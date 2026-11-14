Nov 14, 2026, 9:15 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones (personal) is expected to play during the Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones landed on the injury report on Saturday for non-injury personal reasons. Despite this, Jones is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest in Atlanta. The veteran pass rusher will travel on his own to the game rather than flying with the team. Barring any setbacks, the 10-year veteran will be out there this weekend. Across eight games, Jones has recorded 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks.