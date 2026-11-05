Christian Kirk Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Nov 5, 2026, 6:50 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited in the first session of the week on Wednesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Although Kirk has not really moved the needle at all in fantasy football leagues in 2026, his absence at Thursday's practice is notable, with both veteran wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) unlikely to return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 9. Mid-week downgrades are usually never good, so there is a real possibility that the Niners will also be without Kirk as they come out of their bye week. Sadly, even if Kirk is fine and plays on Sunday, he will be a hard-to-trust deep-league flex option despite the banged-up nature of the team's receiving corps. Kirk has had trouble staying on the field since the 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has played in just one game in 2026. He did not see a single target in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in his debut with the 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick WagonerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Bhayshul Tuten Will Play Thursday, Plans to "Let it Rip"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:42 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) is good to go and will be active on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens after going through a pre-game workout, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Tuten went through an extensive pre-game workout and plans to "let it rip," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 23-year-old had a career-best day in the Week 8 blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, recording 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding 55 receiving yards and another score on two receptions, but he came out of that contest with an ankle injury that made him a game-time decision for Thursday's Week 9 tilt in Baltimore. Now that Tuten is officially cleared to play against the Ravens, fantasy managers should be looking to get him into their starting lineups for the week. Going into this week's action, Tuten is the RB15 in half-PPR scoring in what has been a breakout year for him as Jacksonville's clear RB1. Managers who were ready to use Chris Rodriguez Jr. as a plug-and-play option in case Tuten was inactive can stand down now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
George Pickens Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:33 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens is no longer listed with a shoulder injury on Dallas' injury report, but he remains limited with a hamstring issue that is not expected to keep him from playing on Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. In the Week 8 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the 25-year-old played 57% of the offensive snaps and caught just two passes for 48 yards on four targets in a frustrating showing for fantasy managers in an excellent matchup. Pickens will have another strong matchup this weekend in Indy and could be funneled targets after owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that the Cowboys need to get the star wideout more involved. Despite not producing at the elite level he did in 2025 in his first year with the team, Pickens should remain a must-start WR2 for fantasy managers going into Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Jacoby Brissett Requested Trade from Arizona Cardinals After Benching
🚨JACOBY WANTED OUT🚨— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 5, 2026
Recent report says Brissett requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals after being benched.
Are the makings of an upset brewing for the Cards on Sunday in Seattle?
Join @JohnnyVenerable & me on @PHNX_Cardinals ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/54LeXiajPH
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 5, 2026, 6:28 PM ET
Rashee Rice on Track to Play in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) is on track to play in Week 9 on Sunday against the visiting New York Jets after upgrading to a full practice on Thursday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Rice was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but now that he is back to a full-go, fantasy managers should not have any concerns about his status going into the weekend. The 26-year-old returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury in the Week 8 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday to catch seven of his eight targets for 53 yards and his second touchdown of the season. Another week removed from his hamstring injury, Rice should be in most starting fantasy lineups this weekend against a reeling Jets defense. In five games played so far in his fourth year in the NFL, Rice has posted 20 receptions on 25 targets for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He should be considered a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers as the Chiefs look to put an end to their current two-game losing streak.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Dontayvion Wicks Absent Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed another day of practice on Thursday and is trending in the wrong direction to play in Week 9 on Sunday against the division-rival New York Giants. Wicks is heading toward missing a third straight game, as is teammate DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has not practiced or played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The 25-year-old Wicks was a buzzy player during training camp and the preseason as one of the primary beneficiaries of A.J. Brown being traded to the New England Patriots in the offseason. So far in 2026, in his first year in Philly, Wicks has failed to deliver on that promise, catching 19 of his 32 targets for 284 yards and just one touchdown in six games played. And with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the remainder of the season, the likelihood of Wicks becoming an every-week fantasy starter is remote. Wicks is now only rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues as he looks unlikely to return this weekend. The Eagles have their bye in Week 10, so if Wicks is not cleared this week, his next chance to play will not come until Nov. 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith Absent From Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:09 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a third straight game due to a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the division-rival New York Giants. Smith has not practiced since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he will likely need to return to practice in some capacity on Friday to avoid being ruled out for a third straight game this weekend. Additionally, fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed another practice as well. If both Smith and Wicks miss another game, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper should continue to operate as Philly's top two receiving options for new starting quarterback Joe Milton II, who will be making his debut with the Eagles against the G-Men. Smith's fantasy stock has dropped drastically ever since it was announced that starting QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots) would miss the rest of the year. The good news is that Smith could have a higher fantasy ceiling once he returns now that the more athletic Milton is the team's starter under center. Smith has been a disappointment so far this year as the Eagles' WR1, catching 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns in only four games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Travis Kelce Upgrades to Full Participation in Practice Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Kelce should be fine to play in the Week 9 contest on Sunday against the visiting New York Jets after being limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer has not been turning heads with his production so far in what could be his last year in the NFL, but he has quietly led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of the last two weeks, both losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Kelce has caught nine of his 15 targets over that span for 111 yards and a touchdown, and he will remain at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers as the Chiefs look to get back in the win column at home against the Jets this weekend. Overall, through eight weeks (seven games), Kelce has caught 29 passes for 410 yards and two touchdowns on 42 targets. The 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro continues to be a reliable safety valve for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
CeeDee Lamb Dismisses Idea of Trading his Teammate
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:53 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dismissed the idea of trading fellow wideout George Pickens on Thursday, according to Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I don't know why that's a thing. Everything I've been able to accomplish is because of him and what he's done the year before, and vice versa. And everything I've accomplished the year before, he exposed them. We take what the defense is giving us. I feel like that's where we go hand in hand while I'm able to do what I'm doing at a great pace," Lamb said. It is a thing because Pickens is currently on the franchise tag, and he is not under contract with the organization beyond this season. The Cowboys continue to say that they are interested in keeping the 25-year-old around beyond this year, but they were unable to agree to a long-term extension before the deadline to do so in mid-July. The former second-rounder had a career year in 2025 in his first year with the team, with a 93-1,429-9 line in 17 games. Pickens has taken a back seat to Lamb through eight weeks in 2026, but he has remained involved with 39 catches on 62 targets for 533 yards and two scores. Pickens and Lamb make for one of the best WR duos in the league, yet the Cowboys as a team continue to struggle. Getting out from under the shadow of Lamb could be ideal for Pickens from a fantasy perspective, but the grass won't necessarily be greener if he were to be traded.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Carson Beck Continues to Make Progress in his Development
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:43 PM ETArizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said that rookie quarterback Carson Beck has prepared well and continues to make progress in his development, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. "We'll find out whenever he goes in," Hackett said. The 24-year-old third-rounder from the University of Miami is now Arizona's backup behind veteran Gardner Minshew II after the Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Beck will be on the active game-day roster for the first time in his career in the Week 9 divisional battle against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, and it would not be a surprise to see him making starts before the end of the 2026 season. Minshew is not the long-term answer for the organization, so if the Cardinals continue to struggle, Beck could be an option to become the starter sooner rather than later. For fantasy purposes, Beck is still best served as a dynasty/keeper-league stash.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:36 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was absent from the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Samuel also missed practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to return from a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday despite having last week's bye to rest up. The 30-year-old veteran has not practiced or played since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, and fantasy managers should not expect him to return this weekend. The next chance that Samuel will be able to return will be in Week 10 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. With fellow wideout Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) also expected to miss Week 9, San Francisco will be down to Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing at the WR position. Veteran Christian Kirk also missed Thursday's practice with a knee injury after he was limited on Wednesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Mike Evans Remains Sidelined on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:11 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) was not seen participating in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Despite the 49ers coming off their bye in Week 8, they are not expected to have either Evans or Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for their Week 9 contest on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 33-year-old Evans was also a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Fantasy managers should move him to their bench now in anticipation of him sitting out another game this weekend. With both Evans and Samuel sidelined again, tight end George Kittle will continue to have a high fantasy ceiling and floor as quarterback Brock Purdy's most trusted weapon. Evans has seemingly been battling various injuries since training camp back in the summer, but when on the field, he has been electric for the Niners in his first year with the team, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games. His next chance to return will come in Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15, for a showdown in Dallas against the Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
MarShawn Lloyd Added to the Injury Report on Thursday Due to Knee Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 5:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was added to the team's injury report on Thursday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Lloyd was downgraded to limited practice participation after practicing in full on Wednesday, which could indicate that he suffered the knee injury during practice on Thursday. Lloyd has been Green Bay's RB2 since star back Josh Jacobs returned to the field in Week 7. If Lloyd is unable to play in Week 9, Jacobs could see an even larger share of the team's backfield work on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Either way, Jacobs profiles as a must-start running back in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky
Bhayshul Tuten "Should be Good" for Thursday Night Football
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:52 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) "should be good" to play in his team's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football "barring any pregame setbacks," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 23-year-old was held out of practice on the short week while he battles an ankle/foot issue, but it appears he is gearing up to play on Thursday night. Tuten has emerged as a breakout star for Jacksonville so far this season, recording 673 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 125 touches across seven games. He's also played some of his best football lately, logging 246 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns over the last two weeks. As long as Tuten is active, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Tyler Huntley Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 4:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Huntley suffered a turf-toe injury in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills and is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Lamar Jackson (thumb) was also placed on IR, and he, too, is expected to miss the rest of the year, which is why the Ravens acquired veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will make his first NFL start on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Brissett will take over starting in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The 28-year-old Huntley will wrap up his seventh year in the NFL with five games played (three starts) in place of the injured Jackson, who also missed time with a high-ankle sprain. Huntley completed 69.1% of his pass attempts for 727 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He has similar qualities to Jackson, but he simply could not replicate Jackson's elite dual-threat traits at the QB position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Harold Fannin Jr. Limited in Practice on Thursday with Groin Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:44 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) was limited in practice on Thursday with a groin injury, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. Fannin Jr. was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so his limited designation on Thursday could indicate that he suffered the injury in practice. Across eight games in 2026, Fannin Jr. has recorded 35 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns on 51 targets. The 22-year-old has also played some of his best football lately, hauling in 16 receptions for 245 yards on 21 targets over Cleveland's last two games. If Fannin Jr. is unable to play in the Browns' Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland wideouts KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston (calf) could both see an increase in targets.--Will Brady
Source: The Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 4:42 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens officially placed quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The Ravens also put backup QB Tyler Huntley (toe) on IR, with both signal-callers expected to miss the rest of the season after they were injured in the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson is technically out indefinitely, but he could officially be ruled out for the rest of the year once he undergoes surgery on his right thumb. Undrafted rookie QB Joe Faganano will make his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but after that, veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to become Baltimore's starter under center after the Ravens acquired him in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Jackson, 29, has now had two straight injury-plagued years and will head into the final year of his contract with Baltimore in 2027 with a lot on the line. If the two-time MVP is indeed out for the year, as expected, he will finish his ninth year in the league with a career-low five games played in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Alvin Kamara Back at Practice Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:37 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) returned to practice on Thursday, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara is battling a back injury, but it appears he could be trending toward playing in the Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran running back has not been particularly effective in 2026, recording 258 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 63 touches across six games. However, Kamara recorded seven catches for 57 yards in the Saints' final game before their Week 7 bye. With Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. still on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring issue, Kamara and Kendre Miller appear likely to split backfield work in Week 9 for New Orleans.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Christian McCaffrey Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 4:29 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was back in uniform and participating in practice in the early portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. McCaffrey did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but he was confident he would return to practice and be ready to play in this weekend's home tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 30-year-old All-Pro RB tweaked his left hamstring in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but he thankfully had the bye week to recover. Barring a setback in practice on Friday, fantasy managers should have CMC available against the Raiders as a must-start, elite RB1. Still, any mention of an injury for McCaffrey can be scary when considering his lengthy injury history, so we will continue to keep a close eye on his status going into Week 9 action. In the meantime, rookie Kaelon Black is a must-have insurance policy off the waiver wire in case McCaffrey's hamstring injury worsens. McCaffrey has been the RB10 in half-PPR scoring through eight weeks with 389 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while adding 34 catches for an additional 251 receiving yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Breece Hall Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:19 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) practiced in full for the second straight day on Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, but it appears he is trending toward a return in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old opened the year as the clear RB1 in New York, recording 265 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 61 touches across three games. However, his role as the Jets' workhorse back may have been usurped by fellow running back Braelon Allen, who has been excellent in Hall's absence. Across his last five games, Allen has recorded 573 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 106 touches. Upon Hall's return, it seems likely that the Jets will split touches fairly evenly between the two backs. As a result, Hall profiles as a flex option at best for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Emeka Egbuka Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 5, 2026, 4:13 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) was upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday, per River Wells of Sports Illustrated. Egbuka has missed Tampa Bay's last two games due to a concussion and a foot injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Across six games in 2026, Egbuka has recorded 28 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets. Upon his return, the 24-year-old will be reunited with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was sidelined by a thumb injury in Egbuka's three most recent games. If Egbuka is able to play in Week 9, he would profile as the clear WR1 in Tampa Bay and would be startable in three-wide receiver fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: Sports Illustrated - River Wells