Nov 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. This defensive unit has allowed 13 or fewer points in back-to-back games and now takes on a team starting a rookie quarterback with a depleted wide receiver room. The Kansas City defense has also racked up eight sacks and an interception across their last two games. The Los Angeles Rams defense held the Cardinals to just six points of offense in Week 10 while collecting five sacks and two interceptions and the Chiefs defense is capable of similar production. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making them the best option at the position this week.