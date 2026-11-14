Xavier Hutchinson Remains a Deep League Flier
Nov 14, 2026, 8:50 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has been solid this season for the Texans, and he has been consistent enough to be a deep-league or dynasty option, despite his limited ceiling. Hutchinson has multiple catches in every game this season, averaging 3.0 catches for 35.9 receiving yards per game. He has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, finding the end zone against the Giants before the bye and the Chargers last week. He is rotating on the outside with multiple wide receivers, but this week that pool will be a little shallower with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring injury. Without Harrison, Hutchinson will still have to compete for targets with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Kayshon Boutte at the position, but C.J. Stroud has done a good job spreading the ball around and keeping Hutchinson marginally involved each week. He brings touchdown-dependent upside to his Week 10 matchup with the Browns, but his uncertain workload and lower ceiling keep him as the No. 55 wide receiver in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings. He is getting enough work to notice and monitor in most formats, even though he hasn't quite reached weekly starter status in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Start Xavier Hutchinson This Week?
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Kayshon Boutte Still a High-Risk Start Despite Big Game
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:43 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had his best game of the season last week against the Chargers, going off for four catches for 125 yards and catching his first two touchdowns since joining the team just before the season. His monster game came right after Houston's bye week and set new season-highs across the board. Boutte will look to build on his momentum this week when he faces the Browns in Cleveland. The Browns' secondary has been solid in their last few games, but Boutte could be in line for more work with Marvin Harrison Jr. missing the game due to a hamstring injury. Without Harrison, Boutte will still likely rotate with Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Nico Collins at receiver. The Texans have shuffled receivers in and out all season, and last week it worked very effectively across the board, and especially for Boutte. The 24-year-old receiver brings big-play upside that gives him a high ceiling, but he needs to prove that last week's breakthrough wasn't just an outlier. He's RotoBaller's No. 59 wide receiver this week, making him not quite a starter in most formats. He can be used in an emergency situation, but he is very volatile.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains an Elite Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:32 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be kicking outdoors in Cleveland this week, but he's still a very strong option for fantasy football leagues since he has been one of the top kickers all season. Fairbairn has made multiple field goals in five consecutive games while going 14-for-14. He has converted all 21 of his extra-point attempts this season as well and made seven of his eight attempts from 50 yards or more. Fairbairn is in a favorable matchup since the Browns have allowed 19 field goals in nine games and an average of 21.8 points per game. Fairbairn is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker in the Week 10 rankings, so start him with confidence this week in Cleveland.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Only a Deep-League Streamer
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:28 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has proven to be a consistent PPR contributor over the last few seasons, but he has been in a shrinking role in his team's passing game since his monster 12-catch game in Week 2. The Texans' offense has added multiple pass-catching options since Schultz was asked to carry the load in Week 2, getting players back from injury and being active in the trade market. Schultz has still gotten a few looks, with at least four targets in four consecutive games, but he has not scored a touchdown at all this year or had more than 50 yards since that big Week 2. He is RotoBaller's No. 23 TE in Week 10 as he takes on the Browns, who have been a fairly neutral matchup for tight ends this season. He isn't a regular starter in most leagues and should only be considered as a deep-league streamer or a fill-in in two-TE formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST A Strong Start Vs. Cleveland
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:18 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST will face their former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, in Week 10 as they visit the Browns in Cleveland. Watson and the Browns defeated Houston when he faced them in his first season in Cleveland, but the Texans' defense has been much better in the last few years. This season, the team has eight takeaways and 29 sacks in eight games. Last week, coming off the bye week, Houston held the Chargers to 22 points and forced two turnovers while racking up a season-high eight sacks. The Browns have been the third-best matchup for D/ST this season, allowing 38 sacks in nine games and turning the ball over 11 times. Since the Texans have plenty of playmakers on defense and are coming into this favorable spot with good momentum, they are one of the top D/ST options to start in Week 10. RotoBaller puts them in the top tier of options, ranking Houston's D/ST No. 4 in Week 10's rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Miami Dolphins D/ST Can Be A Streaming Option in Week 10
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:08 AM ETThe Miami Dolphins D/ST isn't normally one of the top options to consider, but in Week 10, they are on the road against the Colts in a favorable spot. Last week, Miami held the Lions to only 19 points while collecting three sacks and an interception by Chris Johnson. The defense has forced four turnovers in the last four games and picked up multiple sacks in each of the last three. The defensive unit brings some momentum into Sunday's matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to D/ST this season. Opposing defenses have 25 sacks in nine games, while the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times. They have not won the turnover battle in 13 straight games dating back to last season, setting a new franchise record for consecutive games failing to win the turnover battle. With the potential for turnovers and sacks, the Dolphins check in at No. 11 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, making them a solid streaming option if you are looking for a D/ST from the waiver wire.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle McCord Only A Desperation Start in NFL Debut
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:58 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord will make his first NFL appearance as the Dolphins visit the Colts in Week 10. McCord was a 2025 sixth-round pick after playing for Ohio State and Syracuse in college. He was cut by the Eagles and spent the 2026 preseason with the Packers. He looked sharp in that limited preseason action, completing 46 of 70 pass attempts for 446 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He was traded to the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick at the end of the preseason before Week 1, and McCord has been Miami's backup for all seven games, despite not getting into an NFL game. He will get his first chance in a relatively favorable matchup against the Colts, but he's still extremely high-risk given how much Miami's passing game has struggled this season. He's only a dart throw in deep, two-QB leagues since he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 27 QB for Week 10.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Ready to Resume Backup Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:52 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright missed last week's game with a quad injury but does not have an injury designation for Week 10's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He was not limited or sidelined for any of Miami's practices this week, so he should be a full go. However, Wright hasn't been able to carve out much of a role at all in the Dolphins' backfield since Ollie Gordon II has claimed the workhorse role after De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season. Wright has typically been getting a few touches each game as a change-of-pace play behind Gordon, but he has just 41 rushing yards on his 22 carries for the season, so he has not been efficient or productive in his limited work. As a result, while he can still be a possible deep league or dynasty stash, he doesn't have a lot of upside in his current role, checking in this week as RotoBaller's No. 57 RB, well outside the range for starters in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II A Strong RB2 Vs. the Colts
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:46 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II is in a favorable matchup and could carry a large workload this week, as the Dolphins face the Colts. Gordon has already had at least 16 carries in each of the last four games and in five of his six games since De'Von Achane (knee) left the game against the Chiefs with a season-ending knee injury. Gordon has not found the end zone in the last two weeks against the Lions and Patriots, but he had four straight games with a touchdown prior to that. With Kyle McCord stepping in for his NFL debut, Gordon could step into an even larger role as the focus of the offense. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points to running backs this season, allowing 10 RB touchdowns in nine games and an average of 111.67 rushing yards and 40.67 receiving yards per game to the position. Gordon has been the workhorse back since Achane went down, and even with Jaylen Wright ready to return from his one-game absence, Gordon will likely carry the load again this week in a favorable matchup. The offense hasn't been reliable enough to carry him into the top 10 at the position, but Gordon is the RB13 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, making him one of the strongest RB2 options in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich A High-Risk Play with New Quarterback
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:35 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich ranks second on the team in targets this season, behind only Malik Washington, and he has a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10. However, he remains a high-risk play with a new quarterback taking over. Malik Willis was placed on IR with a core injury, so Kyle McCord will make his NFL debut on Sunday. It's uncertain how much Dulcich will be involved in McCord's pass distribution or how effective McCord will be, which gives Dulcich a very low floor despite the favorable matchup. Last week against the Dolphins, Dulcich only had two catches on four targets for 14 receiving yards, his lowest totals since going catchless in Week 4. He does have potential as an emergency streamer since he'll be on the field and likely get some targets, but he isn't a strong starting option in standard leagues since he checks in as the No. 29 TE in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Saints sent Jordyn Tyson to renowned hamstring specialist at University of Wisconsin. https://t.co/XPdBZb5Qem— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 14, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 14, 2026, 7:32 AM ET
Caleb Douglas Brings Flex Appeal in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has emerged as the team's top receiver since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. He had two long touchdowns in his Week 7 return and then had four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots, followed by six catches for 70 yards against the Lions. He led the team with eight targets last week, while no other wide receiver had more than three targets. Douglas will be working with a new QB this week as Kyle McCord steps in to replace Malik Willis (core), who is on IR. The new passer definitely makes Douglas a higher risk, even in a favorable matchup against the Colts. His big-play potential and solid target volume make him still a fringe FLEX play in deep leagues, though, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 42 WR. He comes with a high ceiling but is also high risk with a new QB at the helm of an offense that was already a little shaky.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Only a Deep League Flier
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:16 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington will be dealing with a new quarterback this week as Kyle McCord takes over for Malik Willis, who was placed on IR with a core injury. Washington and Willis worked well together, and Washington leads the team with 48 targets for the season. He has fallen behind Caleb Douglas a little bit in the last few weeks after Douglas returned from injury. Last week, Washington only had three targets and two catches for 21 yards against the Lions. He had a better week in Week 8 against the Patriots, when he scored his one touchdown of the season. He has yet to reach 70 receiving yards in any game, and with the uncertainty of a new QB in the mix as well, he is a very high-risk option for Week 10 against the Colts. Washington does have touchdown-dependent upside but should only be started in deep leagues. RotoBaller ranks him as the No. 46 WR this week, and he'll probably need to get back into the end zone to be a strong play.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Possibly Lined Up for More Work
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. could be set for a larger role against the Colts this week, since his teammate and fellow rookie Chris Bell is doubtful with a knee injury. If Bell is sidelined as expected, Coleman would move up to third on the depth chart for the Dolphins' Week 10 matchup with the Colts. Coleman showed some upside with three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 8, but he was held to zero catches in Week 9, although he did have a 16-yard run. Coleman has been the fourth receiver the last several weeks behind Bell, Malik Washington, and Caleb Douglas, but he'll move up the depth chart if Bell is out. Starting QB Malik Willis is also out this week due to a core injury, so Kyle McCord will be making his NFL debut against the Colts as well. The change at QB and uncertain role make him a high-risk play, but there is dynasty or deep league upside to consider since Coleman has flashed playmaking ability. He is the WR100 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, so he should not be starting for fantasy teams, even though he does have the potential to get some opportunities.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Risky Streaming Option In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 2:02 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST had another boom game last week against the Raiders. The 49ers recorded three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in their victory. It was their third game forcing multiple turnovers, but they have zero in four other games. It was also their second consecutive game (and, coincidentally, the fourth this season) where they failed to record a sack. In Week 10, San Francisco is facing the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that makes streaming the 49ers' D/ST a gamble. The Cowboys have given up seven sacks over their last two games and, last week, committed two turnovers. However, Dak Prescott has not thrown an interception since Week 6, and Dallas' offense has averaged 31.7 points in their last three games. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding San Francisco D/ST in what could be a high-scoring affair in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro A Solid Streaming Option Against Dallas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:48 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts last week against the Raiders. Pineiro had missed a try in each of the previous two games and has four misses on the season. Pineiro also hit a 35-yard field goal in the game, which gave him enough to tie his second-highest fantasy score of 2026. Pineiro's production has been scaled back this season from last year, when he averaged 9.3 fantasy points per game. San Francisco's offense has been too efficient to afford Pineiro much in the way of field goal attempts, so he is earning his points after touchdowns are scored. San Francisco's Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys is expected to be another high-scoring affair, so Pineiro should be able to provide a handful of points off of PATs again, offering a safe floor for fantasy teams streaming kickers.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle Ready To Romp On Cowboys
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:37 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle led the team with seven targets in last week's win over the Raiders. With injuries to Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) overlapping in the 49ers' last three games, Kittle's target share has climbed to 28% in that period. Kittle translated those opportunities into 17 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown, pushing his season-long production to 38-483-5. Evans remains out for Week 10, but Samuel is cleared to play, and the team will welcome the recently acquired Keenan Allen, which may cut into the volume that Kittle has seen over the last few weeks. Kittle will remain a priority target for Brock Purdy, and the tight end should be in store for a lucrative week against the Cowboys. In three career games against Dallas, Kittle has 211 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Kittle is a must-start in Week 10 and is projected as a RotoBaller's overall TE1.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Ty Johnson Buried in Buffalo's Backfield
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 1:27 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson is an unlikely fantasy bounce-back candidate for the back half of the campaign due to his standing on the team's depth chart and a lopsided distribution of touches. Johnson has had an okay role in Buffalo's passing attack, picking up at least two receptions in each of his six games. That said, the 29-year-old has offered little more, logging just seven carries over that span and scoring fewer than nine fantasy points on four occasions. Meanwhile, 88% of the team's rush attempts are accounted for by backfield mate James Cook III and quarterback Josh Allen. Additionally, teammate Ray Davis gets some work here and there. If Johnson were Cook's sole backup, managers would have a case for holding him, and even potentially starting him in a pinch. As it stands, though, the eighth-year pro is better left as waiver-wire fodder.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
New Orleans Saints Defense Looks to Turn Pass Rush Into More Takeaways Against Panthers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 1:17 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints defense generated five sacks in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The defense looked strong overall through the first three quarters, allowing just six points, but Cleveland ultimately broke through with a couple of chunk plays late in the game. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league in sacks per game (2.9) and features Chase Young (8.0, second in the league) and Carl Granderson (7.5, fourth) leading the pass rush. The Saints are hoping that pressure can generate more turnovers, as New Orleans ranks 20th in takeaways per game (1.13). They should be able to get to the quarterback again this week against a Panthers offense that has allowed 4.6 sacks and committed 2.6 turnovers per game over its last three contests. The New Orleans Saints defense comes in at DEF6 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell Can't Be Trusted for Fantasy in Current Role
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 1:13 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (hip) is too risky a play for fantasy managers while entrenched in a three-way committee on one of the league's worst offenses. 2026 has been a tough season for LA's attack. Many thought the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would lift the team to new heights. However, injuries and poor play overall have spelled disaster for the team as a whole. As for Mitchell's prospects, he's beginning to fall behind his committee mates in carries. Over their last four games, the 24-year-old's 19 totes trail both second-year pro Omarion Hampton (43) and Kimani Vidal (30). Mitchell still has a decent role in the passing game, notching at least three receptions in half of his eight outings. Still, LA appears to be shifting more of the backfield touches to Hampton and Vidal, and the team isn't scoring enough points to support multiple offensive weapons.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Temper Expectations For Keenan Allen In 49ers Debut
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:12 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen will make his team debut on Sunday against the Cowboys after being acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline. The veteran's arrival in San Francisco bolsters a wide receiver room that has been hit hard with injuries. On Sunday, Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will take the field for the first time since Week 5, but Mike Evans (Achilles) remains on the shelf. In comments to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, head coach Kyle Shanahan reined in expectations for Allen, indicating that the vet would need time to learn the 49ers' offense before he is turned loose. Even on a stunted snap count, Allen should fare better against Dallas' leaky defense in San Francisco's dynamic offense than he did last week with Indy. Last week, he faced Dallas in his final game with Indianapolis and caught four of his eight targets for 26 yards. Allen projects as a WR3/4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area