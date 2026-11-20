Nov 20, 2026, 4:10 PM ET

The bad news for the Minnesota Vikings' defense is that they'll play the league's most complete offense, the San Francisco 49ers, at high elevation in Mexico City in Week 11, but the good news is that the Vikings have been so productive that they still can be considered a fringe starter for fantasy lineups. The Vikings pressure an outrageous 35% of dropbacks, allow points on under 27% of opposing drives, and have compiled 37 sacks, all of which rank first in the league, though a 49ers offense that averages a league-best 6.7 yards per play presents their biggest challenge of the season. The Vikings also are set to get linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion) back, who is making an All-Pro case in the middle of this vaunted defense. Managers can't be faulted for adding a streaming option this week given how well the 49ers are playing, but the Vikings, RotoBaller's No. 12 defense this week, have shown enough at the midway point of the season to play them in almost every matchup until proven otherwise.