Difficult Matchup on Deck for Aaron Jones Sr. in Week 11
Nov 20, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings will face the San Francisco 49ers' stout run defense in Week 11, presenting a challenge for running back Aaron Jones Sr. The veteran put together a solid week on limited touches last time out, rushing 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch in a continued split with fellow running back Jordan Mason. While sharing carries isn't ideal, the Vikings are also up against a 49ers run defense that ranks third in yards per carry and seventh against PPR running backs. But with explosive rushing rates down across the league, Jones continues to be viable in fantasy lineups, especially now that Minnesota's acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins should keep the offense on the field more often. As RotoBaller's No. 30 running back this week, Jones still can occupy an RB3/flex position in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Vikings Save Justin Jefferson's Fantasy Appeal in Time for Week 11 Showdown
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:26 PM ETIt turns out that the Minnesota Vikings actually can get the ball to superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, which should mean continued WR1 status as they approach a big Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. All it took was one and a half years in the doldrums before the Vikings beckoned former quarterback Kirk Cousins back to the Twin Cities to revive both the offense and their top receiver. In just one game with Cousins on a short week, Jefferson saw a whopping 13 targets, nine of which converted for 74 yards, the type of production the pair regularly created in their previous stint together. Against the 49ers, who rank 22nd against PPR receivers and are tied for 29th in sacks, the Vikings likely will be reliant on their passing game to move the offense. As RotoBaller's No. 4 receiver this week, Jefferson should be locked into lineups in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton Could Offer Deep League Value
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 4:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has struggled this season, but he has a good chance to redeem himself in Week 11. Otton is coming off a Week 9 performance where he saw a season-high eight targets. He hauled in four of them for 25 yards in the loss to the Chicago Bears. The hope is that Otton stays heavily involved during the upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions defense currently ranks 32nd in the league at defending tight ends. They've allowed 67 receptions, 732 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Otton hasn't done much this season to warrant the trust of fantasy managers. He does have a great matchup, which could make him an appealing option in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
QB Switch to Boost Jauan Jennings In Week 11?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:24 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has deep league appeal when his team plays his former squad, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 11. The Vikings enriched their offense by adding quarterback Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline, but they sorely need another capable wide receiver to step up now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is out after undergoing surgery. Minnesota made do with Myles Price and Tai Felton a week ago in a win at Green Bay, though Jennings figures to be a significant upgrade over both and could see a big increase in routes run. Against a 49ers defense that ranks 22nd against PPR receivers, the veteran receiver could have a handful of openings to connect with his new QB. Jennings is No. 52 among receivers in RotoBaller's weekly rankings, but believers in revenge games and/or Cousins' effect on the passing game could swing for a home run with Jennings in a WR4/Flex spot this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey, Charlie Kolar Questionable to Face Jets
game status for week 11 vs NYJ— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 20, 2026
QUESTIONABLE — Charlie Kolar, Ladd McConkey, Trey Pipkins, Isas Waxter, Tarheeb Still
DOUBTFUL — Brenen Thompson
OUT — Daiyan Henley, Rodney Shelley, Kendall Williamson
Nov 20, 2026, 4:21 PM ET
Vikings' Offensive Rejuvenation Gives T.J. Hockenson TE1 Potential
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:18 PM ETWhile most of the discussion around the Minnesota Vikings' acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins centered on wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the change also gives tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) a significantly better outlook ahead of the team's Sunday game against San Francisco. Listed without an injury designation, Hockenson's connection with Cousins is worth betting on from a fantasy perspective against a 49ers defense that ranks 17th against PPR tight ends. The Iowa alum was PPR tight end No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, playing alongside Cousins in this offense for parts of 2022 and 2023, and his backup, Gavin Bartholomew, caught a touchdown last week in his absence. At minimum, Cousins should give Hockenson regular chances as a check-down option. As RotoBaller's No. 9 tight end this week, Hockenson is startable in almost all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out for Week 11
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:15 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It will be the second straight missed game for Ferguson, who is battling both knee and ankle injuries. Across nine games before getting injured, the 27-year-old recorded 19 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns on 27 targets. While Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens see most of the targets in the Dallas passing game, Ferguson has been a reliable red zone option when active. In his absence, Cowboys WR3 Ryan Flournoy could be a more appealing flex option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Lineup Appeal for Will Reichard Against the 49ers
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:14 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' reinvigorated offense should keep kicker Will Reichard in the conversation for fantasy lineups ahead of a Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Alabama product has been the Vikings' most consistent point-scorer this season, and now Minnesota is getting functional quarterback play from the recently acquired Kirk Cousins, which should mean additional chances for everybody. Through nine games, Reichard is averaging 10.7 fantasy points per game, which ranks third at his position, no small feat considering how sluggish Minnesota's offense has been for most of the season. Additionally, the game will be played in Mexico City, a high-altitude environment that is normally favorable to kickers. As RotoBaller's No. 10 kicker this week, Reichard can start in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 4:13 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, but is listed as questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears may be questionable on the final injury report, but he should play a second straight game in Dallas this week after returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury to handle just 16 snaps behind starter Tony Pollard in last week's loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old had just four carries for 28 yards and caught his only target for no gain. It has been a frustrating season for the pass-catching back while being banged up for most of the year. Meanwhile, Pollard has run away with the lion's share of the backfield touches in Tennessee and has become a must-start fantasy RB. The matchup this weekend against Dallas' shaky defense is a good one for Spears and an up-and-coming Titans offense, but Spears is still a shaky RB3/flex option in PPR leagues with declining passing-game looks. He has just 22 carries this year for 94 yards and no touchdowns, and has added 16 catches for 75 yards and no scores through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Brock Bowers Noncommittal on Playing This Week with Ankle Injury
Asked if he feels optimistic that he'll play this week, Raiders TE Brock Bowers said "we'll see."— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 20, 2026
"We still have some conversations to have everywhere, so we'll see."
Said his status will depend on his confidence in his ankle and what trainers see from him. HC Klint Kubiak…
Nov 20, 2026, 4:13 PM ET
Jakobi Meyers Off the Injury Report
#Jaguars ruled out Robert Hainsey & BJ Green (21 Day Window to Return) vs #Giants— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 20, 2026
🚨 No designation for Bhayshul Tuten 🚨
Danny Striggow (concussion) & Matt Dickerson (neck) are Questionable
Cole Van Lanen did pop up as Limited on Injury Report today with an ankle #Jaguars… pic.twitter.com/oZ5CX6qjkQ
Nov 20, 2026, 4:12 PM ET
Chris Godwin Jr. is Too Risky to Start in Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 4:11 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been a lackluster fantasy option throughout most of the season. The Bucs quarterback situation hasn't helped anything, but Godwin has struggled no matter who is under center. The 30-year-old has been held to under 40 receiving yards in seven straight games. The hope is that things get better for Godwin against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions' defense ranks 28th in the league when it comes to defending the pass. Godwin hasn't done anything to warrant trusting him even in a good matchup. He should be viewed as a desperation deep league flex option for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Minnesota Vikings D/ST Still Playable in Unfavorable Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe bad news for the Minnesota Vikings' defense is that they'll play the league's most complete offense, the San Francisco 49ers, at high elevation in Mexico City in Week 11, but the good news is that the Vikings have been so productive that they still can be considered a fringe starter for fantasy lineups. The Vikings pressure an outrageous 35% of dropbacks, allow points on under 27% of opposing drives, and have compiled 37 sacks, all of which rank first in the league, though a 49ers offense that averages a league-best 6.7 yards per play presents their biggest challenge of the season. The Vikings also are set to get linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion) back, who is making an All-Pro case in the middle of this vaunted defense. Managers can't be faulted for adding a streaming option this week given how well the 49ers are playing, but the Vikings, RotoBaller's No. 12 defense this week, have shown enough at the midway point of the season to play them in almost every matchup until proven otherwise.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Cleared to Face Giants on Sunday
#Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten and #Giants TE Isaiah Likely are good to go for the game at MetLife on Sunday.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:10 PM ET
Travis Kelce With More Competition For Targets In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 4:09 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught two passes for 30 yards in last week's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rashee Rice led the way with 82 yards and newly acquired Josh Downs played limited snaps in his Chiefs debut last week but had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes passing for five touchdowns in Week 10, Kelce was relatively uninvolved in the offense which could be the case again this week. The Chiefs are heavy home favorites in this Sunday's contest facing the Arizona Cardinals. Despite being a favorable matchup for tight ends, Kelce's production could suffer from Arizona's inability to operate a functioning offense. If the game is well in hand, the Chiefs could lean on the run game with the occasional deep shots mixed in. Kelce is ranked TE6 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 option in a week with multiple teams on bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Baker Mayfield Officially Questionable to Play in Week 11
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Mayfield is battling a foot sprain that held him out of practice on Wednesday, but he was able to log limited practices on both Thursday and Friday. It's been an injury-marred 2026 season for the 31-year-old, who missed time earlier in the year with a thumb injury. Across six games, Mayfield has thrown for just 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Still, if Mayfield is inactive against Detroit, his absence could be problematic for Tampa Bay's pass-catchers. In that scenario, the Bucs would turn to undrafted rookie signal caller Jalon Daniels, who has completed 61.2% of his pass attempts for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions across five games (three starts).--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports - Greg Auman
Isaiah Likely Did Not Practice Friday, but Is Good to Go vs. Jaguars
The Giants have no injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) sat out today’s practice but is good to go pic.twitter.com/iP82fcIxgQ— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:08 PM ET
Treylon Burks Misses Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice and Rachaad White (heel) was limited. pic.twitter.com/55cfVBaFf2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kansas City Chiefs Defense With A Terrific Matchup In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. This defensive unit has allowed 13 or fewer points in back-to-back games and now takes on a team starting a rookie quarterback with a depleted wide receiver room. The Kansas City defense has also racked up eight sacks and an interception across their last two games. The Los Angeles Rams defense held the Cardinals to just six points of offense in Week 10 while collecting five sacks and two interceptions and the Chiefs defense is capable of similar production. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making them the best option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Logs Full Practice, Rachaad White Limited
Keith Hernandez
Friday injury report#CINvsWAS | #RaiseHail— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Travis Kelce Good to Go Against the Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (calf, ankle) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was also a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. Kelce left the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons after a 23-yard catch on Kansas City's opening drive. He returned and finished with two catches for 30 yards. Kelce played 20 offensive snaps, a 31% share after playing 70% against the New York Jets a week earlier. Noah Gray drew three targets on 55 snaps against the Falcons. Kansas City placed Jared Wiley on injured reserve Wednesday after he fractured his ankle in that game. Kelce remains a TE1 in Week 11 PPR lineups. He caught at least four passes in each of the four games before Atlanta, totaling 17 catches for 236 yards on 26 targets. His last receiving touchdown came in Week 3. Through 10 games, Arizona has allowed eight touchdown catches to tight ends and given up the fourth-most PPR points per game to the position.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs