Brian Robinson Jr. Remains Limited Ahead of Week 9

Nov 5, 2026, 10:04 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was nearly traded this past offseason to the Ravens, but the star defender has made it clear his desire is to remain with the Raiders at this year's NFL Trade Deadline. He told reporters on Wednesday, "I'm excited about everything; I love being a Raider. This is where I want to be. Superexcited for, obviously, the present, but what's to come as well." Crosby seems to have bought into the new direction under coach Klint Kubiak, and the team has looked much more competitive this season. The Raiders could be active at the deadline, but it doesn't look like moving Crosby is part of the plan, since the star seems happy with the team now. He has three sacks, 22 total tackles, and one forced fumble in his eight games with Las Vegas this season.