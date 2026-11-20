Chris Godwin Jr. is Too Risky to Start in Week 11
Nov 20, 2026, 4:11 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been a lackluster fantasy option throughout most of the season. The Bucs quarterback situation hasn't helped anything, but Godwin has struggled no matter who is under center. The 30-year-old has been held to under 40 receiving yards in seven straight games. The hope is that things get better for Godwin against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions' defense ranks 28th in the league when it comes to defending the pass. Godwin hasn't done anything to warrant trusting him even in a good matchup. He should be viewed as a desperation deep league flex option for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Minnesota Vikings D/ST Still Playable in Unfavorable Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe bad news for the Minnesota Vikings' defense is that they'll play the league's most complete offense, the San Francisco 49ers, at high elevation in Mexico City in Week 11, but the good news is that the Vikings have been so productive that they still can be considered a fringe starter for fantasy lineups. The Vikings pressure an outrageous 35% of dropbacks, allow points on under 27% of opposing drives, and have compiled 37 sacks, all of which rank first in the league, though a 49ers offense that averages a league-best 6.7 yards per play presents their biggest challenge of the season. The Vikings also are set to get linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion) back, who is making an All-Pro case in the middle of this vaunted defense. Managers can't be faulted for adding a streaming option this week given how well the 49ers are playing, but the Vikings, RotoBaller's No. 12 defense this week, have shown enough at the midway point of the season to play them in almost every matchup until proven otherwise.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Cleared to Face Giants on Sunday
#Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten and #Giants TE Isaiah Likely are good to go for the game at MetLife on Sunday.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:10 PM ET
Travis Kelce With More Competition For Targets In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 4:09 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught two passes for 30 yards in last week's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rashee Rice led the way with 82 yards and newly acquired Josh Downs played limited snaps in his Chiefs debut last week but had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes passing for five touchdowns in Week 10, Kelce was relatively uninvolved in the offense which could be the case again this week. The Chiefs are heavy home favorites in this Sunday's contest facing the Arizona Cardinals. Despite being a favorable matchup for tight ends, Kelce's production could suffer from Arizona's inability to operate a functioning offense. If the game is well in hand, the Chiefs could lean on the run game with the occasional deep shots mixed in. Kelce is ranked TE6 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 option in a week with multiple teams on bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Baker Mayfield Officially Questionable to Play in Week 11
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Mayfield is battling a foot sprain that held him out of practice on Wednesday, but he was able to log limited practices on both Thursday and Friday. It's been an injury-marred 2026 season for the 31-year-old, who missed time earlier in the year with a thumb injury. Across six games, Mayfield has thrown for just 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Still, if Mayfield is inactive against Detroit, his absence could be problematic for Tampa Bay's pass-catchers. In that scenario, the Bucs would turn to undrafted rookie signal caller Jalon Daniels, who has completed 61.2% of his pass attempts for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions across five games (three starts).--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports - Greg Auman
Isaiah Likely Did Not Practice Friday, but Is Good to Go vs. Jaguars
The Giants have no injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) sat out today’s practice but is good to go pic.twitter.com/iP82fcIxgQ— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:08 PM ET
Treylon Burks Misses Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice and Rachaad White (heel) was limited. pic.twitter.com/55cfVBaFf2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kansas City Chiefs Defense With A Terrific Matchup In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. This defensive unit has allowed 13 or fewer points in back-to-back games and now takes on a team starting a rookie quarterback with a depleted wide receiver room. The Kansas City defense has also racked up eight sacks and an interception across their last two games. The Los Angeles Rams defense held the Cardinals to just six points of offense in Week 10 while collecting five sacks and two interceptions and the Chiefs defense is capable of similar production. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making them the best option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Logs Full Practice, Rachaad White Limited
Keith Hernandez
Friday injury report#CINvsWAS | #RaiseHail— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Travis Kelce Good to Go Against the Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (calf, ankle) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was also a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. Kelce left the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons after a 23-yard catch on Kansas City's opening drive. He returned and finished with two catches for 30 yards. Kelce played 20 offensive snaps, a 31% share after playing 70% against the New York Jets a week earlier. Noah Gray drew three targets on 55 snaps against the Falcons. Kansas City placed Jared Wiley on injured reserve Wednesday after he fractured his ankle in that game. Kelce remains a TE1 in Week 11 PPR lineups. He caught at least four passes in each of the four games before Atlanta, totaling 17 catches for 236 yards on 26 targets. His last receiving touchdown came in Week 3. Through 10 games, Arizona has allowed eight touchdown catches to tight ends and given up the fourth-most PPR points per game to the position.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley Good to Go, Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out
Friday's Injury Report#PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/9o83ij1mAf— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:57 PM ET
Harrison Butker Looking To Build On Success In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Butker has struggled mightily with accuracy this season, but may be turning a corner after Week 10. The Chiefs kicker did not miss a single kick in last week's contest, a feat he has not achieved since Week 4. Butker nailed all five of his extra-point attempts and did not attempt a single field goal in Week 10. Butker will look to turn in another positive performance against the Cardinals in a game where the Chiefs are heavy home favorites. Butker still has former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker breathing down his neck, so a few more bad performances could force Kansas City to make a kicker change. Butker is ranked K18 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him a very low-end option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Carnell Tate Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:54 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) upgraded to a full practice on Friday, but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Tate, who missed the team's last two games, was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The 21-year-old reportedly had a really good week and is trending towards making his return in an excellent matchup against the sieve-like Cowboys defense. It is good timing for the Titans' offense, too, after just learning that Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) will miss the rest of the 2026 season. It remains to be seen if Tate will be limited at all if he returns on Sunday in Dallas, but if he is active, as expected, fantasy managers should be looking to get Tate back into their starting lineups. The fourth overall pick from Ohio State should have an even larger target share with Robinson out of the picture for the rest of the way. He was the Titans' clear No. 1 wideout before his injury, catching 34 passes for 413 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games. Tate is currently ranked as the WR14 in half-PPR formats at RotoBaller for his juicy matchup against the Cowboys in Week 11. Make sure to check back on Sunday just to confirm that Tate is in fact starting.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Carson Beck Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Carson Beck officially listed as questionable.— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) November 20, 2026
Jon Gaines out. No one else from the active roster has an injury tag. pic.twitter.com/w5wJZsh88v
Nov 20, 2026, 3:54 PM ET
Cyrus Allen Could Operate As A Deep Threat In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:53 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Allen finished fourth on the team in yardage last week and was one of four Chiefs pass catchers to walk away with a score. The rookie receiver connected with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter of last week's 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Allen's deep ball connection marked the team's first reception of over 30 yards since the loss of Tyquan Thornton to a gruesome ankle injury. With Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Josh Downs all operating more in the short and intermediate parts of the field, Allen could be the pass catcher best suited to operate as the team's deep threat option. In a favorable matchup against Arizona, Mahomes could take multiple shots downfield to Allen to hopefully hit on a deep catch or two. Allen is ranked WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a dart-throw option in a week with multiple teams on bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Tough To Trust Against Arizona
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:52 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy put up a dud in last week's 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Worthy was targeted three times and caught none of the passes thrown his way. The arrival of Josh Downs and the non-competitive nature of the game may have been Worthy's downfall, but it is a concerning development moving forward. Worthy has struggled to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes downfield and has mostly thrived on schemed-up opportunities. The addition of Downs to the wide receiver room will throw another obstacle in the way of Worthy finding fantasy success. The speedy wideout does have an easy matchup this week facing the Arizona Cardinals at home, so he may be able to secure a big play, but the game could easily be over before the second half begins. Worthy is ranked WR56 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Aiming to Play Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:47 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) said Friday that he's taking his recovery "day by day" and is aiming to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's John Keim. Washington designated him to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he practiced in full Thursday in his first session back. He has missed four games and remains on injured reserve. Managers who roster both backs can pivot to Rachaad White on Monday if Croskey-Merritt sits. Croskey-Merritt caught five passes in his first five games, so his PPR value would depend heavily on his share of the carries if he returns. White led Washington's running backs with 11 carries for 47 yards against the New York Giants last week and played 36 of 69 offensive snaps. Austin Ekeler played 30 snaps, had nine carries and caught four passes to White's one. In the first meeting with the Giants, Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. White and Ekeler combined for 10 carries that day.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Keim
Josh Downs Could See Increased Usage Against Cardinals
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in his Chiefs debut on limited snaps. With another week of practice under his belt, Downs will likely see an uptick in snaps and targets against an exploitable Arizona Cardinals defense this Sunday. Despite having established offensive weapons like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice to compete with, Downs' separation ability should earn him plenty of targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is heavily favored in this week's contest against the Cardinals, which could mean a heavy dose of the run game, but Mahomes did decide to air it out last week against the Falcons despite having the game well in hand. Downs is ranked WR34 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a WR3 option with upside this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Draws Favorable Matchup Against Arizona
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:42 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Rice led all Chiefs pass catchers with five catches for 82 yards in last week's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rice did not find the end zone in a game where quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns, but he still led the team in yardage. Rice will benefit from another favorable matchup this week facing a Cardinals defense that has struggled in all phases. The addition of wide receiver Josh Downs brings added target competition for Rice making his weekly floor less safe, but his rapport with Mahomes should keep him afloat most weeks. Rice is ranked WR15 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a solid WR2 in a game where the Chiefs are heavy favorites.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Geno Smith Has No Injury Designation, Will Play Sunday
Geno Smith has no injury designation. He’ll play on Sunday.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:41 PM ET
Emmett Johnson Will Handle RB1 Duties Against Cardinals
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:38 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson had easily the best game of his young career in last week's start against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson rushed 22 times for 101 yards in the 35-13 win. The rookie back also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout victory. Johnson stepped into the RB1 role with Kenneth Walker sidelined last week and he certainly rose to the occasion. Johnson will get the chance to repeat last week's impressive performance with Walker out for a second game with his groin injury. Johnson will get another favorable matchup this week as he faces the Arizona Cardinals at home this Sunday. Johnson is ranked RB4 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a must-start RB1 in the absence of Walker this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com