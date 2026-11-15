Travis Etienne Jr. Active for Week 10 Against Carolina
Nov 15, 2026, 11:54 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Nick Underhill. Etienne returns to a backfield that leaned on Audric Estimé for 15 carries, 72 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland last week. The Saints activated Etienne from injured reserve Saturday after he missed five games. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday, practiced in full Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. His 11 catches for 51 yards in three starts give him a case as a PPR flex in his first game back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
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Josh Jacobs Targeting Week 12 Return
From @NFLGameDay Morning with @MollyAMcGrath: The #Packers expect RB Josh Jacobs back soon after he wasn't placed on IR, plus the added dynamic that Fernando Mendoza gives the #Raiders. pic.twitter.com/VFTixJ5ljq— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 11:48 AM ET
Omar Cooper Jr. Active for Jets
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 11:47 AM ETAs expected, New York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is officially active for the Jets in their Week 10 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Cooper, Garrett Wilson (concussion), and Adonai Mitchell (knee) all came into the weekend with questionable tags, but all three will be active as the Jets try to pull off the upset at home against Buffalo. The 22-year-old Cooper, the 30th overall pick in April out of Indiana, will be a boom/bust WR3/flex option this weekend now that he is officially active. After injuring his ankle early in his rookie campaign, Cooper returned to post back-to-back 100-yard games with two touchdowns before not being targeted in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He bounced back in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with Wilson out with a concussion, catching eight of a season-high 11 targets for 58 yards. Target volume could be an issue for Cooper against Buffalo with Wilson back in the fold, but it is hard to ignore Cooper's big-play upside in an improved Jets offense against a Bills secondary that has been vulnerable in 2026. RotoBaller has Cooper ranked as the No. 39 fantasy WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello
Skyy Moore Active for Week 10 Against Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 11:46 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle) is active against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, per Rob Demovsky. Green Bay activated Moore from injured reserve Saturday and released Coleman Owen, who had handled returns during Moore's absence. Moore was limited in Friday's practice and had been listed as questionable. He averaged 27.5 yards per kickoff return and 16.0 per punt return before the injury. Moore caught seven passes for 35 yards in five games, so his Week 10 fantasy value is primarily in leagues that score return yardage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Denzel Boston Active for Browns
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 11:40 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) is officially active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the visiting Houston Texans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Boston missed some practice time this week due to a toe injury that he picked up in last week's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he was able to return to the field on Friday and will play this weekend. It is good news for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is returning from a one-game absence due to a concussion as the Browns look to get back in the win column against a strong defense. Boston being active is bad news for fantasy managers who were hoping to use veteran Jerry Jeudy as a sneaky streaming option in deeper leagues in Week 10. The 22-year-old Boston should at least be a high-floor flex play for fantasy managers now that he is officially active, although the return of Watson might have some hesitant to play him. In his first game working with Shedeur Sanders against the Saints last week, the second-rounder from Washington caught six of seven targets for a season-high 98 yards. Boston has not scored a touchdown in the last four games, but he has had a solid first nine games of his career, catching 32 of 61 targets for 507 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Chris Brooks Active Against Vikings in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 11:38 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky. Green Bay activated Brooks from injured reserve Saturday after he missed five games. He was limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable. Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards in the Week 1 meeting with Minnesota, when MarShawn Lloyd had 13 carries with Josh Jacobs unavailable. Jacobs (finger) is out again, and Kaleb Johnson led Green Bay with 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England last week. Brooks could help protect Jordan Love on third downs against Minnesota's blitzes, while Johnson has the stronger case for carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Xavier Legette Active vs. Saints
Panthers edge Jaelan Phillips and WR Xavier Legette are active vs. Saints. Both were listed as questionable.— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 11:36 AM ET
Chris Bell Inactive for Dolphins Sunday
Inactives for #MIAvsIND pic.twitter.com/p6u6AP07IZ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 11:36 AM ET
Tyjae Spears Active for Week 10
Today’s Inactives #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/kLVHHchg50— Titans PR (@TitansPR) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 11:35 AM ET
Jordan Addison Inactive on Sunday
Sunday’s #Vikings inactives pic.twitter.com/eRZo302PO1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 11:33 AM ET
Lower-Leg Injury Clouds Baker Mayfield's Week 11 Status
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 11:11 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (lower leg) was injured against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, and his availability for the Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22 is uncertain, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Tampa Bay is on its Week 10 bye. Mayfield was still on the field for Tampa Bay's final offensive play in Chicago, running in the game-tying two-point conversion with 2:51 left. He completed 18 of 32 passes for a season-high 243 yards, with two interceptions and no touchdown passes in the 27-24 loss. It was his third game back from the dislocated right thumb that sidelined him for three games in October. Jalon Daniels started each of those games and remains next on Tampa Bay's depth chart. Daniels threw for 501 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions across those starts. He also ran for 117 yards on 19 carries, which gives him QB2 appeal in superflex leagues if Mayfield sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Chiefs "Believe" Kenneth Walker Will Return in Week 11
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:57 AM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs "believe" that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will return for next Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport reiterated that Walker's groin injury is minor, and although he has already been ruled out for Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, he's trending toward missing just the one game. All things considered, that's good news for the Chiefs, who have benefitted from their offseason decision to give Walker a $43.05 million contract last offseason. So far this year, the reigning Super Bowl MVP ranks as the overall RB2 in PPR leagues with 872 rushing yards, 26 catches, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns. Emmett Johnson will lead the Chiefs' backfield as a mid-to-high fantasy RB2 this week, and Walker should get back into the high-end RB1 range if he does end up playing in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Trent Williams Expected to Play Against Dallas on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:50 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Williams was listed as questionable after missing two practices and logging one limited session this past week, although it's worth noting that the 49ers classified his Wednesday absence as a veteran rest day. Having Williams available is always great news for the 49ers, who are off to an impressive 7-1 start. The veteran lineman has remained highly productive in his age-38 season, posting an 87.7 PFF offense grade and an 87.6 pass-blocking grade through eight games. He has one sack and two quarterback hits allowed this year while protecting the blindside of star quarterback and potential MVP candidate Brock Purdy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Drake Maye Won't Return in Week 10 Against Detroit
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:45 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Maye exited during the first quarter after being sacked by star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee). He was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out shortly before halftime. The former No. 3 pick finishes Week 10 with 48 passing yards, 11 rushing yards, and the one sack. His absence will not only have short-term effects as the Patriots look to overcome a two-score deficit against the Lions, but could also have long-term implications if Maye is forced to miss extended time. Patriots fans and fantasy managers should be on the lookout for additional injury updates after Sunday's game concludes. Tommy DeVito will lead the Patriots' offense the rest of the way on Sunday. The team has a well-timed bye in Week 11 to give Maye extra time to recover, with his status currently up in the air for Week 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Doug Kyed
Raiders Planned to Start Fernando Mendoza Before Trade
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:19 AM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders were already planning to start quarterback Fernando Mendoza within the next few weeks before trading away veteran Kirk Cousins, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. The Raiders made the decision to ship off Cousins for a third-round pick last Tuesday, but his days as a starter were winding down even if the swap with Minnesota didn't happen. According to Rapoport, if the Raiders had lost to the Seahawks with Cousins as their starter in Week 10, then Mendoza would have made his first career start against the Browns in Week 11. Instead, Mendoza's start comes one week earlier -- this Sunday against Seattle -- with Cousins traded away. Even when Cousins was practicing with the first-team offense in Vegas, the team made a diligent effort to get the No. 1 pick ready, including having him call plays in practice away from the rest of the group and going through the footwork as if he were the quarterback. Head coach Klint Kubiak expressed confidence in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and he said that the Indiana product will have the full playbook available to him in his first career start. Mendoza opens his career as a starter with a very difficult matchup against the Seahawks' defense, although the Raiders have pulled within seven-point underdogs as Seattle plans to start Drew Lock in place of Sam Darnold (quadricep).--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Drake Maye Limps to Locker Room, Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:06 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions and is officially listed as questionable to return, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. He suffered the injury while being sacked by star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee). The television broadcast showed Maye limping to the locker room with medical personnel for further evaluation. At the time of his departure, he had completed three of four pass attempts for 48 yards, plus one sack and 11 rushing yards. The former No. 3 pick has been remarkable lately, racking up 20 total touchdowns and six turnovers over his last six games. He ranks as the QB4 in fantasy scoring and has helped the Patriots maintain a winning record despite injuries on both sides of the ball. Maye is the heart and soul of New England's offense, so losing him for any period of time puts the Patriots and his fantasy managers at a serious disadvantage. As Maye continues to be evaluated, backup Tommy DeVito has taken over at quarterback against Detroit.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Aidan Hutchinson Questionable to Return After Non-Contact Knee Injury
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:00 AM ETDetroit Lions star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) suffered a non-contact injury while celebrating a sack during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots in Germany. He is officially listed as questionable to return. According to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website, Hutchinson was evaluated in the medical tent and eventually limped to the locker room. Seeing a non-contact injury of any kind is disappointing, but it's particularly unfortunate to see an impact player get injured during their celebration after a big play. Lions fans will hold their breath as the Lions continue to evaluate Hutchinson on Sunday morning. He is off to a terrific start this season with 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and six sacks, including his sack of Drake Maye in Week 10. Derrick Moore and Tyler Lacy should be in the mix to earn more defensive snaps with Hutchinson sidelined for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Doug Kyed
Gardner Minshew II to Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:38 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow) suffered a torn UCL in Week 9 and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The 30-year-old played through the UCL tear last week, but will ultimately be shut down for the rest of the year. He played in parts of just two games this season after taking over for Jacoby Brissett in Week 8. Through his two games (one start), Minshew completed 38 of 53 pass attempts for 354 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero turnovers. With Minshew out for the year and Brissett traded, the Cardinals will now turn to rookie third-string quarterback Carson Beck. Beck will make his NFL debut Sunday in Week 10, and he'll do so with a very limited supporting cast; running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is sidelined, while wide receivers Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (ankle) are done for the season. Minshew will join Wilson and Bourne on injured reserve, marking an end to his Cardinals tenure as he prepares to hit free agency in March 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Vikings Have Discussed Keeping Kirk Cousins Beyond This Season
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:19 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins discussed the possibility of him remaining with the team in 2027 prior to Tuesday's trade being finalized, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Vikings gave the Raiders a third-round pick in exchange for the opportunity to bring Cousins back to Minnesota as their starter. He's a free agent after this year, but unlike the last time he hit the open market, it sounds like the Vikings will try to bring him back. "Team brass placed a call to agent Mike McCartney, who has represented Cousins for his entire career," Rapoport wrote. "The message delivered in the short conversation was this: The Vikings would like for Cousins' return to Minnesota to be more than a one-year rental." Cousins should offer an immediate boost to the Vikings, who watched Kyler Murray (hamstring) suffer a multi-week injury and limped to the finish line of Monday Night Football in Week 9 with Carson Wentz as their starter. Cousins represents a healthy and productive alternative after racking up 2,340 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and eight turnovers across nine games with the Raiders this year. From a fantasy perspective, Cousins should maintain his fringe top-12 quarterback status while throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (thumb).--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tyjae Spears Expected to Play vs. Jaguars in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:13 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He is officially listed as questionable, but he has been widely expected to play ever since the Titans released fellow running back Michael Carter on Saturday. If confirmed as active on Sunday, Spears will be making his grand return following a two-game absence. The 25-year-old has operated out of an undisputed backup role this season, mixing in frequently on passing downs. Through six games, he has a modest total of 66 rushing yards, 15 catches, 75 yards, zero touchdowns, and a lost fumble. Although he is a pass-catching specialist, Spears remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues as long as veteran starter Tony Pollard is healthy and productive.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Jordan Addison a Game-Time Decision for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 9:09 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Addison is listed as questionable after he was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. The 24-year-old has appeared in parts of seven games this season, producing a modest total of 17 catches, 277 yards, and one touchdown. Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play have limited his upside, but we are excited to see what he can do with Kirk Cousins taking over as his quarterback. The two overlapped for eight games in Minnesota back in 2023, which was Addison's rookie year. That season, he finished with 70 catches, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns while ranking as the WR23 in PPR leagues. Managers would certainly love to see Cousins elevate Addison back to high-end WR3 or low-end WR2 status, but first, he'll need to shake this thumb injury and suit up. We'll get confirmation on his status when the Vikings release their list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport