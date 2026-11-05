Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Nov 5, 2026, 5:36 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was absent from the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Samuel also missed practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to return from a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday despite having last week's bye to rest up. The 30-year-old veteran has not practiced or played since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, and fantasy managers should not expect him to return this weekend. The next chance that Samuel will be able to return will be in Week 10 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. With fellow wideout Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) also expected to miss Week 9, San Francisco will be down to Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing at the WR position. Veteran Christian Kirk also missed Thursday's practice with a knee injury after he was limited on Wednesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick WagonerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Mike Evans Remains Sidelined on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:11 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) was not seen participating in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Despite the 49ers coming off their bye in Week 8, they are not expected to have either Evans or Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for their Week 9 contest on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 33-year-old Evans was also a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Fantasy managers should move him to their bench now in anticipation of him sitting out another game this weekend. With both Evans and Samuel sidelined again, tight end George Kittle will continue to have a high fantasy ceiling and floor as quarterback Brock Purdy's most trusted weapon. Evans has seemingly been battling various injuries since training camp back in the summer, but when on the field, he has been electric for the Niners in his first year with the team, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games. His next chance to return will come in Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15, for a showdown in Dallas against the Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
MarShawn Lloyd Added to the Injury Report on Thursday Due to Knee Issue
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 5:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was added to the team's injury report on Thursday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Lloyd was downgraded to limited practice participation after practicing in full on Wednesday, which could indicate that he suffered the knee injury during practice on Thursday. Lloyd has been Green Bay's RB2 since star back Josh Jacobs returned to the field in Week 7. If Lloyd is unable to play in Week 9, Jacobs could see an even larger share of the team's backfield work on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Either way, Jacobs profiles as a must-start running back in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky
George Pickens (hamstring) Limited in Practice Thursday
Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) went from a full participant yesterday to limited today.— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2026
LB DeMarvion Overshown was also limited today because of hamstring and back issues.
Rookie DB Caleb Downs (concussion/ankle) and safety PJ Locke (concussion) went from not practicing…
Nov 5, 2026, 4:56 PM ET
Bhayshul Tuten "Should be Good" for Thursday Night Football
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:52 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) "should be good" to play in his team's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football "barring any pregame setbacks," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 23-year-old was held out of practice on the short week while he battles an ankle/foot issue, but it appears he is gearing up to play on Thursday night. Tuten has emerged as a breakout star for Jacksonville so far this season, recording 673 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 125 touches across seven games. He's also played some of his best football lately, logging 246 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns over the last two weeks. As long as Tuten is active, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Tyler Huntley Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 4:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Huntley suffered a turf-toe injury in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills and is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Lamar Jackson (thumb) was also placed on IR, and he, too, is expected to miss the rest of the year, which is why the Ravens acquired veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will make his first NFL start on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Brissett will take over starting in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The 28-year-old Huntley will wrap up his seventh year in the NFL with five games played (three starts) in place of the injured Jackson, who also missed time with a high-ankle sprain. Huntley completed 69.1% of his pass attempts for 727 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He has similar qualities to Jackson, but he simply could not replicate Jackson's elite dual-threat traits at the QB position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice Thursday
Chiefs injury report for Thursday is out.— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 5, 2026
Travis Kelce (ankle), Nikko Remigio (hip) and Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) have been upgraded to FULL participants. Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) remain LIMITED. https://t.co/yWuaqTPD8T
Nov 5, 2026, 4:44 PM ET
Harold Fannin Jr. Limited in Practice on Thursday with Groin Injury
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:44 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) was limited in practice on Thursday with a groin injury, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. Fannin Jr. was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so his limited designation on Thursday could indicate that he suffered the injury in practice. Across eight games in 2026, Fannin Jr. has recorded 35 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns on 51 targets. The 22-year-old has also played some of his best football lately, hauling in 16 receptions for 245 yards on 21 targets over Cleveland's last two games. If Fannin Jr. is unable to play in the Browns' Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland wideouts KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston (calf) could both see an increase in targets.--Will Brady
Source: The Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 4:42 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens officially placed quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The Ravens also put backup QB Tyler Huntley (toe) on IR, with both signal-callers expected to miss the rest of the season after they were injured in the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson is technically out indefinitely, but he could officially be ruled out for the rest of the year once he undergoes surgery on his right thumb. Undrafted rookie QB Joe Faganano will make his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but after that, veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to become Baltimore's starter under center after the Ravens acquired him in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Jackson, 29, has now had two straight injury-plagued years and will head into the final year of his contract with Baltimore in 2027 with a lot on the line. If the two-time MVP is indeed out for the year, as expected, he will finish his ninth year in the league with a career-low five games played in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
CeeDee Lamb Dismisses Idea of Trading George Pickens
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on the outside idea of trading George Pickens at the deadline:— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 5, 2026
“I don’t know why that’s a thing. Everything I’ve been able to accomplish is because of him and what he’s done the year before, and vice versa. And everything I’ve accomplished the year before,…
Nov 5, 2026, 4:41 PM ET
Alvin Kamara Back at Practice Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:37 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) returned to practice on Thursday, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara is battling a back injury, but it appears he could be trending toward playing in the Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran running back has not been particularly effective in 2026, recording 258 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 63 touches across six games. However, Kamara recorded seven catches for 57 yards in the Saints' final game before their Week 7 bye. With Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. still on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring issue, Kamara and Kendre Miller appear likely to split backfield work in Week 9 for New Orleans.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Carson Beck Continues to Make Progress in Development
“We’ll find out whenever he goes in.”— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 5, 2026
Arizona Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett on Carson Beck’s readiness, saying the rookie has prepared well and continues to make progress. pic.twitter.com/Yg2ixaphgh
Nov 5, 2026, 4:33 PM ET
Christian McCaffrey Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 4:29 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was back in uniform and participating in practice in the early portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. McCaffrey did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but he was confident he would return to practice and be ready to play in this weekend's home tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 30-year-old All-Pro RB tweaked his left hamstring in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but he thankfully had the bye week to recover. Barring a setback in practice on Friday, fantasy managers should have CMC available against the Raiders as a must-start, elite RB1. Still, any mention of an injury for McCaffrey can be scary when considering his lengthy injury history, so we will continue to keep a close eye on his status going into Week 9 action. In the meantime, rookie Kaelon Black is a must-have insurance policy off the waiver wire in case McCaffrey's hamstring injury worsens. McCaffrey has been the RB10 in half-PPR scoring through eight weeks with 389 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while adding 34 catches for an additional 251 receiving yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Breece Hall Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:19 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) practiced in full for the second straight day on Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, but it appears he is trending toward a return in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old opened the year as the clear RB1 in New York, recording 265 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 61 touches across three games. However, his role as the Jets' workhorse back may have been usurped by fellow running back Braelon Allen, who has been excellent in Hall's absence. Across his last five games, Allen has recorded 573 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 106 touches. Upon Hall's return, it seems likely that the Jets will split touches fairly evenly between the two backs. As a result, Hall profiles as a flex option at best for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Emeka Egbuka Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:13 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) was upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday, per River Wells of Sports Illustrated. Egbuka has missed Tampa Bay's last two games due to a concussion and a foot injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Across six games in 2026, Egbuka has recorded 28 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets. Upon his return, the 24-year-old will be reunited with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was sidelined by a thumb injury in Egbuka's three most recent games. If Egbuka is able to play in Week 9, he would profile as the clear WR1 in Tampa Bay and would be startable in three-wide receiver fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: Sports Illustrated - River Wells
Brandon Aiyuk Reunion Not Ruled Out by 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 4:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could still return to the organization, although general manager John Lynch stopped short of suggesting a reunion is likely. Speaking Thursday on KNBR, Lynch said "everything's possible" when asked whether San Francisco would consider bringing Aiyuk back, according to Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle. The comments represent a softer stance than Lynch's January declaration that Aiyuk had likely played his final snap with the 49ers. Aiyuk has applied for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list and plans to report to the team's facility Friday afternoon. Lynch explained that San Francisco is working with the NFL Management Council toward a resolution, with releasing, trading or retaining the receiver among the possibilities. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Wednesday that he has mentally moved on from Aiyuk, who hasn't played since suffering a significant knee injury in October 2024. With his playing future unresolved, Aiyuk remains without immediate redraft fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
Drew Lock Says Elbow Feels Good Ahead of Week 9 Start
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) said Thursday that his injured elbow feels good and that he has been "letting it rip" in practice while preparing to start Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Gregg Bell. Lock was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report after spending the previous two games as Seattle's emergency third quarterback. Head coach Mike Macdonald has indicated that Lock's throwing workload will be managed throughout the week, with Jalen Milroe also receiving practice repetitions. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out, putting Lock in line for his second start of the season. The 29-year-old previously completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle's Week 2 victory over Arizona, with all three scores going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Lock has thrown for 422 yards and four touchdowns without an interception across two appearances this season. His previous success against Arizona offers some streaming appeal in Superflex leagues, although the lingering elbow issue adds uncertainty.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Kyle Monangai Misses Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:55 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Thursday for a second straight day this week, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Unless Monangai can return to practice on Friday in some capacity, he looks set to miss yet another game for the Bears on Sunday night at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 24-year-old is battling through turf toe and a thumb injury and has not played since Oct. 4. His absence has been good news for RB1 workhorse back D'Andre Swift, who found the end zone three times in the team's impressive Monday night victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. With Monangai out, Roschon Johnson has been operating as the change-of-pace backup to Swift, although he has only been in play as a flex option in deep point-per-reception leagues. In four games before his injuries, Monangai was averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns and 324 rushing yards, so the bruising between-the-tackles back should remain stashed in most fantasy football leagues. The Bears have a bye coming in Week 10, so if Monangai does not play this Sunday night, his next chance to return to Chicago's backfield will come in Week 11 at home against the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Michael Wilson Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:45 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) wore a yellow non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice and was officially listed as a limited participant, according to Bo Brack and the team's injury report. Wilson has been managing two broken ribs, which also limited his participation throughout last week's practices. Despite the injury, he delivered one of his strongest performances of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, catching eight of 15 targets for 111 yards and the game-tying touchdown with six seconds remaining in regulation. Gardner Minshew II, who threw that touchdown pass, has since been named Arizona's starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson's substantial target volume despite the injury supports his continued fantasy relevance as a potential WR3, provided he remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bo Brack
Malik Nabers Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:43 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (undisclosed), who was seen working with trainers during Thursday's practice, said he will "be good" for the team's Week 9 divisional clash this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Art Stapleton of The North Jersey Bergen Record. It is still unclear what exactly the 23-year-old is dealing with physically, but it apparently will not keep him from playing this weekend. That is great news for fantasy managers, who should keep the former first-rounder from LSU locked into their lineups in Week 9 as a high-end receiver. Nabers has so far shown great chemistry with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, catching 19 of his 24 targets for 276 yards, although he did not find the end zone over that two-game span. Fantasy managers who took a chance on Nabers following his torn ACL early last season have been rewarded, as he has gone over 100 yards receiving in each of his last four games. Nabers will have a good chance to make it five straight this Sunday against the Eagles, who have lost six games in a row.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The North Jersey Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Christian Watson Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:36 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (ribs) was seen practicing in pads on Thursday, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. Watson suffered a broken rib on a deep pass in last Thursday night's victory over the Green Bay Packers and was taken to a local hospital during the game. However, he was cleared by doctors at the hospital despite spitting up blood and returned to the game to finish with eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. The 27-year-old big-play artist was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but all signs point to him being available to play in this Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots on the road. Watson could draw a tough matchup against star cornerback Christian Gonzalez in that game, but if active, he has become a must-start fantasy wideout as a top-five player at the position through the season's first eight weeks. He is having a Pro Bowl campaign in his fifth year in the league with 42 catches on 66 targets for 708 yards and six touchdowns, which is just one TD shy of the career high he set as a rookie in 2022.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz