Brandon Aiyuk Reunion Not Ruled Out by 49ers
Nov 5, 2026, 4:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could still return to the organization, although general manager John Lynch stopped short of suggesting a reunion is likely. Speaking Thursday on KNBR, Lynch said "everything's possible" when asked whether San Francisco would consider bringing Aiyuk back, according to Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle. The comments represent a softer stance than Lynch's January declaration that Aiyuk had likely played his final snap with the 49ers. Aiyuk has applied for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list and plans to report to the team's facility Friday afternoon. Lynch explained that San Francisco is working with the NFL Management Council toward a resolution, with releasing, trading or retaining the receiver among the possibilities. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Wednesday that he has mentally moved on from Aiyuk, who hasn't played since suffering a significant knee injury in October 2024. With his playing future unresolved, Aiyuk remains without immediate redraft fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: San Francisco ChronicleComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Breece Hall Log Full Practice Thursday
Breece Hall and David Bailey were full participants in practice today. Garrett Wilson didn't practice again.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 5, 2026
Nov 5, 2026, 4:08 PM ET
Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Remain Sidelined Thursday
Among the #49ers not participating in early open portion of Thursday practice:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 5, 2026
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)
DB Siran Neal
Also did not see WR Christian Kirk (knee).
Nov 5, 2026, 4:04 PM ET
Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) Back at Practice Thursday
#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was back in uniform and participating in early open portion of Thursday practice.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 5, 2026
Most of the guys who were limited yesterday, including DE Nick Bosa, were again participating.
Nov 5, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
Drew Lock Says Elbow Feels Good Ahead of Week 9 Start
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) said Thursday that his injured elbow feels good and that he has been "letting it rip" in practice while preparing to start Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Gregg Bell. Lock was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report after spending the previous two games as Seattle's emergency third quarterback. Head coach Mike Macdonald has indicated that Lock's throwing workload will be managed throughout the week, with Jalen Milroe also receiving practice repetitions. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out, putting Lock in line for his second start of the season. The 29-year-old previously completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle's Week 2 victory over Arizona, with all three scores going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Lock has thrown for 422 yards and four touchdowns without an interception across two appearances this season. His previous success against Arizona offers some streaming appeal in Superflex leagues, although the lingering elbow issue adds uncertainty.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Kyle Monangai Misses Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:55 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Thursday for a second straight day this week, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Unless Monangai can return to practice on Friday in some capacity, he looks set to miss yet another game for the Bears on Sunday night at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 24-year-old is battling through turf toe and a thumb injury and has not played since Oct. 4. His absence has been good news for RB1 workhorse back D'Andre Swift, who found the end zone three times in the team's impressive Monday night victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. With Monangai out, Roschon Johnson has been operating as the change-of-pace backup to Swift, although he has only been in play as a flex option in deep point-per-reception leagues. In four games before his injuries, Monangai was averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns and 324 rushing yards, so the bruising between-the-tackles back should remain stashed in most fantasy football leagues. The Bears have a bye coming in Week 10, so if Monangai does not play this Sunday night, his next chance to return to Chicago's backfield will come in Week 11 at home against the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Alvin Kamara Back at Practice Thursday
Alvin Kamara returned to practice today. Did not see C.J. Donaldson.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 5, 2026
Jordyn Tyson and Kelvin Banks were both participating at the same level as yesterday. Tyson, I have to say, does not look limited.
Nov 5, 2026, 3:55 PM ET
Michael Wilson Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:45 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) wore a yellow non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice and was officially listed as a limited participant, according to Bo Brack and the team's injury report. Wilson has been managing two broken ribs, which also limited his participation throughout last week's practices. Despite the injury, he delivered one of his strongest performances of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, catching eight of 15 targets for 111 yards and the game-tying touchdown with six seconds remaining in regulation. Gardner Minshew II, who threw that touchdown pass, has since been named Arizona's starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson's substantial target volume despite the injury supports his continued fantasy relevance as a potential WR3, provided he remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bo Brack
Malik Nabers Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:43 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (undisclosed), who was seen working with trainers during Thursday's practice, said he will "be good" for the team's Week 9 divisional clash this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Art Stapleton of The North Jersey Bergen Record. It is still unclear what exactly the 23-year-old is dealing with physically, but it apparently will not keep him from playing this weekend. That is great news for fantasy managers, who should keep the former first-rounder from LSU locked into their lineups in Week 9 as a high-end receiver. Nabers has so far shown great chemistry with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, catching 19 of his 24 targets for 276 yards, although he did not find the end zone over that two-game span. Fantasy managers who took a chance on Nabers following his torn ACL early last season have been rewarded, as he has gone over 100 yards receiving in each of his last four games. Nabers will have a good chance to make it five straight this Sunday against the Eagles, who have lost six games in a row.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The North Jersey Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Christian Watson Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:36 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (ribs) was seen practicing in pads on Thursday, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. Watson suffered a broken rib on a deep pass in last Thursday night's victory over the Green Bay Packers and was taken to a local hospital during the game. However, he was cleared by doctors at the hospital despite spitting up blood and returned to the game to finish with eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. The 27-year-old big-play artist was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but all signs point to him being available to play in this Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots on the road. Watson could draw a tough matchup against star cornerback Christian Gonzalez in that game, but if active, he has become a must-start fantasy wideout as a top-five player at the position through the season's first eight weeks. He is having a Pro Bowl campaign in his fifth year in the league with 42 catches on 66 targets for 708 yards and six touchdowns, which is just one TD shy of the career high he set as a rookie in 2022.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Breece Hall Says He's Ready to Play in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:34 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) said Thursday that he is ready to play in Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Hall has missed five consecutive games since suffering the injury against Detroit in Week 3, but his confidence follows head coach Aaron Glenn's comments Wednesday that he was trending toward a return. Hall practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and was back on the field Thursday, although his latest official participation designation remains unconfirmed. Braelon Allen has rushed for 504 yards during Hall's absence, including a career-high 147 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Glenn has indicated that both running backs will play if Hall returns but has not explained how the workload would be divided. Hall's improving availability is encouraging, although Allen's production could prevent him from immediately reclaiming his previous workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Texans Looking to Get Nico Collins More Involved
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:23 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins remains a priority for offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who said Thursday that Collins will "always be a focal point of the offense" and that the team intends to find more ways to get him the ball, according to Aaron Wilson. The comments come after a disappointing stretch for Collins, who has totaled just 10 receptions for 136 yards without a touchdown over his last three games. That followed a seven-catch, 118-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he scored twice. Collins was particularly quiet against the New York Giants in Week 7, catching just two of five targets for six yards before Houston's bye. The 27-year-old has recorded 24 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns across five appearances this season. He remains a starting fantasy receiver heading into Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, with Caley's comments offering some encouragement that Houston will make a more concerted effort to involve him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Omarion Hampton Could See Increased Workload in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:12 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton could see a larger workload against the Houston Texans in Week 9 after offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel acknowledged Thursday that changes to the backfield rotation are under consideration. According to Alex Insdorf, McDaniel said the coaching staff has discussed adjusting how carries are distributed and praised Hampton's preparation throughout the week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh previously raised the possibility of relying more heavily on one running back rather than continuing the three-man rotation. Hampton managed just 20 rushing yards on nine carries in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while Kimani Vidal received eight carries for 23 yards and Keaton Mitchell added four carries for six yards. Hampton leads the Chargers with 89 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, although his last outing with at least 15 rushing attempts came in Week 3. An expanded role would improve his fantasy outlook, but the coaching staff has not committed to making him the featured back. Los Angeles' offensive struggles also leave Hampton as a risky flex option despite the encouraging comments.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Hunter Henry Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:11 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) is absent for a second straight day of practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henry injured his foot in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 8 victory over the division-rival Miami Dolphins and did not return, and with two DNPs under his belt so far this week, he is trending in the wrong direction to play this weekend against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He will most likely need to practice in some capacity on Friday to avoid being officially ruled out for the Week 9 contest this weekend. Top receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) has also not practiced yet this week and could miss a second straight game, so quarterback Drake Maye could be without two of his top targets against Green Bay. If Henry is officially inactive on Sunday, rookie Eli Raridon would become an attractive TE2 streamer with more fantasy upside with more targets coming his way. The 31-year-old Henry has caught 29 passes through eight games so far in 2026 for 326 yards and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
TreVeyon Henderson Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:05 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is absent for a second straight day of practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson is trending toward missing a second straight contest after he was unavailable to play in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins while being under the weather. The 24-year-old former second-rounder last year from Ohio State will be a tough sell for starting fantasy lineups this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, even if he returns to practice on Friday and is given the green light to suit up in Week 9. Henderson has had a rough sophomore season with the Patriots so far in 2026, carrying the ball 52 times for 203 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown in six games, operating as the clear RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson when healthy. If Henderson misses a second straight game, Stevenson will maintain a higher fantasy ceiling and will be a must-start RB, with Corey Kiner serving as his change-of-pace backup yet again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
A.J. Brown Absent From Patriots Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 2:54 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) remains absent from the team's practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Brown is trending toward missing a second straight practice this week after not being able to play in Sunday's Week 8 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins due to ankle and knee issues. The 29-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and landed on Injured Reserve. Brown was not 100% when he returned for two games against the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, catching six of his 12 targets for 75 yards and no touchdowns, and now he is in danger of missing a second straight game this weekend when the Green Bay Packers come to town in Week 9. Brown will most likely need to practice in some capacity on Friday to avoid being officially ruled out for a second straight game, but even if he somehow gets cleared to play against the Packers, he will be a volatile starting fantasy receiver. With Romeo Doubs still on IR, DeMario Douglas has been the biggest beneficiary of Brown's ailments, finding the end zone four times in the last four games as New England's top pass-catcher.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Saquon Barkley Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 2:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) is practicing with the team on Thursday, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley did not practice on Wednesday, so this is a good sign that he is trending in the right direction for the team's Week 9 game this Sunday against the division-rival New York Giants. Fantasy managers will want to check back for the 29-year-old's official practice status, but Barkley will most likely be limited as he continues to manage hamstring and back injuries. Barkley missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a hamstring injury before returning in the Week 7 Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys, when he immediately tweaked his hamstring and added a back injury. He played just 15% of the offensive snaps in that game, but he was effective with his nine touches, totaling 71 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. Barkley played 32% of the snaps in the Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, carrying the ball 13 times for 30 yards and a touchdown while adding a 24-yard reception, but he was seen stretching all game and was not on the field late in the game. If Barkley continues to play through his hamstring/back injuries, he could continue to yield valuable playing time to Elijah Mitchell, making him a volatile RB2 for fantasy managers, at risk of another setback this Sunday if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Cam Skattebo Still a DNP on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 2:33 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is missing a second straight practice on Thursday, according to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. However, Skattebo was spotted working off to the side with the training staff as he attempts to work his way back from a hamstring injury that he suffered in the overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 7. The Giants had their bye last week, but the 24-year-old still might not be ready to play this weekend against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. He will most likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity on Friday to have a shot at playing. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. on Injured Reserve and Najee Harris no longer on the roster, Devin Singletary would be in line for lead-back duties for the G-Men this weekend if Skattebo is limited or ruled out entirely in Week 10. Fantasy managers should scoop Singletary up off the waiver wire immediately if he is still available. Behind Singletary, the Giants only have Greg Desrosiers and Eric Gray, and Phil Mafah on the practice squad.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Malik Nabers Stays With Training Staff at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 2:25 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (undisclosed) had his jersey and helmet on but stayed with the training staff as the rest of the receivers did their early drills during Thursday's practice, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Leonard speculates that Nabers may go down as a non-participant with an undisclosed injury. Nabers was not listed on the first injury report of the week on Wednesday, so this is something for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on as the Giants prepare to face the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Week 9. We will update you on the Giants' Thursday injury for what the exact nature of the 23-year-old's injury is. Not having the former sixth overall pick from LSU would be a big loss against the Eagles this weekend, as Nabers has had a nice bounce-back season in 2026 after tearing his ACL early last year. Through his first seven games, Nabers has caught 48 passes for 605 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, and he has shown good chemistry with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy so far. If Nabers' injury is serious enough to keep him out on Sunday, rookie Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney would see big fantasy boosts, as would tight end Isaiah Likely.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
D.J. Moore Will Practice in Some Capacity on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 2:18 PM ETBuffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said that wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will practice in some capacity on Thursday, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Moore made his return to the field in Sunday's blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 after missing time with a shoulder injury and then left late in the game, although he later downplayed it. Fantasy managers should not be too concerned if Moore is limited in Thursday's practice, as he should be available for the Monday night contest in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings unless he suffers a setback with his shoulder before the weekend. In his return last weekend, Moore played 66% of the offensive snaps and caught four of his seven targets for 82 yards and his second touchdown of the season. The Bills have a tough matchup against one of the best defenses in the league on Monday night on the road in Minnesota, but as quarterback Josh Allen's top target, Moore should be kept in all starting fantasy football lineups if he is active, as expected, in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Kyler Murray Not a Candidate for Injured Reserve
Patrick McGrath
Nov 5, 2026, 2:01 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), who will miss the team's Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills, is not a candidate for Injured Reserve, according to beat writer Alec Lewis. Murray has completed less than 60% of his passes in back-to-back weeks, has thrown only five touchdowns in his six starts, and is now considered week-to-week with what the team has described as a "sore hamstring." With Murray sidelined, the Vikings will turn to veteran Carson Wentz, who came on in relief in Week 1 before starting the team's Week 2 win over the Bears. As a team, the Vikings' 165.6 passing yards per game rank 31st of 32 teams, ahead of only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who recently became the first NFL team since 1974 to finish a game without a completed pass.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Alec Lewis