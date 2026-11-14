Kyle McCord Only A Desperation Start in NFL Debut
Nov 14, 2026, 7:58 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord will make his first NFL appearance as the Dolphins visit the Colts in Week 10. McCord was a 2025 sixth-round pick after playing for Ohio State and Syracuse in college. He was cut by the Eagles and spent the 2026 preseason with the Packers. He looked sharp in that limited preseason action, completing 46 of 70 pass attempts for 446 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He was traded to the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick at the end of the preseason before Week 1, and McCord has been Miami's backup for all seven games, despite not getting into an NFL game. He will get his first chance in a relatively favorable matchup against the Colts, but he's still extremely high-risk given how much Miami's passing game has struggled this season. He's only a dart throw in deep, two-QB leagues since he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 27 QB for Week 10.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Start Kyle McCord This Week?
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Jaylen Wright Ready to Resume Backup Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:52 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright missed last week's game with a quad injury but does not have an injury designation for Week 10's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He was not limited or sidelined for any of Miami's practices this week, so he should be a full go. However, Wright hasn't been able to carve out much of a role at all in the Dolphins' backfield since Ollie Gordon II has claimed the workhorse role after De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season. Wright has typically been getting a few touches each game as a change-of-pace play behind Gordon, but he has just 41 rushing yards on his 22 carries for the season, so he has not been efficient or productive in his limited work. As a result, while he can still be a possible deep league or dynasty stash, he doesn't have a lot of upside in his current role, checking in this week as RotoBaller's No. 57 RB, well outside the range for starters in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II A Strong RB2 Vs. the Colts
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:46 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II is in a favorable matchup and could carry a large workload this week, as the Dolphins face the Colts. Gordon has already had at least 16 carries in each of the last four games and in five of his six games since De'Von Achane (knee) left the game against the Chiefs with a season-ending knee injury. Gordon has not found the end zone in the last two weeks against the Lions and Patriots, but he had four straight games with a touchdown prior to that. With Kyle McCord stepping in for his NFL debut, Gordon could step into an even larger role as the focus of the offense. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points to running backs this season, allowing 10 RB touchdowns in nine games and an average of 111.67 rushing yards and 40.67 receiving yards per game to the position. Gordon has been the workhorse back since Achane went down, and even with Jaylen Wright ready to return from his one-game absence, Gordon will likely carry the load again this week in a favorable matchup. The offense hasn't been reliable enough to carry him into the top 10 at the position, but Gordon is the RB13 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, making him one of the strongest RB2 options in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich A High-Risk Play with New Quarterback
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:35 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich ranks second on the team in targets this season, behind only Malik Washington, and he has a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10. However, he remains a high-risk play with a new quarterback taking over. Malik Willis was placed on IR with a core injury, so Kyle McCord will make his NFL debut on Sunday. It's uncertain how much Dulcich will be involved in McCord's pass distribution or how effective McCord will be, which gives Dulcich a very low floor despite the favorable matchup. Last week against the Dolphins, Dulcich only had two catches on four targets for 14 receiving yards, his lowest totals since going catchless in Week 4. He does have potential as an emergency streamer since he'll be on the field and likely get some targets, but he isn't a strong starting option in standard leagues since he checks in as the No. 29 TE in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Saints sent Jordyn Tyson to renowned hamstring specialist at University of Wisconsin. https://t.co/XPdBZb5Qem— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 14, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 14, 2026, 7:32 AM ET
Caleb Douglas Brings Flex Appeal in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has emerged as the team's top receiver since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. He had two long touchdowns in his Week 7 return and then had four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots, followed by six catches for 70 yards against the Lions. He led the team with eight targets last week, while no other wide receiver had more than three targets. Douglas will be working with a new QB this week as Kyle McCord steps in to replace Malik Willis (core), who is on IR. The new passer definitely makes Douglas a higher risk, even in a favorable matchup against the Colts. His big-play potential and solid target volume make him still a fringe FLEX play in deep leagues, though, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 42 WR. He comes with a high ceiling but is also high risk with a new QB at the helm of an offense that was already a little shaky.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Only a Deep League Flier
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:16 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington will be dealing with a new quarterback this week as Kyle McCord takes over for Malik Willis, who was placed on IR with a core injury. Washington and Willis worked well together, and Washington leads the team with 48 targets for the season. He has fallen behind Caleb Douglas a little bit in the last few weeks after Douglas returned from injury. Last week, Washington only had three targets and two catches for 21 yards against the Lions. He had a better week in Week 8 against the Patriots, when he scored his one touchdown of the season. He has yet to reach 70 receiving yards in any game, and with the uncertainty of a new QB in the mix as well, he is a very high-risk option for Week 10 against the Colts. Washington does have touchdown-dependent upside but should only be started in deep leagues. RotoBaller ranks him as the No. 46 WR this week, and he'll probably need to get back into the end zone to be a strong play.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Possibly Lined Up for More Work
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. could be set for a larger role against the Colts this week, since his teammate and fellow rookie Chris Bell is doubtful with a knee injury. If Bell is sidelined as expected, Coleman would move up to third on the depth chart for the Dolphins' Week 10 matchup with the Colts. Coleman showed some upside with three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 8, but he was held to zero catches in Week 9, although he did have a 16-yard run. Coleman has been the fourth receiver the last several weeks behind Bell, Malik Washington, and Caleb Douglas, but he'll move up the depth chart if Bell is out. Starting QB Malik Willis is also out this week due to a core injury, so Kyle McCord will be making his NFL debut against the Colts as well. The change at QB and uncertain role make him a high-risk play, but there is dynasty or deep league upside to consider since Coleman has flashed playmaking ability. He is the WR100 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, so he should not be starting for fantasy teams, even though he does have the potential to get some opportunities.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Risky Streaming Option In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 2:02 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST had another boom game last week against the Raiders. The 49ers recorded three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in their victory. It was their third game forcing multiple turnovers, but they have zero in four other games. It was also their second consecutive game (and, coincidentally, the fourth this season) where they failed to record a sack. In Week 10, San Francisco is facing the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that makes streaming the 49ers' D/ST a gamble. The Cowboys have given up seven sacks over their last two games and, last week, committed two turnovers. However, Dak Prescott has not thrown an interception since Week 6, and Dallas' offense has averaged 31.7 points in their last three games. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding San Francisco D/ST in what could be a high-scoring affair in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro A Solid Streaming Option Against Dallas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:48 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts last week against the Raiders. Pineiro had missed a try in each of the previous two games and has four misses on the season. Pineiro also hit a 35-yard field goal in the game, which gave him enough to tie his second-highest fantasy score of 2026. Pineiro's production has been scaled back this season from last year, when he averaged 9.3 fantasy points per game. San Francisco's offense has been too efficient to afford Pineiro much in the way of field goal attempts, so he is earning his points after touchdowns are scored. San Francisco's Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys is expected to be another high-scoring affair, so Pineiro should be able to provide a handful of points off of PATs again, offering a safe floor for fantasy teams streaming kickers.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle Ready To Romp On Cowboys
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:37 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle led the team with seven targets in last week's win over the Raiders. With injuries to Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) overlapping in the 49ers' last three games, Kittle's target share has climbed to 28% in that period. Kittle translated those opportunities into 17 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown, pushing his season-long production to 38-483-5. Evans remains out for Week 10, but Samuel is cleared to play, and the team will welcome the recently acquired Keenan Allen, which may cut into the volume that Kittle has seen over the last few weeks. Kittle will remain a priority target for Brock Purdy, and the tight end should be in store for a lucrative week against the Cowboys. In three career games against Dallas, Kittle has 211 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Kittle is a must-start in Week 10 and is projected as a RotoBaller's overall TE1.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Ty Johnson Buried in Buffalo's Backfield
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 1:27 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson is an unlikely fantasy bounce-back candidate for the back half of the campaign due to his standing on the team's depth chart and a lopsided distribution of touches. Johnson has had an okay role in Buffalo's passing attack, picking up at least two receptions in each of his six games. That said, the 29-year-old has offered little more, logging just seven carries over that span and scoring fewer than nine fantasy points on four occasions. Meanwhile, 88% of the team's rush attempts are accounted for by backfield mate James Cook III and quarterback Josh Allen. Additionally, teammate Ray Davis gets some work here and there. If Johnson were Cook's sole backup, managers would have a case for holding him, and even potentially starting him in a pinch. As it stands, though, the eighth-year pro is better left as waiver-wire fodder.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
New Orleans Saints Defense Looks to Turn Pass Rush Into More Takeaways Against Panthers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 1:17 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints defense generated five sacks in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The defense looked strong overall through the first three quarters, allowing just six points, but Cleveland ultimately broke through with a couple of chunk plays late in the game. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league in sacks per game (2.9) and features Chase Young (8.0, second in the league) and Carl Granderson (7.5, fourth) leading the pass rush. The Saints are hoping that pressure can generate more turnovers, as New Orleans ranks 20th in takeaways per game (1.13). They should be able to get to the quarterback again this week against a Panthers offense that has allowed 4.6 sacks and committed 2.6 turnovers per game over its last three contests. The New Orleans Saints defense comes in at DEF6 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell Can't Be Trusted for Fantasy in Current Role
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 1:13 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (hip) is too risky a play for fantasy managers while entrenched in a three-way committee on one of the league's worst offenses. 2026 has been a tough season for LA's attack. Many thought the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would lift the team to new heights. However, injuries and poor play overall have spelled disaster for the team as a whole. As for Mitchell's prospects, he's beginning to fall behind his committee mates in carries. Over their last four games, the 24-year-old's 19 totes trail both second-year pro Omarion Hampton (43) and Kimani Vidal (30). Mitchell still has a decent role in the passing game, notching at least three receptions in half of his eight outings. Still, LA appears to be shifting more of the backfield touches to Hampton and Vidal, and the team isn't scoring enough points to support multiple offensive weapons.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Temper Expectations For Keenan Allen In 49ers Debut
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:12 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen will make his team debut on Sunday against the Cowboys after being acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline. The veteran's arrival in San Francisco bolsters a wide receiver room that has been hit hard with injuries. On Sunday, Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will take the field for the first time since Week 5, but Mike Evans (Achilles) remains on the shelf. In comments to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, head coach Kyle Shanahan reined in expectations for Allen, indicating that the vet would need time to learn the 49ers' offense before he is turned loose. Even on a stunted snap count, Allen should fare better against Dallas' leaky defense in San Francisco's dynamic offense than he did last week with Indy. Last week, he faced Dallas in his final game with Indianapolis and caught four of his eight targets for 26 yards. Allen projects as a WR3/4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area
Charlie Smyth a Viable Kicker Option Against Carolina
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 1:04 AM ETNew Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth converted three of four field goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Smyth was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game after the team cut previous starter Daniel Carlson earlier in the week. His successful attempts came from 30, 27, and 48 yards, while his lone miss came from 52 yards out, moving him to 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards in his career. His performance was likely enough for the team to elevate him from the practice squad again this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed multiple field goals in four of eight contests and ranks right in the middle of the pack against opposing kickers. Assuming he is elevated, Smyth comes in at K12 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Deebo Samuel Sr. Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was a full participant in practice to end the week and has no designation for Week 10 against the Cowboys. This will be Samuel's first game action since he strained his hamstring in Week 5. In his four healthy games this year, he averaged just 3.5 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game but also scored three touchdowns, elevating his fantasy production to 14.5 PPR points per game. Dallas has allowed a touchdown to an opposing wide receiver in each of their last four games, and has given up the seventh-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to the position this season. Samuel's touchdown-heavy production makes him a gamble in fantasy, but with the highest projected point total on the Week 10 slate, another trip to the end zone wouldn't come as a surprise. He is a WR2/3 in Week 10 and is safe to start in most leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mason Taylor's Target Volume Declining
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 12:56 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor is losing steam in the team's pass attack as teammate Kenyon Sadiq has begun to command a larger share of snaps. Taylor missed time earlier in the year with a thumb injury, but was largely the Jets' snap leader at the position week in and week out. In fact, the former LSU Tiger had a productive outing in Week 7's loss to the Dolphins, even with all of New York's pass-catching options available. Since then, however, Taylor's targets have dropped in each appearance, as Sadiq continues to increase his snap totals. Furthermore, the emergence of rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) has made the passing tree even thinner on a team with the sixth-fewest plays per game (58.9). Taylor has at least been active in the red zone, tying for second amongst receivers with five opportunities in that area of the field. Still, he presents as little more than a touchdown-dependent asset. The 22-year-old is a soft hold in dynasty leagues, but is fading off the radar fast in redraft formats.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Juwan Johnson Becoming an Afterthought in Saints' Passing Game
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:53 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson recorded two catches on two targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 9's victory over the Browns. His 15-yard touchdown reception in overtime won the game for the Saints, marking his first trip to the end zone since Week 3. However, this was also the fourth straight game in which Johnson was held under 50 receiving yards, as he continues to split snaps with fellow tight ends Noah Fant and Oscar Delp. The Saints offense continues to get healthier, with rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson making his debut last week and running back Travis Etienne Jr. potentially returning from IR soon. Opportunities continue to diminish for Johnson, and despite all three of the Saints' tight ends seeing solid playing time, none are worth starting in fantasy at this point. Johnson comes in at TE18 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins Likely To Face Reduced Role In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins was the team's leading receiver last week, making four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Watkins was the primary beneficiary of the absences of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) in the win over the Raiders and has maintained a 76% snap share in the 49ers' last three games. Evans will be out again in Week 10, but Samuel has been cleared to return for the upcoming meeting with the Cowboys. The 49ers also added veteran Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. Watkins is likely to face a reduced role, but shouldn't disappear entirely, as Samuel may need time to ramp up and Allen may need some time to adjust to the 49ers' offense. Dallas has given up the seventh-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2026, making it a good matchup for Watkins if only his playing time were more certain. He projects as a WR4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Devaughn Vele's Role Diminishing in Saints' Passing Attack
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:42 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele reeled in two receptions on four targets for 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was season lows across the board for Vele, who had previously recorded at least three receptions and five targets in every game this season. The drop in production coincided with the debut of rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, who saw just 18 snaps, but out-targeted Vele 5-4 and outgained him 30-17. Despite this, Vele continued to lead the receiving group in snap percentage, playing 93% of the team's offensive snaps. With Tyson's role set to increase as he gets fully healthy, Vele will likely continue to see his opportunities decrease. He profiles as a low-end WR5/6 and comes in at WR54 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com