Kaleb Johnson a Top Pickup for Fantasy Managers Ahead of Week 10
Nov 14, 2026, 12:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is a very appealing waiver wire target with the potential to operate as the team's lead back in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson finally took on a larger role last week after teammate Josh Jacobs went down with a fractured right ring finger. The former Iowa product ended up rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England, suggesting that he should have priority over MarShawn Lloyd in the pecking order going forward. If that ends up being the case, Johnson should be a high-end RB3 with additional upside, even though he has a tougher matchup against the Minnesota Vikings' stout defense. Managers should always look for high-volume ball carriers in a potent offense, and Johnson has the potential to fit that description if he's able to fend off competition from Lloyd. Johnson currently ranks as the RB33 in RotoBaller's latest Week 10 fantasy rankings, which is enough to earn streaming appeal in 12+ team leagues and even many 10-team formats. There are still plenty of opportunities to add him, too, as Johnson remains available in 82% of leagues right now.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Omar Cooper Jr. Expected to Play vs. Bills
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 12:26 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who is listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, is expected to be active, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Adonai Mitchell (knee), who are also questionable, should be active this weekend as well. Cooper missed time with an ankle injury early in his rookie season, but he returned to catch 11 of his 12 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns in games against the division-rival New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins before not being targeted at all in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders when Mitchell returned from a finger injury. Mitchell put up a donut last week in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with Cooper catching eight of 11 targets for 58 yards, with Wilson sidelined due to a concussion. All three wideouts should be active on Sunday against the Bills, with Wilson having the safest fantasy floor as quarterback Geno Smith's go-to target. The 22-year-old Cooper has clear upside as the 30th overall pick in this year's draft from Indiana, but there is also plenty of volatility for fantasy managers considering him as a flex option with Wilson set to return in Week 10. RotoBaller has Cooper ranked as the No. 40 fantasy WR this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Adonai Mitchell Expected to Play vs. Bills
Keith Hernandez
Nov 14, 2026, 12:21 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee), who is listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest against the division-rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, is expected to play, sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Mitchell popped up on the Week 10 injury report on Friday, but he was a full participant in practice, suggesting he was not dealing with a very serious knee injury. In addition to Mitchell, both Garrett Wilson (concussion) and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who are also listed as questionable, are both expected to play. It will make the 24-year-old Mitchell a pretty risky boom/bust flex option for fantasy managers this weekend, albeit in a good matchup against Buffalo's secondary. He missed some time earlier in the season with a finger injury but exploded for seven catches on nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, only to catch zero passes on seven targets in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with Wilson sidelined due to a concussion. Fantasy managers can consider Mitchell a waiver-wire target for his big-play ability in an improved Jets passing attack, but there is clear volatility with both Wilson and Cooper expected to play against the Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Kyren Williams Set to Shoulder the Workload in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams should remain a heavily featured part of the team's offense in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams are dealing with several key injuries in the passing game, which could lead to a run-heavy approach on Sunday. The biggest injuries are Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring), but having Jordan Whittington (back) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) on injured reserve also hurts the Rams. With so many of Matthew Stafford's targets unavailable, expect a heavy dose of Williams early and often. He has already started to see an uptick in volume lately with 15+ carries in each of his last three games, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him eclipse 20 touches this week for the first time since Week 5. In addition to the anticipated spike in volume, Williams should benefit from his matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards and 12th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in Week 10. We do expect Williams to share some volume with Blake Corum, but that hasn't held him back in the past. Williams is the overall RB6 in PPR scoring this year, and he has top-10 running back status in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford a Risky Play with Numerous Targets Injured
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is watching his teammates get hurt left and right, which has made him a risky fantasy football option for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams will be without Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) this week, marking the first time in 2026 that both receivers have been absent for the same game. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) are also on injured reserve and won't play Sunday. That leaves Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell as Stafford's best wide receivers, while tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee could end up being his top targets overall. If Stafford could complement his passing prowess with some rushing upside, we'd feel better about starting him without his top targets. However, he needs to throw the ball in order to have a successful fantasy performance, and that's a much riskier bet this week. We've already started to see the decline, as he has been held to fewer than 230 passing yards in each of his last three games, and he is currently on a three-game interception streak. Managers should strongly consider benching Stafford this week, as he ranks as the overall QB18 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mo Alie-Cox Placed on IR
We have activated DE Arden Key from IR, signed LB West Weeks to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and have placed TE Mo Alie-Cox and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 14, 2026
We also have elevated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and WR Quez Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad… pic.twitter.com/gubPf9mavJ
Nov 14, 2026, 12:06 PM ET
Tank Dell Emerging as a High-Volume Addition at Midseason Point
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 12:04 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell made his season debut in Week 7, and he is already back on the fantasy radar as an impressive waiver wire target. Managers should strongly consider picking up and starting Dell for his Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. The 27-year-old has now played in two games this year, but he was far more impressive in Week 9, as he caught four of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. We were encouraged by multiple components of that game, including the fact that he commanded nine targets, as well as the fact that he eclipsed the 100-yard mark despite having a sub-50% catch rate. The Texans have been looking for someone to fill the void left by Jaylin Noel (toe), and it seems like Dell is the natural fit. Not only is he a trusted receiver for quarterback C.J. Stroud, but he's also in the driver's seat to emerge as the No. 2 receiver ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. Dell has jumped up to WR34 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy rankings, and yet he remains available to be added in 55% of fantasy leagues. He is one of the more appealing streamers for this week, and he should continue to have significant fantasy relevance for the rest of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Little a Must-Start in Week 10 Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 12:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little should be a contender for the top fantasy kicker in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars have scored a combined 75 points over the last two weeks, with Little hitting four field goals last week against the Baltimore Ravens. In what should be another high-scoring affair for Jacksonville, Little should be heavily involved once more. He has now hit 14 of 16 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points on the season. Little has proven plenty of times he has the leg to convert long field goals with ease, giving him great upside for a kicker. As long as the Jaguars don't exclusively score touchdowns as they did against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, Little should have a great fantasy outing in Week 10.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller K Rankings
A.J. Brown Looking to Turn the Corner if Active for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 11:58 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany, and even when healthy this year, he has struggled to produce as a fantasy-relevant receiver. However, his talent and long-term track record keep him in the mid-to-high WR2 range for fantasy football, if he ends up playing. The 29-year-old has appeared in parts of just three games this year, catching nine of 20 targets for 101 yards. It has certainly been a disappointing start to his chapter with the Patriots, but perhaps he'll be able to shake off the injury bug and turn things around for the second half of the season. Sunday's game against the Lions is a great opportunity for Brown to get back on track. The Lions have allowed the eighth-most catches and the 13th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in 2026. The main concern with starting Brown this week is that he could be on a snap count if he suits up, and that may not be revealed until after fantasy lineups lock. Still, he is the undisputed No. 1 target in an offense that is without some of its top weapons, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness). He should be started in most 10+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aubrey Remains a Top Week 10 Kicker Start
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:55 AM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey converted from 45 and 28 yards at Indianapolis and missed wide left from 50. Dallas has scored at least 27 points in three straight games, and Aubrey has converted three extra points in each. He also went three-for-four on field goals against Arizona, giving him seven field-goal attempts over the past two weeks. RotoBaller's weekend rankings have him at K2 for Sunday's home matchup against San Francisco. The 49ers allowed Las Vegas just two red-zone trips last week and intercepted Kirk Cousins three times, leaving Matt Gay with one field-goal try. Gay made it from 50 on a drive that gained only 11 yards. Aubrey has made all 14 attempts from inside 50 yards this season. With San Francisco allowing 3.3 yards per carry, Dallas could find itself kicking on drives that stall before the red zone. Two games before the Colts matchup, he made all three field goals at Philadelphia, including a 55-yarder on the opening drive. His longest make this season, a 60-yarder, came against Washington.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brevyn Spann-Ford Moves Into a Larger Role Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:54 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford played 55 of 79 offensive snaps at Indianapolis, drawing three targets and catching two for 20 yards. Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) missed practice all week, including Friday, and is out against San Francisco. When Ferguson missed the Arizona game in Week 8, Spann-Ford caught four of five targets for 31 yards. Spann-Ford (shoulder) practiced fully all week and carries no game designation. San Francisco gave up 148 yards to the Raiders' tight ends last week. Brock Bowers had 111 and the Raiders' only receiving touchdown, while Michael Mayer added 37 yards on three catches. RotoBaller ranks Spann-Ford TE31 in its weekend PPR update, making him a fallback in two-tight-end leagues. He has 15 catches without a touchdown this season, while Ferguson scored four times on 19 catches. Luke Schoonmaker (groin) practiced fully Friday and has no game designation, and James Mitchell played 10 offensive snaps at Indianapolis. Spann-Ford drew eight targets combined against Arizona and Indianapolis, giving him the strongest recent case to pick up Ferguson's receiving work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy Is a Deep-League Flex Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:52 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy played 77 of 79 offensive snaps at Indianapolis, but Dak Prescott targeted him only three times. The 46-yard catch he made on the winning drive supplied all but seven of his receiving yards. George Pickens (hamstring) and KaVontae Turpin (ribs) both upgraded from limited Thursday to full Friday and carry no game designation against San Francisco. Flournoy caught three of four targets for 38 yards with Pickens in the lineup against Arizona. He scored over the middle on third-and-one from the nine in that game. San Francisco held Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech to 18 yards on six combined targets in Week 9. Flournoy already trailed running back Javonte Williams in targets with Pickens out last Sunday. San Francisco's Week 9 results make it tough to count on another long catch compensating for a similar workload. RotoBaller ranks Flournoy WR34 in its weekend PPR update. He's best suited to a deeper league that starts three wideouts, with two of his teammates back and 91 of his 395 receiving yards coming on just five catches over the past two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST has Elite Upside in Week 10
Seth Quinn
Nov 14, 2026, 11:51 AM ETThe Jaguars defense/special teams unit takes on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Jacksonville is expected to win this game handily, which could come on the back of the defense. The unit was among the top-scoring fantasy defenses last week against Joe Fognano and the Baltimore Ravens, allowing just 10 points, forcing three turnovers, and recording a sack. They should put up similar numbers against Cam Ward and the Titans' offense, and if they can add on a defensive or special teams touchdown, they could easily be the highest-scoring fantasy defense of the week. The Jaguars defense in general ranks as a top 10 fantasy unit, making them a reasonable play regardless. Against one of the worst offenses in the NFL, they become one of the top plays of the week. Fantasy managers should have no worries starting the Jaguars D/ST in Week 10 against the Titans.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings
George Pickens Returns to the WR2 Mix Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:49 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) practiced fully Friday after being limited Thursday and has no game designation against San Francisco. He missed the Indianapolis game after putting up 105 yards and a touchdown on six catches in his two previous appearances. He broke a 37-yard gain against Arizona on just four targets, sharing the field with CeeDee Lamb. Tre Tucker led Raiders wide receivers with 55 yards on eight targets against the 49ers last week. His longest catch went for 18 yards, and no other Raiders wideout gained more on a reception. Pickens has averaged 13.7 yards per catch in eight games and drawn 62 targets. He and Lamb had each run 250 routes through Week 8, so Dallas has kept Pickens involved even when the targets favor Lamb. He drew 11 targets on 54 Dak Prescott attempts at Green Bay in Week 6, giving him another way to produce if Dallas has to throw more often. RotoBaller lists him at WR20 in its weekend PPR rankings, and he fits as a low-end WR2 in 12-team leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Javonte Williams' Receiving Work Matters Against the 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:48 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams caught four of five targets for 23 yards at Indianapolis, where he also ran for 101 yards on 20 carries. His work as a receiver matters against a San Francisco team allowing 3.3 yards per carry. The 49ers gave up just 24 rushing yards to Las Vegas in Week 9. Ashton Jeanty caught five passes against them, although he lost five yards on those catches. Williams stays in the RB1 tier in PPR and comes in at RB7 in RotoBaller's weekend rankings. Tyler Goodson (ankle, knee), who had 12 carries at Indianapolis, missed practice all week, including Friday, and is out. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed to fullback Hunter Luepke as part of the backup plan, and Dallas has identified practice-squad back Israel Abanikanda as another option. Williams leads Dallas backs with 24 receptions and has scored nine rushing touchdowns in nine games. Last week's winner came from the one-yard line, the kind of opportunity that can make up for a dip in rushing yardage against San Francisco.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb's Target Volume Holds Up Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:46 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has drawn 20 red-zone targets through nine games, a source of scoring chances against a defense that has held wide receivers to 27.2 PPR points per game as a group. San Francisco gave up 73 yards to Raiders wideouts last week, with Tre Tucker accounting for 55. Lamb is still a WR1 and sits at WR2 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. At Indianapolis, he caught 10 of 16 targets for 195 yards and a touchdown. He scored from 44 yards out to cap a 75-yard drive in the final minute of the first half. That was his fourth straight game with double-digit targets and brought his season total to 108. George Pickens (hamstring) is back after a limited Thursday and full Friday, with no game designation. Lamb's last game alongside Pickens was also his lowest yardage total over the past four weeks. He turned 11 targets into seven catches for 58 yards against Arizona, good for 12.8 PPR points even on a day when Dak Prescott threw for just 195 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Remains a QB1 Against San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:45 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets George Pickens (hamstring) back for Sunday's game against San Francisco. Pickens was limited Thursday, practiced fully Friday and carries no game designation. Prescott threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns without him at Indianapolis. His two longest completions went to different receivers, with CeeDee Lamb gaining 48 yards and Ryan Flournoy's 46-yard catch setting up the winning score. San Francisco picked off Kirk Cousins three times in Week 9 without recording a sack. The Raiders got 148 yards on 10 catches from their tight ends, while their wide receivers combined for 73 yards. Dallas will face that defense without tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle), who missed practice all week, including Friday, and has been ruled out. Ferguson has caught four of Prescott's 16 touchdown passes, including Dallas' first touchdown in Indianapolis. Pickens gives Prescott another receiver to look for outside when coverage leans toward Lamb. RotoBaller ranks Prescott QB5 for Week 10, and he's a QB1 at home after three straight top-10 fantasy finishes at the position.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell's Week 10 Case Rests on Downfield Targets
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:43 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee) joined the injury report Friday. He practiced fully and is questionable against Buffalo. Mitchell played 56 of 63 offensive snaps at Kansas City and drew seven targets without a catch. The previous week, he turned nine targets into 142 yards against Las Vegas with Garrett Wilson also in the lineup. Five of those catches went for first downs, and his 47-yard grab in the fourth quarter put the Jets at the Raiders' 13. Buffalo has allowed 28 completions of at least 20 yards in eight games, giving Mitchell a chance to turn a few downfield looks into a useful line. RotoBaller has him at WR31 in its weekend PPR rankings. If active, he's a flex in deeper leagues, where his 16.6 yards per catch can offset a low reception total. Wilson (concussion) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) are both questionable after limited Thursday sessions and full Friday practices. Mitchell could draw more work if either sits, but he already saw nine targets in a game in which Wilson drew 12.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Andersen Pickard
Nov 14, 2026, 11:42 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Walker initially injured his groin during practice on Thursday, and while the injury has been described as minor, it was enough to keep him out of practice entirely on Friday. Now, it will also keep him sidelined for Sunday's game, although the good news is that he isn't facing a long-term absence. While the Chiefs don't sound overly concerned about his status going forward, Walker's absence on Sunday could be detrimental for fantasy managers, who were counting on him to continue to contribute as a high-end RB1. Through eight games so far this season, he ranks as the overall RB2 in PPR scoring with 872 rushing yards, 26 catches, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns. The 26-year-old has been a spectacular offseason signing for the Chiefs, and he should pick up right where he left off once he's healthy enough to play again. In the meantime, we expect the Chiefs to roll out rookie Emmett Johnson as their primary running back on Sunday. While his ceiling isn't as high as Walker's, he still ranks as a strong RB2 option, especially since he faces minimal competition for playing time.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr. Is a Conditional Flex in Deep PPR Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:41 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) caught both passes that moved the chains on third down at Kansas City. He finished with eight catches on 11 targets for 58 yards while Garrett Wilson was out. Cooper was limited Thursday and practiced fully Friday, and the Jets list him as questionable against Buffalo. He's a deep PPR flex if he's active and Wilson sits. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings put him at WR40. In Week 7 against Miami, Cooper caught all five of his targets for 115 yards and a touchdown with Wilson in the lineup. The 60-yard score accounted for more than half his yardage. A week later he played 50 snaps against Las Vegas without drawing a target. Buffalo held Minnesota to 14 completions in Week 9, which makes it harder to count on the Jets supporting multiple high-volume receivers. Wilson (concussion) also went from limited Thursday to full Friday and remains questionable. If Wilson plays, the five looks Cooper got against Miami are a better guide to his volume than his 11 at Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Is a WR2 If Active Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Nov 14, 2026, 11:40 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) practiced fully Friday after a limited Thursday session and is officially questionable against Buffalo. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday he expected Wilson to play. If active, Wilson belongs in lineups as a WR2. He drew 12 targets against Las Vegas in his last game and caught six for 83 yards. Geno Smith found him for 31 yards on the opening play and another 15 on the final drive. Buffalo held Justin Jefferson to three catches on 11 targets last week, but those catches went for 58 yards. Two catches of at least 19 yards accounted for most of Jefferson's production. Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) is questionable after going from limited Thursday to a full practice Friday. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings put Wilson at WR17. He had two catches for 26 yards against Miami the week before the Raiders game, so his target share is a better reason to start him than the 83 yards against Las Vegas. Wilson still leads the Jets with 43 catches and 527 yards despite missing Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller