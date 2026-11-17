Travis Hunter Offers Some Deep-League Appeal Going into Week 11
Nov 17, 2026, 10:27 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter has just deep-league fantasy appeal after Week 10. He was on the field for just six offensive snaps, which was 8.2% of the team's total. He got three touches, catching both of his targets for 16 yards and rushing for three yards on his lone attempt. Hunter now has 91 receiving yards and a touchdown across his nine receptions and 10 targets this season, while rushing for 11 yards on three attempts. He's played just 8.5% of the team's offensive snaps, so his offensive fantasy value is pretty low at this point. Hunter has been much more involved defensively this season, playing 83.8% of the team's snaps and logging 36 combined tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery and forced fumble.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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CJ Daniels a Deep-League Possibility Until LA is Healthier
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:21 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels offers a little deep-league fantasy value as the team deals with injuries to Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring). Daniels had played six offensive snaps between Weeks 7-9 for LA, but logged 46 in Week 10 against the Cardinals, which was 60.5% of the team's total. Daniels finished with two targets, catching one for 22 yards. That's not much fantasy production, but until Adams and/or Nacua are back, Daniels could be worth a little fantasy utilization in really deep leagues. At the very least, he's one to keep an eye on as the Rams look to fill the massive voids left by Nacua and Adams.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Anthony Gould Worth Deep-League Adds Before Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:15 AM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Anthony Gould (toe) is on the rise as a fantasy asset after producing a bit in Week 10. He had two catches for 28 yards across his four targets, while playing 32 offensive snaps, which was 54.2% of the team's total. He has just 34 offensive snaps now for the season, so he hasn't really been involved until this past week. The trades of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen have opened the door for some Colts' pass catchers to step up, and Gould offers some deep-league fantasy upside as a result now. He was estimated as limited in the team's Monday walkthrough practice, so his status will be one to watch leading into the team's Thursday game in Week 11 against Houston.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Josh Cameron Gaining Fantasy Traction After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:11 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver Josh Cameron is on the rise after producing a good showing in Week 10. Against the Titans, he produced 67 receiving yards and a touchdown across three catches and targets. He played 24 offensive snaps, which was 32.9% of the team's total. Cameron has 190 yards and three scores over 12 catches and 17 targets this season, but Week 10 was easily his best performance of the year. Cameron also returns kickoffs, so he could potentially earn fantasy owners some more points in that fashion. Jacksonville has Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange and Brian Thomas Jr. as other pass-catching options, so Cameron's role and production might not always be consistent, but he's one to add in some deeper leagues and keep tabs on in more leagues after what he did this past week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Reggie Virgil Worth Watching in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 10:07 AM ETArizona wide receiver Reggie Virgil hasn't produced a ton this season, but his playing time and production could improve going forward, so he's one to keep tabs on. He has just three receptions for 54 yards across 11 targets over six games played in his rookie season. Virgil has played just 91 offensive snaps, but 72 of those snaps have come over his past three appearances, so he's already trending up a bit. With Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia) among the wide receivers on the injured reserve list now, the chance for Virgil to play and produce more is there. He's just a stash option in really deep leagues until he produces more though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Devin Duvernay Potentially a Deep League Pickup
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 17, 2026, 9:52 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay has brought lots of big-play ability throughout his career, and he could get a regular opportunity to be more involved in his team's passing game over the next few weeks. He had a season-high three targets on Sunday in a loss to the Rams and converted one of his two catches for a 31-yard gain. He played fewer snaps than Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil, but was third on the team at the wide receiver position. With Kendrick Bourne (leg) and Michael Wilson (neck) out with potentially season-ending injuries, the rest of the Cardinals' receiving group will need to step up going forward. Carson Beck only threw for 108 yards in his NFL debut against the Rams, so production may be hard to come by, but Duvernay's big-play ability should keep him involved enough to be a deep-league desperation play. He has exactly two receptions in three straight games and has totaled 57 receiving yards on those six catches. He's worth watching in the next few weeks to see if the Cardinals find more ways to get the return man involved in their offense that is searching for playmakers.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Duvernay Potentially a Deep-League Pickup
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 17, 2026, 9:50 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay has brought lots of big-play ability throughout his career, and he could get a regular opportunity to be more involved in his team's passing game over the next few weeks. He had a season-high three targets on Sunday in a loss to the Rams and converted one of his two catches for a 31-yard gain. He played fewer snaps than Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil, but was third on the team at the wide receiver position. With Kendrick Bourne (leg) and Michael Wilson (neck) out with potentially season-ending injuries, the rest of the Cardinals' receiving group will need to step up going forward. Carson Beck only threw for 108 yards in his NFL debut against the Rams, so production may be hard to come by, but Duvernay's big-play ability should keep him involved enough to be a deep-league desperation play. He has exactly two receptions in three straight games and has totaled 57 receiving yards on those six catches. He's worth watching in the next few weeks to see if the Cardinals find more ways to get the return man involved in their offense that is searching for playmakers.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Cyrus Allen a Speculative Pickup in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 17, 2026, 9:39 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 10, running an impressive route to beat Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. for a 39-yard score. The rookie set new career highs with four targets and 44 receiving yards as well, and he seems to be finding a nice role in the Chiefs' passing game. Allen played more snaps in Week 10 than both Andrew Armstrong and Jalen Royals, and he played more than twice as many as newcomer Josh Downs. While Downs works mostly out of the slot, Allen has mostly worked outside so far in his rookie season. He has the potential to be an interesting play down the stretch, but he'll have to beat out Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy for playing time. He isn't quite involved enough to be an option in standard-sized leagues yet, especially with Downs mixing in more over the next few weeks, but his upside is intriguing enough for deep leagues or dynasty formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBalller
Tutu Atwell Can Be a Deep-League Option After Bye Week
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 17, 2026, 9:28 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell was one of several receivers to step up for the team in their 34-6 win in Arizona in Week 10. Atwell only had one catch, but it came on a critical fourth-down conversion and went for a big gain of 31 yards. Atwell played 16 offensive snaps (21%), which was behind Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels, but he should remain somewhat involved for as long as Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) remain out. Adams may not be far from a return, though, and could even return as early as Week 12. The Rams are on their bye in Week 11 before playing the Packers on Wednesday night before Thanksgiving to kick off Week 12. Atwell isn't involved regularly enough to be an option in standard-sized leagues, but his big-play potential keeps him on the radar as a deep-league dart throw.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Buccaneers Not Confident Baker Mayfield Will Play in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 17, 2026, 9:14 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) may not be ready to play in Week 11, according to the latest report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Mayfield is dealing with an unspecified injury to his ankle or foot area that he originally picked up against the Bears in Week 9. He played through the issue but has been in and out of a walking boot since that game and seems uncertain for Week 11. The Bucs will be returning from a Week 10 bye as they head to Detroit to face the Lions, who are coming off a big win in Germany over the Patriots. Even the extra time from the bye may not be enough for Mayfield to return, so the Bucs added Cooper Rush to their practice squad on Monday, providing another option if Mayfield does miss this week. If Mayfield is unable to play on Sunday, UDFA Jalon Daniels would likely step back in as the starter, with Rush providing veteran depth. Daniels made three starts earlier this season but did not post strong fantasy numbers. Check back for more updates on Mayfield's status before Sunday, since the entire offense has much more upside with him at QB instead of Daniels.--Zach Thompson
Source: Rick Stroud
Derrick Henry Survives Inefficiencies with Two TDs
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 17, 2026, 1:53 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry posted 10 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Monday night's 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. He hauled in all five of his targets for an additional 10 yards. Yikes. Henry lost two yards on Baltimore's first play from scrimmage, foreshadowing one of the most inefficient games of his illustrious career. Fortunately, the eleventh-year pro punched in two short scores to redeem his fantasy outing, giving him double-digit rushing TDs for the ninth straight year. Having quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center should produce more favorable outcomes down the line, though Henry's biggest fantasy roadblock is the snap split he shares with backfield mate Justice Hill. On the bright side, Henry has the ground attack nearly all to himself and matched Hill's routes run in Week 10 (25) - a figure he's significantly lagged in this season. Perhaps the former will fare better in next weekend's road tilt against a susceptible Carolina Panthers rush defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Bounces Back, Loses Critical Fumble Late
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 17, 2026, 1:36 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers totaled 74 yards on 6-of-7 receiving in his team's 23-20 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Flowers was sitting on a measly two touches entering the fourth quarter, so it was nice to see him pick it up considerably during that frame. However, the former first-round pick's lone blemish came when he coughed up a costly fumble just outside the two-minute warning while fighting for extra yards. Still, once quarterback Jacoby Brissett found his footing, the offense could sustain drives. It may take a little time for Brissett and Flowers to totally sync up, but it's a step in the right direction as the Ravens' attack attempts to get back on track. While Flowers has undoubtedly dealt with adversity in 2026, he's also leveled up his play. Hopefully, he can keep it going in Week 11, when Baltimore travels for a clash with the Carolina Panthers.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tre' Harris Leads Bolts' Pass-Catchers in First Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 17, 2026, 1:19 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris recorded five catches and 86 yards on five targets in a 23-20 road win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Harris stepped up in the absence of teammate Ladd McConkey (back) to lead the team in each significant receiving category on a night when LA recorded its first win of the season. It's by no means a week-winning output, but strong production considering quarterback Justin Herbert tossed for a mere 129 yards on 18 pass attempts. Harris' highlight of the contest was a slick 31-yard play in which he barely managed to cradle the ball without it touching the grass on a sliding catch. With McConkey's status up in the air for now, managers will want to keep an eye on the situation in LA, as the Ole Miss product has primarily led the WR corps in snaps when the former has missed time this season. If that's the case again, Harris could be poised for another solid outing in Week 11 against the New York Jets.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews Comes Alive in Narrow Defeat
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 17, 2026, 1:05 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reeled in all eight of his targets for 82 yards in his team's 23-20 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Andrews didn't receive his first look of the night until late in the first quarter, though he'd end up leading Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards in quarterback Jacoby Brissett's first start. Only rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane finished the night with more targets (11). It's an encouraging effort for the 31-year-old, as his production marked season highs across the board in what's been his second straight underwhelming campaign. Whether Andrews will be as often targeted the next time he takes the field with his new QB remains to be seen, but at the very least, there's a little life here as the Ravens continue fighting for a playoff spot. The team will square off with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Omarion Hampton Steals the Show on MNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 17, 2026, 12:49 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton totaled 105 yards and a touchdown on his 22 carries in Monday night's 23-20 road win against the Baltimore Ravens. He gained no yards on his lone catch (two targets). Hampton eclipsed the century mark for the first time this season in one of his more effective outings. It was the 23-year-old's first rushing score since Week 4. He ran hard, picking up gains of 11, 13, 16, and 19. Monday's win was also the second straight game in which Hampton saw the majority of the backfield touches, outproducing teammates Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, who combined for 18 yards on eight total opportunities. Moreover, it was quarterback Justin Herbert's first clean game all year. If Herbert gets back in a groove, things will look up for the Chargers' attack. Hampton will attempt to keep it rolling in Week 11 against a New York Jets defense that's been one of the most vulnerable to opposing ground attacks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Darnell Washington Losing Waiver-Wire Appeal with WRs Nearing a Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 12:25 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has a career-high three touchdown receptions already through the first 10 weeks of the season, but he is about to become an even more boom/bust TE2 in fantasy football with receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) nearing their returns from Injured Reserve. The big-bodied Washington exploded for three catches and 94 yards on five targets in the Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns, but he came back down to Earth coming out of the bye in Sunday night's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, catching just one of three targets for five yards. The 25-year-old 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end has 30 receiving yards or fewer in seven of his nine games played in 2026, which tells you all you really need to know about the amount of risk you are taking on if you decide to throw Washington into your starting fantasy lineup as a TE2 dart throw. Not only is he a massive risk, but Washington and the Steelers will be taking on a Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 11 that has allowed the sixth-fewest half-PPR points per game (8.4) to the tight end position this year. When both Pittman and Wilson are back in the fold, Washington's target share and fantasy floor will both drop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darren Waller has Waiver Appeal as Big-Play TE2 Streamer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 12:15 AM ETIt is almost impossible to predict when Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller's big games will come, especially as he works in a tight end committee in Carolina. The 34-year-old veteran blew up for his best game of the season in the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, catching eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and his fourth touchdown of the year, but he followed it up with another quiet performance in Sunday's 20-17 win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints by catching two of his four targets for just 24 yards. The former Pro Bowler does have a decent 12.9-yard-per-catch average through nine games in his first year in Carolina, and he remains a strong red-zone target for quarterback Bryce Young. Fantasy managers will always be running the risk that Waller will produce a dud if they throw him into their lineup, but he will have some waiver-wire appeal going into a Week 11 matchup with the fading Baltimore Ravens this week. Going into the Ravens' Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, they ranked as the 12th-best matchup for tight ends in terms of half-PPR points allowed per game in 2026, and it will be a revenge game for Waller against the organization that drafted him in the sixth round in 2015 out of Georgia Tech. With bye weeks still in effect in Week 11, there will be plenty of TE2 options with much less upside.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cade Otton Worth a Look on Waivers With Strong Upcoming Schedule
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 12:05 AM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tight end Cade Otton are coming off their bye to face the Detroit Lions in Week 11 on Sunday, which is the start of a favorable schedule for fantasy matchups that managers may want to exploit when looking for tight end streamers. Otton has not really been on the streaming radar yet in 2026 and is still searching for his first touchdown of the year after 10 weeks. In nine games played, he has 23 receptions on 38 targets for 211 yards (career-low 9.2 yards per catch), which does not exactly scream waiver-wire pickup. However, the Bucs are set to face a Lions pass defense that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (241.9) while also allowing the most half-PPR fantasy points to the TE position (19.2) through nine games. Otton is also coming off a season-high eight targets -- he caught four of them for 25 yards -- in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. After the Week 11 date with Detroit, Tampa also has favorable upcoming games versus the division-rival Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons. The one thing that could throw a wrench into Otton's opportunities to turn things around in the second half is a foot sprain that has quarterback Baker Mayfield questionable to play coming out of their bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chimere Dike Could Have Sleeper Appeal in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 11:56 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike has been much more involved on offense in the Titans' last two games with rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate sidelined by a shoulder injury, and that could continue in a juicy Week 11 matchup against the struggling Dallas Cowboys if Tate misses a third straight game. After not seeing more than 21% of the offense's snaps through the first seven weeks of the 2026 season, Dike has played 82% and 95% of the snaps in Weeks 8 and 10, respectively. The Titans had their bye in Week 9. In the two games that Tate missed, Dike has caught seven of his nine targets for 87 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the year. Most of that production came in the overtime loss to the Bengals in Week 8, when the former fourth-rounder from Florida had five grabs for a season-high 71 yards and a score, as he fell to just two receptions for 16 yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys defense has allowed 239.7 passing yards per game this year and allowed nearly 50 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. If Tate cannot go again this weekend, Dike will be worth a look off the waiver wire in deeper fantasy leagues as a flex sleeper against Dallas. He is currently rostered in only 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rams Center Coleman Shelton Out 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 11:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (hamstring) suffered a strained hamstring in Sunday's Week 10 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and is expected to be out for the next four to six weeks, a team spokesperson told ESPN's Sarah Barshop on Monday. Shelton had not missed an offensive snap for the team this year before his injury in the second quarter. Replacement Dylan McMahon (knee) played nine snaps before suffering a partial tear of his patellar tendon that will land him on Injured Reserve. After McMahon's injury, Beaux Limmer moved to center, with backup offensive lineman Bill Murray moving to left guard. The Rams got the victory in blowout fashion over Arizona, but their offense is extremely banged up as they head into their bye in Week 11. They also have key offensive weapons in receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring), tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring), and guard Steve Avila (hamstring) on IR. It is more bad news for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford once the Rams return to face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 25.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Malachi Fields a Top Waiver-Wire Target with Consistent Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 11:07 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has emerged as an intriguing waiver wire target in 12+ team fantasy football leagues. Fields has operated as the No. 2 receiver alongside Malik Nabers for most of this season, and it has resulted in at least an 84% snap share in each of the last two weeks. Meanwhile, over his last four games, the rookie has a respectable stat line of 22 targets, 12 catches, and 204 receiving yards. Although Fields has had trouble carving out consistent fantasy appeal and touchdown opportunities in his role behind Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely, he continues to see a consistently large snap share with a favorable outlook in the Giants' offense, which has managed to stay quite productive under quarterback J.J. McCarthy. As the Giants continue to make a playoff push, Fields is an appealing waiver wire target, and he could even have some WR3/flex appeal in 14+ team formats going forward. Plus, he has additional upside as a handcuff, as Fields would step into the No. 1 receiver role if Nabers were to ever suffer an injury.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller