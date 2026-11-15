Tank Dell Manages 21 Yards in Loss to Cleveland
Nov 15, 2026, 6:25 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell finished with 5.1 PPR points on three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. His lone carry went for no gain in the first quarter, and a third-down pass intended for him fell incomplete on the next snap. Dell's 29-yard catch later in the quarter opened the drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Hutchinson. His other two catches each lost four yards, and he went without a fourth-quarter target. Nico Collins and Hutchinson accounted for 13 of Stroud's 20 completions, combining for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Dell drew four targets after getting nine against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, when a 63-yard touchdown accounted for most of his 105 receiving yards. He has gained 135 of his 169 receiving yards this season on the longest catch from each of his three games. That reliance on long gains leaves Dell as a deep-league flex for Thursday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Chris Olave Draws Season-Low Four Targets in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:12 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave drew a season-low four targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He caught three passes for 30 yards and finished with six PPR points. Tyler Shough attempted 35 passes in each of the past two games, with Olave getting 12 targets against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. Jordyn Tyson jumped from five targets in his NFL debut against Cleveland to a team-high 13 on Sunday, catching 11 passes for 80 yards. Olave had 10 or more targets in six of his first eight games and remains a WR2 for Week 11 at the Chicago Bears. Devin Lloyd intercepted a fourth-and-one pass intended for Olave on New Orleans' opening drive. All three of Olave's catches came after halftime. His first went for 11 yards on third-and-five and set up Alvin Kamara's three-yard touchdown on the next snap. Olave converted another third-and-five in the fourth quarter and later drew a 17-yard defensive pass interference penalty on the drive that put New Orleans ahead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Breaks Off Career-Long Touchdown in 157-Yard Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:47 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III had 56 yards on 13 carries at halftime and added 101 yards on five attempts after the break in Sunday's 31-12 win over the New York Jets. On Buffalo's first snap after a fourth-quarter fumble recovery, he went off right tackle for a career-long 74-yard touchdown. The score made Cook the third Bills running back to reach 50 scrimmage touchdowns, joining O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas. Cook also opened a third-quarter drive with a 21-yard run, and Josh Allen found DJ Moore for a 45-yard touchdown on the next play. Allen scored twice from the one-yard line, including on Buffalo's first touchdown drive, when Cook carried from the two to the one. Cook finished with a season-high 157 yards on 18 carries. His only target fell incomplete. The Miami Dolphins visit Buffalo in Week 11 after allowing 160 rushing yards on 28 carries to Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan on Sunday. Cook enters that matchup as an RB1 with 264 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 49 carries over his last two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported. Bowers injured his ankle on an Ashton Jeanty run in the first quarter and returned twice before a second trip to the locker room. He caught both of his targets from Fernando Mendoza for 18 yards, including a 12-yard third-down conversion in the second quarter. Mendoza found Michael Mayer for nine yards and Ian Thomas for 13 in the first quarter. Mayer later converted a third-and-two on a direct snap after Bowers left.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Brock Bowers Heads Back to Locker Room With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) went back to the locker room during Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks after testing his mobility on the sideline, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was hurt on an Ashton Jeanty run in the first quarter. ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Bowers was questionable to return after his first trip to the locker room. He came back in the second quarter and caught a 12-yard pass from Fernando Mendoza to convert a third-and-five. Bowers had two catches for 18 yards on two targets before his latest exit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Denzel Boston Still Dealing With Toe Injury In Bust Performance vs. Texans
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) caught just one pass for 16 yards in a 27-24 win against the Houston Texans in Week 10. The 22-year-old missed practice time and was questionable to play on Sunday due to the toe injury he sustained in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but he told reporters after the win against Houston that his toe is "going to be okay," according to Browns reporter Ashley Bastock. Boston has 32 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns this season, and doesn't have a catch in the end zone in five straight games. RotoBaller lists Boston at WR26 and recommends only starting him in deep leagues, but his lingering injury woes and bust performance in Week 10 likely give fantasy managers pause about starting him in the near future.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Ashley Bastock via x.com
Daniel Jones to Start Thursday Against Houston
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will remain the starter for Thursday night's Week 11 game at the Houston Texans, head coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, according to Kevin Bowen. Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 24-22 win that snapped a five-game losing streak. His seven-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell put Indianapolis ahead late in the first half. Miami cornerback Chris Johnson returned one of Jones' interceptions 59 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Jones has thrown five interceptions in his last three games and has finished below 200 passing yards in four straight. Houston sacked him four times in the teams' Week 3 meeting, a 19-17 Colts win in which he threw an interception and lost two fumbles. The Colts have since traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, who combined for 140 of Jones' 235 passing yards in that game. Jones is a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Bowen
Brock Bowers Returns in Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 25-year-old exited in the first half of the Week 10 matchup and was previously questionable to return. Bowers missed the first two weeks of the 2026 season as he recovered from a knee injury, but has since led the Raiders' receiving corps with 48 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns. Las Vegas faces big challenges in Week 10 as Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL start against a stingy Seahawks defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Gregg Bell via X.com
Jalen Coker a Massive Bust in Week 10 Win
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was a non-factor in a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints, failing to catch any of his four targets on the day. It's a season low for the 25-year-old, whose production and efficiency have declined over the 2026 campaign. Carolina's receiving corps as a whole failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's game, but Coker's lack of production was emblematic of his season-long struggles. The Panthers' receiving room is healthy right now, including tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller, and starting running back Chuba Hubbard has contributed to the passing game, which challenges Coker's target share going forward. Coker has fallen to WR21 in RotoBaller's position standings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable to return against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported. Bowers was hurt on an Ashton Jeanty run with 11:31 left in the first quarter. He walked off under his own power, went to the medical tent, and returned by the 8:29 mark. He then went to the locker room after Fernando Mendoza's 10-yard touchdown run capped the Raiders' opening drive. Bowers had caught his only target, a six-yard pass from Mendoza, before leaving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Christian Watson Has Bust Performance in Lopsided Week 10 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:27 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had just three catches for 37 yards in a 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old entered Sunday's NFC North showdown posting over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games, and a touchdown in Week 9 against the New England Patriots to tie him for the second-most receiving TD's in the NFL (7). Matthew Golden led Green Bay's receiving corps with five catches for 70 yards, and rookie J. Michael Sturdivant had the Packers' only receiving touchdown on the day. It was an all-around rough day for the Packers' offense, with Jordan Love getting sacked eight times. Watson will face another tough defense in Week 11 when the Packers visit the Rams, making his bust performance in Week 10 all the more disappointing.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith, Omar Cooper Jr. Both Have Ankle Injuries
Aaron Glenn says that Geno Smith and Omar Cooper both have ankle injuries. They are both ankle injuries. He doesn’t know yet if high or low. pic.twitter.com/QxPoJo0mF9— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 4:24 PM ET
Rhamondre Stevenson Held to Five Scrimmage Yards in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:22 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson managed 1.5 PPR points in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. He ran six times for four yards and caught his only target for one yard. His first carry went for four yards from Detroit's seven-yard line, and his other five netted zero. The Patriots settled for a field goal on that opening drive after losing Drake Maye to an ankle injury. Stevenson (knee) missed Wednesday's practice, was limited Thursday and Friday and played after being listed as questionable. Corey Kiner took three carries on the opening drive and had six by halftime to Stevenson's three. Kiner finished with 10 carries for 25 yards, and Stevenson played no fourth-quarter snaps. Seven of Kiner's eight carries against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 came after Stevenson hurt his knee. Stevenson caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown before leaving that game. Kiner's first-half workload in Munich puts Stevenson in flex range for Week 12 at the Los Angeles Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Has Returned to the Game
Brock Bowers is back in the game for the Raiders.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
Brock Bowers Injured, in Blue Tent
Raiders 2024 All-Pro TE Brock Bowers down injured after #Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori got off his block to tackle Jeanty to end his run for a 1st down on 3rd and 2 out of shotgun.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 15, 2026
Bowers jogged off but is in the blue tent. LV 1st down at SEA 20 early off Drew Lock's lost fumble
Nov 15, 2026, 4:17 PM ET
Drake London Questionable to Return with Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:12 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (concussion) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old exited the Week 10 matchup in the fourth quarter after catching six of 12 targets for a game-leading 109 yards. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. isn't short on targets for the remainder of Sunday's game, with receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Kyle Pitts Jr. still in the mix. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Khalil Herbert have also caught passes from Penix in Week 10.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Tori McElhaney
Amon-Ra St. Brown Ends Touchdown Drought With Two Scores in Munich
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:04 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored twice on third-and-long in Sunday's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Munich, ending a five-game receiving touchdown drought. Jared Goff went to him on consecutive plays to close Detroit's opening drive. St. Brown gained seven yards on second-and-16 before turning another short throw into a 56-yard touchdown on third-and-nine. His only target after halftime came on third-and-10, when he caught a short pass over the middle and got a push from teammates to finish a 28-yard score. St. Brown caught four of five targets for 98 yards after Detroit listed him as questionable Friday following three limited practices with a rib injury. Jahmyr Gibbs drew eight targets and Jameson Williams saw seven. St. Brown remains a WR1 when Detroit hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Sunday was his first game all season with fewer than eight targets. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, he caught eight passes for 86 yards and drew twice as many targets as any teammate.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Has Another Disappointing Fantasy Outing in Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:04 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was expected to have a bounce-back performance in Week 10 against a 25th-ranked New England Patriots' passing defense. Instead, the 25-year-old caught just one pass on four targets for 16 yards in the 35-10 win in Munich. The Lions have been leaning more on Jahmyr Gibbs and the run game in recent weeks, which has impacted LaPorta's production since Detroit's Week 6 bye. Then again, Gibbs topped the receiving corps with seven catches for 99 yards, while Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in two touchdowns. The Lions will face a decent Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 11, making LaPorta's bust performance in Week 10 sting a little more.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:54 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. Smith, 36, did not start the second half after taking a hard hit at the end of the second quarter. He briefly returned in the third after clearing concussion protocol, but limped back to the medical tent after one drive. The veteran completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards and no touchdowns before exiting Sunday's game. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had only played in the season opener, took over for Smith to start the second half and remains in the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Garafolo via X.com
Jahmyr Gibbs Has Two TDs in Big Win vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:49 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 22 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 win against the New England Patriots in Week 10. He added seven catches on eight targets for 99 yards that helped propel Detroit to victory. That brings Gibbs to a league-leading 177 carries this season for the third-most rushing yards (847) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (9). New England entered the matchup with the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL, but struggled all game to contain Gibbs and the Lions' offense. Gibbs lived up to his must-start status in Week 10 and will now prepare for a tall task facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Xavier Hutchinson Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:46 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Aaron Wilson. Hutchinson was injured on a deep pass intended for him that drew a defensive pass interference penalty with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter. He caught four of seven targets for 58 yards before leaving, including an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was his third straight game with a touchdown catch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson