Alvin Kamara Back at Practice Thursday
Nov 5, 2026, 4:37 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) returned to practice on Thursday, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara is battling a back injury, but it appears he could be trending toward playing in the Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran running back has not been particularly effective in 2026, recording 258 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 63 touches across six games. However, Kamara recorded seven catches for 57 yards in the Saints' final game before their Week 7 bye. With Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. still on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring issue, Kamara and Kendre Miller appear likely to split backfield work in Week 9 for New Orleans.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick UnderhillComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Carson Beck Continues to Make Progress in Development
“We’ll find out whenever he goes in.”— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 5, 2026
Arizona Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett on Carson Beck’s readiness, saying the rookie has prepared well and continues to make progress. pic.twitter.com/Yg2ixaphgh
Nov 5, 2026, 4:33 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd (knee) Added to Injury Report Thursday
MarShawn Lloyd added to the injury report. pic.twitter.com/RLt0xFXVz4— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 5, 2026
Nov 5, 2026, 4:31 PM ET
Deshaun Watson Misses Another Practice Thursday in Concussion Protocol
Browns QB Deshaun Watson did not practice again Thursday while he remains in concussion protocol; Shedeur Sanders is in line to start Sunday vs. the Saints.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2026
Nov 5, 2026, 4:29 PM ET
Christian McCaffrey Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 4:29 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was back in uniform and participating in practice in the early portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. McCaffrey did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but he was confident he would return to practice and be ready to play in this weekend's home tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 30-year-old All-Pro RB tweaked his left hamstring in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but he thankfully had the bye week to recover. Barring a setback in practice on Friday, fantasy managers should have CMC available against the Raiders as a must-start, elite RB1. Still, any mention of an injury for McCaffrey can be scary when considering his lengthy injury history, so we will continue to keep a close eye on his status going into Week 9 action. In the meantime, rookie Kaelon Black is a must-have insurance policy off the waiver wire in case McCaffrey's hamstring injury worsens. McCaffrey has been the RB10 in half-PPR scoring through eight weeks with 389 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while adding 34 catches for an additional 251 receiving yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Breece Hall Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:19 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) practiced in full for the second straight day on Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, but it appears he is trending toward a return in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old opened the year as the clear RB1 in New York, recording 265 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 61 touches across three games. However, his role as the Jets' workhorse back may have been usurped by fellow running back Braelon Allen, who has been excellent in Hall's absence. Across his last five games, Allen has recorded 573 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 106 touches. Upon Hall's return, it seems likely that the Jets will split touches fairly evenly between the two backs. As a result, Hall profiles as a flex option at best for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) Limited Thursday
Browns, Saints injury report. TE Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) and S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (hip) added as limited. pic.twitter.com/7t5DIN3rHW— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 5, 2026
Nov 5, 2026, 4:14 PM ET
Emeka Egbuka Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:13 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) was upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday, per River Wells of Sports Illustrated. Egbuka has missed Tampa Bay's last two games due to a concussion and a foot injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Across six games in 2026, Egbuka has recorded 28 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets. Upon his return, the 24-year-old will be reunited with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was sidelined by a thumb injury in Egbuka's three most recent games. If Egbuka is able to play in Week 9, he would profile as the clear WR1 in Tampa Bay and would be startable in three-wide receiver fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: Sports Illustrated - River Wells
Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley on IR
Ravens placed QB Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and QB Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve.— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 5, 2026
Jackson is out indefinitely, and Huntley is out for the remainder of the season.
Baltimore signed QB Austin Reed to the 53-man roster and elevated kicker Jake Moody from the practice…
Nov 5, 2026, 4:11 PM ET
Brandon Aiyuk Reunion Not Ruled Out by 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 4:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could still return to the organization, although general manager John Lynch stopped short of suggesting a reunion is likely. Speaking Thursday on KNBR, Lynch said "everything's possible" when asked whether San Francisco would consider bringing Aiyuk back, according to Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle. The comments represent a softer stance than Lynch's January declaration that Aiyuk had likely played his final snap with the 49ers. Aiyuk has applied for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list and plans to report to the team's facility Friday afternoon. Lynch explained that San Francisco is working with the NFL Management Council toward a resolution, with releasing, trading or retaining the receiver among the possibilities. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Wednesday that he has mentally moved on from Aiyuk, who hasn't played since suffering a significant knee injury in October 2024. With his playing future unresolved, Aiyuk remains without immediate redraft fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Remain Sidelined Thursday
Among the #49ers not participating in early open portion of Thursday practice:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 5, 2026
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)
DB Siran Neal
Also did not see WR Christian Kirk (knee).
Nov 5, 2026, 4:04 PM ET
Drew Lock Says Elbow Feels Good Ahead of Week 9 Start
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) said Thursday that his injured elbow feels good and that he has been "letting it rip" in practice while preparing to start Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Gregg Bell. Lock was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report after spending the previous two games as Seattle's emergency third quarterback. Head coach Mike Macdonald has indicated that Lock's throwing workload will be managed throughout the week, with Jalen Milroe also receiving practice repetitions. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out, putting Lock in line for his second start of the season. The 29-year-old previously completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle's Week 2 victory over Arizona, with all three scores going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Lock has thrown for 422 yards and four touchdowns without an interception across two appearances this season. His previous success against Arizona offers some streaming appeal in Superflex leagues, although the lingering elbow issue adds uncertainty.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Kyle Monangai Misses Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:55 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Thursday for a second straight day this week, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Unless Monangai can return to practice on Friday in some capacity, he looks set to miss yet another game for the Bears on Sunday night at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 24-year-old is battling through turf toe and a thumb injury and has not played since Oct. 4. His absence has been good news for RB1 workhorse back D'Andre Swift, who found the end zone three times in the team's impressive Monday night victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. With Monangai out, Roschon Johnson has been operating as the change-of-pace backup to Swift, although he has only been in play as a flex option in deep point-per-reception leagues. In four games before his injuries, Monangai was averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns and 324 rushing yards, so the bruising between-the-tackles back should remain stashed in most fantasy football leagues. The Bears have a bye coming in Week 10, so if Monangai does not play this Sunday night, his next chance to return to Chicago's backfield will come in Week 11 at home against the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Michael Wilson Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:45 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) wore a yellow non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice and was officially listed as a limited participant, according to Bo Brack and the team's injury report. Wilson has been managing two broken ribs, which also limited his participation throughout last week's practices. Despite the injury, he delivered one of his strongest performances of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, catching eight of 15 targets for 111 yards and the game-tying touchdown with six seconds remaining in regulation. Gardner Minshew II, who threw that touchdown pass, has since been named Arizona's starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson's substantial target volume despite the injury supports his continued fantasy relevance as a potential WR3, provided he remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bo Brack
Malik Nabers Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:43 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (undisclosed), who was seen working with trainers during Thursday's practice, said he will "be good" for the team's Week 9 divisional clash this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Art Stapleton of The North Jersey Bergen Record. It is still unclear what exactly the 23-year-old is dealing with physically, but it apparently will not keep him from playing this weekend. That is great news for fantasy managers, who should keep the former first-rounder from LSU locked into their lineups in Week 9 as a high-end receiver. Nabers has so far shown great chemistry with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, catching 19 of his 24 targets for 276 yards, although he did not find the end zone over that two-game span. Fantasy managers who took a chance on Nabers following his torn ACL early last season have been rewarded, as he has gone over 100 yards receiving in each of his last four games. Nabers will have a good chance to make it five straight this Sunday against the Eagles, who have lost six games in a row.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The North Jersey Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Christian Watson Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:36 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (ribs) was seen practicing in pads on Thursday, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. Watson suffered a broken rib on a deep pass in last Thursday night's victory over the Green Bay Packers and was taken to a local hospital during the game. However, he was cleared by doctors at the hospital despite spitting up blood and returned to the game to finish with eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. The 27-year-old big-play artist was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but all signs point to him being available to play in this Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots on the road. Watson could draw a tough matchup against star cornerback Christian Gonzalez in that game, but if active, he has become a must-start fantasy wideout as a top-five player at the position through the season's first eight weeks. He is having a Pro Bowl campaign in his fifth year in the league with 42 catches on 66 targets for 708 yards and six touchdowns, which is just one TD shy of the career high he set as a rookie in 2022.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Breece Hall Says He's Ready to Play in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:34 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) said Thursday that he is ready to play in Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Hall has missed five consecutive games since suffering the injury against Detroit in Week 3, but his confidence follows head coach Aaron Glenn's comments Wednesday that he was trending toward a return. Hall practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and was back on the field Thursday, although his latest official participation designation remains unconfirmed. Braelon Allen has rushed for 504 yards during Hall's absence, including a career-high 147 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Glenn has indicated that both running backs will play if Hall returns but has not explained how the workload would be divided. Hall's improving availability is encouraging, although Allen's production could prevent him from immediately reclaiming his previous workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Texans Looking to Get Nico Collins More Involved
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:23 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins remains a priority for offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who said Thursday that Collins will "always be a focal point of the offense" and that the team intends to find more ways to get him the ball, according to Aaron Wilson. The comments come after a disappointing stretch for Collins, who has totaled just 10 receptions for 136 yards without a touchdown over his last three games. That followed a seven-catch, 118-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he scored twice. Collins was particularly quiet against the New York Giants in Week 7, catching just two of five targets for six yards before Houston's bye. The 27-year-old has recorded 24 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns across five appearances this season. He remains a starting fantasy receiver heading into Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, with Caley's comments offering some encouragement that Houston will make a more concerted effort to involve him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Omarion Hampton Could See Increased Workload in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 5, 2026, 3:12 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton could see a larger workload against the Houston Texans in Week 9 after offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel acknowledged Thursday that changes to the backfield rotation are under consideration. According to Alex Insdorf, McDaniel said the coaching staff has discussed adjusting how carries are distributed and praised Hampton's preparation throughout the week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh previously raised the possibility of relying more heavily on one running back rather than continuing the three-man rotation. Hampton managed just 20 rushing yards on nine carries in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while Kimani Vidal received eight carries for 23 yards and Keaton Mitchell added four carries for six yards. Hampton leads the Chargers with 89 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, although his last outing with at least 15 rushing attempts came in Week 3. An expanded role would improve his fantasy outlook, but the coaching staff has not committed to making him the featured back. Los Angeles' offensive struggles also leave Hampton as a risky flex option despite the encouraging comments.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Hunter Henry Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:11 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) is absent for a second straight day of practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henry injured his foot in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 8 victory over the division-rival Miami Dolphins and did not return, and with two DNPs under his belt so far this week, he is trending in the wrong direction to play this weekend against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He will most likely need to practice in some capacity on Friday to avoid being officially ruled out for the Week 9 contest this weekend. Top receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) has also not practiced yet this week and could miss a second straight game, so quarterback Drake Maye could be without two of his top targets against Green Bay. If Henry is officially inactive on Sunday, rookie Eli Raridon would become an attractive TE2 streamer with more fantasy upside with more targets coming his way. The 31-year-old Henry has caught 29 passes through eight games so far in 2026 for 326 yards and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
TreVeyon Henderson Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 3:05 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is absent for a second straight day of practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson is trending toward missing a second straight contest after he was unavailable to play in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins while being under the weather. The 24-year-old former second-rounder last year from Ohio State will be a tough sell for starting fantasy lineups this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, even if he returns to practice on Friday and is given the green light to suit up in Week 9. Henderson has had a rough sophomore season with the Patriots so far in 2026, carrying the ball 52 times for 203 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown in six games, operating as the clear RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson when healthy. If Henderson misses a second straight game, Stevenson will maintain a higher fantasy ceiling and will be a must-start RB, with Corey Kiner serving as his change-of-pace backup yet again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar