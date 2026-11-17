Emeka Egbuka's Underwhelming Season Continues as Efficiency Concerns Mount
Nov 17, 2026, 11:50 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been a disappointment so far this season, ranking WR32 in fantasy points per game and failing to deliver the breakout production fantasy managers hoped for. While Egbuka has been on the field quite a bit (84.6% snap share), with 32.3 routes per game, he is ranked 78th in yards per route run, 96th in explosive reception rate, and 81st in separation score. All that to say, Egbuka hasn't been turning his time on the field into fantasy production, and with only three touchdowns on the season, he isn't making up for it there either. Baker Mayfield (foot) is also trending toward missing Week 11 after suffering a foot strain late in Week 9 against Chicago, leaving backup quarterback Jalon Daniels in line to potentially start his fourth game of the season. Egbuka is a mid-tier WR3 until further notice.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair to Undergo Groin Surgery
#Texans Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will undergo groin surgery, per a league source. Recovery time unclear for a tough injury that has been recurring this season. Tough setback for defense, team https://t.co/sLadXX8Jli— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 17, 2026
Nov 17, 2026, 11:48 AM ET
David Montgomery Making Progress Ahead of Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 11:48 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery is moving better as he recovers from a groin injury, according to Aaron Wilson. Houston listed him as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report ahead of Thursday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Montgomery went from a nonparticipant Wednesday to limited Thursday and full Friday last week. He was initially questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland before the Texans ruled him out Saturday. Montgomery has missed four games since hurting his groin in the Oct. 11 win over the Tennessee Titans. He had five carries for 11 yards before exiting. This season, he has rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries and added seven catches for 67 yards and a score. Woody Marks suffered a concussion Sunday and was a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Marks was unlikely to play on the short week, according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Emari Demercado took over after Marks left and finished with seven carries for 16 yards. Montgomery could lead the backfield against Indianapolis if he returns and Marks remains sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
D'Andre Swift's Fantasy Ceiling Could Take a Hit With Kyle Monangai's Return
Nicho Roessler
Nov 17, 2026, 11:39 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has put together a spectacular 2026 season, as he's currently the RB12 on the season and RB8 in fantasy points per game. He has 10 touchdowns and is averaging 64 rushing yards per game (3.72 YPC). Where Swift has thrived is on opportunity: he is ninth in attempts per game, first in carries inside the 10-yard line, and while his efficiency on the ground has been mediocre (38th explosive run rate and 33rd in rush success rate), he's playing a good amount of snaps (63.3%) and getting the opportunity. However, Kyle Monangai is on track to return for the Bears in Week 11, and before his Week 4 injury, he and Swift had been splitting the backfield, with Monangai looking like the more efficient runner. Monangai is third in yards per carry and first in yards after contact per attempt on his 60 carries so far this season. While Swift remains a must-start fantasy asset, his ceiling is about to be capped by the return of the second-year back out of Rutgers.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Justice Hill Offers PPR Depth and Backfield Insurance
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 11:38 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has caught at least three passes in five straight games. He set season highs with five catches and 34 receiving yards on seven targets in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. On third-and-eight, he turned a short pass from Jacoby Brissett into a 25-yard gain to the Chargers' 17-yard line. Hill is rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a Week 11 bench spot in 14-team PPR formats. The Carolina Panthers host Baltimore on Sunday and have allowed 29.4 receiving yards per game to running backs, below the league average of 32.9. He also offers insurance for Derrick Henry managers after playing 33 offensive snaps to Henry's 38 on Monday. They were the only Baltimore running backs with carries, and Henry took 10 of their 13 attempts and scored both Ravens touchdowns. Hill's only game with more than six carries this season came in Week 9 against Jacksonville. He ran nine times for 85 yards that night, with 65 coming on his touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith's Rest-of-Season Fantasy Outlook Remains Uncertain Amid Injury and Quarterback Concerns
Nicho Roessler
Nov 17, 2026, 11:25 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has missed the past three weeks with a hamstring injury, but with the Eagles coming off a bye, he could return. That said, the Eagles (2-7) are quickly falling in the standings, and if things keep going poorly, Smith could be shut down for the season, making his rest-of-season value contingent on the team's outlook and health. It's unfortunate because in his four games played, Smith has put together a great season on a per-route basis, ranking seventh in targets per game, 20th in yards per route run, and ninth in fantasy points per game. With Jalen Hurts (blood clots) ruled out for the 2026 season and Joe Milton under center for the Eagles, this only adds another layer of tough news for Smith fantasy owners. If Smith suits up, fantasy managers should view him as a boom-or-bust WR2.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Ward Takes His Passing Surge to Dallas in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 11:23 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has taken on more responsibility at the line of scrimmage since the team changed its approach before Week 7, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Ward hadn't attempted more than 36 passes in a game this season before throwing 40 times against Cincinnati and 39 against Jacksonville. The Titans used play-action on a season-high 35.7% of his dropbacks against the Jaguars. Across those two games, Ward threw for 535 yards and four touchdowns, matching his touchdown total from his first seven starts. He also ran for 80 yards on 10 carries. Ward is rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues and is a Week 11 streamer in 14-team, single-quarterback leagues. Tennessee visits the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through Week 10, when Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns against them. Ward put up those numbers with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, and Saleh said Monday the Titans hope to get the receiver back for Dallas.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Fernando Mendoza Emerges as a Must-Add in Superflex Formats Following Encouraging NFL Debut
Nicho Roessler
Nov 17, 2026, 11:16 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback and first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, had an encouraging first start in the NFL against the tough Seahawks defense in Week 10, where he finished as the QB18 on the week with 13.92 fantasy points, completed 58.6 percent of his passes, and rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown on six carries, all without his best playmaker, Brock Bowers (ankle), who left the game early. From a fantasy perspective, the rushing was encouraging, as Mendoza is primarily known as a true pocket passer type. Up next for the rookie is another tough test in Denver against the Broncos, where he will be a QB2 option and a potential starter in superflex formats. With his first-overall pedigree and the opportunity in front of him, Mendoza is a must-add in superflex formats off the waiver wire and a must-roster in dynasty formats.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Milton III's Rushing Gives Him Week 11 Superflex Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 11:11 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III accounted for 64 of Philadelphia's 92 rushing yards in his first NFL start, a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. He ran nine times, including a 24-yard scramble on third-and-eight, and added a two-point conversion on a sneak from the one-yard line. Milton is in line to start Sunday's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after taking over for Tanner McKee before the bye. Jalen Hurts remains on injured reserve. Rostered in three percent of Yahoo leagues, Milton is worth a Week 11 claim as a low-end QB2 in 12-team superflex leagues. Milton completed 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and lost a fumble against New York. Starting receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both missed that game, their third consecutive absence. Pittsburgh gave up 409 passing yards and four touchdowns to Joe Burrow in Week 10. T.J. Watt has 7.5 sacks this season, a concern for an offense that lost 41 yards on seven sacks in Milton's first start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Retains Streaming Value Despite Some Week 10 Struggles
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:56 AM ETPittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled a bit in Week 10, but he remains a solid deep-league starting option and someone to consider streaming in standard leagues. Against Cincinnati this past week, Rodgers was 15-of-29 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and he avoided an interception - he didn't add anything on the ground. He's now completing just 59.9% of his passes on the season, but he's thrown for 223.8 yards per game and has 15 touchdowns to six interceptions, so Rodgers still has some fantasy appeal. He is an option in Week 11, when six teams are on their bye weeks. He's delivered enough this season to trust, especially in a pretty favorable fantasy matchup in Week 11 against Philadelphia.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Myles Price an Intriguing Waiver Add After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:51 AM ETMinnesota wide receiver Myles Price put together his best performance of the season in Week 10, and he gains even more fantasy value with Jordan Addison (thumb) likely to miss extended time now. Against the Packers this past week, Price caught all four of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown - he also gained 12 yards on a rushing attempt. He played 33 offensive snaps, which was 47.8% of the team's total, and a new season-high mark. Price has 81 yards and a score over 10 receptions and 15 targets in nine games overall, plus two rushing attempts for 14 more yards. Price's role and production could improve over the next several weeks as the Vikings' offense adjusts without Addison. The trade for Kirk Cousins boosts Price's fantasy outlook as well, and the wideout suddenly becomes a deep-league fantasy starting option, and maybe someone to add in standard leagues in a couple of weeks if the production keeps coming.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Xavier Restrepo Worth Some Adds in Deep Fantasy Setups
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:45 AM ETTennessee wide receiver Xavier Restrepo produced a little bit in Week 10, so he gains a little fantasy value before Week 11 starts up. He played 19 offensive snaps, which was 33.3% of the team's total in Week 10 against Jacksonville. Restrepo caught all three of his targets for 31 yards. That was his first offensive action of the season after making his season debut in Week 8, but only playing special teams snaps in that one. Restrepo got to play a little on offense with Carnell Tate (shoulder) out for a second straight week - if he returns, Restrepo's playing time and production could dry up moving forward. In really deep leagues though, Restrepo could be worth some waiver wire adds before Week 11, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect much out of him unless injuries ravage the Titans.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ashton Dulin Carries Deep-League Value After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:41 AM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin produced a little bit in Week 10, and with an expanded role of late, he's got a little deep-league value. Against Miami this past week, Dulin played 13 offensive snaps, which was 22% of the team's total. He caught one of his two targets for a 30-yard gain. Dulin now has 114 receiving yards and a touchdown across five receptions and 11 targets over his six games played - 85 of those yards and the score have come in the past two games. He's also rushed twice for six yards, while returning a few kicks too. His limited role holds him back from being a bigger fantasy option, but there's enough here after the team traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen to roster and maybe utilize Dulin in some deeper fantasy setups down the stretch of the season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jalen Tolbert Emerges as Deep-League Option After Scoring in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:36 AM ETMiami wide receiver Jalen Tolbert gained some value after producing his best fantasy showing of the season in Week 10. Against the Colts, the Miami wideout went for 49 yards and a touchdown over his two catches and targets. He played 11 offensive snaps, which was 15.9% of the team's total. Tolbert has just 79 yards and the score across four receptions and six targets over five games this season. He's played just 16% of the team's offensive snaps in those games, so that limits his fantasy outlook. After scoring in Week 10 though, Tolbert offers a little intrigue going forward, but just for really deep leagues. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect consistent production out of Tolbert unless there are injuries to wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Williams the Latest Jets Receiver to Offer Fantasy Appeal
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:32 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams put together one of his better games of the season in Week 10, and that gives him some deep-league fantasy upside going into Week 11. He was targeted a season-high seven times in Week 10 against Buffalo, catching four passes for 24 yards. He played 50 offensive snaps, which was 70.4% of the team's total. Williams has 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns across 16 receptions and 22 targets now this season, plus has rushed four times for 25 more yards. He is just a deep-league fantasy option while having to compete with Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq for snaps and production in the passing game.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Travis Hunter Offers Some Deep-League Appeal Going into Week 11
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:27 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter has just deep-league fantasy appeal after Week 10. He was on the field for just six offensive snaps, which was 8.2% of the team's total. He got three touches, catching both of his targets for 16 yards and rushing for three yards on his lone attempt. Hunter now has 91 receiving yards and a touchdown across his nine receptions and 10 targets this season, while rushing for 11 yards on three attempts. He's played just 8.5% of the team's offensive snaps, so his offensive fantasy value is pretty low at this point. Hunter has been much more involved defensively this season, playing 83.8% of the team's snaps and logging 36 combined tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery and forced fumble.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
CJ Daniels a Deep-League Possibility Until LA is Healthier
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:21 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels offers a little deep-league fantasy value as the team deals with injuries to Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring). Daniels had played six offensive snaps between Weeks 7-9 for LA, but logged 46 in Week 10 against the Cardinals, which was 60.5% of the team's total. Daniels finished with two targets, catching one for 22 yards. That's not much fantasy production, but until Adams and/or Nacua are back, Daniels could be worth a little fantasy utilization in really deep leagues. At the very least, he's one to keep an eye on as the Rams look to fill the massive voids left by Nacua and Adams.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Anthony Gould Worth Deep-League Adds Before Week 11
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:15 AM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Anthony Gould (toe) is on the rise as a fantasy asset after producing a bit in Week 10. He had two catches for 28 yards across his four targets, while playing 32 offensive snaps, which was 54.2% of the team's total. He has just 34 offensive snaps now for the season, so he hasn't really been involved until this past week. The trades of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen have opened the door for some Colts' pass catchers to step up, and Gould offers some deep-league fantasy upside as a result now. He was estimated as limited in the team's Monday walkthrough practice, so his status will be one to watch leading into the team's Thursday game in Week 11 against Houston.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Josh Cameron Gaining Fantasy Traction After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:11 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver Josh Cameron is on the rise after producing a good showing in Week 10. Against the Titans, he produced 67 receiving yards and a touchdown across three catches and targets. He played 24 offensive snaps, which was 32.9% of the team's total. Cameron has 190 yards and three scores over 12 catches and 17 targets this season, but Week 10 was easily his best performance of the year. Cameron also returns kickoffs, so he could potentially earn fantasy owners some more points in that fashion. Jacksonville has Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange and Brian Thomas Jr. as other pass-catching options, so Cameron's role and production might not always be consistent, but he's one to add in some deeper leagues and keep tabs on in more leagues after what he did this past week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Reggie Virgil Worth Watching in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:07 AM ETArizona wide receiver Reggie Virgil hasn't produced a ton this season, but his playing time and production could improve going forward, so he's one to keep tabs on. He has just three receptions for 54 yards across 11 targets over six games played in his rookie season. Virgil has played just 91 offensive snaps, but 72 of those snaps have come over his past three appearances, so he's already trending up a bit. With Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia) among the wide receivers on the injured reserve list now, the chance for Virgil to play and produce more is there. He's just a stash option in really deep leagues until he produces more though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Devin Duvernay Potentially a Deep League Pickup
Zach Thompson
Nov 17, 2026, 9:52 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay has brought lots of big-play ability throughout his career, and he could get a regular opportunity to be more involved in his team's passing game over the next few weeks. He had a season-high three targets on Sunday in a loss to the Rams and converted one of his two catches for a 31-yard gain. He played fewer snaps than Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil, but was third on the team at the wide receiver position. With Kendrick Bourne (leg) and Michael Wilson (neck) out with potentially season-ending injuries, the rest of the Cardinals' receiving group will need to step up going forward. Carson Beck only threw for 108 yards in his NFL debut against the Rams, so production may be hard to come by, but Duvernay's big-play ability should keep him involved enough to be a deep-league desperation play. He has exactly two receptions in three straight games and has totaled 57 receiving yards on those six catches. He's worth watching in the next few weeks to see if the Cardinals find more ways to get the return man involved in their offense that is searching for playmakers.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller