. plays in Week 10, he profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Start Travis Etienne Jr. This Week?
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Quinshon Judkins Is A Mid-Tier RB For Week 10 Vs. Texans
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 9:37 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins looks like a solid, mid-tier play at running back in Week 10's home matchup with the Houston Texans. The Texans are a middle of the road rush defense overall, ranking No. 13 in the NFL giving up 103 rushing yards per game and allowing nine rushing touchdowns this year. Judkins is coming off of a disappointing performance in the team's Week 9 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. He rushed 15 times for 43 yards without a touchdown and he caught one pass for two yards. That was a rough performance against an exploitable defense in New Orleans, so Judkins will look to rebound. Judkins is still the lead back for the Browns even though Dylan Sampson is becoming more involved specifically in the passing game. The Texans will be a tougher matchup for Judkins this week even though the game is at home. Look for the former Ohio State product to maintain his lead role and continue to get fed carries on the ground. He will need to have a stronger performance to get back in the full trust of fantasy managers. He is a little bit of a risky play this week against the Texans, who are weaker against the pass than they are against the run. With all the good fantasy running backs, Judkins is looking like a middle of the pack starting option.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
DJ Moore Looking to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 AM ETIt's been an up-and-down season for Bills wide receiver DJ Moore, who has dealt with injury over the first nine weeks. Moore is coming off a slow day against the Minnesota Vikings in which he recorded just three receptions for 25 yards, while he also carried the ball once for 11 yards. This week, he and the Bills' passing game go up against a New York Jets defense that did a nice job limiting Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers in Week 9. While Chiefs wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy combined for 11 receptions, they managed just 97 yards receiving between them, an average of just 8.8 yards per reception. Moore is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked wide receiver in Week 10 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points against the Jets.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs had Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:27 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) underwent successful surgery on his fractured right ring finger on Friday and should be back "in the next few weeks," per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Jacobs is out for Green Bay's Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the Packers have their bye in Week 11. Based on the given timeline, Jacobs could have a chance to return in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams and will almost certainly be back by Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran running back is facing his second absence of the 2026 season after opening the year on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List. After returning in Week 7, Jacobs recorded 148 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 47 touches across three games. Without him, Green Bay will likely split backfield work between Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
James Cook Could Feast This Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:26 AM ETBills running back James Cook has been red-hot as of late, recording at least 100 total yards and a touchdown in four straight games. This week, he goes up against a vulnerable New York Jets run defense that just allowed the Kansas City Chiefs' running game to record a big day a week ago. Against New York in Week 9, the Chiefs averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a team, with leading ball carrier Kenneth Walker III averaging 5.7 yards per carry while going for 102 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Jets have allowed the seventh-most yards rushing per game (128.0 average) this season and should once again have a tough time slowing one of the league's most potent running games, headlined by Cook, who is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked running back. He is projected to score 16 fantasy points against New York.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 14, 2026, 9:25 AM ETCleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the lineup after missing just one game. He is set to face the Houston Texans at home in Week 10 and goes up against a bottom third pass defense with the chance to return to a nice outing. The Texans rank No. 27 in the NFL in pass defense, giving up 235.6 passing yards per game and allowing 12 passing touchdowns. Watson has 1,806 passing yards so far this season with seven passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has added 217 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown. In Watson's last starting outing, he played at the Pittsburgh Steelers when he completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 passing yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Watson is back in the lineup after Shedeur Sanders got the start in Week 9's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. Watson looks like a strong play with some of his receivers, including KC Concepcion Jr., starting to emerge. Back healthy, Watson could be a good fill in quarterback for QB1s who are on bye or injured. He still comes with some risk as a fantasy starter but his matchup looks to be pretty good this week and it might be a good week to plug him into a starting role.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
C.J. Stroud A Fringe QB1 in Week 10
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 9:19 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had an impressive week last week as one of the top producers in all of fantasy football. He completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 384 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. He also added 20 rushing yards. It was a favorable matchup against the Chargers, and he'll look to carry over that momentum into a much tougher test in Cleveland this week. The former Ohio State star will look to keep rolling in the Buckeye State against a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL at limiting opposing quarterback production. Stroud comes into the matchup with good momentum, though, after helping the Texans turn things around after an 0-4 start. He has 14 total touchdowns and just two turnovers in his last five games, with multiple touchdowns in each contest. He can be a strong streaming option in single-QB leagues based on his recent form and is RotoBaller's No. 12 QB this week, making him a starter in 12-team leagues and a solid bye-week fill-in to consider in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:18 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) has a chance to return later this season after undergoing surgery on his thumb last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson has been given a 6-10 week recovery timeline. If the star quarterback makes it back on the shorter end of that timeline, a Week 15 or Week 16 return could be in play. If it takes Jackson the full 10 weeks, he would likely remain out through the end of the fantasy playoffs. Jackson remained highly productive when healthy this season, throwing for 967 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown while playing just three full games. Fantasy managers may want to consider stashing him in a bench or an IR spot, but there's definitely a risk that he does not return in time to impact fantasy leagues. With Jackson sidelined, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will take over under center for Baltimore.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jordyn Tyson Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 14, 2026, 9:17 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson visited a hamstring specialist at the University of Wisconsin, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Tyson dealt with hamstring injuries throughout his college career at Arizona St. and had his NFL debut delayed until Week 9 after he suffered a hamstring injury in training camp. However, Tyson is now following a specific workout regimen designed for him by Wisconsin's Dr. Bryan Heiderscheit, who has also worked with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. Tyson recorded four catches for 30 yards on five targets in his first NFL game in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. If he can stay on the field, the 22-year-old could be an impact player for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: Pro Football Talk - Michael David Smith
Josh Allen With Tasty Matchup in Week 10
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:16 AM ETBills quarterback Josh Allen has a golden opportunity to record a big day against the New York Jets' pass defense. New York has allowed the eighth-worst EPA per pass (+0.06) to its opponents this season, according to Next Gen Stats, and is coming off a dreadful performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in which it allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to complete 74.2% of his passes while throwing for 242 yards passing and two touchdowns. Allen recorded a solid performance against the Minnesota Vikings last week, finishing with 234 yards passing and a touchdown while also being intercepted. We could see a boost in his performance vs. New York, as he is RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 25 fantasy points in Week 10.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Nearing a Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 9:12 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) was able to get in a full practice on Friday and earn a questionable tag for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Browns. The veteran running back has been sidelined since Week 5, when he left with a groin injury against the Titans. Before the injury, Montgomery had 52 carries for 138 rushing yards and seven catches for 67 yards. He scored three touchdowns this season, which all came in Week 1 against the Bills. When he's ready to return, Montgomery will work back into a backfield timeshare with Woody Marks, who has been the every-down back in his absence. Marks is the more natural fit on passing downs, while Montgomery is expected to feature on early downs and short-yardage situations. However, Marks scored short rushing touchdowns when Montgomery was available as well, so it's not a clear division of labor. The Browns have been a mid-range matchup for running backs this season, and with an uncertain workload, Montgomery is a high-risk play this week even if he does return from injury. RotoBaller ranked him as the No. 38 running back for the week, which means he can be an emergency solution in deep leagues if active, but he shouldn't be counted on as a starter in standard-sized leagues until there is a clearer picture of his health and workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Good to Go Vs. Cleveland
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 9:08 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks missed practice this week with "mild knee discomfort," but he does not have an injury designation and should be ready to roll for the Texans when they face the Browns on Sunday afternoon. Marks has been the primary running back for the last four games, getting between 17 and 20 touches and producing a consistent 74-85 yards. He hasn't found the end zone in those four games, but he did have a pair of rushing scores earlier this season. Marks' consistent volume makes him a solid starter in 12-team leagues and a flex option in standard-sized formats. The Browns have allowed 115 rushing yards per game to running backs this season and a total of seven running back touchdowns in nine contests. The Texans listed David Montgomery as questionable due to a groin injury that has forced him to the sidelines since Week 5, and if Montgomery does get back in the mix, he could threaten Marks' playing time down the road. He could need some time to return to an involved role even if he's active, though, so Marks remains a startable option as RotoBaller's No. 27 RB coming into Week 10.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Brings Excellent Flex Upside
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:59 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has returned from his catastrophic leg injury suffered almost two full years ago and has become one of the fastest-rising wide receivers in fantasy football once again. The speedster brought big-play ability before the injury, and he has shown that he still has speed and elusiveness in his two games back. In his Week 7 return, he caught a 43-yard pass on his only target, and after a Week 8 bye, he had four catches on a team-high nine targets and finished with 105 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 9. Dell is clearly a big part of the Texans' plans in the passing game and brings a high ceiling with his potential to break big plays. In Week 10, he'll face the Browns, who have been effective against receivers lately. However, with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring issue, there will be less competition for snaps and targets for Dell. He can be a little boom or bust due to the nature of his big-play skillset, but he brings a very high ceiling and makes a lot of sense as a flex option since he brings week-winning upside as he showed last week. Dell is RotoBaller's No. 34 WR in Week 10, making him a fringe starter in most leagues, but he brings lots of upside if you can handle the risk factors.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins A Strong WR2 in Week 10
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:54 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has had a few quiet games lately, but he remains a starting option in most standard-sized leagues as the Texans visit the Browns this week. Collins had four catches on four targets for 55 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season last week against the Chargers. It was a nice bounce-back to over 15 PPR fantasy points after only catching two passes for six yards in his team's loss to the Giants. His overall output has been inconsistent from week to week as C.J. Stroud has spread the ball to a variety of targets. Collins still has big-play upside and is one of the top options in the team's passing game, so he still makes sense to start in most formats against the Browns. The Browns have allowed seven wide receiver touchdowns this season, but zero in the last four weeks. Last week, the Saints receivers had a solid 197 receiving yards against the Browns, so there should be space available for Collins this week. He is RotoBaller's No. 15 WR this week, and he can be a solid WR2, even though he hasn't been living up to the elite receiver status that he has had the last few seasons.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Remains a Deep League Flier
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:50 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has been solid this season for the Texans, and he has been consistent enough to be a deep-league or dynasty option, despite his limited ceiling. Hutchinson has multiple catches in every game this season, averaging 3.0 catches for 35.9 receiving yards per game. He has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, finding the end zone against the Giants before the bye and the Chargers last week. He is rotating on the outside with multiple wide receivers, but this week that pool will be a little shallower with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring injury. Without Harrison, Hutchinson will still have to compete for targets with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Kayshon Boutte at the position, but C.J. Stroud has done a good job spreading the ball around and keeping Hutchinson marginally involved each week. He brings touchdown-dependent upside to his Week 10 matchup with the Browns, but his uncertain workload and lower ceiling keep him as the No. 55 wide receiver in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings. He is getting enough work to notice and monitor in most formats, even though he hasn't quite reached weekly starter status in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Still a High-Risk Start Despite Big Game
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:43 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had his best game of the season last week against the Chargers, going off for four catches for 125 yards and catching his first two touchdowns since joining the team just before the season. His monster game came right after Houston's bye week and set new season-highs across the board. Boutte will look to build on his momentum this week when he faces the Browns in Cleveland. The Browns' secondary has been solid in their last few games, but Boutte could be in line for more work with Marvin Harrison Jr. missing the game due to a hamstring injury. Without Harrison, Boutte will still likely rotate with Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Nico Collins at receiver. The Texans have shuffled receivers in and out all season, and last week it worked very effectively across the board, and especially for Boutte. The 24-year-old receiver brings big-play upside that gives him a high ceiling, but he needs to prove that last week's breakthrough wasn't just an outlier. He's RotoBaller's No. 59 wide receiver this week, making him not quite a starter in most formats. He can be used in an emergency situation, but he is very volatile.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains an Elite Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:32 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be kicking outdoors in Cleveland this week, but he's still a very strong option for fantasy football leagues since he has been one of the top kickers all season. Fairbairn has made multiple field goals in five consecutive games while going 14-for-14. He has converted all 21 of his extra-point attempts this season as well and made seven of his eight attempts from 50 yards or more. Fairbairn is in a favorable matchup since the Browns have allowed 19 field goals in nine games and an average of 21.8 points per game. Fairbairn is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker in the Week 10 rankings, so start him with confidence this week in Cleveland.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Only a Deep-League Streamer
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:28 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has proven to be a consistent PPR contributor over the last few seasons, but he has been in a shrinking role in his team's passing game since his monster 12-catch game in Week 2. The Texans' offense has added multiple pass-catching options since Schultz was asked to carry the load in Week 2, getting players back from injury and being active in the trade market. Schultz has still gotten a few looks, with at least four targets in four consecutive games, but he has not scored a touchdown at all this year or had more than 50 yards since that big Week 2. He is RotoBaller's No. 23 TE in Week 10 as he takes on the Browns, who have been a fairly neutral matchup for tight ends this season. He isn't a regular starter in most leagues and should only be considered as a deep-league streamer or a fill-in in two-TE formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST A Strong Start Vs. Cleveland
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:18 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST will face their former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, in Week 10 as they visit the Browns in Cleveland. Watson and the Browns defeated Houston when he faced them in his first season in Cleveland, but the Texans' defense has been much better in the last few years. This season, the team has eight takeaways and 29 sacks in eight games. Last week, coming off the bye week, Houston held the Chargers to 22 points and forced two turnovers while racking up a season-high eight sacks. The Browns have been the third-best matchup for D/ST this season, allowing 38 sacks in nine games and turning the ball over 11 times. Since the Texans have plenty of playmakers on defense and are coming into this favorable spot with good momentum, they are one of the top D/ST options to start in Week 10. RotoBaller puts them in the top tier of options, ranking Houston's D/ST No. 4 in Week 10's rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Miami Dolphins D/ST Can Be A Streaming Option in Week 10
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:08 AM ETThe Miami Dolphins D/ST isn't normally one of the top options to consider, but in Week 10, they are on the road against the Colts in a favorable spot. Last week, Miami held the Lions to only 19 points while collecting three sacks and an interception by Chris Johnson. The defense has forced four turnovers in the last four games and picked up multiple sacks in each of the last three. The defensive unit brings some momentum into Sunday's matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to D/ST this season. Opposing defenses have 25 sacks in nine games, while the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times. They have not won the turnover battle in 13 straight games dating back to last season, setting a new franchise record for consecutive games failing to win the turnover battle. With the potential for turnovers and sacks, the Dolphins check in at No. 11 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, making them a solid streaming option if you are looking for a D/ST from the waiver wire.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle McCord Only A Desperation Start in NFL Debut
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:58 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord will make his first NFL appearance as the Dolphins visit the Colts in Week 10. McCord was a 2025 sixth-round pick after playing for Ohio State and Syracuse in college. He was cut by the Eagles and spent the 2026 preseason with the Packers. He looked sharp in that limited preseason action, completing 46 of 70 pass attempts for 446 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He was traded to the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick at the end of the preseason before Week 1, and McCord has been Miami's backup for all seven games, despite not getting into an NFL game. He will get his first chance in a relatively favorable matchup against the Colts, but he's still extremely high-risk given how much Miami's passing game has struggled this season. He's only a dart throw in deep, two-QB leagues since he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 27 QB for Week 10.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller