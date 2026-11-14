Nov 14, 2026, 8:08 AM ET

The Miami Dolphins D/ST isn't normally one of the top options to consider, but in Week 10, they are on the road against the Colts in a favorable spot. Last week, Miami held the Lions to only 19 points while collecting three sacks and an interception by Chris Johnson. The defense has forced four turnovers in the last four games and picked up multiple sacks in each of the last three. The defensive unit brings some momentum into Sunday's matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to D/ST this season. Opposing defenses have 25 sacks in nine games, while the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times. They have not won the turnover battle in 13 straight games dating back to last season, setting a new franchise record for consecutive games failing to win the turnover battle. With the potential for turnovers and sacks, the Dolphins check in at No. 11 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, making them a solid streaming option if you are looking for a D/ST from the waiver wire.