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Dont'e Thornton Jr. Inactive Against Seahawks

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Nov 15, 2026, 3:20 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (back) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ryan McFadden. Thornton was added to the injury report Friday, did not practice that day and was listed as questionable. The Raiders activated him from injured reserve on Oct. 27, and he has yet to make his season debut. Tre Tucker caught four of eight targets for 55 yards against San Francisco last week, and Jalen Nailor led Raiders wide receivers with 37 offensive snaps. Both are available for Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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Geno Smith is heading back to the blue tent with the doctors

— Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 3:20 PM ET

RB Woody Marks has been RULED OUT with a CONCUSSION.

When you factor in the short week and the concussion protocol, the Texans could be without Woody against the Colts on TNF.

— DJ Bien-Aime | NASM CPT (@Djbienaime) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 3:19 PM ET

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Nov 15, 2026, 3:12 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was downgraded from questionable to out for Monday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens and will not travel with the team. McConkey did not practice Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. He was active against Houston in Week 9, then developed back spasms during warmups and did not play a snap. He leads the Chargers with 286 receiving yards on 17 catches in six games. Keandre Lambert-Smith went from two offensive snaps against the Rams in Week 8 to 40 against Houston, where he caught a 50-yard pass on fourth-and-one. Quentin Johnston scored a 58-yard touchdown on his only catch, and both receivers drew four targets. Tre' Harris led the team with seven targets and caught three passes for six yards. He practiced in full Friday and Saturday after being limited Thursday with a shoulder injury. Harris and Johnston played 60 snaps apiece against Houston, and Lambert-Smith is in line for another game as the third receiver with Brenen Thompson (hamstring) also out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers

Geno Smith has cleared protocol https://t.co/N91ziLJBXY

— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 3:06 PM ET

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Nov 15, 2026, 3:04 PM ET

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns while being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. Marks was hurt on a three-yard run early in the third quarter. He had 12 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 15 yards before leaving. Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale each had a first-half carry with David Montgomery inactive due to a groin injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:57 PM ET

New York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, according to Sal Capaccio. Cooper was hurt blocking for Kenyon Sadiq in the first quarter and left without a target or reception. He entered the game questionable after a full practice Friday, up from limited Thursday. The Jets initially listed him as questionable to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sal Capaccio

#49ers inactives vs. Cowboys:

QB Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB)
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
OT Enrique Cruz Jr.
LB Tatum Bethune
WR Brandin Cooks

— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:56 PM ET

#Texans running back Woody Marks walked off under own power, in blue medical tent now

— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:54 PM ET

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Nov 15, 2026, 2:50 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson is a healthy scratch for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson played only on special teams against Chicago in Week 8 and did not play against Arizona last week, leaving little offensive work for Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price to pick up. Price had 10 carries to Charbonnet's six against Chicago. Charbonnet led Seattle with 16 carries for 77 yards against Arizona. Price had nine carries and caught four passes for a team-high 54 receiving yards in that game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Seahawks PR
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:41 PM ET

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith went to the medical tent after taking a hit on a third-down incompletion with 25 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Trainers helped Smith off the field, and he returned to the bench before halftime, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Smith completed nine of 16 passes for 113 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He took one sack before leaving. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik replaced Smith, who is being evaluated for a concussion.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:19 PM ET

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that could sideline him for the foreseeable future, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Hutchinson landed awkwardly while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Drake Maye in Sunday's 35-10 Week 10 win over the New England Patriots. He recorded one solo tackle and one sack in nine defensive snaps before leaving, bringing his season total to six sacks. Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that he expected to learn more once the team returned to the United States. Detroit recorded four more sacks after Hutchinson exited. Rookie Derrick Moore had two, and DJ Wonnum and Alim McNeill had one apiece. Moore also recorded two sacks last week against Miami while Wonnum was inactive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (undisclosed) has returned to the Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports. Concepcion went into the blue medical tent in the first half, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi then noted that Concepcion was spotted out of the medical tent with his helmet on the bench. Concepcion then returned on the field for the first play of Cleveland's ensuing drive. The exact injury has not been disclosed as of this time, but it does not appear to be anything serious, as Concepcion quickly reentered the contest. Concepcion currently has one reception (on four targets) for six yards against the Texans.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mary Kay Cabot - Cleveland.com
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:10 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) returned to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons after leaving with an ankle injury, according to Matt McMullen. Kelce's only catch before exiting went for 23 yards on Kansas City's opening drive and ended with a tackle by DeMarcco Hellams. Kelce went to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return. Fellow Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley was ruled out with an ankle injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt McMullen
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:06 PM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury, the team announced. Before exiting, Moore had no receptions, two kickoff returns for 51 yards and one punt return for five yards. He was playing his first game since Week 5 after Green Bay activated him from injured reserve Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Green Bay Packers
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Nov 15, 2026, 2:00 PM ET

New York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is questionable to return to a Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. Cooper limped off the field in the first quarter, following a play in which he appeared to get rolled up on when he was blocking for tight end Kenyon Sadiq on a catch-and-run. Cooper did not record any statistics before leaving the game. Cooper entered Sunday's contest already dealing with an ankle issue after tweaking it in a Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He initially injured his ankle in the 2026 season opener against the Tennessee Titans and was placed on injured reserve following that first game. Cooper returned in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. Leading up to Week 10, Cooper was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a full session Friday. While Cooper is out of the lineup, the Jets will rely on wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams, and tight ends Sadiq and Mason Taylor in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: New York Jets

#Browns WR KC Concepcion headed into the medical tent.

— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 1:52 PM ET

--Alex Roberts
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Nov 15, 2026, 1:49 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) is questionable to return to the Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. The Chiefs have officially deemed Kelce questionable as well. Kelce caught a 23-yard pass early in the first quarter and hobbled off to the sideline after the play. He was then seen walking to the locker room. Kelce was already nursing an ankle injury, although he was able to practice in full throughout the week leading up to the game against the Falcons. Fellow Kansas City tight end Jared Wiley (ankle) has been ruled out for the game as well. The Chiefs have Noah Gray and Jake Briningstool available at tight end.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pete Sweeney - The Kansas City Star
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Nov 15, 2026, 1:35 PM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) limped off the field in the first quarter of a Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. According to Hughes, Cooper was blocking on a play after a Kenyon Sadiq catch-and-run and potentially got "rolled up on." Cooper did not have a target before exiting. Cooper was already dealing with an ankle issue and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full session Friday. Cooper originally injured his ankle in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans and spent time on injured reserve before returning in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. He tweaked his ankle in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Cooper out, other pass-catchers for the Jets include tight ends Sadiq and Mason Taylor, and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, among others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Connor Hughes - SNY
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Nov 15, 2026, 1:18 PM ET

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was spotted leaving the locker room with a limp and did not speak with media members following a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Brown left the game against the Lions in the second half with a hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but he eventually ended up being ruled out for the game. Brown played 28 offensive snaps in Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus, and recorded two receptions (on six targets) for 27 yards. Brown trailed only Mack Hollins in receiving yards (48) on a day that New England quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited the game in the first quarter. Brown missed the two contests prior to Week 10 due to lingering ankle and knee issues, and has only appeared in four games total in 2026. The Patriots have a bye week in Week 11, and Brown's next opportunity to get back on the field will be in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Andrew Callahan - Boston Herald

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce headed back to the locker room to get further looked at

— Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithNFL) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 1:17 PM ET

See More News

More News About Dont'e Thornton Jr.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out Against Ravens
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