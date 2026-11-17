Mark Andrews Comes Alive in Narrow Defeat
Nov 17, 2026, 1:05 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reeled in all eight of his targets for 82 yards in his team's 23-20 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Andrews didn't receive his first look of the night until late in the first quarter, though he'd end up leading Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards in quarterback Jacoby Brissett's first start. Only rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane finished the night with more targets (11). It's an encouraging effort for the 31-year-old, as his production marked season highs across the board in what's been his second straight underwhelming campaign. Whether Andrews will be as often targeted the next time he takes the field with his new QB remains to be seen, but at the very least, there's a little life here as the Ravens continue fighting for a playoff spot. The team will square off with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Start Mark Andrews This Week?
More Recent News
Omarion Hampton Steals the Show on MNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 17, 2026, 12:49 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton totaled 105 yards and a touchdown on his 22 carries in Monday night's 23-20 road win against the Baltimore Ravens. He gained no yards on his lone catch (two targets). Hampton eclipsed the century mark for the first time this season in one of his more effective outings. It was the 23-year-old's first rushing score since Week 4. He ran hard, picking up gains of 11, 13, 16, and 19. Monday's win was also the second straight game in which Hampton saw the majority of the backfield touches, outproducing teammates Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, who combined for 18 yards on eight total opportunities. Moreover, it was quarterback Justin Herbert's first clean game all year. If Herbert gets back in a groove, things will look up for the Chargers' attack. Hampton will attempt to keep it rolling in Week 11 against a New York Jets defense that's been one of the most vulnerable to opposing ground attacks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Darnell Washington Losing Waiver-Wire Appeal with WRs Nearing a Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 12:25 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has a career-high three touchdown receptions already through the first 10 weeks of the season, but he is about to become an even more boom/bust TE2 in fantasy football with receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) nearing their returns from Injured Reserve. The big-bodied Washington exploded for three catches and 94 yards on five targets in the Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns, but he came back down to Earth coming out of the bye in Sunday night's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, catching just one of three targets for five yards. The 25-year-old 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end has 30 receiving yards or fewer in seven of his nine games played in 2026, which tells you all you really need to know about the amount of risk you are taking on if you decide to throw Washington into your starting fantasy lineup as a TE2 dart throw. Not only is he a massive risk, but Washington and the Steelers will be taking on a Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 11 that has allowed the sixth-fewest half-PPR points per game (8.4) to the tight end position this year. When both Pittman and Wilson are back in the fold, Washington's target share and fantasy floor will both drop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darren Waller has Waiver Appeal as Big-Play TE2 Streamer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 12:15 AM ETIt is almost impossible to predict when Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller's big games will come, especially as he works in a tight end committee in Carolina. The 34-year-old veteran blew up for his best game of the season in the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, catching eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and his fourth touchdown of the year, but he followed it up with another quiet performance in Sunday's 20-17 win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints by catching two of his four targets for just 24 yards. The former Pro Bowler does have a decent 12.9-yard-per-catch average through nine games in his first year in Carolina, and he remains a strong red-zone target for quarterback Bryce Young. Fantasy managers will always be running the risk that Waller will produce a dud if they throw him into their lineup, but he will have some waiver-wire appeal going into a Week 11 matchup with the fading Baltimore Ravens this week. Going into the Ravens' Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, they ranked as the 12th-best matchup for tight ends in terms of half-PPR points allowed per game in 2026, and it will be a revenge game for Waller against the organization that drafted him in the sixth round in 2015 out of Georgia Tech. With bye weeks still in effect in Week 11, there will be plenty of TE2 options with much less upside.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cade Otton Worth a Look on Waivers With Strong Upcoming Schedule
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 12:05 AM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tight end Cade Otton are coming off their bye to face the Detroit Lions in Week 11 on Sunday, which is the start of a favorable schedule for fantasy matchups that managers may want to exploit when looking for tight end streamers. Otton has not really been on the streaming radar yet in 2026 and is still searching for his first touchdown of the year after 10 weeks. In nine games played, he has 23 receptions on 38 targets for 211 yards (career-low 9.2 yards per catch), which does not exactly scream waiver-wire pickup. However, the Bucs are set to face a Lions pass defense that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (241.9) while also allowing the most half-PPR fantasy points to the TE position (19.2) through nine games. Otton is also coming off a season-high eight targets -- he caught four of them for 25 yards -- in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. After the Week 11 date with Detroit, Tampa also has favorable upcoming games versus the division-rival Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons. The one thing that could throw a wrench into Otton's opportunities to turn things around in the second half is a foot sprain that has quarterback Baker Mayfield questionable to play coming out of their bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chimere Dike Could Have Sleeper Appeal in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 11:56 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike has been much more involved on offense in the Titans' last two games with rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate sidelined by a shoulder injury, and that could continue in a juicy Week 11 matchup against the struggling Dallas Cowboys if Tate misses a third straight game. After not seeing more than 21% of the offense's snaps through the first seven weeks of the 2026 season, Dike has played 82% and 95% of the snaps in Weeks 8 and 10, respectively. The Titans had their bye in Week 9. In the two games that Tate missed, Dike has caught seven of his nine targets for 87 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the year. Most of that production came in the overtime loss to the Bengals in Week 8, when the former fourth-rounder from Florida had five grabs for a season-high 71 yards and a score, as he fell to just two receptions for 16 yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys defense has allowed 239.7 passing yards per game this year and allowed nearly 50 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. If Tate cannot go again this weekend, Dike will be worth a look off the waiver wire in deeper fantasy leagues as a flex sleeper against Dallas. He is currently rostered in only 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rams Center Coleman Shelton Out 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 11:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (hamstring) suffered a strained hamstring in Sunday's Week 10 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and is expected to be out for the next four to six weeks, a team spokesperson told ESPN's Sarah Barshop on Monday. Shelton had not missed an offensive snap for the team this year before his injury in the second quarter. Replacement Dylan McMahon (knee) played nine snaps before suffering a partial tear of his patellar tendon that will land him on Injured Reserve. After McMahon's injury, Beaux Limmer moved to center, with backup offensive lineman Bill Murray moving to left guard. The Rams got the victory in blowout fashion over Arizona, but their offense is extremely banged up as they head into their bye in Week 11. They also have key offensive weapons in receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring), tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring), and guard Steve Avila (hamstring) on IR. It is more bad news for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford once the Rams return to face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 25.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Malachi Fields a Top Waiver-Wire Target with Consistent Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 11:07 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has emerged as an intriguing waiver wire target in 12+ team fantasy football leagues. Fields has operated as the No. 2 receiver alongside Malik Nabers for most of this season, and it has resulted in at least an 84% snap share in each of the last two weeks. Meanwhile, over his last four games, the rookie has a respectable stat line of 22 targets, 12 catches, and 204 receiving yards. Although Fields has had trouble carving out consistent fantasy appeal and touchdown opportunities in his role behind Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely, he continues to see a consistently large snap share with a favorable outlook in the Giants' offense, which has managed to stay quite productive under quarterback J.J. McCarthy. As the Giants continue to make a playoff push, Fields is an appealing waiver wire target, and he could even have some WR3/flex appeal in 14+ team formats going forward. Plus, he has additional upside as a handcuff, as Fields would step into the No. 1 receiver role if Nabers were to ever suffer an injury.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Gunnar Helm a Deep-League Option with Increased Volume Share
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 10:47 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm hasn't been a very flashy name in fantasy football this season, but he does still have some waiver wire appeal for Week 11 as he continues to occupy a larger role on offense. Helm has been the No. 1 tight end in Tennessee all year long, but his receiving volume has seen an uptick over the last three games. During that three-game span, he has 17 targets, 12 catches, and 123 yards. It's worth noting that top wide receiver Carnell Tate did miss two of those three games, so perhaps some of Helm's recent targets will get redistributed to Tate when he returns soon. However, we're optimistic that the second-year tight end can maintain his sizable volume, especially as the Titans have given quarterback Cam Ward more freedom to throw the ball early and often on offense. Helm has been impressive in terms of target share, and now, managers need him to start finding the end zone. He scored two touchdowns as a rookie last year, but zero touchdowns so far in 2026. He's a low-risk waiver wire target who ranks as a low-end TE2 with additional upside going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell a Priority Add at the Wide Receiver Position
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 10:43 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell had an impressive Week 10 performance as he ascended into a larger role. As a result, he has emerged as one of the more appealing wide receiver targets on the waiver wire heading into Week 11 against the Houston Texans. Treadwell stepped into the de facto No. 1 receiver role this past weekend after the Colts traded away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. Against Miami on Sunday, the veteran receiver caught all three of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown. Equally notable was Treadwell's 88% snap share, which reaffirms our expectations about the 31-year-old ascending into an enormous role on offense. He has established himself as one of Daniel Jones' favorite targets, which bodes well for his production as the Colts continue to find themselves in pass-heavy scenarios with recurring negative game scripts. The Colts are 11.5-point underdogs for Thursday Night Football against the Texans, which means they'll likely have to throw the ball a lot again this week and beyond. As a result, Treadwell has WR3/flex intrigue in 14+ team fantasy leagues, and even some 12-team formats. Receiver-needy fantasy managers should strongly consider placing a claim for Treadwell heading into the back half of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Salvon Ahmed Losing Fantasy Appeal in Shallower Leagues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 10:38 PM ETChicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed's workload will likely be scaled back soon, which means that he is losing fantasy appeal in leagues with 14 or fewer teams. Ahmed had a brief stint of fantasy relevance when he stepped in as the No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift in Week 9. During that contest, he rushed for 25 yards on five carries. That brief rise up the depth chart was notable, as Ahmed not only filled in for the injured Kyle Monangai (knee), but he also surpassed Roschon Johnson in the Chicago backfield pecking order. Going forward, Ahmed will likely lose his grasp on the No. 2 role this week with Monangai trending toward returning from injury. Assuming Swift and Monangai both play this week, Ahmed would fall to either third or fourth on the depth chart, stripping away most of his fantasy value. He may still have a little bit of deep-league appeal on the off chance that Monangai doesn't make as much progress as expected this week, but at this point, it would be a surprise to see Ahmed wind up in a fantasy-relevant role for Week 11 against New Orleans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Only Appealing in Deeper Leagues with Reduced Receiving Work
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 10:32 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has carved out RB3/flex appeal in recent years due to his pass-catching upside, but he has fallen off the fantasy radar in most leagues due to a reduction in overall volume (including pass-catching opportunities) in 2026. Across seven games this year, Spears has just 16 catches, and nine of those catches came in a single game. He has just five carries and two catches in his last two contests, failing to carve out consistent fantasy value, even in PPR leagues. At this point, he's not worth rostering for any additional pass-catching intrigue, and most of his value merely comes from the fact that he's the handcuff to Tony Pollard. Therefore, Spears can be left on waivers in most fantasy leagues with 12 or fewer teams. Even in 14-team formats, he's really only an appealing waiver wire target for managers who have Pollard and want a little extra security in case the veteran starter gets hurt.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Gavin Bartholomew a Must-Add in Revamped Offense?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 10:27 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end Gavin Bartholomew was not a household name until this past week, when his snap share soared to 77% and he ended up catching three of four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. Bartholomew stepped up as the Vikings' No. 1 tight end with T.J. Hockenson (wrist, check) sidelined, and he wasted no time making an impact. In addition to taking on a bigger role with Hockenson out, the second-year tight end benefitted from a quarterback upgrade. With Kyler Murray (hamstring) injured and Carson Wentz struggling, the Vikings decided to trade for Kirk Cousins, and the veteran immediately developed a rapport with Bartholomew. Hockenson could end up being healthy for Week 11 against the 49ers, and if that happens, Bartholomew would fall off the redraft radar. However, if the veteran is forced to miss another week, then Bartholomew would jump to the mid-range TE2 tier with additional upside. At the very least, he's an intriguing speculative waiver wire target in fantasy leagues with 12+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ray Davis Remains a Bench Stash
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 16, 2026, 9:53 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ray Davis has seen a minimal role in the offense this season. This past weekend, Davis carried the ball three times for eight yards in the win over the New York Jets. There haven't been many opportunities for Davis with James Cook III healthy and playing well. He's also fighting for carries with Ty Johnson, so Davis is stuck as the No. 3 back in Buffalo right now. Davis won't be someone worth starting in fantasy leagues while Cook is healthy. He's a decent stash candidate in deep leagues because the Bills would need to lean on him and Johnson if anything ever happens to Cook.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Watkins Offers Deep-League Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 16, 2026, 9:47 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins has picked up his performance in recent weeks. This weekend, Watkins hauled in two of his three targets for 49 receiving yards in the win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-year-old has finished with 49 receiving yards or more in three straight games. The 49ers are extremely banged up at wideout right now, so they've been leaning on Watkins more frequently in recent weeks. Once they get healthy, Watkins will probably fall further down on the depth chart. For now, Watkins is worth stashing in deep leagues ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Steelers "Hopeful" to Get Roman Wilson Back This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 9:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the team is "hopeful" to get wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) back from Injured Reserve this week to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh. In addition to Wilson, the Steelers could also be getting Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) back from IR in Week 11, which is good news for a Steelers offense that looked overmatched in their blowout loss to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The 25-year-old Wilson has great chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but at best, the former third-rounder is a deep-league stash at WR for the stretch run. Wilson was a massive disappointment in an elevated role last year, and he has 14 catches for 188 yards (13.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on 25 targets in his first five games of 2026. There is opportunity in the Steelers' passing game, but with rookie Germie Bernard taking on an expanded role in recent weeks, Wilson will not be guaranteed enough volume on a weekly basis to make him a worthy starting option in fantasy lineups, outside of 14-plus-team leagues. Wilson is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues with his return from IR on the horizon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Oronde Gadsden has Returned to Monday's Contest
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 16, 2026, 9:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (eye) has returned to Monday's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Gadsden was forced to exit in the first quarter after getting poked in the eye. He wasn't targeted at all before sustaining the injury midway through the first quarter. He got checked out in the locker room and has been cleared to return during the second quarter of this contest. David Njoku and Charlie Kolar will now go back to their regular roles, with Gadsden returning to Monday's contest. Fantasy managers should expect him to be fine going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Noah Furtado
Jauan Jennings an Interesting Waiver Target With Teammate Injured
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 16, 2026, 9:31 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) was unable to suit up for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Jennings has missed two games in a row, but his fantasy value might actually be on the rise. Fellow wideout Jordan Addison (thumb) could need surgery, which will likely require him to be placed on the Injured Reserve. Once healthy, Jennings could end up as the No. 2 option behind Justin Jefferson in this offense. The 29-year-old hasn't done much this season, with only six receptions for 54 yards in six games. Fantasy managers looking for help at wide receiver, so consider stashing Jennings in case he does see a larger role in the offense going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Steelers "Hopeful" to Get Michael Pittman Jr. Back in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 9:27 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the team is "hopeful" that they can get wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) back in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. The Steelers could also be getting Roman Wilson (finger) back, which would be bad news for rookie Germie Bernard, who has done very little on offense after breaking out for 11 catches, 87 yards, and his first NFL touchdown in the overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18. The 29-year-old Pittman has been out of action with a foot injury since Week 4, but if he makes good progress on the practice field this week, he could be back as the Steelers' WR2 in Philadelphia on Sunday. Fantasy managers in need of receiving help may want to check Pittman's availability right now on their waiver wire. In his first three games with Pittsburgh this year, Pittman has left a lot to be desired, catching just seven of 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns. Right now, Pittman is only rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues after his slow start in the Steel City and his foot injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Mark Andrews has Been Playing Through a Broken Hand Since Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 16, 2026, 9:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews hasn't given fantasy managers much to cheer about in recent weeks. Entering Monday's game, Andrews has been kept to under 30 receiving yards in every game since Week 2. It was revealed on Monday that Andrews has been playing through a broken hand since Week 3. This could explain why Andrews has struggled to make an impact lately. Ian Rapoport says that the injury is healed now, so Andrews is fully healthy for Monday's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The hope is that Andrews can finally do more damage on the field now that he's back to 100 percent health.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jacory Croskey-Merritt "Trending in the Right Direction"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 9:16 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that the team has not opened running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt's (groin) 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve, but that he is "trending in the right direction," according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. The 25-year-old second-year back has missed the required four games while on IR after being sidelined since Oct. 19, which means that if he is cleared to return to practice this week, he will have a shot to come off IR and play on Monday night in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Croskey-Merritt returns to face the Bengals, he will be a shaky RB3/flex option in his first game back with potential snap-count restrictions. Since his injury, the Commanders have struggled to do much on the ground outside of quarterback Jayden Daniels' rushing ability, with Rachaad White and veteran Austin Ekeler sharing the workload. When fully healthy, JCM is the Commanders' primary early-down back. He had 67 carries for 239 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns on the ground in the first five games of 2026 before his groin injury, adding only five catches for 40 yards on seven targets in the passing game. If the former Arizona star is available in your league, now is the time to add him to bolster your RB depth. Croskey-Merritt is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala